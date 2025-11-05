LanzaTech Secures €40 Million EU Innovation Fund Grant for first-of-its-kind integrated CCUS project in Norway

SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA), a leader in industrial carbon recycling, is thrilled to announce the awarding of a €40 million grant from the European Union’s Innovation Fund, subject to the finalization of the grant agreement. The project, featuring the first commercial deployment of LanzaTech’s second-generation bioreactor, aims to produce 23.5 kt (~8M U.S. gallons) of ethanol per year by consuming smelter furnace greenhouse gases (GHG) from the Porsgrunn Manganese Smelter operated by Eramet Norway AS, a world leading ferroalloy producer.

If fully implemented to include carbon capture and storage LanzaTech and Eramet Norway AS seek to achieve up to a 97% reduction in emissions, targeting an annual GHG avoidance of 1,698,175 tons CO 2 e. A co-product of the process, highly concentrated CO 2 , will be purified, liquefied and transported for permanent geological storage in the North Sea, ensuring robust and sustainable disposal of carbon emissions.

This project highlights a pivotal advancement in sustainable industrial practices and demonstrates the innovative integration of carbon management technologies. By utilizing CO rich furnace gas from the ferroalloy production process, this project strategically links carbon capture and utilization (CCU) with carbon capture and storage (CCS) to service the needs of the chemicals and aviation sectors.

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, expressed her satisfaction with the project's success in the EU Innovation Fund’s evaluation: “The strength of our application underscores our commitment to innovation and robust technology. The project furthers our role in transforming the carbon recycling sector, demonstrating the significant environmental impact achievable through technology integration. This recognition reaffirms our position at the forefront of biotech and carbon management, aligned with the EU's environmental objectives. It also highlights the economic potential of our sustainable solutions, marking a crucial step in our mission to reduce industrial carbon emissions and advance sustainable aviation fuels.”

Enova SF, a Norwegian government enterprise focused on environmental protection and energy efficiency, has been instrumental in supporting the project through funding and technical assistance. Enova, acting as the National Contact Point for Norway in the EU Innovation Fund, recognizes the strategic importance of this project in advancing Norway's climate goals.

“The Innovation Fund is a key instrument for advancing technologies that deliver major emission reductions. The success of Norwegian projects shows that we have companies who dare to take risks and can deliver world-class solutions,” said Nils Kristian Nakstad, CEO of Enova.

The EU grant will focus on demonstrating and optimizing the technology under real-world industrial conditions and will serve as a critical steppingstone towards the broader application of this technology across other sectors and geographies, potentially transforming the global approach to industrial carbon emissions.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a carbon management solutions company that transforms industrial emissions, gasified solid waste and carbon dioxide into recycled carbon ethanol via proprietary bio-fermentation technology. Ethanol is a crucial building block in the world – a key feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marine fuel and other downstream chemical derivatives. Operating commercially at six assets today, LanzaTech’s technology unlocks value across the supply chain, reducing the carbon footprint of hard-to-abate sectors while shepherding recycled carbon fuels and products to the world, building a circular carbon economy. www.lanzatech.com

Contact: freya@lanzatech.com