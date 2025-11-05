Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon Celebrates Over 750 Google Reviews and an Outstanding 4.9-Star Rating!

Saskatoon, SK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 750 Google reviews while maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating. This milestone reflects the trust and satisfaction of their local community, underscoring the increasing demand for dependable plumbing services in Saskatoon.





Lorenz S. Arsenault - Owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon





“I am grateful for our dedicated team and the ongoing support from our loyal customers,” said Lorenz S. Arsenault, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon. “We aim to be the best plumber Saskatoon has to offer, delivering heart-centered, world-class service. This achievement highlights our vision of delivering consistent quality service.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon offers a wide range of services tailored to homeowners' needs, including drain cleaning, UV pipe lining, bathroom renovations, and water heater repairs. With a focus on quality and efficiency, their experienced team ensures that every job is handled with care.

Located in Saskatoon, they proudly serve the surrounding communities, including Warman, Martensville, Dundurn, Rosthern, and Waldheim. As a 24/7 plumber, they are available to assist customers with urgent plumbing needs, including emergencies that require the services of an emergency plumber in Saskatoon.

“Our mission is to provide incredible value in our service through our professionalism, connection, care, sense of duty, and the quality of our workmanship,” Arsenault continued. “Looking ahead, we’re focused on expanding our reach and continuing to provide trusted plumbing services throughout Saskatoon and area.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon is a licensed, insured, and bonded company, equipped with a skilled workforce that brings years of experience to each project. This commitment to excellence not only supports the local economy by creating jobs but also fosters valuable partnerships with local vendors.

As the team celebrates this milestone, they remain focused on providing exceptional service. Mr. Rooter Plumbing invites residents in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas to experience the difference that a dedicated plumbing service can make.

For all your plumbing needs, trust the experts at Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon. Reach out today at (306) 373-7668 or visit their website at https://www.mrrooter.ca/saskatoon to learn more about expert services, including a range of plumbing repairs, and how they can assist you.





Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon - Team





About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon



Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon is a trusted provider of plumbing services, committed to delivering high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. From routine drain cleaning and plumbing inspections to trenchless sewer repairs and more, their unparalleled expertise ensures the job is done right every time. With a focus on reliability and professionalism, the company strives to meet the diverse plumbing needs of its community while cultivating lasting relationships with its clients.

Press inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Saskatoon

https://www.mrrooter.ca/saskatoon/

Lorenz S. Arsenault

saskatoon.owner@mrrooter.ca

(306) 373-7668

110-4015 Arthur Rose Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0C8