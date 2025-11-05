Mr. Appliance of Mid-America Celebrates Milestone: Over 1,000 Google Reviews and a 4.8-Star Rating

Belleville, IL, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Appliance of Mid-America has surpassed 1,000 reviews on Google while maintaining a commendable 4.8-star rating, a reflection of the company’s dedication to quality appliance repair services. With a growing demand for reliable home services in the Belleville area, this milestone highlights Mr. Appliance's commitment to customer satisfaction in a competitive market.









Owners Chad Grubofski and Julie Grubofski expressed their appreciation for the support from the community and their team. “This achievement would not have been possible without our dedicated staff and loyal customers,” Grubofski said. “We aim to provide the best appliance repair Belleville has to offer, ensuring that every customer receives exceptional service.”

Mr. Appliance of Mid-America offers a comprehensive range of services, including refrigerator repair, washer and dryer repair, dishwasher repair, as well as oven, stove, and range repair. The company serves homeowners throughout Belleville and neighboring communities, including Fairview Heights, O'Fallon, Mascoutah, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Swansea, Granite City, Columbia, and Waterloo.

What distinguishes Mr. Appliance is its focus on timely service, including same-day responses for emergency appliance repair in Belleville. The company boasts an experienced team with an average of over 10 years of experience in the field, providing customers with peace of mind. “Our clients trust us to deliver reliable services every time,” Grubofski noted. “As we look ahead, we are excited about our continued growth and commitment to this community.”

Beyond service excellence, Mr. Appliance of Mid-America plays a vital role in the local economy by creating jobs and building partnerships with regional vendors. This community-focused approach has solidified its reputation as a trusted service provider.

For residents seeking appliance repair in Belleville, Mr. Appliance of Mid-America invites you to experience their quality service. Contact them today at (618) 445-8527 or visit their website at https://www.mrappliance.com/mid-america for more information.

About Mr. Appliance of Mid America



Mr. Appliance of Mid-America is committed to delivering exceptional appliance repair services throughout Belleville and its surrounding areas, including Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, Collinsville, Mascoutah, and beyond. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a skilled team, they are your reliable partner for all appliance repair needs.

Press inquiries

Mr. Appliance of Mid America

https://www.mrappliance.com/mid-america

Chad Grubofski

midamerica@mrappliance.com

(618) 445-8527

5350 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208, United States