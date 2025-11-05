[Latest] Global Precision Swine Farming Market Size/Share Worth USD 2061.6 Million by 2034 at a 9.78% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Precision Swine Farming Market Size, Trends and Insights By System Type (Swine Monitoring Systems, Farm/Barn Climate Control and Monitoring, Swine Health Monitoring/Early Disease Detection, Swine Identification and Tracking, Vaccination & Drug Delivery, Precision Feeding Systems), By Offering (Hardware, Robotics Hardware, RFID Tags & Readers, Sensors, Camera, GPS, Software, On-Cloud, On-Premise, AI & Data Analytics, Services), By Farm Size (Small Farms, Mid-sized Farms, Large Farms), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Precision Swine Farming Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 810.34 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 889.49 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2061.6 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.78% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global precision swine farming market will witness a considerable CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to rising demand for traceable, high-class pork driven by stern regulations and consumer preferences. As such, AI, IoT, and automation are increasingly being adopted for improved monitoring, welfare, and efficiency. The ongoing market trends are inclusive of the expansion of the digital technologies such as blockchain and sensors, emphasis on sustainability via energy recovery and waste management, and increasingly integrating real-time analytics for obtaining operational agility.

Key Trends & Drivers

Regulatory Compliance and IoT Integration to Spell Growth: Sterner regulations regarding animal health, welfare, and environmental impact do compel the producers to incorporate advanced monitoring and management systems. Broad usage of IoT devices, software platforms, and sensors does provide real-time data on a continual basis for monitoring swine behavior, health, and environmental conditions. AL and ML are used for analyzing extensive volumes of data that are generated by the sensors, thereby transforming them into actionable insights for improved management and predictive modeling.

Call for Sustainability and Automation to Catalyze Growth: Requirement for sustainable pork production does drive adoption of technologies for the production of organic fertilizers, waste management, and biogas energy systems. Automation in the feeding systems and the other farm processes does reduce manual labor, enhance precision, and raise operational efficiency. Precision farming solutions also aid in monitoring individual animals, thereby allowing for improved care and timely interventions aligning with the evolving ethical standards.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 889.49 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 2061.6 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 810.34 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.78% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By System Type, Offering, Farm Size and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Real-time monitoring with early disease detection using AI-based analytics and sensors does improve the individual swine welfare. Automation in climate control, feeding, and data management does reduce human error and labor costs. Web-based access to data records and remote sensing do provide error-free, quicker access to information for better decision-making. Also, precision farming is capable of optimizing usage of resources, thereby resulting in a reduction in environmental impact.

Weaknesses: Cost of adoption of precision technology could act as a barrier, particularly for mid-sized and small farms. Improper internet connectivity in several rural farming areas does restrict usage of IoT devices as well as cloud-based systems. The farmers need specialized training for operating and maintaining complex precision farming technologies in an effective manner.

Opportunities: Rising consumer demand for pork, especially in emerging markets, does present opportunities for market growth. Technologies do increase consumers’ trust in the quality and safety of pork, thereby creating various pathways toward premium segments of the market. The market is also capable of aligning with sustainability goals, thereby resulting in an increase in investors’ interest and regulatory support.

Threats: The outbreaks of ailments such as Classical Swine Fever (CSF) and African Swine Fever (ASF) do pose visible threats to precision swine farming industry. The fast pace of technological advancements does need investments on a continuous basis for staying competitive. In certain regions, lack of essential infrastructure and organized markets is likely to hamper adoption of technology.

Regional Perspective

The precision swine farming market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America is one of the key markets regarding precision swine farming. The U.S. is witnessing chronic labor shortages, which is raising the interest in robotics for cleaning and feeding tasks. The USDA has come up with a revised precision-agriculture framework that focuses on data-ownership rules, thereby encouraging the producers to involve cloud vendors. Canada has extended tax credits for the emission-cutting investments, thereby providing an advantage to manure-to-energy projects. Overall, supportive policies, advanced telecom networks, and well-established integrator structures are driving the momentum.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the precision swine farming market during the forecast period. This is owing to the recovery of China from African swine fever, which has driven mega-farm construction embedding IoT frameworks. The private-public research hubs in Sichuan and Guangdong are testing AI algorithms on the million-head complexes, thereby propelling diffusion of technology. Japan is applying waste heat capture and precision breeding systems for raising premium pork, whereas Thailand and Vietnam are focusing on budget-friendly sensor bundles for the family-run barns.

Europe

Europe holds a significant market share, and we expect the status quo to remain unchanged during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in the adoption of precision swine farming following the amendment of the Industrial Emissions Directive by the European Commission, which has mandated real-time environmental reporting for sites that exceed 2,000 pig places. The Netherlands, Spain, and Germany are providing subsidies covering close to 40% of the eligible hardware purchases, which are, in turn, driving fast modernization.

LAMEA

Increased consumption of meat in LAMEA is driving the requirement for superlative livestock practices for improving productivity. The economies in LAMEA are raising their pig and hog farming operations for taking advantage of export opportunities, growing domestic markets, and meeting the protein needs of an exploding population. Advancements in data analytics, AI, and IoT are rendering precision farming a viable option.

List of the prominent players in the Precision Swine Farming Market:





List of the prominent players in the Precision Swine Farming Market:

CTB Inc.

YingZi

Big Dutchman

Merck & Co. Inc.

Hotraco

Trow Nutrition

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

VDL Agrotech

Holscher Leuschner GmbH & Co. KG

Others

The Precision Swine Farming Market is segmented as follows:

By System Type

Swine Monitoring Systems Farm/Barn Climate Control and Monitoring Swine Health Monitoring/Early Disease Detection Swine Identification and Tracking Vaccination & Drug Delivery Precision Feeding Systems



By Offering

Hardware Robotics Hardware RFID Tags & Readers Sensors Camera GPS

Software On-Cloud On-Premise AI & Data Analytics

Services

By Farm Size

Small Farms

Mid-sized Farms

Large Farms

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

