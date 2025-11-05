ATN Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights 

  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 8%
  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 1%
  • Third quarter revenues increased 3% to $183.2 million
  • Third quarter operating income increased to $9.8 million
  • Third quarter net income was $4.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share
  • Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 9% to $49.9 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the year-to-date period was $97.7 million
  • Capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $60.9 million (net of $67.3 million reimbursable expenditures)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.47x on September 30, 2025

Refines 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook, and Reaffirms Revenue, Capital Expenditure, and Net Debt Ratio Expectations

  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be flat to slightly above last year’s result of $184 million (previously guided to be flat with 2024)
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursable expenditures)
  • Net Debt Ratio4 is expected to remain flat with full year 2024 at approximately 2.54x, with potential for slight improvement exiting 2025

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer
"Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations and demonstrated steady progress in executing our business transition plan and maintaining disciplined operational focus. We've been building positive momentum throughout the year, reflected in our year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. Internationally, our network investments are driving growth in high-speed data and mobile data subscribers, and our focus on operational efficiency is expanding margins and strengthening cash flow. In the U.S., we’re seeing tangible benefits from our investments in carrier and enterprise solutions, with new site activations from our carrier-managed services efforts and momentum in our fiber-fed deployments.

We’re doing what we said we would do - methodically strengthening our operational foundation, improving our cost structure and margins, and positioning the business for sustainable growth as we move toward 2026."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $183.2 million in the third quarter, up 3% versus $178.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects growth in fixed, carrier services, other, and construction revenue during the quarter that offset a year-over-year decline in mobility revenues.

Operating income was $9.8 million in the third quarter versus a loss of $(38.4) million in the year-ago quarter. The year-ago quarter included a $35.3 million goodwill impairment charge. A $5.1 million reduction in depreciation and amortization expenses, a $3.3 million reduction in transaction-related charges, and a $1.1 million reduction in the cost of services resulting from structural cost containment efforts, also contributed to the improvement.

Net Income attributable to ATN stockholders in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(32.7) million, or $(2.26) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $49.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 9% from $45.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
         
  2025 2024 2025  2024  2025  2024  2025 2024 
 InternationalInternationalUSUSCorporate and Corporate and TotalTotal
 TelecomTelecomTelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATNATN
Total Revenue:$ 95,143$ 94,281$ 88,022 $ 84,170 $ - $ - $ 183,165$ 178,451 
         Mobility 26,696 26,809 9  706  -  -  26,705 27,515 
         Fixed 61,377 61,759 53,099  51,015  -  -  114,476 112,774 
         Carrier Services 3,334 3,272 30,739  29,430  -  -  34,073 32,702 
         Construction - - 1,115  203  -  -  1,115 203 
         All other 3,736 2,441 3,060  2,816  -  -  6,796 5,257 
         
Operating Income (Loss)$18,091$12,853$382 $(44,333)$(8,643)$(6,878)$9,830$(38,358)
EBITDA **$32,527$31,518$19,243 $(23,912)$(7,789)$(6,674)$43,981$932 
Adjusted EBITDA **$33,261$32,248$21,155 $17,692 $(4,479)$(4,270)$49,937$45,670 
Capital Expenditures***$9,971$10,489$8,939 $13,070 $- $282 $18,910$23,841 
         
         
For Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
         
  2025 2024 2025  2024  2025  2024  2025 2024 
 InternationalInternationalUSUSCorporate and Corporate and TotalTotal
 TelecomTelecomTelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATNATN
Total Revenue:$ 284,533$ 282,697$ 259,226 $ 265,830 $ - $ - $ 543,759$ 548,527 
         Mobility 79,060 79,657 64  2,312  -  -  79,124 81,969 
         Fixed 184,491 185,295 156,110  161,392  -  -  340,601 346,687 
         Carrier Services 10,660 10,481 89,771  89,539  -  -  100,431 100,020 
         Construction - - 4,377  2,609  -  -  4,377 2,609 
         All other 10,322 7,264 8,904  9,978  -  -  19,226 17,242 
         
Operating Income (Loss)$49,061$56,944$(7,566)$(42,852)$(28,765)$(23,559)$12,730$(9,467)
EBITDA **$94,530$108,512$49,378 $18,361 $(26,187)$(23,229)$117,721$103,644 
Adjusted EBITDA **$98,925$94,808$56,930 $60,313 $(15,788)$(17,260)$140,067$137,861 
Capital Expenditures***$30,241$39,440$30,684 $44,371 $- $1,860 $60,925$85,671 
         

 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
** EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see their definitions in the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions of Terms” and in Table 5.
***Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics
       
 2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Q3 2025
 Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3 vs. Q3 2024
       
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 432,500 427,500 427,300 426,100 399,500 8%
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers142,500 141,900 141,300 140,800 141,100 1%
       
Broadband Homes Passed 813,500 803,400 801,500 800,900 798,400 2%
Broadband Customers197,200 200,300 199,800 203,200 205,900 -4%
       
Fiber Route Miles12,062 11,957 11,944 11,921 11,901 1%
       
International Mobile Subscribers      
   Pre-Paid332,200 332,300 332,300 329,300 336,400 -1%
   Post-Paid61,200 60,200 59,600 59,500 58,700 4%
   Total393,400 392,500 391,900 388,800 395,100 0%
       
   Blended Churn3.19%3.09%3.32%3.51%3.47% 
       

*High-Speed Data is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of September 30, 2025, increased to $119.6 million, and total debt was $579.6 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.47x on September 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $97.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $97.4 million in the prior-year period.   

Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $60.9 million net of $67.3 million of reimbursable capital expenditures compared to $85.7 million net of $71.8 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior-year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Share Repurchases

Quarterly dividends of $0.275 per share were paid on October 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

Share repurchases In the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

2025 Business Outlook

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we're encouraged by the steady momentum across our business segments and remain focused on disciplined execution of our strategic roadmap,” said Martin. “We're seeing revenue growth in our domestic operations, led by the expansion of carrier-managed services and targeted enterprise sales execution, which reinforces our confidence in the strategic direction we've set. Internationally, we’re beginning to see stabilization in mobility trends and improving operational metrics in our core markets.

“Our operational efficiency initiatives continue to generate measurable results, with disciplined cost management and optimized capital allocation keeping us well-positioned to deliver on our full-year objectives. With three quarters of solid execution behind us, we are refining our Adjusted EBITDA outlook and reaffirming our guidance for revenue, capital expenditure, and Net Debt Ratio. We remain confident in our ability to generate sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders."

ATN refines its Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations while maintaining its outlook for revenue, capital expenditures, and Net Debt Ratio:

  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be flat to slightly above 2024’s result of $184 million (previously guided to be flat with 2024)
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursable expenditures), down from the full year 2024 total of $110.4 million
  • Net Debt Ratio4 is expected to remain flat with full year 2024 at approximately 2.54x, with potential for slight improvement exiting 2025

For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be used supplementally to the Company’s GAAP financial results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; the Company’s liquidity; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and average revenue per user; (2) government regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the timeliness and availability of government program funding, permitting, and approvals during the ongoing U.S. government shutdown; (4) the impact (if any) of geopolitical instability and U.S. military presence in the Caribbean; (5) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (6) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (7) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (8) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (9) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (10) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (11) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (12) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (13) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (14) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (15) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (16) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
    
 September 30, December 31,
20252024
Assets:   
   Cash and cash equivalents$106,163 $73,393
   Restricted cash 13,477  15,851
   Customer receivable 9,135  7,986
   Other current assets 198,393  211,931
    
   Total current assets 327,168  309,161
    
   Property, plant and equipment, net 997,478  1,040,193
   Operating lease right-of-use assets 101,720  99,427
   Customer receivable - long term 36,735  41,030
   Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 118,911  130,144
   Other assets 116,669  107,148
    
Total assets$1,698,681 $1,727,103
    
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:   
   Current portion of long-term debt$9,851 $8,226
   Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,322  8,031
   Taxes payable 13,753  8,234
   Current portion of lease liabilities 15,478  16,188
   Other current liabilities 212,331  226,635
    
   Total current liabilities 259,735  267,314
    
   Long-term debt, net of current portion$569,755 $549,130
   Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 29,876  36,203
   Lease liabilities 78,509  77,469
   Other long-term liabilities 112,872  125,233
    
Total liabilities 1,050,747  1,055,349
    
Redeemable non-controlling interests 84,328  76,303
    
Stockholders' equity:   
   Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 452,306  489,493
   Non-controlling interests 111,300  105,958
    
Total stockholders' equity 563,606  595,451
    
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity$1,698,681 $1,727,103
    


       Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
        
 Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended,
September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:       
   Communications services$177,752  $174,422  $526,657  $533,055 
   Construction 1,115   203   4,377   2,609 
   Other 4,298   3,826   12,726   12,863 
   Total revenue 183,165   178,451   543,760   548,527 
        
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):       
   Cost of services and other 77,850   78,973   233,239   235,499 
   Cost of construction revenue 1,086   205   4,770   2,588 
   Selling, general and administrative 54,293   53,601   165,684   172,580 
   Stock-based compensation 1,966   1,831   6,556   6,521 
   Transaction-related charges 444   3,791   2,072   3,809 
   Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,990   2,345   8,727   3,535 
   Depreciation 32,938   37,299   101,327   107,196 
   Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,212   1,991   3,664   5,916 
   (Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 1,556   1,504   4,991   (14,919)
   Goodwill impairment -   35,269   -   35,269 
Total operating expenses 173,335   216,809   531,030   557,994 
        
Operating income (loss) 9,830   (38,358)  12,730   (9,467)
        
Other income (expense):       
   Interest expense, net (11,471)  (12,483)  (35,827)  (35,753)
   Other income (expense) 522   (645)  (2,637)  (1,052)
   Other income (expense), net (10,949)  (13,128)  (38,464)  (36,805)
        
Loss before income taxes (1,119)  (51,486)  (25,734)  (46,272)
   Income tax benefit (5,052)  (12,035)  (9,019)  (10,213)
        
Net income (loss) 3,933   (39,451)  (16,715)  (36,059)
        
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 410   6,760   5,104   6,059 
        
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders$4,343  $(32,691) $(11,611) $(30,000)
        
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:       
        
  Basic$0.18  $(2.26) $(1.06) $(2.24)
        
  Diluted$0.18  $(2.26) $(1.06) $(2.24)
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
   Basic 15,257   15,114   15,204   15,268 
Diluted 15,267   15,114   15,204   15,268 
        


Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
  
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
    
Net loss$(16,715) $(36,059)
Depreciation 101,327   107,196 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,664   5,916 
Provision for doubtful accounts 6,495   4,209 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,154   1,915 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 4,991   (14,919)
Stock-based compensation 6,556   6,521 
Deferred income taxes (12,767)  (14,409)
(Gain) loss on equity investments (246)  (484)
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   760 
Goodwill impairment -   35,269 
Decrease in customer receivable 3,146   3,076 
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 5,326   (3,164)
Change in other operating assets and liabilities (6,242)  1,599 
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 97,689   97,426 
    
Capital expenditures (60,925)  (85,672)
Government capital programs:   
Amounts disbursed (67,303)  (71,849)
Amounts received 61,146   72,531 
Net proceeds from sale of assets 261   17,910 
Purchases and sales of strategic investments -   790 
Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments 685   505 
Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets -   (573)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (66,136)  (66,358)
    
Dividends paid on common stock (11,475)  (11,047)
Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,404)  (2,226)
Finance lease payments (1,260)  (1,357)
Term loan - borrowings -   300,000 
Term loan - repayments (5,795)  (239,430)
Payment of debt issuance costs (285)  (6,548)
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 83,500   90,000 
Revolving credit facilities – repayments (57,500)  (94,002)
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility -   5,740 
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (6,123)  (5,669)
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (770)  (1,932)
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan -   (10,000)
Purchases of noncontrolling interests (45)  - 
    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,157)  23,529 
    
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,396   54,597 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,244   62,167 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$119,640  $116,764 
    


    Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended September 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
   Mobility    
        Business$5,172 $9 $- $5,181 
        Consumer 21,524  -  -  21,524 
        Total$26,696 $9 $- $26,705 
     
   Fixed    
        Business$18,663 $29,956 $- $48,619 
        Consumer 42,714  23,143  -  65,857 
        Total$61,377 $53,099 $- $114,476 
     
  Carrier Services$3,334 $30,739 $- $34,073 
  Other 2,358  140  -  2,498 
     
Total Communications Services$93,765 $83,987 $- $177,752 
     
Construction$- $1,115 $- $1,115 
     
  Managed services$1,378 $2,920 $- $4,298 
Total Other $1,378 $2,920 $- $4,298 
     
Total Revenue$95,143 $88,022 $- $183,165 
     
Depreciation$14,198 $17,886 $854 $32,938 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$238 $975 $- $1,213 
Total operating expenses$77,052 $87,640 $8,643 $173,335 
Operating income (loss)$18,091 $382 $(8,643)$9,830 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(2,824)$3,234 $- $410 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$32,527 $19,243 $(7,789)$43,981 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$33,261 $21,155 $(4,479)$49,937 
     
Balance Sheet Data (at September 30, 2025):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$70,619 $44,066 $4,955 $119,640 
Total current assets 169,112  144,433  13,623  327,168 
Fixed assets, net 450,779  540,114  6,585  997,478 
Total assets 701,370  894,052  103,259  1,698,681 
Total current liabilities 98,708  118,428  42,599  259,735 
Total debt, including current portion 59,926  324,579  195,102  579,607 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
   Mobility    
        Business$5,007 $68 $- $5,075 
        Consumer 21,802  638  -  22,440 
        Total$26,809 $706 $- $27,515 
     
   Fixed    
        Business$18,692 $29,575 $- $48,267 
        Consumer 43,067  21,440  -  64,507 
        Total$61,759 $51,015 $- $112,774 
     
  Carrier Services$3,272 $29,430 $- $32,702 
  Other 1,175  255  -  1,430 
     
Total Communications Services$93,015 $81,406 $- $174,421 
     
Construction$- $203 $- $203 
     
  Managed services$1,266 $2,561 $- $3,827 
     
Total Other $1,266 $2,561 $- $3,827 
     
Total Revenue$94,281 $84,170 $- $178,451 
     
Depreciation$18,414 $18,681 $204 $37,299 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$251 $1,740 $- $1,991 
Total operating expenses$81,428 $128,503 $6,878 $216,809 
Operating income (loss)$12,853 $(44,333)$(6,878)$(38,358)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(1,893)$8,652 $- $6,759 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$31,518 $(23,912)$(6,674)$932 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$32,248 $17,692 $(4,270)$45,670 
     
     
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$35,231 $51,604 $2,408 $89,243 
Total current assets 129,866  168,754  10,541  309,161 
Fixed assets, net 466,861  565,625  7,707  1,040,193 
Total assets 675,642  957,914  93,547  1,727,103 
Total current liabilities 85,588  147,490  34,236  267,314 
Total debt, including current portion 59,850  316,242  181,264  557,356 
     
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA  
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA   
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
   Mobility    
        Business$14,879 $64 $- $14,943 
        Consumer 64,181  -  -  64,181 
        Total$79,060 $64 $- $79,124 
     
   Fixed    
        Business$55,572 $88,054 $- $143,626 
        Consumer 128,919  68,056  -  196,975 
        Total$184,491 $156,110 $- $340,601 
     
  Carrier Services$10,660 $89,771 $- $100,431 
  Other 6,186  314  -  6,500 
     
Total Communications Services$280,397 $246,259 $- $526,656 
     
Construction$- $4,377 $- $4,377 
     
  Managed services$4,136 $8,590 $- $12,726 
Total Other $4,136 $8,590 $- $12,726 
     
Total Revenue$284,533 $259,226 $- $543,759 
     
Depreciation$44,729 $54,020 $2,578 $101,327 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$740 $2,924 $- $3,664 
Total operating expenses$235,472 $266,792 $28,765 $531,029 
Operating income (loss)$49,061 $(7,566)$(28,765)$12,730 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(6,606)$11,709 $- $5,103 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$94,530 $49,378 $(26,187)$117,721 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$98,925 $56,930 $(15,788)$140,067 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
   Mobility    
        Business$14,747 $209 $- $14,956 
        Consumer 64,910  2,103  -  67,013 
        Total$79,657 $2,312 $- $81,969 
     
   Fixed    
        Business$55,939 $95,359 $- $151,298 
        Consumer 129,356  66,033  -  195,389 
        Total$185,295 $161,392 $- $346,687 
     
  Carrier Services$10,481 $89,539 $- $100,020 
  Other 3,038  1,341  -  4,379 
     
Total Communications Services$278,471 $254,584 $- $533,055 
     
Construction$- $2,609 $- $2,609 
     
  Managed services$4,226 $8,637 $- $12,863 
     
Total Other $4,226 $8,637 $- $12,863 
     
Total Revenue$282,697 $265,830 $- $548,527 
     
Depreciation$50,814 $56,052 $330 $107,196 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$754 $5,161 $- $5,915 
Total operating expenses$225,753 $308,682 $23,559 $557,994 
Operating income (loss)$56,944 $(42,852)$(23,559)$(9,467)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(8,467)$14,526 $- $6,059 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$108,512 $18,361 $(23,229)$103,644 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$94,808 $60,313 $(17,260)$137,861 
     
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
 


    Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended September 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$18,091 $382 $(8,643)$9,830 
Depreciation expense 14,198  17,886  854  32,938 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 238  975  -  1,213 
EBITDA$ 32,527 $ 19,243 $ (7,789)$ 43,981 
     
Stock-based compensation 141  28  1,797  1,966 
Transaction-related charges -  -  444  444 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 577  344  1,069  1,990 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 16  1,540  -  1,556 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$ 33,261 $ 21,155 $ (4,479)$ 49,937 
     
     
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$12,853 $(44,333)$(6,878)$(38,358)
Depreciation expense 18,414  18,681  204  37,299 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251  1,740  -  1,991 
EBITDA$ 31,518 $ (23,912)$ (6,674)$ 932 
     
Stock-based compensation 102  157  1,571  1,830 
Transaction-related charges -  3,789  1  3,790 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 299  1,167  879  2,345 
Goodwill impairment -  35,269  -  35,269 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 329  1,222  (47) 1,504 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$ 32,248 $ 17,692 $ (4,270)$ 45,670 
     
     
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$49,061 $(7,566)$(28,765)$12,730 
Depreciation expense 44,729  54,020  2,578  101,327 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 740  2,924  -  3,664 
EBITDA$ 94,530 $ 49,378 $ (26,187)$ 117,721 
     
Stock-based compensation 498  155  5,903  6,556 
Transaction-related charges -  -  2,072  2,072 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 3,468  2,835  2,424  8,727 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 429  4,562  -  4,991 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$ 98,925 $ 56,930 $ (15,788)$ 140,067 
     
     
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$56,944 $(42,852)$(23,559) (9,467)
Depreciation expense 50,814  56,052  330  107,196 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 754  5,161  -  5,915 
EBITDA$ 108,512 $ 18,361 $ (23,229)$ 103,644 
     
Stock-based compensation 319  484  5,718  6,521 
Transaction-related charges -  3,789  20  3,809 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,489  1,167  879  3,535 
Goodwill impairment -  35,269  -  35,269 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (15,512) 1,243  (648) (14,917)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$ 94,808 $ 60,313 $ (17,260)$ 137,861 
             


   Table 6
    
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
    
    
 September 30, December 31,
 20252024
    
    
Current portion of long-term debt *$9,851 $8,226
Long-term debt, net of current portion * 569,755  549,130
    
Total debt$579,606 $557,356
    
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 119,640  89,244
    
Net Debt$459,966 $468,112
    
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended$186,297 $184,084
    
Net Debt Ratio 2.47  2.54
    
    
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility   

