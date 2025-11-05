BlueAlpha Capital and CHC Development Announce Acquisition of Mercado Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueAlpha Capital LLC (“BlueAlpha”) and CHC Development (“CHC”) today announced the closing of their joint acquisition of the Mercado Building, a 52,983-square-foot commercial property located at 1500 North Main Street in Fort Worth, Texas.





The property, situated on 1.24 acres between Downtown Fort Worth and the Historic Stockyards, is a landmark mixed-use building with a central location in the city’s Northside District. Mercado Northside, LLC, a partnership formed by BlueAlpha and CHC, will own and operate the asset.

“We are excited about the changes already underway in the Northside District, which we see as one of the fastest-growing redevelopment areas in Fort Worth,” said Rory Maguire, Principal of CHC Development. “Our goal is to reactivate the Mercado Building and realize its potential as the mixed-use building it was always intended to be.”

As part of the partnership’s development plan, CHC will lead targeted renovations, including upgrades to restrooms, common areas, exterior lighting, and construction of a new conference room and break room. Select ground-floor areas are also being marketed for retail and restaurant use, including discussions with a coffee concept.

The new ownership group is locally based, and the partnership is working alongside the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Northside District to support both retail and office tenants. “Local ownership and local representation are important to us,” said Sanjay Chandra Managing Partner, BlueAlpha Capital. “By collaborating with community partners, we are committed to ensuring that Mercado contributes to the vitality of the neighborhood while providing opportunities for local businesses to thrive.”

The building also benefits from the City of Fort Worth’s recent infrastructure investments in the Northside — including sidewalk, streetscape, and transportation enhancements — and is located within the Urban Villages Plan, a Neighborhood Empowerment Zone, a Tax Increment Financing District, and an Opportunity Zone. In addition, the property offers a range of flexible retail and office leasing opportunities, from as small as 166 square feet to suites as large as 7,500 square feet, accommodating a variety of tenant needs and business types.

About BlueAlpha Capital

Founded in 2006, BlueAlpha Capital is the private markets investment manager for the Sanjay Chandra Family, focused on preserving and enhancing family wealth through diversified, long-term investments. Sanjay Chandra is also a managing partner at Trinity Investors in Southlake, Texas.

About CHC Development

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Worth, CHC Development is a full-service real estate development and management company with extensive experience across office, retail, residential, and mixed-use projects.

Leasing / Media Contact:

Colton Wallis

Director of Broker Services

colton@bluealphacap.com | 817.310.2900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a361dcd9-c313-40f8-82b7-c6e8cf231998