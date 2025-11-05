UNIQURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating uniQure N.V. on Behalf of uniQure Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In uniQure (QURE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QURE) on behalf of uniQure stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether uniQure has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

A press release issued by uniQure on November 3, 2025, discloses that the Company “believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control, as per the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans shared with the FDA in advance of the analyses, may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission.” The Company added, “Consequently, the timing of the BLA submission for AMT-130 is now unclear.” Based on this news, shares of uniQure fell by more than 57% in morning trading on the same day.



Next Steps:

