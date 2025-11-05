Emerald Heights Social Accountability Committee Donates $305,000 to Support 15 Charities Benefiting Local Communities

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Heights, a leading nonprofit senior living community, proudly announces a donation of $305,000 to 15 local charities through its Social Accountability Committee.

This philanthropic effort highlights Emerald Heights’ enduring commitment to supporting organizations that reflect its core mission and values of Integrity, Courage, Trust, Compassion, and Respect. The selected charities focus on programs that enrich the lives of seniors, strengthen communities, and create volunteer opportunities for residents and staff to give back in meaningful ways.

“We are incredibly proud to extend our mission beyond our campus by supporting these outstanding organizations,” said Sandra Cook, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Emerald Heights. “During times of hardship and loss of hope, we are honored to provide support — particularly to those addressing food security for older adults and other critical needs in our community.”

The 15 recipient organizations were chosen for their dedication to improving the lives of local seniors, families, and individuals. Together, they represent a diverse range of causes — from immediate assistance for those in need to long-term solutions for healthy aging and community engagement.

An awards ceremony celebrating these contributions will take place on December 17th at Emerald Heights.

Charitable Recipients Include:

Medic One – $40,000

South East Seattle Senior Center – $25,000

Esperanza Apartments – $15,000

Hopelink – $20,000

American Parkinson’s Association – $10,000

Sound Generations Meals on Wheels and Community Dining Programs – $25,000

Project Access Northwest – $20,000

Northwest Harvest – $30,000

Cascade PBS – $20,000

Pacific Media KNKX – $10,000

KUOW – $10,000

Jubilee Reach – $20,000

Assistance League of the Eastside – $30,000

Village Theater – $10,000





Through its Social Accountability Committee, Emerald Heights continues to strengthen its partnerships with local nonprofits, supporting initiatives that enhance well-being, foster inclusion, and build a stronger, more compassionate community.

About Emerald Heights

Emerald Heights is a premier Life Plan Community located in Redmond, Washington, offering a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle for older adults and a member of Emerald Communities. With a focus on health, wellness, and active engagement, Emerald Heights fosters an environment where residents thrive and contribute meaningfully to the greater community. Guided by values of integrity, stewardship, and empowerment, Emerald Heights remains dedicated to enriching lives and serving with purpose.