Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

- Reflecting Improvement in All Segments, Gross Profit of $23 Million Increased $18 Million, Net Income of $14 Million, or $0.19 per Share, Improved $17 Million and Adj. EBITDA of $21 Million Grew $9 Million Compared to Q3 2024 -

PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our 2025 initiatives to target high-return market segments, boost operational efficiency and achieve cost savings have strengthened our financial position,” commented Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients. “In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered robust improvements in all of our business segments, reflecting increased renewable fuel export sales, greater demand for liquid CO2, and the continued positive effects of our cost reduction efforts, including rationalizing unprofitable business activities. Gross profit was $23 million, increasing $18 million; net income was $14 million, improving $17 million; and Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, growing $9 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

“We continue to adjust our product mix to manage evolving market conditions while prioritizing projects based on cost, timing and ROI. Our 2025 Carbonic acquisition and related investments are expanding our CO2 utilization to capture the growing demand for premium liquid CO2. We have also increased our fuel ethanol production and sales volumes in response to higher export demand and better pricing. We remain confident in our ability to generate Section 45Z tax credits on domestic renewable fuel sales, and we are evaluating additional methods of lowering our carbon intensity to further boost tax credit values. Our disciplined approach and focus on near-term, high-return initiatives continue to drive incremental profitability and position us for growth and improved performance.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • Net sales were $241.0 million, compared to $251.8 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $217.5 million, compared to $245.9 million.
  • Gross profit was $23.5 million, compared to $6.0 million. The year-over-year change in unrealized noncash derivatives was positive $8.0 million. The change in net realized derivative gains was nominal.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million, compared to $7.5 million.
  • Interest expense was $2.8 million, compared to $1.9 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $13.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $21.4 million, compared to $12.2 million.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • Net sales were $686.0 million, compared to $728.9 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $666.2 million, compared to $717.8 million.
  • Gross profit was $19.8 million, compared to $11.1 million. The year-over-year change in unrealized noncash derivatives was a negative $6.7 million. The change in net realized derivative gains increased $7.9 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $19.9 million, compared to $24.4 million.
  • Interest expense was $8.3 million, compared to $5.2 million.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.25 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million, compared to negative $0.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 were $32.5 million, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. The company’s borrowing availability at September 30, 2025 was $85 million, including $20 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the timing and effects of its productivity and efficiency initiatives; expectations around, and the anticipated timing and effects of, regulatory developments, including the Section 45Z tax credits for which Alto Ingredients may be eligible to apply and receive; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely and fully realize the results of its productivity and cost saving initiatives; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients’ ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, including the Section 45Z regulations, and to successfully apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2025.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Net sales$240,986  $251,814  $685,962  $728,911 
Cost of goods sold 217,492   245,854   666,212   717,798 
Gross profit 23,494   5,960   19,750   11,113 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,514)  (7,510)  (19,875)  (24,403)
Gain on sale of assets    830      830 
Income (loss) from operations 16,980   (720)  (125)  (12,460)
Interest expense, net (2,800)  (1,867)  (8,340)  (5,170)
Other income (expense), net 28   146   (3)  358 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 14,208   (2,441)  (8,468)  (17,272)
Provision for income taxes           
Net income (loss)$14,208  $(2,441) $(8,468) $(17,272)
Preferred stock dividends$(319) $(319) $(946) $(950)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$13,889  $(2,760) $(9,414) $(18,222)
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted$0.19  $(0.04) $(0.13) $(0.25)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 74,777   73,835   74,415   73,364 


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS		September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Current Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$32,516  $35,469
Restricted cash 623   742
Accounts receivable, net 54,757   58,217
Inventories 53,390   49,914
Derivative instruments 3,602   3,313
Other current assets 6,035   5,463
Total current assets 150,923   153,118
Property and equipment, net 203,528   214,742
Other Assets:     
Right of use operating lease assets, net 18,001   20,553
Intangible assets, net 7,730   4,509
Other assets 8,292   8,516
Total other assets 34,023   33,578
Total Assets$ 388,474  $ 401,438


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY		September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable$15,521  $20,369 
Accrued liabilities16,191   24,214 
Current portion – operating leases5,140   4,851 
Derivative instruments108   1,177 
Other current liabilities 5,459   7,193 
Total current liabilities42,419   57,804 
    
Long-term debt, net100,598   92,904 
Operating leases, net of current portion13,955   16,913 
Other liabilities9,100   8,754 
Total Liabilities166,072   176,375 
    
Stockholders’ Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of 
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024		 1   1 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,342 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 77   77 
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024     
Additional paid-in capital 1,050,929   1,044,176 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,975   4,975 
Accumulated deficit (833,580)  (824,166)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 222,402   225,063 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$388,474  $401,438 
        

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) (unaudited)           2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income (loss)$14,208  $(2,441) $(8,468) $(17,272)
Adjustments:       
Interest expense, net 2,800   1,867   8,340   5,170 
Interest income (56)  (194)  (206)  (519)
Unrealized derivative (gains) losses (1,841)  6,199   (1,357)  (8,079)
Acquisition-related expense    675   (460)  2,025 
Depreciation and amortization expense 6,257   6,058   18,888   17,860 
Total adjustments 7,160   14,605   25,205   16,457 
Adjusted EBITDA$21,368  $12,164  $16,737  $(815)
                

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)       
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 31.6  31.1  93.1  93.6
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 8.1  18.0  24.7  38.2
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold 27.1  25.2  81.2  89.3
Total renewable fuel gallons sold 66.8  74.3  199.0  221.1
Specialty alcohol gallons sold 22.4  22.5  66.6  69.8
Total gallons sold 89.2  96.8  265.6  290.9
        
Sales Price per Gallon       
Pekin Campus production$2.05 $2.02 $1.97 $1.96
Western production$2.14 $2.02 $2.03 $1.94
Marketing and distribution$2.17 $2.17 $2.04 $2.01
Consolidated sales price per gallon$2.09 $2.06 $1.99 $1.97
        
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)       
Pekin Campus production 55.5  53.4  160.8  157.0
Western production 8.2  19.2  24.8  37.5
Total production gallons 63.7  72.6  185.6  194.5
        
Corn Cost per Bushel       
Pekin Campus production$4.44 $4.40 $4.64 $4.55
Western production$5.36 $5.52 $5.67 $5.69
Consolidated cost per bushel$4.55 $4.68 $4.77 $4.76
        


Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)     
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025  2024   2025  2024
Average Market Metrics     
PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon$1.84 $1.81  $1.76 $1.72
CME Corn cost per bushel$4.01 $3.92  $4.41 $4.23
Board corn crush per gallons (1)$0.41 $0.41  $0.19 $0.21
      
Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)     
Pekin Campus production:     
Distillers grains 91.3  83.7   252.2  251.1
CO2 55.6  53.5   146.0  135.9
Corn wet feed 22.9  30.0   86.1  80.4
Corn dry feed 27.1  26.5   72.3  65.2
Corn oil and germ 19.5  18.8   58.0  54.1
Syrup and other 9.7  8.0   29.7  28.6
Corn meal 9.8  9.8   27.5  26.1
Yeast 6.3  6.3   18.5  17.8
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 242.2  236.6   690.3  659.2
      
Western production:     
Distillers grains 59.2  116.6   179.2  250.2
CO2 16.1  14.7   43.0  43.1
Syrup and other 0.7  21.4   2.7  37.6
Corn oil 0.9  2.1   3.2  4.5
Total Western production essential ingredients sold 76.9  154.8   228.1  335.4
      
Total Essential Ingredients Sold 319.1  391.4   918.4  994.6
      
      
Essential ingredients return % (2)      
Pekin Campus return 52.4%  49.0%   48.1%  49.7% 
Western production return 53.5%  28.6%   51.1%  33.0% 
Consolidated total return 52.5%  42.8%   48.6%  46.0% 
       

________________
            (1)   Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
            (2)   Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.

Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net Sales      


Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:		           
Alcohol sales$109,276  $106,459  $310,666  $315,494 
Essential ingredient sales 45,307   41,217   129,490   127,297 
Intersegment sales 283   321   764   927 
Total Pekin Campus sales 154,866   147,997   440,920   443,718 


Marketing and distribution:		               
Alcohol sales, gross$58,595  $54,531  $165,695  $179,118 
Alcohol sales, net 74   71   215   169 
Intersegment sales 2,497   2,862   7,338   8,002 
Total marketing and distribution sales 61,166   57,464   173,248   187,289 
            
Western production, recorded as gross:           
Alcohol sales$17,419  $36,395  $50,218  $74,084 
Essential ingredient sales 8,017   10,408   24,076   24,184 
Intersegment sales 513   8   1,281   (122)
Total Western production sales 25,949   46,811   75,575   98,146 
            
Corporate and other 2,298   2,733   5,602   8,565 
Intersegment eliminations (3,293)  (3,191)  (9,383)  (8,807)
Net sales as reported$240,986  $251,814  $685,962  $728,911 
     
Cost of goods sold:    
Pekin Campus production$135,942  $141,823  $431,669  $423,135 
Marketing and distribution 56,738   53,553   160,904   176,676 
Western production 24,447   49,079   72,719   112,762 
Corporate and other 2,063   2,952   5,449   8,690 
Intersegment eliminations (1,698)  (1,553)  (4,529)  (3,465)
Cost of goods sold as reported$217,492  $245,854  $666,212  $717,798 
            
Gross profit (loss):           
Pekin Campus production$18,924  $6,174  $9,251  $20,583 
Marketing and distribution 4,428   3,911   12,344   10,613 
Western production 1,502   (2,268)  2,856   (14,616)
Corporate and other 235   (219)  153   (125)
Intersegment eliminations (1,595)  (1,638)  (4,854)  (5,342)
Gross profit as reported$23,494  $5,960  $19,750  $11,113 



