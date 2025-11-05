Montauk Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $45.3. million, decreased 31.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024

0.7 million RINs generated and unseparated as of September 30, 2025

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, decreased 56.4% year-over-year

RNG production of 1.4 million MMBtu, increased 3.8% compared to third quarter of 2024

RINs sold of 12.4 million, decreased 3.3 million or 21.2% year-over-year

Our decision to sell an increased amount of our production under fixed/floor-price arrangements contributed to our having less RINs to sell in the 2025 third quarter over the 2024 third quarter. However, we have not experienced an appreciable increase in Environmental Attributes shared with our pathway providers during the third quarter of 2025. In October 2025, we filed response comments to the joint motion with the North Carolina Utility Commission (“NCUC”) requesting they grant modifications or delays only to individual power suppliers that have demonstrated need and compliance best-efforts, require power suppliers that have not achieved 100% compliance in 2025 to apply cumulatively acquired swine RECs to the suppliers unsatisfied 2025 pro rata obligation, and modify the swine RECs set-aside for 2026 and beyond to match the requirement as set by North Carolina in 2018.

The EPA indicated their intention to finalize the Supplemental Rule and the RVOs for 2025, 2026 and 2027 by the end of 2025, however, the duration of the US federal government shut down and any residual impacts on EPA staffing after the shutdown concludes may extend finalization of these items into 2026. The average D3 RIN index price for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.19 compared to $3.36 in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of approximately 34.8%. As we self-market a significant portion of our RINs, a strategic decision to not to commit to transfer available RINs during a period may impact our revenue and operating profit.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $45.3 million, a decrease of $20.6 million (31.3%) compared to $65.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease is related to a decrease in the number of RINs we self-marketed from 2025 RNG production in the third quarter of 2025. Our average realized RIN price in the third quarter of 2025 was $2.29 which decreased approximately 31.4% compared to $3.34 in the third quarter of 2024. Operating and maintenance expenses for our RNG facilities in the third quarter of 2025 were $13.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million (10.6%) compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The primary drivers of this increase were timing of preventative maintenance, media changeout maintenance, wellfield operational enhancement programs, and utility expenses at our Rumpke, Atascocita, and Apex facilities. Our Renewable Electricity Generation operating and maintenance expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $2.6 million, a decrease of $0.1 million (4.3%) compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by timing of annual engine maintenance at our Tulsa facility. Total general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million (35.1%) compared to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 driven by accelerated vesting of certain restricted share awards as a result of the termination of an employee in the third quarter of 2024. Operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.4 million, a decrease of $18.3 million (80.4%) compared to $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, a decrease of $11.8 million (69.5%) compared to $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter Operational Results

We produced approximately 1.4 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”) of RNG in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 53 thousand MMBtu compared to 1.4 million MMBtu produced in the third quarter of 2024. At our Rumpke facility, we produced 50 MMBtu more in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 as a result of higher feedstock gas. At our Apex facility, we produced 25 MMBtu more in the third quarter of 2025 as a result of the June 2025 commissioning of the second Apex RNG facility. Offsetting the increase was the fourth quarter of 2024 sale of our Southern facility which produced 69 MMBtu in the first nine months of 2024. We produced approximately 44 thousand megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 thousand MWh compared to 41 thousand MWh produced in the third quarter of 2024.

Our Bowerman facility produced approximately 2 thousand MWh more in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 as a result of processing equipment maintenance that was completed in the third quarter of 2024.

2025 Full Year Outlook

RNG revenues are expected to range between $150 and $170 million (unchanged)

RNG production volumes are expected to range between 5.8 and 6.0 million MMBtu (unchanged)

REG revenues are expected to range between $17 and $18 million (unchanged)

REG production volumes are expected to range between 175 and 180 thousand MWh

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 13 operating projects and on going development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) as of September 30, as of December 31, ASSETS 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,766 $ 45,621 Accounts and other receivables 6,018 8,172 Current restricted cash 8 8 Income tax receivable 723 41 Current portion of derivative instruments 286 471 Prepaid insurance and other current assets 4,168 2,911 Total current assets $ 17,969 $ 57,224 Non-current restricted cash $ 429 $ 375 Property, plant and equipment, net 315,697 252,288 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 19,873 18,113 Deferred tax assets 1,541 1,272 Non-current portion of derivative instruments 35 298 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,024 7,064 Finance lease right-of-use assets 56 110 Investments 4,167 — Other assets 17,516 12,271 Total assets $ 383,307 $ 349,015 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,417 $ 8,856 Accrued liabilities 14,072 10,069 Related party payable — 625 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,498 2,049 Current portion of finance lease liability 50 76 Current portion of long-term debt 11,860 11,853 Total current liabilities $ 53,897 $ 33,528 Long-term debt, less current portion 54,868 43,763 Non-current portion of operating lease liability 3,683 5,138 Non-current portion of finance lease liability 8 36 Asset retirement obligations 6,837 6,338 Other liabilities 3,287 2,795 Total liabilities $ 122,580 $ 91,598 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 690,000,000 shares; 143,792,811 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 143,160,022 and 142,711,797 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,430 1,426 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,486,408 and 2,308,524 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (21,616 ) (21,262 ) Additional paid-in capital 226,311 221,905 Retained earnings 54,602 55,348 Total stockholders' equity 260,727 257,417 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 383,307 $ 349,015





MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating revenues $ 45,258 $ 65,917 $ 132,988 $ 148,042 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance expenses 17,477 15,484 56,899 48,596 General and administrative expenses 6,511 10,037 24,310 28,202 Royalties, transportation, gathering and production fuel 8,433 11,107 25,172 26,702 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,341 6,048 21,634 17,305 Impairment loss 48 533 2,472 1,232 Transaction costs - - - 61 Total operating expenses $ 40,810 $ 43,209 $ 130,487 $ 122,098 Operating income $ 4,448 $ 22,708 $ 2,501 $ 25,944 Other expenses (income): Interest expense $ 1,074 $ 1,835 $ 3,533 $ 4,285 Other expense (income) 14 (140 ) — (1,249 ) Total other expenses $ 1,088 $ 1,695 $ 3,533 $ 3,036 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,360 $ 21,013 $ (1,032 ) $ 22,908 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,845 ) 3,965 (286 ) 4,722 Net income (loss) $ 5,205 $ 17,048 $ (746 ) $ 18,186 Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 143,126,354 142,410,940 142,959,444 142,156,540 Diluted 143,201,149 142,620,332 142,959,444 142,331,541





MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands): Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (746 ) $ 18,186 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 21,634 17,305 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (269 ) 2,044 Stock-based compensation 4,454 8,616 Derivative mark-to-market adjustments and settlements 448 648 Net loss on sale of assets 36 72 Increase (decrease) in earn-out liability 634 (1,744 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligations 362 333 Liabilities associated with properties sold - (225 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 294 270 Impairment loss 2,472 1,232 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,154 (6,465 ) Royalty offset long term receivable (4,108 ) (2,510 ) Critical spare inventory (1,349 ) 627 Prepaid Insurance and expenses (1,257 ) (1,758 ) Income tax receivable (682 ) 1,271 Accounts payable and Accrued liabilities 6,366 5,075 Other (446 ) 94 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,997 $ 43,071 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (75,106 ) $ (53,334 ) Asset acquisition — (820 ) Capital contributions to equity method investments (4,167 ) — Cash collateral deposits 54 25 Net cash used in investing activities $ (79,219 ) $ (54,129 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt $ (9,000 ) $ (6,000 ) Borrowings on revolver 40,000 — Repayments on revolver (20,000 ) — Contingent consideration payment (176 ) — Common stock issuance 4 5 Treasury stock purchase (354 ) (1,709 ) Finance lease payments (53 ) (51 ) Net cash provided (used) in financing activities $ 10,421 $ (7,755 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (38,801 ) $ (18,813 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 46,004 $ 74,242 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,203 $ 55,429 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,766 $ 54,973 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - current 8 82 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - non-current 429 374 $ 7,203 $ 55,429 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of $550 and $0 capitalized, respectively $ 3,414 $ 3,895 Cash paid for income taxes 694 1,407 Accrual for purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,713 6,928





MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands): The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income (loss) which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively: Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net Income $ 5,205 $ 17,048 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,341 6,048 Interest expense 1,074 1,835 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,845 ) 3,965 Consolidated EBITDA 12,775 28,896 Impairment loss 48 533 Net loss of sale of assets — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,823 $ 29,430 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (746 ) $ 18,186 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 21,634 17,305 Interest expense 3,533 4,285 Income tax (benefit) expense (286 ) 4,722 Consolidated EBITDA 24,135 44,498 Impairment loss 2,472 1,232 Net loss of sale of assets 36 72 Transaction costs — 61 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,643 $ 45,863



