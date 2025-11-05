Bpce: Results for the 3rd quarter and first 9 months of 2025

Paris, November 5, 2025

Q3-25 net income: +24%

KEY FIGURES1 Q3-25: 9% YoY growth in net banking income, to €6.4bn, driven by organic growth across all business lines Gross operating income up 22%, reflecting very strong control over expenses Sharp decline in the cost/income ratio2, which now stands at 63.3%, -4.6pp YoY Net income3: €1.1bn, +24% YoY 9M-25: NBI of €19bn, +10% YoY; gross operating income up 22%; cost/income ratio2 at 65.9%, down 4pp YoY Net income3 of €3bn, +13% YoY, +19% excluding the exceptional tax Very high solvency and liquidity levels: growth in the CET1 ratio to 16.4%4 and LCR at 148%5 at end-September 2025

BUSINESS LINES RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE +13% YoY revenue growth in the first 9 months of 2025 and +15% YoY in Q3-25, supported by good commercial momentum and the rebound of the net interest margin; robust expansion of the client base of the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks with the addition of 630,000 new clients6 Local & regional financing: new home loan production up 35% in Q3-25

€13bn growth in deposits 7 over a 12-month period, reaching a total of €704bn at end-September 2025

Insurance: gross life fund inflows 8 equal to €12.1bn in 9M-25; premium income up 11% in non-life insurance YoY

Financial Solutions & Expertise: 31% revenue growth in 9M-25 YoY, including BPCE Equipment Solutions since March 1, 2025; strong dynamic activity in the consumer credit, leasing, and factoring activities

Digital & Payments: net banking income up 8% in 9M-25 YoY with sustained commercial development in payments and 12% revenue growth for Oney Bank GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Net banking income up by 7% in 9M-25 and up by 4% in Q3-25 YoY at constant FX rates; revenues generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit up 10% in 9M-25 at constant FX rates; high net inflows of €23bn in Asset Management in 9M-25 Corporate & Investment Banking: net banking income of €3.7bn in 9M-25, supported by strong growth in Global Markets activities, representing a YoY growth of 17%, including 12% growth in the Equity and 18% in the Fixed-income businesses; stable net banking income for Global Finance, with dynamic activity in Real Assets

Asset & Wealth Management: Natixis IM's average assets under management grew by 8% YoY to €1,301bn at end-September 2025; net inflows of €1bn in Q3-25 and of €23bn in 9M-25, driven in particular by the expertise of Solutions, also with Loomis Sayles and DNCA in Fixed Income activities; Net banking income of €2.6bn in 9M-25, up 2% YoY at constant exchange rates

P&L/Capital4 Cost/income ratio2 at 63.3% in Q3-25 and at 65.9% in 9M-25, representing a significant YoY improvement of 4.6pp and 4.0pp respectively thanks to very tight control over expenses while simultaneously pursuing investments Prudent provisioning policy and cost of risk slightly higher in line with the Group's position in the French economy: €587m in Q3-2025, i.e. 27bps, and 27bps in 9M-2025 Financial strength: CET1 ratio up to 16.4%4 at end-September 2025; liquidity reserves stand at €303bn

Acceleration of Groupe BPCE’s development in Europe/Financial innovation Project to acquire novobanco, Portugal's 4th-largest bank: signing of legal documentation with Lone Star on August 1st for 75% of the bank’s capital; signing of legal documentation with the Portuguese government and Resolution Fund on October 29 for 25% of the capital, enabling BPCE to become the bank's sole shareholder. Acquisition expected to be finalized in H1-269 Support for French and European sovereignty: issuance of the first European Defense Bond to finance the defense industry for €750m; support for Bpifrance in the structuring and distribution of a defense fund chiefly invested in unlisted companies, accessible to individual investors BPCE Assurances successfully completed its first RT1 and Tier 2 bond issue on the financial markets

1 See the notes on methodology annexed to this press release 2Underlying cost to income ratio 3Group share 3 Estimated at end-September 2025 4 Average monthly LCRs in Q3-25 6 630,000 additional active clients since the beginning of the year 7 On-balance sheet savings & deposits within the scope of the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit 8Excluding the reassurance treaty with CNP Assurance 9Subject to obtaining the usual regulatory approvals

Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE, said: "The results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect the very good performance achieved by Groupe BPCE's business lines. The sharp 9% rise in net banking income went together with very tight control over expenses, enabling the Group to record a historically low underlying cost/income ratio of 63.3% and 24% growth in net income to a total of 1.1 billion euros.

The 15% growth in revenues generated this quarter by the Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Épargne retail banking networks illustrates once again the effectiveness of our cooperative business model based on our in-depth understanding of the local markets and the close relationships we have built with our clients. Natixis's business lines posted solid results, with strong performances in Corporate & Investment Banking and a positive contribution from Asset Management.

We have continued to pursue our European project with the signature of an agreement with the Portuguese public authorities with a view to giving us a 100% equity stake in novobanco. We also demonstrated our commitment to the defense sector with the launch of the first European Defense Bond and established a partnership with Bpifrance to make it easier for individual clients to obtain access to investments in unlisted companies. BPCE Assurances also reasserted its growth ambitions by completing its first public offering of subordinated debt.

I would like to express my warmest thanks to our 100,000 employees, whose commitment has enabled us to unite these strategic, commercial, and financial dynamics in favor of our clients, our cooperative shareholders, and the development of local and regional France.”

The quarterly financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended September 30, 2025, approved by the Management

Board on November 4, 2025, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board at a meeting chaired by Eric Fougère convened on November 5, 2025.

2024 figures have been restated on a pro-forma basis (see the annex for the reconciliation of reported data to pro-forma data).

Groupe BPCE

€m1 Q3-25 Q3-24 % Change 9M-25 9M-24 % Change Net banking income 6,410 5,892 9% 19,029 17,271 10% Operating expenses (4,157) (4,041) 3% (12,819) (12,200) 5% Gross operating income 2,253 1,851 22% 6,211 5,071 22% Cost of risk (587) (523) 12% (1,796) (1,465) 23% Income before tax 1,682 1,336 26% 4,469 3,694 21% Income tax (515) (388) 33% (1,454) (1,031) 41% Net income – Group share 1,146 925 24% 2,957 2,607 13% Exceptional surcharge (32) ns (138) ns Net income – Group share

excluding exceptional surcharge 1,178 925 27% 3,095 2,607 19% Underlying cost to income ratio2 63.3% 67.9% (4.6)pp 65.9% 69.9% (4.0)pp

1 Reported figures as far as “Net income (Group share)” 2 The underlying cost/income ratio of Groupe BPCE is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annex on pages 18 and 26.

Groupe BPCE

Unless specified to the contrary, the financial data and related comments refer to reported results of the Group and

business lines. Changes express differences between Q3-25 and Q3-24 and between 9M-25 and 9M-24.

Groupe BPCE’s net banking income rose 9% to 6,410 million euros in Q3-25 and grew by 10% to 19,029 million euros in 9M-25, thanks to dynamic commercial activity across all its business lines.

Revenues for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit (RB&I) reached 4,439 million euros, up 15% YoY in Q3-25, and stood at 12,773 million euros in 9M-25, up 13% over a 12-month period.

The Banques Populaires and Caisses d’Epargne posted solid commercial performance with the acquisition of 630,000 new clients since the beginning of the year. The net interest margin rose 21% in 9M-25 YoY for both retail banking networks, and commission income increased by 4% for both networks.

The Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit saw its revenues increase by 39% and 31% in Q3-25 and 9M-25 respectively over a 12-month period driven, in particular, by the retail and corporate services business activities.

The Insurance business unit benefited from strong momentum across all its business lines and recorded higher revenues driven both by BPCE Assurance – which enjoyed strong momentum in life insurance with 12.1 billion euros in gross inflows 1 – and by CEGC.

Business was strong for the Digital & Payments business unit.

The Global Financial Services business unit posted a 1% increase in revenues in Q3-25, rising to 2,004 million euros, and a 6% increase in 9M-25, to 6,216 million euros. Revenues at constant exchange rates rose by 4% and 7%, respectively.

In Q3-25, revenues generated by the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit driven by strong commercial performance came to 1,160 million euros, up 4% YoY, and stood at 3,656 million euros in 9M-25, up 9% YoY, thanks in particular to the good commercial performance achieved by Global Markets (+17% revenue growth in 9M-25 YoY).

Net banking income for the Asset & Wealth Management business unit in Q3-25 was down 2% YoY at current exchange rates to stand at 844 million euros (+2% at constant exchange rates YoY). In 9M-25, the net banking income generated by the unit increased by 1% to 2,560 million euros (+2% at constant exchange rates YoY). At end-September 2025, assets under management2 stood at 1,301 billion euros. Net inflows were strong, with an aggregate of 23 billion euros recorded in 9M-25.

The net interest margin reached 6.9 billion euros in 9M-25, up 25% YoY. Commissions, which came to 8.3 billion euros in

9M-25, increased by 2% YoY.

Operating expenses rose by 3% YoY to 4,157 million euros in Q3-25. In 9M-25, they rose 5% YoY to 12,819 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 improved significantly in both Q3-25 and 9M-25, standing at 66.3% (-4.6pp) and 65.9% (-4.0pp) respectively.

Gross operating income amounted to 2,253 million euros in Q3-25 and 6,211 million euros in 9M-25, up 22% YoY in both Q3-25 and 9M-25.

Groupe BPCE's cost of risk stood at 27bp in Q3-25, -587 million euros (+12% YoY), and -1,796 million euros in 9M-25, representing a 23% increase YoY.

Performing loans are deemed to be rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2,’ while loans with proven risk are rated ‘Stage 3.’

1 Including the reassurance treaty with CNP Assurances ² Asset Management: Europe includes Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM ; North America includes WCM IM ; excluding Wealth Management 3 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annex on page 26.

(1 )Cost of risk expressed in annualized basis points on gross client outstandings at the beginning of the period

For Groupe BPCE, the amount of provisions for performing loans rated ‘Stage 1’ or ‘Stage 2’ corresponds to:

For the quarter, a reversal of 97 million euros in Q3-25 vs. an allocation to provisions of 34 million euros in Q3-24.

For the nine-month period, to a reversal of 37 million euros in 9M-25 vs. a reversal of 146 million euros in 9M-24.

The provision for loans with proven risk, rated ‘Stage 3,’ corresponds to:

For the quarter, an allocation to provisions of 683 million euros in Q3-25 compared to an allocation of 488 million euros in Q3-24,

For the nine-month period, an allocation to provisions of 1,833 million euros in 9M-25 vs. an allocation of 1,611 million euros in 9M-24.

In Q3-25, the cost of risk stood at 27bps of gross client loan outstandings for the Groupe BPCE, compared with 24bps in Q3-24. This includes a 4bp reversal of provisions on performing loans in Q3-25 vs. a 2bp allocation to provisions in Q3-24 and a 31bp allocation on loans with a proven risk in Q3-25 vs. a 23bp allocation in Q3-24.

In Q3-25, the cost of risk for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit stood at 28bps, including a 2bp reversal on performing loans (vs. a 1bp allocation to provisions in Q3-24) and a 31bp allocation for loans with a proven risk vs. 22bps in

Q3-24.

The cost of risk for Corporate & Investment Banking business unit stood at 28bps, vs. 22bps in Q3-24, including a 23bp reversal on performing loans (vs. a 1bp allocation in Q3-24) and a 51bp allocation for loans with a proven risk (vs. a 21bp allocation in

Q3-24).

In 9M-25, the cost of risk stood at 27bps of gross client loan outstandings for Groupe BPCE (23bps in 9M-24). It includes a reversal of provisions on performing loans of 1bp (vs. a reversal of 2bps in 9M-24) and an allocation to provisions for loans with a proven risk of 28bps (vs. an allocation of 25bps in 9M-24).

The cost of risk came to 27bps for the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit (22bps in 9M-24), including a reversal of provisions on performing loans of 2bps (vs. a reversal of 2bps in 9M-24) and an allocation to provisions of 29bps on outstandings with a proven risk (vs. an allocation of 24bps in 9M-24).

The cost of risk for Corporate & Investment Banking stood at 30bps (35bps in 9M-24), including an allocation to provisions of 1bp on performing loans (vs. a reversal of 3bp in 9M-24) and an allocation of 29bps on loans with a proven risk (vs. an allocation of 38bps in 9M-24).

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loan outstandings stood at 2.7% as at September 30, 2025, up 0.2pp compared to the end of December 2024.

Reported net income (Group share) stood at 1,146 million euros in Q3-25, up 24% YoY.

The exceptional surcharge amounted to -32 million euros in Q3-25.

In 9M-25, reported net income (Group share) amounted to 2,957 million euros, up 13% YoY.

The exceptional surcharge came to a total of -138 million euros in 9M-25.

A Group committed to decarbonizing the economy with concrete impact in all territorial regions

Energy renovation & transition:

Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne expand their energy renovation offering with Cozynergy to allow clients to obtain recommendations directly on their mobile app thanks to:

A full, no-cost assessment including both technical and financial analyses

A high-performance, AI-enhanced simulator

“Advice & Sustainable Solutions” on the mobile app:

More than 6 million visitors as at September 30, 2025

With a view to guiding our individual clients toward concrete solutions for renovation, mobility, and responsible investment

Financing transition and decarbonization projects for the B2B clients (SMEs and ISEs) of the Banques Populaires and Caisses d’Epargne

Loan production of approximately 1.8 billion euros as at end-August 2025.

Protection of local natural heritage:

Commitment to protecting local natural heritage throughout France and around the world, through a wide-ranging, tangible initiative :

A territorial commitment focused on protecting ecosystems related to water and forests

An approach supported by a scientific committee made up of independent experts and national institutions specializing in biodiversity issues

23 projects approved by the scientific committee as at September 30, 2025

VISION 2030 target: 30 natural ecosystems to be protected between now and end-2026

The Group’s carbon footprint: BPCE spearheads a market coalition

The “Achats 2030” collective spearheaded by Groupe BPCE to decarbonize purchasing, the foremost contributor to the carbon footprint of our sector

Natixis was voted “ESG Lender of the Year” by IJ Global ESG Awards 2025. This award reinforces our position as a key player in the transition to a more responsible economy

Capital, loss-absorption capacity, liquidity and funding





3.1 CET1 ratio

Groupe BPCE's CET1 ratio at the end of September 2025 stood at an estimated 16.4%, up over the quarter. This change can be explained by the following impacts:

Retained earnings: +25bps,

Change in risk-weighted assets: -11bps,

Change in the allocation to provisions for goodwill, the prudential backstop, and other adjustments: -5bps,

Groupe BPCE generated organic capital creation of 14bps over the quarter.

Groupe BPCE has an estimated buffer of 19.6 billion euros above the threshold for triggering the maximum distributable amount (MDA) for equity capital as of September 2025, while taking account of the prudential requirements laid down by the ECB applicable as of October 1, 2025.

3.2 TLAC ratio1

The Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) estimated at end-September 2025 amounts to 122.5 billion euros1. The TLAC ratio, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, stood at an estimated 26.9%2 at end-September 2025 (without taking account of senior preferred debt for the calculation of this ratio), well above the standard requirements of 22.40%3 laid down by the Financial Stability Board as of October 1, 2025.

3.3 MREL ratio1



Expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2025, Groupe BPCE’s subordinated MREL ratio (without taking account of senior preferred debt for the calculation of this ratio) and total MREL ratio stood at 26.9%2 and 33.3% respectively, well above the minimum requirements laid down by the SRB on October 1, 2025, of 24.69%3 and 27.49%3 respectively.

3.4 Leverage ratio1



At September 30, 2025, the estimated leverage ratio stood at 5.0%, well above the requirement for this metric.



3.5 Liquidity reserves at a high level

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE is well above the regulatory requirement of 100%, standing at an average of 148% of the end-of-month LCRs for the third quarter of 2025.

The volume of liquidity reserves stood at 303 billion euros at the end of September 2025.

3.6 MLT funding plan: 96% of the 2025 plan already completed by October 31, 2025



For 2025, the size of the MLT funding plan, excluding structured private placements and Asset-Backed Securities (ABS), has been set at 23 billion euros, broken down by type of debt as follows:

10.0 billion euros in TLAC funding: 2.0 billion euros in Tier 2 and 8.0 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt,

3.0 billion euros of senior preferred debt,

10.0 billion in covered bonds.

The target for ABS is 8.0 billion euros.

As of October 31, 2025, Groupe BPCE had raised 22.1 billion euros, excluding structured private placements and ABS (96% of the 23 billion euro program):

10.8 billion euros in TLAC funding: 2 billion euros in Tier 2 (100% of requirements) and 8.8 billion euros in senior

non-preferred debt (110% of requirements);

2.2 billion euros in senior preferred debt (72% of requirements);

9.1 billion euros in covered bonds (91% of requirements).



ABS issues came to a total of 7.6 billion euros as at October 31, 2025, representing 95% of the target.

BPCE Assurances has reached a major milestone in its development with the successful completion of its inaugural public offering of subordinated debt totaling 680 million euros: 280 million euros for the “restricted Tier 1” tranche and 400 million euros for the “Green Tier 2” tranche.

Solvency, Total loss-absorbing capacity – see notes on methodology

1 Estimate as at September 30, 2025 based on CRR3/CRD6 rules applicable from January 1, 2025, including Basel IV phase-in

2 Groupe BPCE has chosen to waive the possibility offered by Article 72c (3) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) to use senior preferred debt for compliance with its TLAC/subordinated MREL requirements

3 Following receipt of the 2025 annual MREL letter



Results of the business lines

Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the reported results of the Group and its business lines. Changes express differences between Q3-25 and Q3-24 and between 9M-25 and 9M-24.

4.1 Retail Banking & Insurance

€m1 Q3-25 %

Change 9M-25 %

Change Net banking income 4,439 15% 12,773 13% Operating expenses (2,519) 5% (7,756) 5% Gross operating income 1,920 31% 5,017 28% Cost of risk (532) 26% (1,544) 29% Income before tax 1,399 34% 3,506 25% Exceptional items (42) 102% (113) 62% Underlying income before tax2 1,442 36% 3,619 26% Underlying cost/income ratio3 55.8% (5.9)pp 59.9% (4.9)pp

At the end of September 2025, loan outstandings grew by 1% over a 12-month period to reach 731 billion euros. On a YoY basis, outstandings also saw 1% growth for residential mortgages, which now stand at 395 billion euros, 3% growth for equipment loans to 206 billion euros, and 3% growth for consumer loans to 44 billion euros.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings stood at 704 billion euros at the end of September 2025, up 13 billion euros YoY (+2%), with term accounts up 1% YoY and regulated and unregulated passbook savings accounts up 4% YoY.

The net banking income generated by the Retail Banking & Insurance business unit rose 15% YoY to 4,439 million euros in Q3-25 and by 13% in 9M-25 to 12,773 million euros benefiting from dynamic loan production and deposit activities. These changes include a 15% increase in revenues for the Banque Populaire retail banking network in Q3-25 and 11% in 9M-25, as well as a 15% increase in revenues for the Caisse d'Épargne network in Q3-25 and 12% in 9M-25.

The Financial Solutions & Expertise business lines continued to benefit from strong commercial momentum in 9M-25 on a YoY basis, particularly in consumer credit and leasing activities. Revenues rose by 39% in Q3-25 and by 31% in 9M-25.

In Insurance, revenues declined by 8% in Q3-25, due to high basis of comparison in Q3-24 but enjoyed 12% growth in 9M-25. Life insurance assets under management have increased by 8% since the beginning of the year, driven by positive net inflows in both unit-linked and euro-denominated funds.

The Digital & Payments business unit recorded a 9% increase in revenues in Q3-25 and an 8% increase in 9M-25.

The net interest margin of the two retail banking networks rose by 21% in 9M-25.

Operating expenses were tightly managed, rising by 5% in both Q3-25 and 9M-25, to 2,519 million euros and 7,756 million euros, respectively.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 fell by 5.9pp YoY in Q3-25 to 55.8% and by 4.9pp in 9M-25 to 59.9%.

The business unit's gross operating income rose by 31% YoY in Q3-25 to 1,920 million euros and by 28% in 9M-25 to

5,017 million euros.

The cost of risk stood at -532 million euros in Q3-25, up 26% YoY, and at -1,544 million euros in 9M-25, up 29%.

For the business unit, income before tax amounted to 1,399 million euros in Q3-25, up 34%, and 3,506 million euros in

9M-25, up 25%.

Underlying income before tax2 stood at 1,442 million euros in Q3-25, up 36%, and at 3,619 million euros in 9M-25, up 26%.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”; 2024 figures have been adjusted pro forma to account for the integration of CEGC

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses.

4.1.1 Banque Populaire retail banking network

The Banque Populaire retail banking network is comprised of 14 cooperative banks (12 regional Banques Populaires along

with CASDEN Banque Populaire and Crédit Coopératif) and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual

Guarantee Companies.

€m1 Q3-25 % Change 9M-25 % Change Net banking income 1,731 15% 4,975 11% Operating expenses (1,034) 4% (3,174) 3% Gross operating income 697 37% 1,801 27% Cost of risk (237) 21% (675) 23% Income before tax 469 49% 1,142 22% Exceptional items (14) 27% (35) 2% Underlying income before tax2 483 48% 1,177 22% Underlying cost/income ratio3 58.9% (6.6)pp 63.1% (4.5)pp

Loan outstandings stood at 303 billion euros at the end of September 2025, compared with 302 billion euros at the end of September 2024.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings increased by 5 billion euros YoY at the end of September 2025, with both regulated and unregulated passbook savings accounts up 4% YoY.

Net banking income stood at 1,731 million euros in Q3-25, up 15%.

In the first nine months of 2025, net banking income stood at 4,975 million euros, up 11%, including:

2,723 million euros in net interest margin 4,5 , up 19%,

2,212 million euros in commissions5, up 3%.



Operating expenses, which were kept under tight control, rose by a modest 4% in Q3-25 to 1,034 million euros and reached 3,174 million euros in 9M-25 (+3% YoY).



This led to a significant improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio3 of 6.6pp in Q3-25, which stood at 58.9%. It fell by 4.5pp in 9M-25 to 63.1%.



Gross operating income rose by 37% to 697 million euros in Q3-25 and by 27% in 9M-25 to 1,801 million euros, benefitting from significant positive jaws effects.

The cost of risk stood at -237 million euros in Q3-25, up 21%, and at -675 million euros in 9M-25 (+23%).

Income before tax amounted to 469 million euros in Q3-25 (+49%) and 1,142 million euros in 9M-25 (+22%).

Underlying income before tax2 rose 48% to 483 million euros in Q3-25. It stood at 1,177 million euros in 9M-25 (+22% YoY).

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

4 Excluding provisions for home-purchase savings schemes

5 Income on regulated savings has been restated to account for the net interest margin and included under commissions

4.1.2 Caisse d’Epargne retail banking network

The Caisse d’Epargne retail banking network comprises 15 individual Caisses d’Epargne along with their subsidiaries.

€m1 Q3-25 % Change 9M-25 % Change Net banking income 1,740 15% 4,974 12% Operating expenses (1,017) 1% (3,189) 2% Gross operating income 723 42% 1,785 37% Cost of risk (196) 23% (608) 40% Income before tax 526 50% 1,186 36% Exceptional items (19) ns (55) 69% Underlying income before tax2 545 54% 1,241 37% Underlying cost/income ratio3 57.3% (8.8)pp 63.0% (6.8)pp

Loan outstandings rose 1% YoY to 381 billion euros at the end of September 2025.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings increased by 7 billion euros YoY, with growth in term accounts (+6% YoY) and regulated and unregulated passport savings accounts (+4% YoY).

Net banking income amounted to 1,740 million euros in Q3-25, up 15%.

In 9M-25, net banking income came to 4,974 million euros, up 12%, including:

2,339 million euros in net interest margin 4,5 , up 24%,

2,603 million euros in commissions5, up 5%.

Operating expenses, which remained tightly managed, rose by a marginal 1% in Q3-25 to 1,017 million euros and by 2% in 9M-25 to 3,189 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 improved by 8.8pp to 57.3% in Q3-25 and by 6.8pp to 63.0% in 9M-25.

Gross operating income rose by 42% to 723 million euros in Q3-25 and by 37% to 1,785 million euros in 9M-25, benefitting from significant positive jaws effects.

The cost of risk stood at -196 million euros in Q3-25, up 23%, and at -608 million euros in 9M-25, up 40%.

Income before tax stood at 526 million euros in Q3-25, up 50%, and came to 1,186 million euros in 9M-25, up 36%.

Underlying income before tax2 amounted to 545 million euros in Q3-25 (+54% vs. Q3-24) and 1,241 million euros in 9M-25 (+37% vs. 9M-24).

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

4 Excluding provisions for home-purchase savings schemes

5 Income on regulated savings has been restated to account for the net interest margin and included under commissions

4.1.3 Financial Solutions & Expertise

€m1 Q3-25 % Change 9M-25 % Change Net banking income 390 39% 1,106 31% Operating expenses (212) 50% (600) 36% Gross operating income 178 28% 506 24% Cost of risk (59) 147% (132) 88% Income before tax 120 5% 374 12% Exceptional items (1) ns (3) ns Underlying income before tax2 120 6% 377 12% Underlying cost/income ratio3 54.1% 3.6pp 54.0% 2.0pp

Business remained strong in Consumer credit with average outstanding personal loans and revolving credit up 4% at the end of September 2025. Stock market activity was buoyant, in line with market volatility and the commercial dynamism of the retail banking networks, with stock market orders up 23% vs. 9M-24.

Since March 1, 2025, the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit has included the acquisition of BPCE Equipment Solutions.

In Corporate Services, continued support for businesses in France and internationally is being provided, notably in Leasing, with total outstanding amounts for BPCE Lease and BPCE ES up 84% at the end of September 2025, including 8% organic growth for BPCE Lease. BPCE ES's business remained strong, with a 5% increase in production in 9M-25. The acquisition of new factoring clients is gathering pace (+15% vs. 9M-24).







The Housing & Real Estate business remains resilient, with an increase in average outstanding loans financed by SOCFIM (+5% vs. 9M-24) driven by medium/long-term activity (+9% vs. 9M-24), which offset the decline in the real estate development activity. SOCFIM's cost of risk increased by 92% in 9M-25 compared to a low basis of comparison in 9M-24.

The net banking income of the Financial Solutions & Expertise business unit rose 39% to 390 million euros in Q3-25 and 31% to 1,106 million euros in 9M-25.

Operating expenses rose 50% in Q3-25 to 212 million euros and 36% in 9M-25 to 600 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 increased by 3.6pp in Q3-25 to 54.1% and by 2.0pp in 9M 25 to 54.0%.

Gross operating income rose by 28% in Q3-25 to 178 million euros and by 24% in 9M-25 to 506 million euros.

The cost of risk stood at -59 million euros in Q3-25, up 147%, and at -132 million euros in 9M-25 (+88% YoY).

Income before tax amounted to 120 million euros in Q3-25, up 5%, and 374 million euros in 9M-25, up 12%.

Underlying income before tax2 came to 120 million euros in Q3-25, up 6%, and to 377 million euros in 9M-25, up 12%.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”; figures for Q3-24 and 9M-24 have been adjusted pro forma to account for the transfer of CEGC

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses



4.1.4 Insurance

The results presented below concern BPCE Assurance and CEGC.

€m1 Q3-25 % Change 9M-25 % Change Net banking income 238 (8)% 718 12% Operating expenses2 (44) (11)% (136) 1% Gross operating income 194 (7)% 583 14% Income before tax 196 (6)% 590 14% Exceptional items (4) ns (7) ns Underlying income before tax3 200 (4)% 598 15% Underlying cost/income ratio4 16.9% (2.3)pp 17.9% (2.9)pp

In Q3-25, premium income5 rose 16% to 4.4 billion euros, with a 16% increase for Life Insurance & Personal Protection, 13% for Property & Casualty Insurance, and 29% for Sureties & Financial Guarantees. In 9M-25, premiums reached a total of

15.3 billion euros, up 7%.

Life Insurance assets under management6 rose 8% to 121.5 billion euros at the end of September 2025, driven by net inflows of 7 billion euros in 9M-25.

Over the 12-month period, gross inflows6 in Life Insurance amounted to 12.1 billion euros, continuing the already very strong momentum noted last year (up 6% vs. 9M-24). Unit-linked products accounted for 51% of inflows6 at the end of September 2025.

In non-life insurance, revenues were up 11% compared to 9M-24.

Net banking income fell by 8% in Q3-25 compared to a high basis of comparison related to market effects, declining to 238 million euros, but rose by 12% in 9M-25 to 718 million euros.

Operating expenses decreased by 11% in Q3-25 to 44 million euros and increased by a marginal 1% in 9M-25 to 136 million euros.

The underlying cost to income ratio4 stood at 16.9% in Q3-25, an improvement of 2.3pp, and at 17.9% in 9M-25, an improvement of 2.9pp.

Gross operating income declined by 7% in Q3-25 to 194 million euros but rose 14% in 9M-25 to 583 million euros.

Income before tax decreased by 6% in Q3-25 to 196 million euros and increased by 14% to 590 million euros in 9M-25.

Underlying income before tax3 fell 4% to 200 million euros in Q3-25 and rose 15% to 598 million euros in 9M-25.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Operating expenses” corresponds to “non-attributable expenses” under IFRS 17, i.e. all costs that are not directly attributable to insurance contracts

3 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

4 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

5 Including retirement savings plans and also the reinsurance treaty with CNP Assurances

4.1.5 Digital & Payments

€m1 Q3-25 % Change 9M-25 % Change Net banking income 237 9% 698 8% Operating expenses (160) 4% (493) 4% Gross operating income 77 21% 205 18% Cost of risk (35) 17% (99) 6% Income before tax 42 34% 105 35% Exceptional items (4) ns (11) ns Underlying income before tax2 46 41% 116 43% Underlying cost/income ratio3 65.9% (4.8)pp 69.3% (3.8)pp

Digital & AI

At the end of September 2025, 8 million clients were using the digital services offered by mobile apps (+4% compared to the end of September 2024).

Groupe BPCE has developed new digital banking features (e.g., real-time payment notifications) and moved up 15 places in the 2025 Evident AI Index ranking, to 25th place among the world's 50 largest banks.

Nearly 50% of the Group's employees use in-house generative AI solutions.

Payments

Business activities are robust in Payment Solutions with the number of payment transactions up 3% vs. 9M-24 and a sharp rise in instant payments (+90% vs. 9M-24). The strong momentum in the rollout of Android POS terminals is being maintained (+68% vs. 9M-24).

Net banking income is up 5% compared to 9M-24, thanks to the impact of new offerings and sustained margins. The underlying cost/income ratio improved by 2.9pp despite investments in strategic projects.







Oney Bank



Net banking income is up 12% compared with 9M-24.

Outstanding loans increased by 4% with solid new loan production in Europe outside France (+11% in volume YoY).

The cost/income ratio3 showed a 4.3pp improvement thanks to strict control of current expenses, enabling investments in digital and other capital expenditure.

Net banking income for the Digital & Payments business unit rose 9% in Q3-25 and 8% in 9M-25, to 237 million euros and 698 million euros, respectively.

The business unit's operating expenses rose by 4% in Q3-25 and 9M-25 to a total of 160 million euros and 493 million euros, respectively.

This led to a 4.8pp decrease in the underlying cost/income ratio3 to 65.9% in Q3-25 and a 3.8pp decrease to 69.3% in

9M-25.

Gross operating income rose by 21% in Q3-25 to 77 million euros and by 18% to 205 million euros in 9M-25.

The cost of risk increased 17% YoY in Q3-25 to -35 million euros and 6% YoY in 9M 25 to -99 million euros.

Income before tax stood at 42 million euros in Q3-25 and at 105 million euros in 9M-25.

Underlying income before tax2 was 46 million euros in Q3-25, up 41%, and 116 million euros in

9M-25, also up by a significant +43%.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses



5.2 Global Financial Services

The business unit includes the activities pursued by the Corporate & Investment Banking and the Asset & Wealth Management business units of Natixis.

€m1 Q3-25 % Change Constant Fx % change 9M-25 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 2,004 1% 4% 6,216 6% 7% o/w CIB 1,160 4% 6% 3,656 9% 10% o/w AWM 844 (2)% 2% 2,560 1% 2% Operating expenses (1,435) 1% 4% (4,366) 5% 6% o/w CIB (768) 2% 5% (2,344) 9% 10% o/w AWM (667) 0% 3% (2,022) 1% 3% Gross operating income 569 2% 5% 1,850 6% 8% Cost of risk (52) 28% (181) flat Income before tax 528 1% 1,697 8% Exceptional items (5) ns (18) ns Underlying income before tax2 533 2% 1,715 9% Underlying cost/income ratio3 71.3% (0.3)pp 70.0% (0.5)pp

Revenues generated by the Global Financial Services business unit rose 1% YoY in Q3-25 and achieved 6% growth

in 9M-25, to 2,004 million euros (+4% at constant exchange rates) and 6,216 million euros (+7% at constant exchange rates), respectively. These increases were driven by solid commercial performance across global businesses.

Corporate & Investment Banking revenues rose 9% to 3,656 million euros in 9M-25 thanks to the strong performance achieved by Global Markets (+17% YoY), Real Assets (+14%) and Investment Banking (+8%). The Americas and APAC platforms performed strongly, up 4% and 28% respectively, despite an unfavorable EUR/USD exchange rate effect.

In 9M-25, Asset & Wealth Management revenues increased by 2% at constant exchange rates, thanks to recurring revenue levels with higher management fees. Net inflows reached 23 billion euros in 9M-25, chiefly in fixed income products. Despite an unfavorable currency effect, assets under management reached 1,301 billion euros thanks to a positive market effect and strong net fund inflows.

Operating expenses rose 1% in Q3-25 to 1,435 million euros (+4% at constant exchange rates) and 5% in 9M-25 to stand at 4,366 million euros (+6% at constant exchange rates).

In Q3-25, the operating expenses of the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit increased by 2% while those of Asset & Wealth Management remained stable. In 9M-25, operating expenses incurred by Corporate & Investment Banking increased by 9% and those related to Asset & Wealth Management rose by 1%.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 was 71.3% in Q3-25 and 70.0% in 9M-25, down 0.3pp and 0.5pp respectively.

Gross operating income rose 2% in Q3-25 to 569 million euros (+5% at constant exchange rates) and increased 6% in

9M-25 to 1,850 million euros (+8% at constant exchange rates).

The cost of risk was up 28% to -52 million euros in Q3-25; it remained stable at -181 million euros in 9M-25.

Income before tax rose 1% to 528 million euros in Q3-25 and increased 8% to 1,697 million euros in 9M-25.

Underlying income before tax2 for Q3-25 was 533 million euros, up 2%, and 1,715 million euros for 9M-25, equal to growth of 9%.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

5.2.1 Corporate & Investment Banking

The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) business unit includes the Global Markets, Global Finance, Investment Banking and

M&A activities of Natixis.

€m1 Q3-25 % Change Constant Fx % change 9M-25 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 1,160 4% 6% 3,656 9% 10% Operating expenses (768) 2% 5% (2,344) 9% 10% Gross operating income 392 7% 10% 1,311 9% 11% Cost of risk (53) 36% (174) (5)% Income before tax 349 5% 1,162 13% Exceptional items (2) ns (12) ns Underlying income before tax2 352 6% 1,174 14% Underlying cost/income ratio3 66.0% (1.1)pp 63.8% (0.3)pp

The net banking income of the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit rose 4% in Q3-25 to 1,160 million euros (+6% at constant exchange rates) and rose 9% in 9M-25 to 3,656 million euros (+10% at constant exchange rates), driven by all the business lines.

Global Markets revenues rose 17% to 1.9 billion euros in 9M-25, including 584 million euros in Q3-25 (+14% YoY). They were driven by strong commercial momentum across all business lines and platforms.

FIC-T revenues rose 18% in 9M-25 to 1.3 billion euros, driven by strong activity in the Credit, Rates and FX asset classes.

Equity revenues came to 566 million euros in 9M-25, up 12%, driven by strong commercial activity.

Global finance revenues remained stable at 1.3 billion euros in 9M-25 thanks to strong momentum across all Real Assets activities: Infrastructure & Energy Finance, Real Estate and Hospitality, and Aviation Finance.

Investment Banking and M&A activities, with revenues of 461 million euros in 9M-25, were up 1%.

Operating expenses rose by 2% in Q3-25 (+5% at constant exchange rates) and by 9% in 9M-25 (+10% at constant exchange rates), reaching a total of 768 million euros in Q3-25 and 2,344 million euros in 9M-25.

The underlying cost/income ratio3 fell by 1.1pp to 66.0% in Q3-25 and decreased by 0.3pp to 63.8% in 9M-25.

Gross operating income rose 7% (+10% at constant exchange rates) in Q3-25 to 392 million euros and increased 9% (+11% at constant exchange rates) in 9M-25 to 1,311 million euros.

The cost of risk stood at -53 million euros, up 36% in Q3-25, and came to -174 million euros, down 5% in 9M-25.

Income before tax rose 5% to 349 million euros in Q3-25 and grew by 13% to 1,162 million euros in 9M-25.

Underlying income before tax2 rose by 6% to 352 million euros in Q3-25 and by 14% to 1,174 million euros in 9M-25.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

5.2.2 Asset & Wealth Management

The business unit includes the Asset & Wealth Management activities of Natixis.

€m1 Q3-25 % Change Constant Fx % change 9M-25 % Change Constant Fx % change Net banking income 844 (2)% 2% 2,560 1% 2% Operating expenses (667) flat 3% (2,022) 1% 3% Gross operating income 178 (8)% (4)% 538 flat 2% Income before tax 178 (7)% 535 (1)% Exceptional items (3) ns (6) ns Underlying income before tax2 181 (5)% 542 flat Underlying cost/income ratio3 78.6% 1.2pp 78.7% flat

In Asset Management, assets under management4 came to a total of 1,301 billion euros, up 1% since the beginning of the year, with high net inflows and a positive market effect partially offset by a negative currency effect.

Net fund inflows4 in Asset Management reached 23 billion euros in the first nine months of 2025 (including 1 billion euros in Q3-25), chiefly thanks to fixed-income products from Loomis Sayles and DNCA and diversified products.

At the end of September 2025, Asset Management recorded strong fund performance: 78% of rated funds were ranked in the 1st and 2nd quartiles over a three-year horizon compared with 64% at the end of September 2024 (source: Morningstar).

ESG assets accounted for 41% of assets under management at the end of September 2025.

Asset & Wealth Management revenues increased by 2% in 9M-25 at constant exchange rates thanks, in particular, to higher average levels of assets under management (+8% YoY), partially offset by lower margin levels due to the growing share of fixed income in the product mix.

In Asset Management4, the total fee rate (excluding performance fees) at 9M-25 was 24.9bp (-1.1bp YoY), and 34.6bps excluding insurance-driven asset management activities (-1.7bp YoY).

Net banking income for the Asset & Wealth Management business unit fell by 2% in Q3-25 (vs. +2% at constant exchange rates) to 844 million euros and rose by 1% in 9M-25 (+2% at constant exchange rates) to 2,560 million euros.

Operating expenses remained stable at 667 million euros in Q3-25 (+3% at constant exchange rates) and stood at 2,022 million euros, up 1% in 9M-25 (+3% at constant exchange rates).

The underlying cost/income ratio3 increased by 1.2pp in Q3-25 to 78.6% and remained stable in 9M-25 at 78.7%.

Gross operating income came to 178 million euros in Q3-25, down 8% (-4% at constant exchange rates), and 538 million euros in 9M-25, stable YoY (+2% at constant exchange rates).

Income before tax amounted to 178 million euros in Q3-25, down 7%. It came to 535 million euros in 9M-25 (-1%).

Underlying income before tax2 was down 5% in Q3-25 to stand at 181 million euros and remained stable YoY at 542 million euros in 9M-25.

1 Reported figures until “income before tax”

2 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional

3 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

4 Asset Management: Europe includes Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM; North America includes WCM IM; excluding

Wealth Management

ANNEXES

Notes on methodology

Presentation on the pro-forma quarterly results

The 2024 quarterly series are presented pro forma with changes in sectoral reallocation of activities, mainly the reallocation of CEGC's results from the SEF division to the Insurance division.

The main evolutions impact FSE, Insurance, RB&I, GFS and the Corporate center.

Data for 2024 has been recalculated to obtain a like-for-like basis of comparison.

The quarterly series of Groupe BPCE remain unchanged.

The tables showing the transition from reported 2024 to pro-forma 2024 are presented on annexes

Exceptional items

Exceptional items and the reconciliation of the reported income statement to the underlying income statement of Groupe BPCE are detailed in the annexes.

Net banking income

Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret Développement Durable, Livret Épargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the “Operating Expenses” (as presented in the 2024 Group’s universal registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and “Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.”

Cost/income ratio

Groupe BPCE's cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annexes.

Business line cost/income ratios are calculated on the basis of underlying net banking income and operating expenses.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.

Loan oustandings and deposits & savings

Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings to outstandings under management are as follows:

Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations,

Deposits & savings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include debt securities (certificates of deposit and savings bonds).

Capital Adequacy

Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules, after deductions.

Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force.

The leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules. Centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the leverage exposures as are Central Bank exposures for a limited period of time (pursuant to ECB decision 2021/27 of June 18, 2021).

Total loss-absorbing capacity

The Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement is determined by article 92a of CRR.

The TLAC numerator consists of the 4 following items:

Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely:

The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out), The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, The nominal amount of Senior Non-Preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.



Please note that a quantum of Senior Preferred securities has not been included in our calculation of TLAC.

Liquidity

Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:

Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding,

LCR eligible assets comprising the Group’s LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation,

Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.

Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months.

Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:

Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits

Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.

Business line indicators – BP & CE networks

Average rate (%) for residential mortgages: the average client rate for residential mortgages corresponds to the weighted average of actuarial rates for committed residential mortgages, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made, net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on aggregate residential mortgages, excluding zero interest rate loans.

Average rate (%) for consumer loans: the average client rate for consumer loans corresponds to the weighted average of the actuarial rates for committed consumer loans, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on the scope of amortizable consumer loans, excluding overdraft and revolving loans.

Average rate (%) for equipment loans: the average customer rate for equipment loans is the average of the actuarial rates for equipment loans in each volume-weighted market.

Financing the transition and decarbonation: sum of loans that have received a sustainable green and/or green transition qualification and loans whose contractual interest rate is indexed to extra-financial performance.

Business line indicators – Insurance

The percentage of individual clients insured corresponds to the proportion of principal banking customers of legal age with an auto, 2-wheeler, home, civil liability/private life, personal accident, comprehensive personal accident, legal protection, health, mobile or provident insurance policy on a given date.

The percentage of active professional clients holding insurance products corresponds to the proportion of active professional customers with a Professional Auto, Professional Multi-risk Property, Professional Health or Professional Provident insurance policy on a given date.

The penetration rate on loan guarantees for individual clients corresponds to the production of individual mortgages guaranteed by CEGC as a proportion of the production of individual mortgages by BP or CE entities (cumulative view to date since the beginning of the year).

Digital indicators

The number of active main banking clients use digital services on mobile apps corresponds to the number of individual customers who have made at least one visit via a mobile app in a given month. This metric only includes customers whose main banking activity is conducted through the account of a bank or savings bank.



Reconciliation of 2024 data to pro forma data

FSE Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 327 (162) 141 (38) 104 Sectoral reallocation (40) 9 (32) 8 (24) Pro forma figures 287 (153) 109 (29) 80

INSURANCE Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 188 (42) 149 (36) 113 Sectoral reallocation 40 (9) 32 (8) 24 Pro forma figures 228 (50) 181 (44) 136

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,933 (1,368) 510 (133) 364 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,931 (1,367) 509 (132) 364

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,102 (706) 346 (89) 255 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,101 (705) 346 (89) 255

CORPORATE CENTER Q1-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 57 (236) (210) 12 (198) Sectoral reallocation 1 (1) Pro forma figures 58 (237) (210) 12 (198)

FSE Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 320 (154) 143 (37) 106 Sectoral reallocation (40) 8 (31) 8 (23) Pro forma figures 280 (145) 112 (29) 83

INSURANCE Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 118 (25) 99 (7) 92 Sectoral reallocation 40 (8) 31 (8) 23 Pro forma figures 157 (34) 130 (15) 115

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,983 (1,366) 539 (141) 384 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,982 (1,365) 538 (140) 384

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,133 (694) 352 (90) 261 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,132 (693) 352 (90) 261

CORPORATE CENTER Q2-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures (58) (186) (245) 30 (215) Sectoral reallocation 1 (1) Pro forma figures (57) (187) (245) 30 (214)

FSE Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 322 (151) 146 (38) 108 Sectoral reallocation (41) 10 (32) 8 (24) Pro forma figures 280 (142) 114 (30) 84

INSURANCE Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 217 (40) 177 (51) 126 Sectoral reallocation 41 (10) 32 (8) 24 Pro forma figures 258 (50) 209 (59) 150

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,976 (1,415) 525 (137) 366 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,975 (1,414) 524 (137) 366

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,118 (751) 333 (85) 242 Sectoral reallocation (1) 1 Pro forma figures 1,117 (750) 333 (85) 242

CORPORATE CENTER Q3-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 46 (223) (232) 5 (226) Sectoral reallocation 1 (1) Pro forma figures 48 (224) (232) 5 (226)

FSE Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 334 (169) 125 (33) 92 Sectoral reallocation (43) 10 (31) 8 (23) Pro forma figures 291 (160) 94 (25) 69

INSURANCE Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 171 (36) 141 (29) 112 Sectoral reallocation 43 (10) 31 (8) 23 Pro forma figures 215 (46) 172 (37) 135

GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 2,055 (1,501) 479 (124) 337 Sectoral reallocation Pro forma figures 2,055 (1,501) 479 (124) 337

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,087 (738) 262 (65) 194 Sectoral reallocation Pro forma figures 1,087 (738) 262 (65) 194

CORPORATE CENTER Q4-24 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures (73) (186) (215) 19 (196) Sectoral reallocation Pro forma figures (73) (186) (215) 19 (196)

Q3-25 & Q3-24 results : reconciliation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Gains or losses on other assets Income before tax Net income

- Group share Reported Q3-25 results 6,410 (4,157) (587) (9) 1,682 1,146 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center 0 (53) (51) (38) Disposals Business lines (1) (1) (1) Acquisitions Corporate center (27) (29) 10 (47) (35) Exceptional surcharge Corporate center (32) Q3-25 results excluding exceptional items 6,437 (4,075) (596) (8) 1,781 1,252

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Gains or losses on other assets Income before tax Net income

- Group share Pro forma reported Q3-24 results 5,892 (4,041) (523) 3 1,336 925 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (27) (26) (20) Disposals Business lines (1) (1) (1) Acquitions Corporate center (15) (15) (11) Pro forma Q3-24 results excluding exceptional items 5,891 (3,998) (523) 4 1,379 957

9M-25 & 9M-24 results : reconcialiation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Gains or losses on other assets Income before tax Net income

- Group share Reported 9M-25 results 19,029 (12,819) (1,796) (15) 4,469 2,957 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (148) (1) (148) (110) Disposals Business lines (2) (2) (2) Acquisitions Corporate center (27) (111) (39) (178) (129) Exceptional surcharge Corporate center (138) 9M-25 results excluding exceptional items 19,055 (12,560) (1,757) (12) 4,796 3,335

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Gains or losses on other assets Income before tax Net income

- Group share Pro forma reported 9M-24 results 17,271 (12,200) (1,465) 63 3,694 2,607 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center 2 (88) 0 (86) (64) Disposals Business lines (3) (3) (2) Acquisitions Corporate center (33) (33) (25) Pro forma 9M-24 results excluding exceptional items 17,269 (12,078) (1,465) 66 3,817 2,698

Q3-25 & Q3-24 results : underying cost to income ratio

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying cost income ratio Q3-25 reported figures 6,410 (4,157) Impact of exceptional items (27) (82) Q3-25 underlying figures 6,437 (4,075) 66.3%

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying cost income ratio Q3-24 Pro forma reported figures 5,892 (4,041) Impact of exceptional items 1 (42) Q3-24 Pro forma underlying figures 5,891 (3,998) 67.9%

9M-25 & 9M-24 results : underying cost to income ratio

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying cost income ratio 9M-25 reported figures 19,029 (12,819) Impact of exceptional items (26) (259) 9M-25 underlying figures 19,055 (12,560) 65.9%

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Underlying cost income ratio 9M-24 Pro forma reported figures 17,271 (12,200) Impact of exceptional items 2 (122) 9M-24 Pro forma underlying figures 17,269 (12,078) 69.9%

Groupe BPCE : quarterly income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m Q3-25 Q3-24 Q3-25 Q3-24 pf Q3-25 Q3-24 pf Q3-25 Q3-24 % Net banking income 4,439 3,869 2,004 1,975 (33) 48 6,410 5,892 8.8% Operating expenses (2,519) (2,403) (1,435) (1,414) (203) (224) (4,157) (4,041) 2.9% Gross operating income 1,920 1,467 569 561 (236) (176) 2,253 1,851 21.7% Cost of risk (532) (423) (52) (41) (3) (59) (587) (523) 12.2% Income before tax 1,399 1,044 528 524 (244) (232) 1,682 1,336 25.9% Income tax (380) (256) (136) (137) 0 5 (515) (388) 32.8% Non-controlling interests (9) (2) (12) (21) (0) 0 (22) (23) (6)% Net income – Group share 1,011 785 380 366 (245) (226) 1,146 925 23.8%

RETAIL BANKING

& INSURANCE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATE CENTER GROUPE

BPCE €m 9M-25 9M-24 9M-25 9M-24 9M-25 9M-24 9M-25 9M-24 % Net banking income 12,773 11,333 6,216 5,888 40 49 19,029 17,271 10.2% Operating expenses (7,756) (7,405) (4,366) (4,147) (696) (648) (12,819) (12,200) 5.1% Gross operating income 5,017 3,928 1,850 1,741 (656) (598) 6,211 5,071 22.5% Cost of risk (1,544) (1,195) (181) (181) (70) (89) (1,796) (1,465) 22.6% Income before tax 3,506 2,809 1,697 1,572 (735) (686) 4,469 3,694 21.0% Income tax (936) (668) (439) (410) (79) 48 (1,454) (1,031) 41.1% Non-controlling interests (20) (10) (37) (48) 0 0 (57) (57) 0.9% Net income – Group share 2,550 2,131 1,222 1,114 (814) (638) 2,957 2,607 13.4%

Groupe BPCE : quarterly series

GROUPE BPCE €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 5,753 5,626 5,892 6,046 6,305 6,315 6,410 Operating expenses (4,151) (4,008) (4,041) (4,184) (4,359) (4,304) (4,157) Gross operating income 1,602 1,618 1,851 1,862 1,946 2,011 2,253 Cost of risk (382) (560) (523) (596) (651) (559) (587) Income before tax 1,233 1,124 1,336 1,262 1,318 1,468 1,682 Net income – Group share 875 806 925 913 835 976 1,146

Groupe BPCE : Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

€m Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Cash and amounts due from central banks 128,200 133,186 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 240,365 230,521 Hedging derivatives 5,785 7,624 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 64,272 57,166 Securities at amortized cost 27,427 27,021 Loans and advances to banks and similar at amortized cost 120,919 115,862 Loans and advances to customers at amortized cost 870,817 851,843 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios (1,418) (856) Financial investments of insurance activities 126,114 115,631 Insurance contracts issued - Assets 1,118 1,134 Reinsurance contracts held - Assets 9,276 9,320 Current tax assets 645 640 Deferred tax assets 4,071 4,160 Accrued income and other assets 16,677 16,443 Non-current assets held for sale 1 438 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,221 2,146 Investment property 944 733 Property, plant and equipment 6,744 6,085 Intangible assets 1,305 1,147 Goodwill 4,165 4,312 TOTAL ASSETS 1,629,646 1,584,558

LIABILITIES

€m Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Amounts due to central banks 17 1 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 233,168 218,963 Hedging derivatives 13,778 14,260 Debt securities 285,661 304,957 Amounts due to banks and similar 88,827 69,953 Amounts due to customers 740,953 723,090 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios, liabilities 69 14 Insurance contracts issued - Liabilities 126,460 117,551 Reinsurance contracts held - Liabilities 109 119 Current tax liabilities 2,303 2,206 Deferred tax liabilities 1,361 1,323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,076 20,892 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 0 312 Provisions 4,756 4,748 Subordinated debt 18,053 18,401 Shareholders' equity 89,055 87,768 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 88,401 87,137 Non-controlling interests 654 630 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,629,646 1,584,558

Groupe BPCE: Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

€m Equity attributable to shareholders’ equity January 1st, 2025 87,137 Distributions (728) Change in capital (cooperative shares) (52) Impact of acquisitions and disposals on non-controlling interests (minority interests) (39) Income 2,957 Changes in gains & losses directly recognized in equity (804) Capital gains and losses reclassified as reserves (4) Others (66) September 30, 2025 88,401

Retail Banking & Insurance: quarterly income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER NETWORK RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m Q3-25 Q3-24 % Q3-25 Q3-24 % Q3-25 Q3-24 % Q3-25 Q3-24 % Q3-25 Q3-24 % Q3-25 Q3-24 % Q3-25 Q3-24 % Net banking income 1,731 1,506 14.9% 1,740 1,517 14.7% 390 280 39.2% 238 258 (7.9)% 237 218 8.8% 102 90 14.0% 4,439 3,869 14.7% Operating expenses (1,034) (999) 3.6% (1,017) (1,008) 0.9% (212) (142) 49.7% (44) (50) (11.4)% (160) (154) 3.9% (51) (51) 1.7% (2,519) (2,403) 4.8% Gross operating income 697 508 37.3% 723 509 42.2% 178 139 28.5% 194 209 (7.1)% 77 64 20.7% 51 39 29.9% 1,920 1,467 30.9% Cost of risk (237) (195) 21.1% (196) (159) 23.4% (59) (24) x2 (35) (30) 16.5% (5) (30) (67.4)% (532) (423) 25.7% Income before tax 469 315 49.1% 526 350 50.3% 120 114 5.2% 196 209 (6.1)% 42 32 33.9% 46 25 83.4% 1,399 1,044 34.1% Income tax (118) (83) 42.4% (155) (69) x2 (33) (30) 10.0% (47) (59) (20.1)% (16) (11) 45.8% (11) (6) x2 (380) (256) 48.1% Non-controlling interests (7) (2) x3 1 0 ns (1) 0 ns 0 0 ns (3) (0) ns (9) (2) x4 Net income - Group share 344 230 49.9% 372 281 32.4% 87 84 2.9% 149 150 (0.7)% 24 21 15.6% 35 20 76.7% 1,011 785 28.7%

Retail Banking & Insurance: half-year income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE INSURANCE DIGITAL & PAYMENTS OTHER NETWORK RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m 9M-25 9M-24 % 9M-25 9M-24 % 9M-25 9M-24 % 9M-25 9M-24 % 9M-25 9M-24 % 9M-25 9M-24 % 9M-25 9M-24 % Net banking income 4,975 4,484 10.9% 4,974 4,438 12.1% 1,106 847 30.5% 718 644 11.6% 698 646 8.0% 302 274 10.4% 12,773 11,333 12.7% Operating expenses (3,174) (3,067) 3.5% (3,189) (3,132) 1.8% (600) (440) 36.4% (136) (134) 1.5% (493) (473) 4.2% (164) (160) 2.8% (7,756) (7,405) 4.7% Gross operating income 1,801 1,417 27.1% 1,785 1,306 36.6% 506 407 24.2% 583 510 14.2% 205 173 18.3% 138 114 21.1% 5,017 3,928 27.7% Cost of risk (675) (548) 23.1% (608) (435) 39.8% (132) (70) 87.9% (99) (93) 6.3% (30) (48) (37.5%) (1,544) (1,195) 29.3% Income before tax 1,142 933 22.4% 1,186 873 35.9% 374 335 11.5% 590 519 13.7% 105 78 34.8% 108 70 54.7% 3,506 2,809 24.8% Income tax (305) (233) 30.6% (332) (185) 79.2% (96) (88) 9.1% (135) (118) 14.2% (41) (27) 51.7% (27) (16) 67.5% (936) (668) 40.1% Non-controlling interests (14) (9) 61.0% (1) (4) (67.9%) (2) 0 ns 0 0 ns (3) 3 (x2) (20) (10) x2 Net income - Group share 824 692 19.1% 852 683 24.8% 276 247 11.8% 455 401 13.6% 61 54 12.7% 81 54 50.8% 2,550 2,131 19.7%

Retail banking & insurance: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING & INSURANCE €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 3,763 3,701 3,869 4,064 4,140 4,195 4,439 Operating expenses (2,547) (2,456) (2,403) (2,497) (2,642) (2,596) (2,519) Gross operating income 1,217 1,245 1,467 1,567 1,498 1,599 1,920 Cost of risk (296) (475) (423) (556) (533) (480) (532) Income before tax 934 831 1,044 998 973 1,133 1,399 Net income – Group share 709 637 785 772 720 820 1,011

Retail Banking & Insurance: Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks quarterly series

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 1,489 1,489 1,506 1,614 1,622 1,622 1,731 Operating expenses (1,043) (1,025) (999) (980) (1,080) (1,060) (1,031) Gross operating income 445 464 508 634 542 562 697 Cost of risk (125) (228) (195) (266) (216) (222) (237) Income before tax 329 290 315 352 330 343 469 Net income – Group share 252 210 230 278 235 244 344 CAISSE D’EPARGNE NETWORK €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 1,454 1,467 1,517 1,616 1,614 1,620 1,740 Operating expenses (1,085) (1,038) (1,008) (1,084) (1,112) (1,060) (1,017) Gross operating income 368 429 509 531 502 560 723 Cost of risk (100) (176) (159) (205) (228) (184) (196) Income before tax 270 252 350 328 274 386 526 Net income – Group share 208 194 281 248 211 269 372

Retail Banking & Insurance: FSE quarterly series

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE €m Q1-24pf Q2-24pf Q3-24pf Q4-24pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 287 280 280 291 327 388 390 Operating expenses (153) (145) (142) (160) (177) (211) (212) Gross operating income 134 135 139 131 150 177 178 Cost of risk (24) (22) (24) (38) (38) (36) (59) Income before tax 109 112 114 94 112 142 120 Net income – Group share 80 83 84 69 82 107 87

Retail Banking & Insurance: Insurance quarterly series

INSURANCE €m Q1-24 pf Q2-24 pf Q3-24 pf Q4-24 pf Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 228​ 157​ 258​ 215​ 247​ 234 238 Operating expenses (50)​ (34)​ (50)​ (46)​ (47)​ (44) (44) Gross operating income 178​ 124​ 209​ 169​ 199​ 190 194 Income before tax 181​ 130​ 209​ 172​ 200​ 194 196 Net income – Group share 136​ 115​ 150​ 135​ 152​ 155 149

Retail Banking & Insurance: Digital & Payments quarterly series

DIGITAL & PAYMENTS €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 215​ 214​ 218​ 227​ 229​ 232 237 Operating expenses (160)​ (159)​ (154)​ (173)​ (167)​ (166) (160) Gross operating income 55​ 55​ 64​ 54​ 62​ 66 77 Cost of risk (31)​ (32)​ (30)​ (33)​ (31)​ (34) (35) Income before tax 24​ 22​ 32​ 20​ 34​ 28 42 Net income – Group share 17​ 16​ 21​ 16​ 23​ 14 24

Retail Banking & Insurance: Other network quarterly series

OTHER NETWORK €m Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Net banking income 91​ 93​ 90​ 101​ 101​ 99 102 Operating expenses (55)​ (55)​ (51)​ (53)​ (59)​ (54) (51) Gross operating income 37​ 38​ 39​ 48​ 43​ 44 51 Cost of risk (16)​ (17)​ (14)​ (15)​ (21)​ (4) (5) Income before tax 20​ 25​ 25​ 33​ 22​ 40 46 Net income – Group share 16​ 19​ 20​ 25​ 17​ 30 35

Global Financial Services: quarterly income statement per business line

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT GLOBAL FINANCIAL

SERVICES €m Q3-25 Q3-24 Q3-25 Q3-24 Q3-25 Q3-24 % Net banking income 1,160 1,117 844 858 2,004 1,975 1.5% Operating expenses (768) (750) (667) (664) (1,435) (1,414) 1.4% Gross operating income 392 367 178 194 569 561 1.5% Cost of risk (53) (39 0 (2) (52) (41) 28.1% Share in net income of associates 10 4 0 (0) 11 4 x2 Gains or losses on other assets 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 ns Income before tax 349 333 178 192 528 524 (0.6)% Net income – Group share 263 242 116 124 380 366 3.7%

Global Financial Services: half-year income statement per business line