RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $70.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 27, 2025 (the current quarter), an increase of 16.4% compared to $60.4 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $19.4 million for the current quarter, an 8.8% increase compared to $17.8 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $2.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $5.5 million for the current quarter, as compared to $5.6 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $0.42 per diluted share (non-GAAP) for both quarters presented.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $232.9 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 (the current period), an increase of 15.6% compared to $201.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $63.7 million for the current period, a 9.4% increase compared to $58.2 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $10.5 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $21.4 million for the current period, as compared to $19.6 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced $1.73 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $1.54 for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 12.3%.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “As we exit our seasonal third quarter, we are entering the fourth quarter from a position of strength, demonstrating record 2026 Engineering backlog as of the end of October and continued momentum in Healthcare.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We expect our fourth quarter will yield our highest quarterly gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025, and we are excited about our momentum heading into 2026.”

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Revenue $70,289 $60,365 Cost of services 50,879 42,524 Gross profit 19,410 17,841 Selling, general and administrative 14,933 13,018 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 539 393 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 45 Operating income 3,938 4,385 Other expense, net 614 619 Income before income taxes 3,324 3,766 Income tax expense 1,065 1,020 Net income $2,259 $2,746 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.30 $0.35 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,614,695 7,789,446





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Revenue $232,928 $201,468 Cost of services 169,263 143,259 Gross profit 63,665 58,209 Selling, general and administrative 45,179 40,762 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,364 1,012 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 136 Potential stock issuance and financial transactions - 259 Operating income 17,122 16,040 Other expense, net 2,241 1,619 Income before income taxes 14,881 14,421 Income tax expense 4,651 3,961 Net income $10,230 $10,460 Diluted net earnings per share data $1.34 $1.31 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,656,929 7,990,238

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 and September 28, 2024.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP operating income $3,938 $4,385 $17,122 $16,040 Adjustments Potential stock issuance and financing transactions - - - 259 Equity compensation 1,033 767 2,939 2,154 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $4,971 $5,152 $20,061 $18,453 GAAP net income $2,259 $2,746 $10,230 $10,460 Income tax expense 1,065 1,020 4,651 3,961 Interest expense, net 584 492 1,885 1,551 Depreciation of property and equipment 539 393 1,364 1,012 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 45 - 136 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,447 $4,696 $18,130 $17,120 Adjustments Potential stock issuance and financing transactions - - - 259 Loss on foreign currency transactions 30 127 356 68 Equity compensation 1,033 767 2,939 2,154 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $5,510 $5,590 $21,425 $19,601





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income $2,259 $2,746 $10,230 $10,460 Adjustments Potential stock issuance and financing transactions - - - 259 Loss on foreign currency transactions 30 127 356 68 Equity compensation 1,033 767 2,939 2,154 Tax impact from normalized rate (119 ) (238 ) (257 ) (603 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $3,203 $3,402 $13,268 $12,338 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.30 $0.35 $1.34 $1.31 Adjustments Potential stock issuance and financing transactions - - - $0.03 Loss on foreign currency transactions $0.01 $0.01 $0.05 $0.01 Equity compensation $0.13 $0.09 $0.38 $0.27 Tax impact from normalized rate ($0.02

) ($0.03

) ($0.04

) ($0.08

) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.42 $0.42 $1.73 $1.54





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 27, 2025 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and

Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $30,000 $31,419 $8,870 $70,289 Cost of services 21,010 24,507 5,362 50,879 Gross profit 8,990 6,912 3,508 19,410 Gross profit margin 30.0 % 22.0 % 39.5 % 27.6 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, 2024 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and

Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $26,554 $24,167 $9,644 $60,365 Cost of services 18,271 18,273 5,980 42,524 Gross profit 8,283 5,894 3,664 17,841 Gross profit margin 31.2 % 24.4 % 38.0 % 29.6 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27, 2025 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and

Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $116,105 $90,082 $26,741 $232,928 Cost of services 82,634 70,496 16,133 169,263 Gross profit 33,471 19,586 10,608 63,665 Gross profit margin 28.8 % 21.7 % 39.7 % 27.3 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and

Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $101,668 $70,180 $29,620 $201,468 Cost of services 71,672 52,818 18,769 143,259 Gross profit 29,996 17,362 10,851 58,209 Gross profit margin 29.5 % 24.7 % 36.6 % 28.9 %





RCM Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Amounts) September 27, December 28, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents

$1,309 $4,729 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of provision for credit losses of $1,541 at September 27, 2025 and $1,570 at December 28, 2024

83,243 77,960 Transit accounts receivable

6,215 7,315 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,160 7,034 Total current assets

94,927 97,038 Property and equipment, net 7,624 7,368 Other assets: Deposits

278 230 Deferred tax assets, foreign

131 120 Goodwill

22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset

4,708 5,174 Total other assets

27,264 27,671 Total assets

$129,815 $132,077





Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$13,080 $13,369 Transit accounts payable

13,440 23,870 Accrued payroll and related costs

12,795 9,929 Finance lease payable

889 698 Income taxes payable

247 346 Operating lease liability

1,121 1,046 Contingent consideration from acquisitions

212 212 Deferred revenue

6,230 4,163 Total current liabilities

48,014 53,633 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 4,526 4,526 Finance lease payable, net of current position 566 1,112 Operating lease liability, net of current position 3,796 4,355 Borrowings under line of credit 31,535 34,967 Total liabilities

88,437 98,593 Contingencies (note 15) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

- - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,948,409 shares issued and 7,410,510 shares outstanding at September 27, 2025 and 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares outstanding at December 28, 2024

898 890 Additional paid-in capital

121,453 118,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,757 ) (2,920 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,292 (5,938 ) Treasury stock, 10,537,899 shares at September 27, 2025 and 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024

(82,508 ) (77,393 ) Total stockholders’ equity

41,378 33,484 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$129,815 $132,077





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Net income $2,259 $2,746 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,825 1,508 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets 515 (9,033 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (175 ) 321 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (7,659 ) 435 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,312 (1,445 ) Accrued payroll and related costs 2,431 1,919 Operating lease liabilities (274 ) (228 ) Income taxes payable (538 ) 81 Deferred revenue (2,939 ) (636 ) Deposits (19 ) (12 ) Total adjustments (3,521 ) (7,090 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities ($1,262

) ($4,344

) Net cash used in investing activities (498 ) (522 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,379 ) 4,375 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (24 ) 167 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents ($4,163

) ($324

)





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Net income $10,230

$10,460

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 5,080 4,200 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets (5,249 ) (5,207 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,865 (475 ) Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (9,330 ) (311 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (69 ) (760 ) Accrued payroll and related costs 2,860 433 Operating lease liabilities (809 ) (686 ) Income taxes payable (108 ) (106 ) Deferred revenue 2,098 161 Deposits (48 ) 98 Total adjustments (2,710 ) (2,653 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $7,520

$7,807 Net cash used in investing activities (1,398 ) (1,589 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,471 ) (9,135 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (71 ) (211 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents ($3,420

) ($3,128

)





