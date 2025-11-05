Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our 2025 initiatives to target high-return market segments, boost operational efficiency and achieve cost savings have strengthened our financial position,” commented Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients. “In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered robust improvements in all of our business segments, reflecting increased renewable fuel export sales, greater demand for liquid CO 2 , and the continued positive effects of our cost reduction efforts, including rationalizing unprofitable business activities. Gross profit was $23 million, increasing $18 million; net income was $14 million, improving $17 million; and Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, growing $9 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

“We continue to adjust our product mix to manage evolving market conditions while prioritizing projects based on cost, timing and ROI. Our 2025 Carbonic acquisition and related investments are expanding our CO 2 utilization to capture the growing demand for premium liquid CO 2 . We have also increased our fuel ethanol production and sales volumes in response to higher export demand and better pricing. We remain confident in our ability to generate Section 45Z tax credits on domestic renewable fuel sales, and we are evaluating additional methods of lowering our carbon intensity to further boost tax credit values. Our disciplined approach and focus on near-term, high-return initiatives continue to drive incremental profitability and position us for growth and improved performance.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

Net sales were $241.0 million, compared to $251.8 million.

Cost of goods sold was $217.5 million, compared to $245.9 million.

Gross profit was $23.5 million, compared to $6.0 million. The year-over-year change in unrealized noncash derivatives was positive $8.0 million. The change in net realized derivative gains was nominal.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million, compared to $7.5 million.

Interest expense was $2.8 million, compared to $1.9 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $13.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.4 million, compared to $12.2 million.



Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

Net sales were $686.0 million, compared to $728.9 million.

Cost of goods sold was $666.2 million, compared to $717.8 million.

Gross profit was $19.8 million, compared to $11.1 million. The year-over-year change in unrealized noncash derivatives was a negative $6.7 million. The change in net realized derivative gains increased $7.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $19.9 million, compared to $24.4 million.

Interest expense was $8.3 million, compared to $5.2 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.25 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million, compared to negative $0.8 million.



Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 were $32.5 million, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. The company’s borrowing availability at September 30, 2025 was $85 million, including $20 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 240,986 $ 251,814 $ 685,962 $ 728,911 Cost of goods sold 217,492 245,854 666,212 717,798 Gross profit 23,494 5,960 19,750 11,113 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,514 ) (7,510 ) (19,875 ) (24,403 ) Gain on sale of assets — 830 — 830 Income (loss) from operations 16,980 (720 ) (125 ) (12,460 ) Interest expense, net (2,800 ) (1,867 ) (8,340 ) (5,170 ) Other income (expense), net 28 146 (3 ) 358 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 14,208 (2,441 ) (8,468 ) (17,272 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net income (loss) $ 14,208 $ (2,441 ) $ (8,468 ) $ (17,272 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $ (946 ) $ (950 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 13,889 $ (2,760 ) $ (9,414 ) $ (18,222 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 74,777 73,835 74,415 73,364





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,516 $ 35,469 Restricted cash 623 742 Accounts receivable, net 54,757 58,217 Inventories 53,390 49,914 Derivative instruments 3,602 3,313 Other current assets 6,035 5,463 Total current assets 150,923 153,118 Property and equipment, net 203,528 214,742 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 18,001 20,553 Intangible assets, net 7,730 4,509 Other assets 8,292 8,516 Total other assets 34,023 33,578 Total Assets $ 388,474 $ 401,438





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,521 $ 20,369 Accrued liabilities 16,191 24,214 Current portion – operating leases 5,140 4,851 Derivative instruments 108 1,177 Other current liabilities 5,459 7,193 Total current liabilities 42,419 57,804 Long-term debt, net 100,598 92,904 Operating leases, net of current portion 13,955 16,913 Other liabilities 9,100 8,754 Total Liabilities 166,072 176,375 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,342 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 77 77 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,050,929 1,044,176 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,975 4,975 Accumulated deficit (833,580 ) (824,166 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 222,402 225,063 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 388,474 $ 401,438

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 14,208 $ (2,441 ) $ (8,468 ) $ (17,272 ) Adjustments: Interest expense, net 2,800 1,867 8,340 5,170 Interest income (56 ) (194 ) (206 ) (519 ) Unrealized derivative (gains) losses (1,841 ) 6,199 (1,357 ) (8,079 ) Acquisition-related expense — 675 (460 ) 2,025 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,257 6,058 18,888 17,860 Total adjustments 7,160 14,605 25,205 16,457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,368 $ 12,164 $ 16,737 $ (815 )

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 31.6 31.1 93.1 93.6 Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 8.1 18.0 24.7 38.2 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold 27.1 25.2 81.2 89.3 Total renewable fuel gallons sold 66.8 74.3 199.0 221.1 Specialty alcohol gallons sold 22.4 22.5 66.6 69.8 Total gallons sold 89.2 96.8 265.6 290.9 Sales Price per Gallon Pekin Campus production $ 2.05 $ 2.02 $ 1.97 $ 1.96 Western production $ 2.14 $ 2.02 $ 2.03 $ 1.94 Marketing and distribution $ 2.17 $ 2.17 $ 2.04 $ 2.01 Consolidated sales price per gallon $ 2.09 $ 2.06 $ 1.99 $ 1.97 Alcohol Production (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus production 55.5 53.4 160.8 157.0 Western production 8.2 19.2 24.8 37.5 Total production gallons 63.7 72.6 185.6 194.5 Corn Cost per Bushel Pekin Campus production $ 4.44 $ 4.40 $ 4.64 $ 4.55 Western production $ 5.36 $ 5.52 $ 5.67 $ 5.69 Consolidated cost per bushel $ 4.55 $ 4.68 $ 4.77 $ 4.76





Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Average Market Metrics PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.84 $ 1.81 $ 1.76 $ 1.72 CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.01 $ 3.92 $ 4.41 $ 4.23 Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons) Pekin Campus production: Distillers grains 91.3 83.7 252.2 251.1 CO2 55.6 53.5 146.0 135.9 Corn wet feed 22.9 30.0 86.1 80.4 Corn dry feed 27.1 26.5 72.3 65.2 Corn oil and germ 19.5 18.8 58.0 54.1 Syrup and other 9.7 8.0 29.7 28.6 Corn meal 9.8 9.8 27.5 26.1 Yeast 6.3 6.3 18.5 17.8 Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 242.2 236.6 690.3 659.2 Western production: Distillers grains 59.2 116.6 179.2 250.2 CO2 16.1 14.7 43.0 43.1 Syrup and other 0.7 21.4 2.7 37.6 Corn oil 0.9 2.1 3.2 4.5 Total Western production essential ingredients sold 76.9 154.8 228.1 335.4 Total Essential Ingredients Sold 319.1 391.4 918.4 994.6 Essential ingredients return % (2) Pekin Campus return 52.4% 49.0% 48.1% 49.7% Western production return 53.5% 28.6% 51.1% 33.0% Consolidated total return 52.5% 42.8% 48.6% 46.0%

________________

(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.

(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.

Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales



Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 109,276 $ 106,459 $ 310,666 $ 315,494 Essential ingredient sales 45,307 41,217 129,490 127,297 Intersegment sales 283 321 764 927 Total Pekin Campus sales 154,866 147,997 440,920 443,718



Marketing and distribution: Alcohol sales, gross $ 58,595 $ 54,531 $ 165,695 $ 179,118 Alcohol sales, net 74 71 215 169 Intersegment sales 2,497 2,862 7,338 8,002 Total marketing and distribution sales 61,166 57,464 173,248 187,289 Western production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 17,419 $ 36,395 $ 50,218 $ 74,084 Essential ingredient sales 8,017 10,408 24,076 24,184 Intersegment sales 513 8 1,281 (122 ) Total Western production sales 25,949 46,811 75,575 98,146 Corporate and other 2,298 2,733 5,602 8,565 Intersegment eliminations (3,293 ) (3,191 ) (9,383 ) (8,807 ) Net sales as reported $ 240,986 $ 251,814 $ 685,962 $ 728,911 Cost of goods sold: Pekin Campus production $ 135,942 $ 141,823 $ 431,669 $ 423,135 Marketing and distribution 56,738 53,553 160,904 176,676 Western production 24,447 49,079 72,719 112,762 Corporate and other 2,063 2,952 5,449 8,690 Intersegment eliminations (1,698 ) (1,553 ) (4,529 ) (3,465 ) Cost of goods sold as reported $ 217,492 $ 245,854 $ 666,212 $ 717,798 Gross profit (loss): Pekin Campus production $ 18,924 $ 6,174 $ 9,251 $ 20,583 Marketing and distribution 4,428 3,911 12,344 10,613 Western production 1,502 (2,268 ) 2,856 (14,616 ) Corporate and other 235 (219 ) 153 (125 ) Intersegment eliminations (1,595 ) (1,638 ) (4,854 ) (5,342 ) Gross profit as reported $ 23,494 $ 5,960 $ 19,750 $ 11,113



