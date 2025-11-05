Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 9:30am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link Stifel Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 2:00pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday December 3, 2025 Time: 3:25pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link



The live webcasts and archives of these fireside chats can also be accessed on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

