Citizens Business Bank Expands with De Novo Office in Temecula-Murrieta Region

Ontario, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Business Bank announced the opening of a new Loan Production Office in Temecula, California.



The new location is led by Leonard Barbosa, Vice President and Center Manager, who brings more than 35 years of banking experience in Southern California. Barbosa has assembled a team of seasoned local bankers to serve the Temecula-Murrieta market.



“This strategic expansion strengthens our presence in the rapidly growing Temecula-Murrieta region of Riverside County and enhances our footprint across Southern California, bridging the gap between the San Diego and Riverside markets,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. “Our new Temecula team are experienced bankers, and they’ve been doing this for a long time. We’re excited about the opportunities to expand our presence in this important geographic area.”



Over the past decade, Citizens Business Bank has opened several de novo offices in cities across California as part of its strategy to establish a lasting presence in key markets. Previous de novo locations include San Diego, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, Stockton and Modesto.



Corporate Overview



CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.



Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager

President and Chief Executive Officer

(909) 980-4030