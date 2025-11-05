YMCA of Northern Alberta welcomes Katherine O’Neill as new President & CEO

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katherine O’Neill, former CEO of YWCA Edmonton has joined YMCA of Northern Alberta as its new President and CEO — the first woman to hold this position. As both organizations have a 118-year history of building safe, vibrant and inclusive communities, the move is a natural fit.

“I’m honoured to step into this role and continue the YMCA’s powerful legacy of building stronger, healthier communities in central and northern Alberta,” says O’Neill. “It’s a privilege to be entrusted with an organization that means so much to so many people. I’m thrilled to be joining in the YMCA’s vital work of helping our communities shine.”

O’Neill brings with her a strong record of non-profit leadership and community impact. As CEO of YWCA Edmonton, she guided the organization through a successful transformation, expanding its reach to support more than 10,000 women and families each year. O’Neill’s previous experience as a journalist with The Globe and Mail shaped her deep sense of public service and her lifelong commitment to community building.

“We are excited to welcome Katherine O’Neill to the YMCA,” says Jeremy Herbert, Board Chair for YMCA of Northern Alberta. “This is a pivotal time for the Y and for the communities we serve. Katherine’s experience and passion for connecting community will help us build on our legacy of igniting the potential in people.”

Earlier this year, YMCA of Northern Alberta announced the retirement of its past President and CEO, Nick Parkinson, a leader who stewarded the organization and supported communities through fires, floods and a global pandemic. Having recovered from the challenges of the past few years, the YMCA is in a strong position to have an even greater impact on the community — work that will be led by Katherine O’Neill.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is one of the oldest and largest registered charities in the province. The $73-million organization employes approximately 1,500 people and has been dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.