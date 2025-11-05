Robinhood Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues up 100% year-over-year to a record $1.27 billion

Net Deposits were a record $20 billion, and Robinhood Gold Subscribers reached a record 3.9 million

Diluted EPS up 259% year-over-year to $0.61

Robinhood now up to 11 business lines each generating ~$100 million or more in annualized revenues

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which ended September 30, 2025.

"Our team’s relentless product velocity drove record business results in Q3 and we’re not slowing down— Prediction Markets are growing rapidly, Robinhood Banking is starting to roll out, and Robinhood Ventures is coming,” said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood.

“Q3 was another strong quarter of profitable growth, and we continued to diversify our business, adding two more business lines—Prediction Markets and Bitstamp—that are generating approximately $100 million or more in annualized revenues,” said Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood. “And Q4 is off to a strong start in October, with record monthly trading volumes across equities, options, prediction markets, and futures, and new highs for margin balances.”

Third Quarter Results

Total net revenues increased 100% year-over-year to $1.27 billion. Transaction-based revenues increased 129% year-over-year to $730 million, primarily driven by cryptocurrencies revenue of $268 million, up over 300%, options revenue of $304 million, up 50%, and equities revenue of $86 million, up 132%. Net interest revenues increased 66% year-over-year to $456 million, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and securities lending activity, partially offset by lower short-term interest rates. Other revenues increased 100% year-over-year to $88 million, primarily due to increased Robinhood Gold subscribers.

increased 100% year-over-year to $1.27 billion. Net income increased 271% year-over-year to $556 million.

increased 271% year-over-year to $556 million. Diluted earnings per share ( “ EPS ” ) increased 259% year-over-year to $0.61.

increased 259% year-over-year to $0.61. Total operating expenses increased 31% year-over-year to $639 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by marketing and growth investments, and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted Operating Expenses and Share-Based Compensation (“SBC”) (non-GAAP) increased 29% year-over-year to $613 million.

increased 31% year-over-year to $639 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by marketing and growth investments, and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 177% year-over-year to $742 million.

increased 177% year-over-year to $742 million. Funded Customers increased by 2.5 million, or 10%, year-over-year to 26.8 million. Investment Accounts increased by 2.8 million, or 11%, year-over-year to 27.9 million.

increased by 2.5 million, or 10%, year-over-year to 26.8 million. Total Platform Assets increased 119% year-over-year to $333 billion, driven by continued Net Deposits, higher equity and cryptocurrency valuations, and acquired assets.

increased 119% year-over-year to $333 billion, driven by continued Net Deposits, higher equity and cryptocurrency valuations, and acquired assets. Net Deposits were $20.4 billion, an annualized growth rate of 29% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q2 2025. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $68.3 billion, a growth rate of 45% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q3 2024.

were $20.4 billion, an annualized growth rate of 29% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q2 2025. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $68.3 billion, a growth rate of 45% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q3 2024. Robinhood Gold Subscribers increased by 1.7 million, or 77%, year-over-year to 3.9 million.

increased by 1.7 million, or 77%, year-over-year to 3.9 million. Average Revenue Per User ( “ ARPU ”) increased 82% year-over-year to $191.

increased 82% year-over-year to $191. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.3 billion compared with $4.6 billion at the end of Q3 2024.

totaled $4.3 billion compared with $4.6 billion at the end of Q3 2024. Share repurchases were $107 million, representing 1 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $104.95. Since starting our share repurchase program in Q3 2024, total share repurchases were $810 million, representing 22 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $37.58.





Highlights

Strong product velocity fuels record results as Robinhood makes progress across focus areas

Advancing the Platform for Active Traders - Robinhood leveled up its offering for active traders with the launch of new products and a dedicated customer event. In September, the company hosted its second annual HOOD Summit, bringing over 900 customers together in person while nearly 26 million viewers tuned in virtually for the livestream. At the event, Robinhood announced several new products aimed at making Robinhood the #1 platform for active traders, including Robinhood Social, AI-driven custom indicators and scanners powered by Robinhood Cortex, and several additional brokerage upgrades including multiple individual brokerage accounts and shorting. In August, Robinhood launched Pro and College Football contracts within its Prediction Markets Hub. In Q3 2025, total Event Contracts Traded more than doubled sequentially to 2.3 billion, and October 2025 totaled 2.5 billion contracts, more than all of Q3 2025.

Redefining Wealth Management for the Next Generation - Robinhood continues to reimagine how customers grow and manage their wealth across investing and advisory services. During the quarter, Robinhood Gold Subscribers climbed to nearly 4 million, with the adoption rate exceeding 14%. As of October 31, 2025, Robinhood Strategies, the company’s actively managed digital advisory product, serves over 180 thousand customers and manages over $1 billion in assets.

Leading Innovation Across the Global Financial Ecosystem - Robinhood is building momentum internationally, with nearly 700 thousand Funded Customers across the UK and EU, including Bitstamp. Through Bitstamp, the company continues to attract more institutional clients and enhance its global crypto offering. Robinhood launched crypto perpetual futures across Europe and doubled the number of Stock Tokens available to EU customers to over 400. In the UK, the company introduced Digests by Cortex, providing AI-powered market insights, and launched Futures trading, expanding Robinhood’s product suite for global traders.

Additional Q3 2025 Operating Data

Robinhood Retirement AUC increased 144% year-over-year to a record $24.2 billion.

increased 144% year-over-year to a record $24.2 billion. Cash Sweep increased 44% year-over-year to a record $35.4 billion.

increased 44% year-over-year to a record $35.4 billion. Margin Book increased 153% year-over-year to a record $13.9 billion.

increased 153% year-over-year to a record $13.9 billion. Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased 126% year-over-year to a record $647 billion.

increased 126% year-over-year to a record $647 billion. Options Contracts Traded increased 38% year-over-year to a record 610 million.

increased 38% year-over-year to a record 610 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $80 billion, including Robinhood App Notional Volumes which increased 176% year-over-year to $40 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were $40 billion.





Select Preliminary October 2025 Operating Data

Net Deposits were approximately $5.5 billion, an annualized growth rate of approximately 20% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of September 2025.

were approximately $5.5 billion, an annualized growth rate of approximately 20% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of September 2025. Margin Book increased over 150% year-over-year to over $16 billion.

increased over 150% year-over-year to over $16 billion. Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased over 150% year-over-year to approximately $320 billion.

increased over 150% year-over-year to approximately $320 billion. Options Contracts Traded increased over 60% year-over-year to over 260 million.

increased over 60% year-over-year to over 260 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were over $32 billion, including Robinhood App Notional Volumes which increased approximately 150% year-over-year to approximately $14 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were over $18 billion.





Chief Financial Officer Transition

Additionally, CFO Jason Warnick announced his intention to retire next year. Jason will transition from his role as CFO in Q1 and continue as a strategic advisor for the Company through September 1, 2026. The Company will name long time Robinhood finance veteran Shiv Verma as the next CFO.

Conference Call and Livestream Information

Robinhood will host a video call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today, November 5, 2025. The video call can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com, along with the earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation. The event will also be live streamed to YouTube and X.com via Robinhood’s official channels, @RobinhoodApp, on Vlad Tenev’s X.com account, @vladtenev, as well as in the Robinhood App. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available at investors.robinhood.com.

Financial Outlook

The paragraph below provides information on our 2025 expense plan and outlook. We are not providing a 2025 outlook for total operating expenses and have not reconciled our 2025 outlook for Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, total operating expenses, because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of certain items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, provision for credit losses and significant regulatory expenses which may be material and could have a significant impact on total operating expenses for 2025.

Our 2025 expense plan includes growth investments in new products, features, and international expansion while also getting more efficient in our existing businesses. Our prior outlook for combined Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC for full-year 2025 provided at Q2 2025 Earnings (July 30, 2025) was $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Our strong year-to-date business and revenue growth had put us on track to be around the top end of that outlook range. This included an increased employee bonus accrual, as we are currently exceeding the performance targets we set at the beginning of the year. Additionally, our stock price appreciation triggered the vesting of the 2019 CEO Market-Based RSUs, resulting in payroll taxes reflected in general and administrative expenses primarily in Q3 that were not included in our prior outlook. And we are also increasing our investments in new growth areas like Prediction Markets and Robinhood Ventures that we believe have significant potential. Taken together, we now expect our 2025 full year Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC to be approximately $2.28 billion, which could be higher or lower depending on how the rest of the year plays out. This expense outlook does not include provision for credit losses, costs related to our pending acquisition of WonderFi, potential significant regulatory matters, or other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and other business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that may arise or accruals we may determine in the future are required, as we are unable to accurately predict the size or timing of such matters, expenses or accruals at this time.

Actual results might differ materially from our outlook due to several factors, including the rate of growth in Funded Customers and our effectiveness to cross-sell products which affects variable marketing costs, the degree to which we are successful in managing credit losses and preventing fraud, and our ability to manage web-hosting expenses efficiently, among other factors. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC, including significant items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses that would be adjusted out of total operating expenses (GAAP) to get to Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) should they occur.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver’s seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31, September 30, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2024 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,332 $ 4,331 Cash, cash equivalents, and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 4,724 8,443 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 471 482 Receivables from users, net 8,239 14,390 Securities borrowed 3,236 6,607 Deposits with clearing organizations 489 1,440 User-held fractional shares 2,530 3,618 Held-to-maturity investments 398 53 Prepaid expenses 75 128 Deferred customer match incentives 100 161 Other current assets 509 326 Total current assets 25,103 39,979 Property, software, and equipment, net 139 150 Goodwill 179 386 Intangible assets, net 38 172 Non-current deferred customer match incentives 195 360 Other non-current assets, including non-current prepaid expenses of $17 as of December 31, 2024 and $13 as of September 30, 2025 533 405 Total assets $ 26,187 $ 41,452 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 397 $ 399 Payables to users 7,448 12,317 Securities loaned 7,463 15,666 Fractional shares repurchase obligation 2,530 3,618 Other current liabilities 266 762 Total current liabilities 18,104 32,762 Other non-current liabilities 111 123 Total liabilities 18,215 32,885 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 210,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025. — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value. 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 764,903,997 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 784,342,180 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025. — — Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value. 700,000,000 shares authorized, 119,588,986 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 700,000,000 shares authorized, 114,326,182 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025. — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value. 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025. — — Additional paid-in capital 12,008 11,317 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1 ) 7 Accumulated deficit (4,035 ) (2,757 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,972 8,567 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,187 $ 41,452





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, YOY%

Change

Three Months Ended June 30,

QOQ%

Change

2024 2025 2025 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues $ 319 $ 730 129 % $ 539 35 % Net interest revenues 274 456 66 % 357 28 % Other revenues 44 88 100 % 93 (5 )% Total net revenues 637 1,274 100 % 989 29 % Operating expenses(1)(2): Brokerage and transaction 39 56 44 % 48 17 % Technology and development 205 237 16 % 214 11 % Operations 27 33 22 % 29 14 % Provision for credit losses 23 26 13 % 28 (7 )% Marketing 59 102 73 % 99 3 % General and administrative 133 185 39 % 132 40 % Total operating expenses 486 639 31 % 550 16 % Other income (loss), net 2 (1 ) NM 3 NM Income before income taxes 153 634 314 % 442 43 % Provision for income taxes 3 78 NM 56 39 % Net income $ 150 $ 556 271 % $ 386 44 % Net income attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 150 $ 556 $ 386 Diluted $ 150 $ 556 $ 386 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.63 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.61 $ 0.42 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 884,108,545 889,261,220 882,149,402 Diluted 905,544,750 917,940,660 909,127,658





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

YOY% Change

2024 2025 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues $ 975 $ 1,852 90 % Net interest revenues 813 1,103 36 % Other revenues 149 235 58 % Total net revenues 1,937 3,190 65 % Operating expenses(1)(2): Brokerage and transaction 114 154 35 % Technology and development 610 665 9 % Operations 83 93 12 % Provision for credit losses 57 78 37 % Marketing 190 306 61 % General and administrative 385 450 17 % Total operating expenses 1,439 1,746 21 % Other income (loss), net 8 3 (63 )% Income before income taxes 506 1,447 186 % Provision for income taxes 11 169 NM Net income $ 495 $ 1,278 158 % Net income attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 495 $ 1,278 Diluted $ 495 $ 1,278 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.56 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 1.39 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 880,182,573 885,346,564 Diluted 903,555,592 918,606,063

____________

(1) The following table presents operating expenses as a percent of total net revenues:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Brokerage and transaction 6 % 4 % 5 % 6 % 5 % Technology and development 32 % 19 % 22 % 31 % 21 % Operations 4 % 3 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Provision for credit losses 4 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 2 % Marketing 9 % 8 % 10 % 10 % 10 % General and administrative 21 % 14 % 13 % 20 % 14 % Total operating expenses 76 % 50 % 56 % 74 % 55 %



(2) The following table presents the SBC on our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Brokerage and transaction $ 2 $ 2 $ 3 $ 7 7 Technology and development 48 40 39 144 123 Operations 1 1 2 5 4 Marketing 3 2 2 6 6 General and administrative 25 33 32 65 89 Total SBC $ 79 $ 78 $ 78 $ 227 $ 229





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2025 2024 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 150 $ 556 $ 495 $ 1,278 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20 22 55 63 Provision for credit losses 23 26 57 78 Share-based compensation 79 78 227 229 Other 1 5 — 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities segregated under federal and other regulations 547 (1,392 ) — (1,193 ) Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 10 (93 ) (50 ) 19 Receivables from users, net (433 ) (4,514 ) (1,971 ) (5,814 ) Securities borrowed (1,487 ) (448 ) (2,102 ) (3,371 ) Deposits with clearing organizations 87 (720 ) (126 ) (951 ) Current and non-current prepaid expenses (21 ) (18 ) (41 ) (42 ) Current and non-current deferred customer match incentives (6 ) (130 ) (202 ) (226 ) Other current and non-current assets 117 86 (11 ) 437 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 54 37 28 (75 ) Payables to users 475 1,806 1,167 3,754 Securities loaned 2,215 3,026 3,759 8,203 Other current and non-current liabilities (19 ) 97 (42 ) 173 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,812 (1,576 ) 1,243 2,575 Investing activities: Purchases of property, software, and equipment (7 ) (3 ) (9 ) (13 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (12 ) (9 ) (26 ) (28 ) Consideration transferred for business acquisitions — — (6 ) (399 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and segregated cash acquired in business acquisitions — — — 1,193 Purchases of held-to-maturity investments (167 ) — (469 ) — Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments 150 81 439 347 Purchases of credit card receivables by Credit Card Funding Trust (169 ) (1,389 ) (239 ) (2,917 ) Collections of purchased credit card receivables 82 1,180 130 2,526 Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (3 ) — Other — (2 ) 1 (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (123 ) (142 ) (182 ) 699 Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2 3 10 14 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Share Purchase Plan — — 10 15 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (56 ) (41 ) (155 ) (413 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (97 ) (107 ) (97 ) (553 ) Draws on credit facilities 1 2,700 12 2,701 Repayments on credit facilities (1 ) (2,700 ) (12 ) (2,701 ) Borrowings by the Credit Card Funding Trust 78 141 95 245 Change in principal collected from customers due to Coastal Bank (22 ) (1 ) (15 ) — Repayments on borrowings by the Credit Card Funding Trust — — (1 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — — (14 ) (16 ) Net cash used in financing activities (95 ) (5 ) (167 ) (708 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 — 1 8 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash 1,595 (1,723 ) 895 2,574 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 8,646 12,992 9,346 8,695 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 10,241 $ 11,269 $ 10,241 $ 11,269 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period: Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 4,611 $ 4,331 $ 4,611 $ 4,331 Segregated cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 5,547 6,853 5,547 6,853 Restricted cash in other current assets, end of the period 67 68 67 68 Restricted cash in other non-current assets, end of the period 16 17 16 17 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period $ 10,241 $ 11,269 $ 10,241 $ 11,269 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 4 $ 8 $ 12 $ 20 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund received $ 8 $ 1 $ 14 $ 83





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except for percentage data) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Net income $ 150 $ 556 $ 386 $ 495 $ 1,278 Net margin 24 % 44 % 39 % 26 % 40 % Add: Interest expenses related to credit facilities 6 8 8 18 22 Provision for income taxes 3 78 56 11 169 Depreciation and amortization 20 22 21 55 63 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 179 664 471 579 1,532 Add: SBC 79 78 78 227 229 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves 10 — — 10 — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 268 $ 742 $ 549 $ 816 $ 1,761 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 42 % 58 % 56 % 42 % 55 %





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ 486 $ 639 $ 550 $ 1,439 $ 1,746 Less: SBC 79 78 78 227 229 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves 10 — — 10 — Provision for credit losses(1) — 26 28 — 78 Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 397 $ 535 $ 444 $ 1,202 $ 1,439





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions) 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ 486 $ 639 $ 550 $ 1,439 $ 1,746 Less: SBC 79 78 78 227 229 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves 10 — — 10 — Provision for credit losses(1) — 26 28 — 78 Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) 397 535 444 1,202 1,439 Add: SBC 79 78 78 227 229 Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) $ 476 $ 613 $ 522 $ 1,429 $ 1,668

____________

(1) Starting in Q1 2025, Adjusted Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC no longer include provision for credit losses.





