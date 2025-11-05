Roper Technologies announces dividend to 10% - its 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend, payable on January 16, 2026 to stockholders of record on January 2, 2026. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2025, or an expected $0.34 increase on an annual basis ($0.085 on a quarterly basis). This is the thirty-third consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

About Roper Technologies

