Enact Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results & Announces $0.21 per Share Quarterly Dividend

GAAP Net Income of $163 million, or $1.10 per diluted share

Adjusted Operating Income of $166 million, or $1.12 per diluted share

Return on Equity of 12.4% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 12.6%

Primary Insurance in-force of $272 billion, a 2% year-over-year increase

PMIERs Sufficiency of 162% or approximately $1.9 billion

Book Value Per Share of $36.53 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $36.82

Increased Full-Year Capital Return Guidance to approximately $500 million

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Enact continues to execute with discipline and purpose,” stated Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "We delivered another strong quarter, maintained our prudent approach to risk management and strong expense controls, and our performance positioned us to raise our capital returns target to its highest level since our IPO. Against the backdrop of an evolving housing market, we remain well positioned for success, with the proven strategy, financial flexibility and balance sheet strength to deliver and help more people responsibly achieve the dream of homeownership."

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Net Income (loss) $163 $168 $181 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.10 $1.11 $1.15 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $166 $174 $182 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.12 $1.15 $1.16 NIW ($B) $14 $13 $14 Primary Persistency Rate 83% 82% 83% Primary IIF ($B) $272 $270 $268 Net Premiums Earned $245 $245 $249 Losses Incurred $36 $25 $12 Loss Ratio 15% 10% 5% Operating Expenses $53 $53 $56 Expense Ratio 22% 22% 22% Net Investment Income $69 $66 $61 Net Investment gains (losses) $(3) $(7) $(1) Return on Equity 12.4% 13.0% 14.7% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 12.6% 13.4% 14.8% PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $1,904 $1,961 $2,190 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 162% 165% 173%



Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income was $163 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with $168 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $181 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $166 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $174 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $182 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

New insurance written (NIW) was $14 billion, up 6% from the second quarter of 2025, and up 3% from the third quarter of 2024. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 97% monthly premium policies and 93% purchase originations.

Persistency remained elevated at 83%, up from 82% in the second quarter of 2025 and flat to 83% in the third quarter of 2024. Approximately 21% of the mortgages in our portfolio had rates at least 50 basis points above September 2025’s average mortgage rate of 6.4%.

Primary insurance in-force (IIF) was $272 billion, up approximately 1% from $270 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and up approximately 2% from $268 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Net premiums earned were $245 million, approximately flat from the second quarter of 2025 and down 2% from $249 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease is primarily driven by higher ceded premiums.

Losses incurred for the third quarter of 2025 were $36 million and the loss ratio was 15%, compared to $25 million and 10%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 and $12 million and 5%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024. The current quarter’s reserve release of $45 million from favorable cure performance and loss mitigation activities compares to a reserve release of $48 million and $65 million in the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $53 million, and the expense ratio was 22%. This is compared to $53 million and 22%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 and $56 million and 22%, respectively in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by continued prudent expense management.

Net investment income was $69 million, up from $66 million in the second quarter of 2025 and up from $61 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by the continuation of elevated interest rates and higher average invested assets.

Net investment gains (losses) in the quarter were $(3) million, as compared to $(7) million sequentially and $(1) million in the same period last year. The activity is primarily driven by the identification of assets that upon selling allow us to recoup losses through higher net investment income.

Annualized return on equity for the third quarter of 2025 was 12.4% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 12.6%. This compares to the second quarter of 2025 results of 13.0% and 13.4%, respectively, and to third quarter of 2024 results of 14.7% and 14.8%, respectively.





Capital and Liquidity

We paid approximately $31 million, or $0.21 per share, dividend in the third quarter.

EMICO completed a dividend of approximately $130 million in the third quarter that will primarily be used to support our ability to return capital to shareholders and bolster financial flexibility.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $339 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $311 million of invested assets as of September 30, 2025. Combined cash and invested assets is relatively flat from the prior quarter, primarily due to share buybacks, our quarterly dividend and offset by the contribution from EMICO.

Moody’s Investor Service (“Moody’s”) upgraded the insurance financial strength rating for EMICO to A2 from A3 and upgraded the long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3, the outlook for the ratings are stable.

A.M. Best upgraded the financial strength rating outlook for EMICO, EHI and EMIC-NC to positive.

We secured a quota share reinsurance transaction with a panel of highly-rated reinsurers that will cede approximately 34% of expected new insurance written for the 2027 book year.

PMIERs sufficiency was 162% and $1.9 billion above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 165% and $2.0 billion above the PMIERs requirements in the second quarter of 2025.





Recent Events

We repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares at an average price of $37.23 for a total of approximately $105 million in the quarter. Additionally, through October 31, 2025, we repurchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $36.19 for a total of $42 million and approximately $146 million remain of our $350 million repurchase authorization.

We announced that we have entered into a new $435 million five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility that replaced the previous $200 million five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

Subsequent to quarter end, we announced an excess of loss reinsurance agreement with a panel of highly rated reinsurers that will provide approximately $170M of coverage on a portion of expected new insurance written for the 2027 book year.

We announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on December 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2025.

We now anticipate a total 2025 capital return of approximately $500 million recognizing our continued strong performance and current mortgage originations levels; the final amount and form of capital returned to shareholders will depend on business performance, market conditions, and regulatory approvals.





About Enact

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “could,” “should,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Disclosure Discussion

This communication includes the non-GAAP financial measures entitled “adjusted operating income (loss),” “adjusted operating income (loss) per share," and “adjusted operating return on equity." Enact Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) defines adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net investment gains (losses), restructuring costs and infrequent or unusual non-operating items, and gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt. The Company excludes net investment gains (losses), gains (losses) on the extinguishment of debt and infrequent or unusual non-operating items because the Company does not consider them to be related to the operating performance of the Company and other activities. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities or exposure management. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized gains and losses. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted operating income. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss) divided by shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity.

While some of these items may be significant components of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and measures that are derived from or incorporate adjusted operating income (loss), including adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis and adjusted operating return on equity, are appropriate measures that are useful to investors because they identify the income (loss) attributable to the ongoing operations of the business. Management also uses adjusted operating income (loss) as a basis for determining awards and compensation for senior management and to evaluate performance on a basis comparable to that used by analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis are not substitutes for net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders or net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders per share on a basic and diluted basis determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s definition of adjusted operating income (loss) may differ from the definitions used by other companies.

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders to adjusted operating income (loss) assume a 21% tax rate.

The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) and U.S. GAAP return on equity to adjusted operating return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, as well as for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 REVENUES: Premiums $244,688 $245,289 $249,055 Net investment income 68,611 65,884 61,056 Net investment gains (losses) (2,834 ) (7,343 ) (1,243 ) Other income 990 1,060 720 Total revenues 311,455 304,890 309,588 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred 35,885 25,289 12,164 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 50,500 50,598 53,091 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,344 2,205 2,586 Interest expense 12,897 12,296 12,290 Total losses and expenses 101,626 90,388 80,131 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 209,829 214,502 229,457 Provision for income taxes 46,332 46,694 48,788 NET INCOME $163,497 $167,808 $180,669 Net investment (gains) losses 2,834 7,343 1,243 Costs associated with reorganization 189 (24 ) 848 Loss on debt extinguishment 0 0 0 Taxes on adjustments (635 ) (1,537 ) (439 ) Adjusted Operating Income $165,885 $173,590 $182,321 Loss ratio(1) 15 % 10 % 5 % Expense ratio(2) 22 % 22 % 22 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $1.11 $1.12 $1.16 Diluted $1.10 $1.11 $1.15 Adj operating income per share Basic $1.13 $1.16 $1.17 Diluted $1.12 $1.15 $1.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 147,434 149,940 155,561 Diluted 148,340 150,729 157,016 (1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by zero percentage points for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.







Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $6,068,501 $5,896,818 $5,652,399 Short term investments 2,002 3,001 1,550 Total investments 6,070,503 5,899,819 5,653,949 Cash and cash equivalents 543,577 612,967 673,363 Accrued investment income 53,895 53,259 45,954 Deferred acquisition costs 22,521 22,910 24,160 Premiums receivable 48,648 44,091 48,834 Other assets 114,114 107,882 100,723 Deferred tax asset 23,185 32,545 50,063 Total assets $6,876,443 $6,773,473 $6,597,046 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $572,054 $551,940 $510,401 Unearned premiums 96,031 101,205 121,382 Other liabilities 146,958 153,447 186,312 Long-term borrowings 744,114 743,753 742,706 Total liabilities 1,559,157 1,550,345 1,560,801 Equity: Common stock 1,456 1,484 1,544 Additional paid-in capital 1,826,764 1,927,372 2,145,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income (41,785 ) (104,342 ) (101,984 ) Retained earnings 3,530,851 3,398,614 2,991,167 Total equity 5,317,286 5,223,128 5,036,245 Total liabilities and equity $6,876,443 $6,773,473 $6,597,046 Book value per share $36.53 $35.20 $32.61 Book value per share excluding AOCI $36.82 $35.90 $33.27 U.S. GAAP ROE(1) 12.4 % 13.0 % 14.7 % Net investment (gains) losses 0.2 % 0.6 % 0.1 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % (Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments 0.0 % (0.1) % 0.0 % Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 12.6 % 13.4 % 14.8 % Debt to Capital Ratio 12 % 12 % 13 % (1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity (2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity

