EdgeAI Unveils Decentralized Industrial Intelligence Network Powered by Real-World IoT Infrastructure

San Francisco, California, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeAI, a decentralized edge intelligence network built on Tagvance’s industrial IoT infrastructure, is launching its first large-scale deployment connecting more than 20,000 industrial and maritime devices across Asia.





Tagvance, a Singapore-based technology company with government contracts and enterprise clients such as Samsung and Panasonic, has established one of the region’s most extensive IoT networks. Generating nearly USD 2 million in annual revenue, the company recently partnered with Nasdaq-listed Chijet Motor Company to advance intelligent mobility and connected-vehicle systems.

EdgeAI extends this proven foundation into an autonomous intelligence layer, enabling every connected device to process, learn, and contribute value directly at the edge. At the heart of this evolution lies the Proof-of-Information-Entropy (PoIE) — a mechanism that quantifies the informational value of data, forming the foundation of EdgeAI’s decentralised credit system for the AI economy.

“EdgeAI is the natural progression of everything we’ve built through Tagvance,” said Olivia Chen, Co-Founder of EdgeAI. “It turns industrial infrastructure into a living intelligence network — where machines can learn, collaborate, and generate value in real time.”

With a strong operational base and thousands of active IoT nodes, EdgeAI provides the missing intelligence layer between data generation and decision-making — transforming Tagvance’s industrial footprint into a distributed framework that bridges the physical and digital worlds.

This industrial pilot marks the first step toward a global machine-driven economy powered by real-world data and autonomous collaboration. As deployment scales and integration deepens, the vision behind EdgeAI becomes increasingly clear.

“EdgeAI is born from the real world — from working factories, ports, and sensor networks that already move data and create value every day,” Chen added. “We’re now connecting that foundation to a new era of machine autonomy and distributed intelligence.”

EdgeAI Wins Technology Frontier Award at 2025 Bincheng International Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition

About EdgeAI

EdgeAI builds the decentralized intelligence layer that allows AI to operate and learn where data is created — at the edge. It extends Tagvance’s industrial IoT foundation into a self-learning, privacy-preserving network connecting thousands of real-world devices.#edgeai

