Talen Energy Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Narrows 2025 Guidance

Earnings Release Highlights

Third quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of $207 million.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $223 million.

Narrowing 2025 guidance and affirming 2026 guidance.

Raised $1.2 billion senior secured term loan B credit facility and issued $2.7 billion in senior unsecured notes to finance the Freedom and Guernsey acquisitions (the “Acquisitions”).

Increased share repurchase program (“SRP”), with $2 billion remaining through 2028.

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: TLN), a leading independent power producer, today reported its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

“Today we are reporting Talen’s third quarter results, earning $363 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $223 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow. As discussed during our September investor update, we are narrowing our 2025 guidance, while our 2026 guidance is reaffirmed and unchanged,” said Talen President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland.

McFarland added, “We continue to make progress on many fronts, including successfully raising $3.9 billion to fund the Acquisitions, executing under our AWS agreement, as well as continued execution of our Talen Flywheel strategy.”

Operating Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders $ 207 $ 168 $ 144 $ 916 Adjusted EBITDA 363 230 653 606 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 223 97 232 262 Total Generation (TWh)(a) 11.1 10.8 28.1 27.1 Carbon-Free Generation 42% 43% 43% 49%

(a) Total generation is, where applicable, net of station use consumption and inclusive of volumes produced by Susquehanna generation and from ERCOT assets.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we reported GAAP Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of $207 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $223 million. Compared with the quarter ended September 30, 2024:

GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders increased by $39 million primarily due to an increase in operating revenues partially offset by higher energy expenses and income tax expense.





Adjusted EBITDA increased by $133 million primarily due to an increase in capacity revenues, and energy and other revenues, net of fuel and energy purchases.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow increased by $126 million primarily due to an increase in capacity revenues and energy and other revenues, net of fuel and energy purchases partially offset by higher capital expenditures associated with the extended Susquehanna refueling outage.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Narrowing 2025 Guidance and Affirming 2026 Guidance

(Millions of Dollars) 2025E 2026E(a) Adjusted EBITDA $975 - $1,000 $1,750 - $2,050 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $470 - $490 $980 - $1,180

(a) Includes projected pro forma impacts of the Acquisitions beginning January 1, 2026

Freedom and Guernsey Acquisitions

On July 17, 2025, Talen entered into definitive agreements to acquire Freedom and Guernsey, two highly efficient combined-cycle gas-fired plants totaling approximately 3 GW located within the PJM power market.

In October 2025, Talen Energy Supply, LLC (“TES”) completed the offerings of $1.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due 2034 and $1.29 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2036.

Also in October 2025, TES: (i) allocated and priced a $1.2 billion senior secured term loan B credit facility; (ii) received commitments to increase its existing $700 million Revolving Credit Facility by $200 million to $900 million; (iii) received commitments to increase its existing $900 million Letter of Credit Facility (“LCF”) by $200 million to $1.1 billion; and (iv) extended the maturity of the LCF from December 2026 to December 2027. We expect to use the net proceeds from the unsecured notes, together with the proceeds of the new senior secured term loan B credit facility, to fund the Acquisitions.

The Acquisitions are both expected to close in the first quarter 2026 or sooner. Each transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR”), and regulatory approvals from the FERC and other regulatory agencies. These regulatory filings have all been made and are now pending at the agencies. After discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) regarding our pending HSR application in connection with the Acquisitions, we determined it prudent to withdraw the application and promptly refiled the application on October 17, 2025 to restart the 30-day review period, and provide additional information to the DOJ voluntarily.

Upsize of Share Repurchase Program

In September 2025, the Board of Directors approved the upsizing of the Company’s existing SRP from $995 million to an aggregate remaining capacity of $2 billion and extended the expiration of the SRP from December 31, 2026 to December 31, 2028. The execution of this additional authorization is contingent on the completion of the Acquisitions.

Index Inclusion

During the third quarter 2025, Talen was added to the S&P 400 Index. Since September 2024, Talen has been added to the S&P Total Market Index, S&P Completion Index, CRSP Total Market Index, CRSP Small Cap Index, MSCI USA Small Cap Index, Russell 3000 Index and Russell 1000 Index.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We are committed to net leverage targets below 3.5x net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA following the post-acquisition deleveraging period and intend to be below 3.5x net leverage by year-end 2026. As of October 31, 2025, we had ample total available liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion, comprised of $485 million of unrestricted cash and $700 million of available capacity under the revolving credit facility. Our projected net leverage ratio, utilizing the 2025E Adjusted EBITDA midpoint and net debt balance as of October 31, 2025, is approximately 2.6x.

Update on Hedging Activities

As of September 30, 2025, including the impact of the Nuclear PTC, we had hedged approximately 100% of our expected generation volumes for 2025, 60% for 2026, and 25% for 2027 including projected pro forma impacts of the Acquisitions beginning January 1, 2026. The Company’s hedging program is a key component of our comprehensive risk policy and supports the objective of increasing cash flow stability while maintaining upside optionality.

TALEN ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of Dollars, except share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Capacity revenues $ 166 $ 50 $ 303 $ 141 Energy and other revenues 604 505 1,552 1,444 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 42 95 (23 ) 63 Operating Revenues 812 650 1,832 1,648 Fuel and energy purchases (259 ) (222 ) (677 ) (535 ) Nuclear fuel amortization (27 ) (30 ) (71 ) (93 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (6 ) 7 (31 ) (5 ) Energy Expenses (292 ) (245 ) (779 ) (633 ) Operating Expenses Operation, maintenance and development (131 ) (127 ) (469 ) (445 ) General and administrative (38 ) (38 ) (113 ) (121 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion (61 ) (75 ) (205 ) (225 ) Other operating income (expense), net (27 ) (7 ) (43 ) (14 ) Operating Income (Loss) 263 158 223 210 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds gain (loss), net 81 67 149 169 Interest expense and other finance charges (67 ) (66 ) (203 ) (187 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 25 — 36 885 Other non-operating income (expense), net 2 20 9 60 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 304 179 214 1,137 Income tax benefit (expense) (97 ) (11 ) (70 ) (192 ) Net Income (Loss) 207 168 144 945 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — 29 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders $ 207 $ 168 $ 144 $ 916 Per Common Share Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders - Basic $ 4.52 $ 3.30 $ 3.15 $ 16.44 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders - Diluted $ 4.25 $ 3.16 $ 2.96 $ 15.86 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic (in thousands) 45,684 50,924 45,694 55,703 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted (in thousands) 48,582 53,169 48,588 57,756

TALEN ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Millions of Dollars, except share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 497 $ 328 Restricted cash and cash equivalents — 37 Accounts receivable 180 123 Inventory, net 263 302 Derivative instruments 45 66 Other current assets 63 184 Total current assets 1,048 1,040 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,075 3,154 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 1,870 1,724 Derivative instruments 1 5 Other noncurrent assets 103 183 Total Assets $ 6,097 $ 6,106 Liabilities and Equity Long-term debt, due within one year $ 17 $ 17 Accrued interest 53 18 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 192 266 Derivative instruments 44 — Other current liabilities 151 154 Total current liabilities 457 455 Long-term debt 2,969 2,987 Derivative instruments 37 7 Postretirement benefit obligations 243 305 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 477 468 Deferred income taxes 409 362 Other noncurrent liabilities 36 135 Total Liabilities $ 4,628 $ 4,719 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock ($0.001 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized)(a) $ — $ — Additional paid-in capital 1,726 1,725 Accumulated retained earnings (deficit) (249 ) (326 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8 ) (12 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,469 1,387 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,097 $ 6,106

(a) 45,687,828 and 45,961,910 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

TALEN ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of Dollars) 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 144 $ 945 Non-cash reconciliation adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 208 216 Unrealized (gains) losses on derivative instruments 68 (59 ) Deferred income taxes 44 39 Nuclear fuel amortization 71 93 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds (gain) loss, net (excluding interest and fees) (112 ) (135 ) (Gain) loss on AWS Data Campus Sale and ERCOT Sale — (886 ) (Gain) loss on sales of assets, net (36 ) — Other 80 (58 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (57 ) 41 Inventory, net 35 73 Other assets 202 28 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (91 ) (115 ) Accrued interest 36 22 Collateral received (posted), net (7 ) 34 Other liabilities (161 ) 8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 424 246 Investing Activities Nuclear decommissioning trust funds investment purchases (1,852 ) (1,670 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust funds investment sale proceeds 1,827 1,646 Nuclear fuel expenditures (94 ) (89 ) Property, plant and equipment expenditures (72 ) (58 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 40 — Proceeds from AWS Data Campus Sale and ERCOT Sale — 1,398 Other (5 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (156 ) 1,225 Financing Activities Share repurchases (103 ) (956 ) Revolving credit facility borrowings 75 — Revolving credit facility repayments (75 ) — Debt repayments (13 ) — Deferred financing costs (29 ) — Cumulus Digital TLF repayment — (182 ) Repurchase of noncontrolling interest — (39 ) Cash settlement of restricted stock units — (31 ) Other 9 (32 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (136 ) (1,240 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 132 231 Beginning of period cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 365 901 End of period cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 497 $ 1,132



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which we use as measures of our performance and liquidity, are not financial measures prepared under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined and calculated differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the most comparable GAAP measures as indicators of performance. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the following non-GAAP financial measures, but to also consider them along with their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA to: (i) assist in comparing operating performance and readily view operating trends on a consistent basis from period to period without certain items that may distort financial results; (ii) plan and forecast overall expectations and evaluate actual results against such expectations; (iii) communicate with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts, and the broader financial community concerning our financial performance; (iv) set performance metrics for our annual short-term incentive compensation; and (v) assess compliance with our indebtedness.

Adjusted EBITDA is computed as net income (loss) adjusted, among other things, for certain: (i) nonrecurring charges; (ii) non-recurring gains; (iii) non-cash and other items; (iv) unusual market events; (v) any depreciation, amortization, or accretion; (vi) mark-to-market gains or losses; (vii) gains and losses on the nuclear facility decommissioning trust (“NDT”); (viii) gains and losses on asset sales, dispositions, and asset retirement; (ix) impairments, obsolescence, and net realizable value charges; (x) interest expense; (xi) income taxes; (xii) legal settlements, liquidated damages, and contractual terminations; (xiii) development expenses; (xiv) noncontrolling interests, except where otherwise noted; and (xv) other adjustments. Such adjustments are computed consistently with the provisions of our indebtedness to the extent that they can be derived from the financial records of the business. Pursuant to TES’s debt agreements, Cumulus Digital contributes to Adjusted EBITDA beginning in the first quarter 2024, following termination of the Cumulus Digital credit facility and associated cash flow sweep.

Additionally, we believe investors commonly adjust net income (loss) information to eliminate the effect of nonrecurring restructuring expenses and other non-cash charges, which can vary widely from company to company and from period to period and impair comparability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements to evaluate our operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to such items described above. These adjustments can vary substantially from company to company and period to period depending upon accounting policies, book value of assets, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is utilized by our chief operating decision makers to evaluate cash flow activities. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is computed as Adjusted EBITDA reduced by capital expenditures (including nuclear fuel but excluding development, growth, and (or) conversion capital expenditures), cash payments for interest and finance charges, cash payments for income taxes (excluding income taxes paid from the NDT, taxes paid or deductions taken as a result of strategic asset sales, and benefits of the Nuclear PTC utilized to reduce income taxes paid), and pension contributions.

We believe Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to determine a company’s ability to meet future obligations and to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is widely used by investors to measure a company’s levered cash flow without regard to items such as ARO settlements; nonrecurring development, growth and conversion expenditures; and cash proceeds or payments for the sale or purchase of assets, which can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired.

Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of “Net Income (Loss)” presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of Dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income (Loss) $ 207 $ 168 $ 144 $ 945 Adjustments Interest expense and other finance charges 67 66 203 187 Income tax (benefit) expense 97 11 70 192 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 61 75 205 225 Nuclear fuel amortization 27 30 71 93 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivative contracts (36 ) (102 ) 54 (58 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust funds (gain) loss, net (81 ) (67 ) (149 ) (169 ) Stock-based and other long-term incentive compensation expense 18 11 49 43 (Gain) loss on asset sales, net(a) (25 ) — (36 ) (885 ) Operational and other restructuring activities 14 40 23 61 Noncontrolling interest — (3 ) — (21 ) Other 14 1 19 (7 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 363 $ 230 $ 653 $ 606 Capital expenditures, net (65 ) (55 ) (164 ) (135 ) Interest and finance charge payments (36 ) (36 ) (143 ) (161 ) Income taxes — (1 ) (51 ) (3 ) Pension contributions (39 ) (41 ) (63 ) (45 ) Total Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 223 $ 97 $ 232 $ 262

(a) See Note 17 to the Q3 2025 Financial Statements for additional information.





Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: 2025 and 2026 Guidance

2025E 2026E (Millions of Dollars) Low High Low High Net Income (Loss) $ 205 $ 200 $ 875 $ 1,125 Adjustments Interest expense and other finance charges 235 245 460 480 Income tax (benefit) expense 60 80 15 45 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 295 295 300 300 Nuclear fuel amortization 105 105 100 100 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivative contracts 75 75 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 975 $ 1,000 $ 1,750 $ 2,050 Capital expenditures, net $ (205 ) $ (195 ) $ (280 ) $ (300 ) Interest and finance charge payments (230 ) (225 ) (460 ) (480 ) Income taxes (10 ) (20 ) (15 ) (45 ) Pension contributions (60 ) (70 ) (15 ) (45 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 470 $ 490 $ 980 $ 1,180

Note: Figures are rounded to the nearest $5 million.