FFIV Investors Have Opportunity to Join F5, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F5, Inc. (“F5” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. F5 admitted on October 15, 2025, that the Company had learned in early August that a “highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain [F5] systems.” The Company added, “during the course of its investigation, [F5] determined that the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform,” and that “through this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company’s BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.” Based on this news, shares of F5 fell by more than 10% on the next day.

