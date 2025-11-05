Crogl Granted Patent for Analyzing Non-Normalized Data for Security

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crogl , the cybersecurity risk management company, today announced that it has received a patent (US12277177B1) that enables its knowledge engine to traverse, interrogate and build an understanding of security-relevant data across different sources without the need to normalize it.

“In a world where threat actors are weaponizing AI while security teams are facing challenges just getting their job done with not enough resources, Crogl remains focused on how we can augment teams without needing a lot of effort from those same understaffed, overworked teams,” said Monzy Merza, co-founder and CEO of Crogl. “We patented this approach that saves our customers time and energy, and lets them use AI privately in their own environments without needing days and weeks to onboard it.”

Filip Stojkovski, founder and lead researcher at SecOps Unpacked, said: “As a practitioner, I've seen this problem firsthand: analysts waste hours pivoting between tools just to answer basic questions. You're either stuck waiting for data engineers to normalize everything - which never happens fast enough - or you're training analysts on five different query languages. We need systems that work with data as it exists, not as we wish it existed.”

Data normalization is an expensive problem for most organizations. It increases the risk organizations face in three main ways:

It requires organizations to undertake the costly process of cleaning up data, standardizing it and putting it in a single data store, often creating vendor lock-in

It requires analysts to remember the schema to which the data was standardized, often an impossible task due to the hundreds of different types of logs and query languages. Additionally, enterprise environments are constantly evolving, making it a real and undeniable challenge to keep up with drift

It also results in loss of fidelity: normalization drops vendor-specific fields and context, weakening investigations and detections



With this patented approach being implemented in its knowledge engine, Crogl has the unique ability to navigate and process customer data environments in place, rapidly, without needing customers to undertake data movement or normalization projects. It accelerates customer deployments of the Crogl engine and enables Crogl to elevate security teams more quickly. As a result, customers see value from Crogl deployments in hours and days.



