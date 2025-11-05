Workhorse Group Sets Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CINCINNATI, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 as well as the Company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289

International dial-in: 201-689-8341

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 18, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13757041

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications.

