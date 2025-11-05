Sezzle Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly GMV rose 58.7% YoY exceeding $1 Billion for the first time

Total Revenue increased 67.0% YoY reaching a new quarterly high

Net Income Per Diluted Share in the quarter grew 70.5% YoY to $0.75; Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share climbed 51.1% YoY to $0.71

For FY2025, Sezzle is raising guidance for Net Income Per Diluted Share, Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA

Introducing FY2026 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share guidance of $4.35

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) ( Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, is pleased to update the market on key financial metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our products continue to resonate with consumers, as we’re seeing clear momentum in both engagement and scale,” noted Charlie Youakim, Sezzle Executive Chairman and CEO. “It’s exciting to cross $1 billion in quarterly GMV for the first time, which reflects a growing loyal consumer base. We’re sharpening our focus on proven results and long-term innovation, and we're looking forward to supporting shoppers with our tools this holiday season.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) climbed 58.7% YoY to a new quarterly high of $1.0 billion in 3Q25. The increase in GMV was driven by greater usage of our subscription products and On-Demand; our focus on consumer acquisition, engagement, and retention through marketing and advertising initiatives; as well as changes in consumer underwriting. For example, overall consumer purchase frequency rose to 6.5x in 3Q25 from 5.4x in the prior comparable period.

These factors also drove Total Revenue up 67.0% YoY to a new quarterly high of $116.8 million, representing 11.2% of GMV.

Sezzle added an incremental 36,000 Monthly On-Demand & Subscribers (MODS) during the quarter, bringing the total to 784,000 (rounded to the nearest thousand). The increase was largely driven by subscriber (Premium and Anywhere) growth versus On-Demand, as the Company’s marketing and advertising efforts emphasized subscription over On-Demand. On-Demand remains an important growth driver, but the Company’s subscription products have greater lifetime values because of greater retention, purchase activity, and payment performance.

Total Operating Expenses increased 65.4% YoY to $81.2 million. Despite higher expenses, Operating Expenses fell 0.6 percentage point to 69.6% of Total Revenue and rose 0.4 percentage point to 7.8% of GMV.

Transaction Related Costs 1 expanded 70.0% YoY to $53.5 million, representing 5.1% of GMV versus 4.8% in the same period last year. The jump reflects a higher provision for credit losses, which remains on track with FY2025 guidance (now expecting 2.5%-2.75% of GMV versus previous guidance of 2.5%-3.0%) and aligns with the Company’s growth-focused underwriting strategy to promote consumer acquisition and retention.

expanded 70.0% YoY to $53.5 million, representing 5.1% of GMV versus 4.8% in the same period last year. The jump reflects a higher provision for credit losses, which remains on track with FY2025 guidance (now expecting 2.5%-2.75% of GMV versus previous guidance of 2.5%-3.0%) and aligns with the Company’s growth-focused underwriting strategy to promote consumer acquisition and retention. Operating Income rose 70.6% YoY to $35.6 million, and Operating Margin increased 0.6 percentage point to 30.4% of Total Revenue and 0.2 percentage point to 3.4% of GMV.

Total Revenue Less Transaction Related Costs 1 improved 64.5% YoY to $63.3 million, equal to 6.0% of GMV, up 0.2 percentage point YoY. As a share of Total Revenue, the metric declined 0.8 percentage point YoY to 54.2%.

improved 64.5% YoY to $63.3 million, equal to 6.0% of GMV, up 0.2 percentage point YoY. As a share of Total Revenue, the metric declined 0.8 percentage point YoY to 54.2%. Non-Transaction Related Operating Expenses 1 grew 50.9% YoY to $31.6 million in 3Q25. Higher marketing and advertising spend drove most of the increase ($8.8 million versus $2.7 million in 3Q24). However, the metric as a share of Total Revenue decreased by 2.9 percentage points YoY to 27.1%, highlighting the Company’s commitment to maintaining cost discipline and further leveraging its cost structure. Non-Transaction Related Operating Expenses and Total Operating Expenses includes $1.3 million in Corporate Strategic Project Costs for professional services tied to capital markets activities, the Company’s antitrust suit, and the exploration of pursuing a bank charter.

grew 50.9% YoY to $31.6 million in 3Q25. Higher marketing and advertising spend drove most of the increase ($8.8 million versus $2.7 million in 3Q24). However, the metric as a share of Total Revenue decreased by 2.9 percentage points YoY to 27.1%, highlighting the Company’s commitment to maintaining cost discipline and further leveraging its cost structure. Net Income jumped 72.7% YoY to $26.7 million, representing a 0.7 percentage point margin expansion to 22.8% of Total Revenue. Following a similar trend, Earnings per Diluted Share increased 70.5% to $0.75 from $0.44. Adjusted Net Income 1 reached $25.4 million, up 52.6% YoY and equal to 21.8% of Total Revenue. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share 2 rose 51.1% YoY to $0.71 from $0.47 in 3Q24.

Growing 74.6% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA3 reached $39.6 million in 3Q25, accounting for 33.9% of Total Revenue and reflecting a 1.5 percentage point margin expansion versus 3Q24.

1 See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Per diluted share figures reflect 6-for-1 common stock split effective March 28, 2025.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, Sezzle had $134.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $30.5 million of which was restricted.

The Company had an outstanding principal balance of $118.0 million on its $150.0 million credit facility as of quarter end.

On October 30, 2025, Sezzle and its line of credit provider executed Amendment No. 3 to the Revolving Credit and Security Agreement, increasing the borrowing capacity from $150.0 million to $225.0 million by exercising the previously available $75.0 million accordion feature.

Guidance

FY2025 Guidance August Guidance November Guidance Total Revenue 60% – 65% No change Total Revenue Less Transaction Related Costs3as % of Total Revenue 60% – 65% No change Effective Income Tax Rate ~25% (excluding discrete items) No change Adjusted Net Income3 $120.0 million No change Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share* $3.25 $3.38 Net Income Net Income Guidance will differ from Adjusted Net Income. See Appendix for a reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income. $125.0 million Net Income Per Diluted Share See above $3.52 Adjusted EBITDA3 $170.0 – $175.0 million $175.0 – $180.0 million Preliminary FY2026 Guidance

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $4.35 (~25% effective income tax rate)

3 See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

* Non‑GAAP adjusted financial guidance reflects add-backs for expenses associated with corporate strategic initiatives. The November 2025 Guidance assumes diluted weighted-averaged share count of 35.5 million.



Initiatives Update

Throughout 2025, Sezzle has continuously expanded its app features to deepen value across every phase of the shopper journey. The Earn Tab is emerging as a central hub for engagement, rewarding consumers through experiences like Sezzle Arcade, Coupons & Discounts, Gas & Grocery/Dining Discount, Money IQ, and Sezzle Quest. With tens of thousands offers already available and receipt-based rewards launching soon, the Earn Tab is expected to expand value beyond the shopping journey, extending Sezzle’s reach beyond checkout. The Sezzle Browser Extension (available on iOS devices) helps Consumers shop smarter by automatically surfacing offers and coupons as they browse, creating a seamless way to save and earn rewards. The Company’s latest feature releases are translating into measurable growth in platform usage: Monthly Active Users 4 grew 38% YoY, Revenue-Generating Users 5 by month rose 120% YoY, and Monthly Sessions 6 climbed 78% YoY.

Sezzle signed two new Enterprise partners in 3Q25 – D&B Supply and Dunham’s Sports. These additions reflect Sezzle’s growing appeal among retailers seeking flexible payment options.

Awards and Accolades

Sezzle's national recognition continued in 2025, as it recently landed in TIME's top 100 inaugural list of America’s Growth Leaders. The distinction is awarded to U.S.-based, publicly traded companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth, strong financial stability, and compelling stock performance.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

On November 1, 2025, Karen Hartje advised the Company of her intention to resign as Chief Financial Officer of Sezzle for personal reasons. To accommodate a smooth transition of responsibilities, the Company entered into a Consulting Agreement whereby Ms. Hartje will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer, reporting directly to Charlie Youakim, Chairman and CEO.

4 Monthly Active Users is defined as the number of unique users that transacted or engaged with the Sezzle app during the month.

5 Revenue Generating Users are unique users that Sezzle monetized.

6 Session for the month of September 2025. A Session occurs when a Sezzle Consumer opens the Sezzle app and ends after 30 minutes of inactivity.



3Q25 GAAP Operating Results

For the three months ended ($ in thousands) Sep. 30, 2025 Sep. 30, 2024 YoY Difference Total Revenue $ 116,796 $ 69,958 67.0 % Operating Expenses $ 81,235 $ 49,116 65.4 % Operating Expenses as % of Total Revenue 69.6 % 70.2 % (0.6 ppt ) Operating Expenses as % of GMV 7.8 % 7.4 % 0.4 ppt Operating Income $ 35,561 $ 20,842 70.6 % Operating Income as % of Total Revenue 30.4 % 29.8 % 0.6 ppt Operating Income as % of GMV 3.4 % 3.2 % 0.2 ppt Net Income $ 26,671 $ 15,446 72.7 % Net Income as % of Total Revenue 22.8 % 22.1 % 0.7 ppt Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.75 $ 0.44 70.5 %





3Q25 Non-GAAP Operating Results 7

For the three months ended ($ in thousands) Sep. 30, 2025 Sep. 30, 2024 YoY Difference Non-Transaction Related Operating Expenses $ 31,623 $ 20,953 50.9 % Non-Transaction Related Operating Expenses as % of Total Revenue 27.1 % 30.0 % (2.9 ppt ) Transaction Related Costs $ 53,535 $ 31,491 70.0 % Transaction Related Costs as % of Total Revenue 45.8 % 45.0 % 0.8 ppt Transaction Related Costs as % of GMV 5.1 % 4.8 % 0.3 ppt Total Revenue Less Transaction Related Costs $ 63,261 $ 38,467 64.5 % Total Revenue Less Transaction Related Costs as % of Total Revenue 54.2 % 55.0 % (0.8 ppt ) Total Revenue Less Transaction Related Costs as % of GMV 6.0 % 5.8 % 0.2 ppt Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,623 $ 22,694 74.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.9 % 32.4 % 1.5 ppt Adjusted Net Income $ 25,441 $ 16,668 52.6 % Adjusted Net Income Margin 21.8 % 23.8 % (2.0 ppt ) Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.71 $ 0.47 51.1 %

7 See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.



Appendix - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-transaction Related Operating Expenses

For the three months ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating expenses $ 81,235 $ 49,116 Transaction expense (17,435 ) (12,761 ) Provision for credit losses (32,177 ) (15,402 ) Non-transaction related operating expenses $ 31,623 $ 20,953





Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Transaction Related Costs

For the three months ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating expenses $ 81,235 $ 49,116 Personnel (14,320 ) (13,423 ) Third-party technology and data (3,705 ) (2,387 ) Marketing, advertising, and tradeshows (8,775 ) (2,726 ) General and administrative (4,823 ) (2,417 ) Net interest expense 3,923 3,328 Transaction related costs $ 53,535 $ 31,491





Reconciliation of Operating Income to Total Revenue Less Transaction Related Costs

For the three months ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating income $ 35,561 $ 20,842 Personnel 14,320 13,423 Third-party technology and data 3,705 2,387 Marketing, advertising, and tradeshows 8,775 2,726 General and administrative 4,823 2,417 Net interest expense (3,923 ) (3,328 ) Total revenue less transaction related costs $ 63,261 $ 38,467





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income $ 26,671 $ 15,446 Depreciation and amortization 369 233 Income tax expense 4,961 2,163 Equity and incentive-based compensation 2,409 1,456 Other (income) expense, net 6 (95 ) Corporate strategic projects 1,284 163 Net interest expense 3,923 3,328 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,623 $ 22,694



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

For the three months ended ($ in thousands, except for per share numbers) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income $ 26,671 $ 15,446 Discrete tax (benefit) expense(1) (2,520 ) 1,154 Corporate strategic projects 1,284 163 Other (income) expense, net 6 (95 ) Adjusted net income 25,441 16,668 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 35,675 35,435 Adjusted net income per diluted share(2) $ 0.71 $ 0.47

(1) Adjusted prior periods to include the windfall/shortfall to income tax expense for equity-based compensation.

(2) Effective March 28, 2025, we performed a 6-for-1 stock split of the Company’s common stock, affected through a stock dividend. Share and per-share amounts have been retroactively adjusted.

Investors should be aware that generally accepted accounting principles prescribe when a company may reserve for particular risks, including litigation exposures. Accordingly, results for a given reporting period could be significantly affected if and when we establish reserves for one or more contingencies. Also, our regular reserve reviews may result in adjustments of varying magnitude as additional information regarding claims activity becomes known. Reported results, therefore, may be volatile in certain accounting periods.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,147 $ 73,185 Restricted cash, current, including amounts held by variable interest entity (“VIE”) of $9,930 and $4,096, respectively 10,915 4,850 Notes receivable 217,849 190,665 Allowance for credit losses (33,718 ) (26,103 ) Notes receivable, net, including amounts held by VIE of $156,000 and $152,174, respectively 184,131 164,562 Other receivables, net 7,423 3,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,838 11,393 Total current assets 329,454 257,619 Non-Current Assets Internally developed intangible assets, net 3,094 2,442 Operating right-of-use assets 700 800 Restricted cash, non-current 19,594 20,275 Deferred tax asset, net of $4,013 and $3,742 valuation allowance, respectively 13,443 16,905 Other assets 679 331 Total Assets $ 366,964 $ 298,372 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Merchant accounts payable $ 57,829 $ 68,967 Other payables 6,422 7,455 Deferred revenue 4,845 4,234 Other current liabilities 24,566 25,021 Total current liabilities 93,662 105,677 Non-Current Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 711 823 Line of credit, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $688 and $1,008, respectively, held by VIE 117,312 103,992 Other non-current liabilities 9 45 Total Liabilities 211,694 210,537 Stockholders' Equity* Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value; 750,000 shares authorized; 35,423 and 34,786 shares issued, respectively; 34,153 and 33,735 shares outstanding, respectively 196,004 188,589 Treasury stock, at cost: 1,270 and 1,051 shares, respectively (20,474 ) (9,391 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,105 ) (1,588 ) Accumulated deficit (19,155 ) (89,775 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 155,270 87,835 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 366,964 $ 298,372

* Effective March 28, 2025, we performed a 6-for-1 stock split of the Company’s common stock, affected through a stock dividend. Share and per-share amounts have been retroactively adjusted.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenue $ 116,796 $ 69,958 $ 320,410 $ 172,905 Operating Expenses Personnel 14,320 13,423 41,049 37,185 Transaction expense 17,435 12,761 46,995 35,290 Third-party technology and data 3,705 2,387 10,507 6,724 Marketing, advertising, and tradeshows 8,775 2,726 22,893 4,376 General and administrative 4,823 2,417 11,800 7,319 Provision for credit losses 32,177 15,402 65,624 30,636 Total operating expenses 81,235 49,116 198,868 121,530 Operating Income 35,561 20,842 121,542 51,375 Other Income (Expense) Net interest expense (3,923 ) (3,328 ) (10,338 ) (10,321 ) Other income (expense), net (6 ) 95 106 55 Fair value adjustment on warrants — — — (1,261 ) Loss on extinguishment of line of credit — — — (260 ) Income before taxes 31,632 17,609 111,310 39,588 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,961 2,163 20,871 (13,567 ) Net Income 26,671 15,446 90,439 53,155 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (339 ) 72 483 (2 ) Total Comprehensive Income $ 26,332 $ 15,518 $ 90,922 $ 53,153 Net income per share*: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.46 $ 2.67 $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.44 $ 2.55 $ 1.49 Weighted-average shares outstanding*: Basic 34,048 33,272 33,878 33,725 Diluted 35,675 35,435 35,448 35,689

* Effective March 28, 2025, we performed a 6-for-1 stock split of the Company’s common stock, affected through a stock dividend. Share and per-share amounts have been retroactively adjusted.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net income $ 90,439 $ 53,155 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 967 707 Provision for credit losses 65,624 30,636 Provision for other credit losses 20,814 4,940 Equity based compensation and restricted stock vested 5,180 3,823 Amortization of debt issuance costs 330 417 Fair value adjustment on warrants — 1,261 Impairment losses on long-lived assets 68 48 Gain on sale of fixed assets (14 ) (37 ) Loss on extinguishment of line of credit — 260 Deferred income taxes 3,462 (14,941 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Notes receivable (85,172 ) (32,994 ) Other receivables (24,605 ) (7,192 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,352 ) (3,122 ) Merchant accounts payable (11,445 ) (3,474 ) Other payables (1,059 ) 4,986 Accrued and other liabilities 1,738 (334 ) Deferred revenue 608 1,730 Operating leases 35 59 Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities 55,618 39,928 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (594 ) (36 ) Internally developed intangible asset additions (1,509 ) (1,022 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (2,103 ) (1,058 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from line of credit 105,800 74,727 Payments to line of credit (92,800 ) (74,727 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (10 ) (1,052 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,618 1,566 Stock subscriptions collected related to stock option exercises 44 39 Proceeds from warrant exercises — 401 Repurchase of common stock (34,630 ) (22,167 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (17,978 ) (21,213 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 809 (13 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 35,537 17,657 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 98,310 70,699 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 134,656 $ 88,343 Noncash investing and financing activities: Conversion of accrued profit-sharing incentive plan liabilities to stockholders' equity $ 2,301 $ — Conversion of warrant liabilities to stockholders' equity — 2,229 Supplementary disclosures: Interest paid $ 11,248 $ 10,477 Income taxes paid 25,324 3,545

