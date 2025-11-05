LegalZoom Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Again Raises 2025 Revenue Growth Expectations

Strong execution with record third quarter revenue exceeding the high end of outlook range





Revenue of $190.2 million, up 13% year-over-year





Subscription revenue of $125.4 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, led by growth in our compliance offerings





Net income of $4.5 million, compared to net income of $11.1 million in the same period in 2024. Third quarter net income margin of 2%, compared to net income margin of 7% in the same period in 2024





Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million, compared to $47.1 million in the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%, compared to 28% in the same period in 2024





Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.2 million, delivered $54.2 million in cash from operating activities and $47.0 million in free cash flow



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our results further validate the strategic shift we made in our business. Importantly, the proof points we’re seeing across the business give us confidence that we’ve built a strong foundation for our next phase of growth," said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. "We are more energized than ever to build on our momentum—expanding our focus beyond business formation to unlock new opportunities with the roughly 36 million U.S. existing small businesses, through a differentiated approach that combines AI and technology with human expertise. We are excited to unlock LegalZoom's next chapter of long-term value creation."

Noel Watson, LegalZoom's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, “We delivered record third quarter revenue as we execute on our strategic priorities and position our business for long-term growth. With continued momentum in our subscription business, we are raising our full-year 2025 revenue guidance and now anticipate approximately 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue was $190.2 million for the quarter, up 13% year-over-year: Transaction revenue of $64.8 million increased 12% year-over-year. Subscription revenue of $125.4 million grew 13% year-over-year.

Net income was $4.5 million for the quarter, or 2% of revenue, compared to net income of $11.1 million, or 7% of revenue, for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $31.0 million for the quarter compared to Non-GAAP net income of $29.7 million in the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.3 million for the quarter, or 24% of revenue, compared to $47.1 million, or 28% of revenue, for the same period in 2024.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $54.2 million for the quarter compared to $31.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Free cash flow was $47.0 million for the quarter compared to $22.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock for a total cost of $17.6 million, at an average price of $9.91 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $237.2 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $142.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands except AOV, ARPU and percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, % Growth Nine Months Ended September 30, % Growth (Decline) (Decline) 2025 2024 YOY 2025 2024 YOY Total revenue $ 190,158 $ 168,599 13 % $ 565,777 $ 520,175 9 % Transaction revenue $ 64,799 $ 57,879 12 % $ 204,263 $ 192,733 6 % Subscription revenue $ 125,359 $ 110,720 13 % $ 361,514 $ 327,442 10 % Gross profit $ 127,887 $ 113,884 12 % $ 369,548 $ 333,467 11 % Gross margin 67 % 68 % (1 %) 65 % 64 % 2 % Net Income $ 4,509 $ 11,051 (59 %) $ 9,370 $ 17,109 (45 %) Net income margin 2 % 7 % (71 %) 2 % 3 % (33 %) Net Income per share — basic: $ 0.03 $ 0.06 (50 %) $ 0.05 $ 0.09 (44 %) Net Income per share — diluted: $ 0.02 $ 0.06 (67 %) $ 0.05 $ 0.09 (44 %) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,226 $ 31,613 72 % $ 144,068 $ 93,053 55 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non GAAP net income $ 30,996 $ 29,699 4 % $ 83,147 $ 66,853 24 % Non GAAP net income per share — basic: $ 0.17 $ 0.17 — % $ 0.46 $ 0.37 24 % Non GAAP net income per share — diluted: $ 0.17 $ 0.17 — % $ 0.45 $ 0.36 25 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,323 $ 47,096 (2 %) $ 122,300 $ 103,910 18 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24 % 28 % (14 %) 22 % 20 % 10 % Free cash flow $ 46,990 $ 21,975 114 % $ 119,924 $ 64,064 87 % Key Business Metrics Transaction units 259 255 2 % 878 883 (1 %) Business formations 126 113 12 % 388 386 1 % Average order value (AOV) $ 251 $ 227 11 % $ 233 $ 218 7 % Subscription units at period end 1,959 1,717 14 % 1,959 1,717 14 % Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) at period end $ 256 $ 264 (3 %) $ 256 $ 264 (3 %) Certain percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, LegalZoom expects:

Revenue in the range of $182 million to $186 million, or 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $46 million to $48 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26% at the midpoint

LegalZoom is increasing its revenue outlook and maintaining its Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for the full year ending December 31, 2025 as follows:

Revenue in the range of $748 million to $752 million, or 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $168 million to $170 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 23% at the midpoint

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our quarterly and annual guidance.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: our dependence on business formations; our dependence on customers expanding the use of our platform, including converting our transactional customers to subscribers and our subscribers renewing their subscriptions with us; the impact of macroeconomic challenges or uncertainty on our business; our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate and remain profitable in the future; our ability to provide high-quality products and services, customer care and customer experience; our ability to continue to innovate and provide a platform that is useful to our customers and that meets our customers’ expectations; the competitive legal solutions market; our dependence on our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and expand strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to hire and retain top talent and motivate our employees; our ability to effectively integrate Formation Nation, Inc. into our existing operations; risks and costs associated with complex and evolving laws and regulations; our ability to maintain effective in our internal control over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on August 7, 2025, as well as any factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and our investors with useful information about our financial performance and liquidity, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important measures used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We also believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute or an alternative to, measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring income and expenses from time to time. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary performance measures used by our management and our board of directors to understand and evaluate our financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, preparing and approving our annual budget and operational planning. In assessing our performance, we exclude certain expenses that we believe are not comparable period over period or that we believe are not indicative of our underlying operating performance. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which include that Adjusted EBITDA:

may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure;

does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future;

does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; and

does not reflect certain other expenses that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance, but that reduce cash available to us.

We define Non-GAAP net income as net income adjusted to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring income and expenses from time to time, net of related income tax impacts. We define net income margin as net loss as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income margin as Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders as Non-GAAP net income divided by basic and diluted weighted-average common stock.

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by management in evaluating the cash generated by our operations after purchases of property and equipment including capitalized internal-use software. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and strengthening our balance sheet, once our business needs and obligations are met. The usefulness of free cash flow as an analytical tool has limitations because it excludes certain items that are settled in cash, does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses, does not reflect our future contractual commitments, and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry.

We are not providing a reconciliation for our non-GAAP outlook on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Financial Outlook” above), as we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of LegalZoom’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The tables in this press release contain more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

September

30, 2025 December

31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,154 $ 142,064 Accounts receivable, net 20,445 8,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,879 17,926 Current assets held for sale — 22,722 Total current assets 276,478 191,223 Property and equipment, net 59,980 59,788 Goodwill 140,143 63,318 Intangible assets, net 19,762 8,653 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,786 7,189 Deferred income taxes 33,300 34,696 Available-for-sale debt security — 1,377 Other assets 7,655 7,639 Total assets $ 551,104 $ 373,883 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,414 $ 31,150 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,882 57,928 Deferred revenue 213,807 174,643 Operating lease liabilities 4,250 1,861 Total current liabilities 327,353 265,582 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,426 6,018 Deferred revenue 307 381 Other liabilities 11,097 8,645 Total liabilities 349,183 280,626 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, none issued or outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 179,515 shares and 173,619 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 181 175 Additional paid-in capital 1,299,298 1,161,538 Accumulated deficit (1,097,928 ) (1,069,317 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 370 861 Total stockholders’ equity 201,921 93,257 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 551,104 $ 373,883





LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 190,158 $ 168,599 $ 565,777 $ 520,175 Cost of revenue 62,271 54,715 196,229 186,708 Gross profit 127,887 113,884 369,548 333,467 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 67,835 46,287 198,793 160,170 Technology and development 19,485 23,179 62,442 72,934 General and administrative 34,074 28,149 110,291 77,893 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — (14,337 ) — Total operating expenses 121,394 97,615 357,189 310,997 Income from operations 6,493 16,269 12,359 22,470 Interest expense (152 ) (72 ) (499 ) (245 ) Interest income 2,139 1,345 5,691 6,547 Other (expense) income, net (102 ) 1,741 897 1,845 Income before income taxes 8,378 19,283 18,448 30,617 Provision for income taxes 3,869 8,232 9,078 13,508 Net income $ 4,509 $ 11,051 $ 9,370 $ 17,109 Net income attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted Net income per share — basic: $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Net income per share — diluted: $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share — basic: 180,057 174,862 179,231 182,551 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share — diluted: 186,731 176,353 185,329 185,374





LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,370 $ 17,109 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,118 25,291 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,371 1,848 Amortization of debt issuance costs 161 170 Stock-based compensation 88,763 49,486 Deferred income taxes 5,504 (741 ) Change in fair value of other equity security (302 ) — Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 58 (1,277 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale (14,337 ) — Gain on sale of available-for-sale debt security (648 ) — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 150 49 Other 102 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,659 ) 220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (897 ) (5,321 ) Other assets 1,003 58 Accounts payable 1,923 (3,736 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,425 (6,175 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,791 ) (1,654 ) Income tax payable 246 (52 ) Deferred revenue 29,508 17,778 Net cash provided by operating activities 144,068 93,053 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition, net of cash acquired (48,468 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 37,051 — Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale debt security 1,507 — Purchase of property and equipment (24,144 ) (28,989 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34,054 ) (28,989 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs (841 ) — Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans 44,662 1,862 Repayment of capital lease obligations (2 ) (19 ) Repurchase of common stock (37,621 ) (161,959 ) Share repurchase costs (excise tax) (1,264 ) — Shares surrendered for settlement of minimum statutory tax withholding (19,965 ) (17,216 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,031 ) (177,332 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 107 26 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,090 $ (113,242 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 142,064 225,719 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 237,154 $ 112,477

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 4,509 $ 11,051 $ 9,370 $ 17,109 Interest expense 152 72 499 245 Interest income (2,139 ) (1,345 ) (5,691 ) (6,547 ) Provision for income taxes 3,869 8,232 9,078 13,508 Depreciation and amortization 11,373 9,195 33,118 25,291 Other expense (income), net 102 (1,741 ) (897 ) (1,845 ) Stock-based compensation 28,369 15,715 88,763 49,486 Transaction-related expenses(1) — — 1,543 — Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — (14,337 ) — Restructuring costs(2) 88 5,917 854 6,663 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,323 $ 47,096 $ 122,300 $ 103,910 Net income margin 2 % 7 % 2 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24 % 28 % 22 % 20 %

(1) For 2025, transaction-related expenses related to our acquisition of Formation Nation.

(2) For 2025 and 2024, restructuring costs related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount.





Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Margin and diluted Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP net income Net income $ 4,509 $ 11,051 $ 9,370 $ 17,109 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,163 1,275 6,191 3,816 Stock-based compensation 28,369 15,715 88,763 49,486 Transaction-related expenses(1) — — 1,543 — Restructuring costs(2) 88 5,917 854 6,663 Gain on sale of assets held for sale — — (14,337 ) — Income tax effects(3) (4,133 ) (4,259 ) (9,237 ) (10,221 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 30,996 $ 29,699 $ 83,147 $ 66,853 Net income margin 2 % 7 % 2 % 3 % Non-GAAP net income margin 16 % 18 % 15 % 13 % Net income per share — basic $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Net income per share — diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP net income per share — basic $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share — basic 180,057 174,862 179,231 182,551 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share — diluted 186,731 176,353 185,329 185,374 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share — basic 180,057 174,862 179,231 182,551 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted 186,731 176,353 185,329 185,374

(1) For 2025, transaction-related expenses related to our acquisition of Formation Nation.

(2) For 2025 and 2024, restructuring costs related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount.

(3) The estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments is determined by applying the statutory rate of the originating jurisdiction, if applicable.







The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 30,996 $ 29,699 $ 83,147 $ 66,853 Reconciliation of denominator for net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share: Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share — basic: 180,057 174,862 179,231 182,551 Effect of potentially dilutive securities: Options to purchase common stock 84 114 56 986 RSUs 6,523 1,377 6,009 1,827 Employee stock purchase plan 67 — 33 10 Weighted-average common stock used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted 186,731 176,353 185,329 185,374 Non-GAAP net income per share — basic $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.36

Free Cash Flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,226 $ 31,613 $ 144,068 $ 93,053 Purchase of property and equipment (7,236 ) (9,638 ) (24,144 ) (28,989 ) Free cash flow $ 46,990 $ 21,975 $ 119,924 $ 64,064



