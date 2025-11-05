W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2025

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T,” the “Company,” “we” or “us”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and declared a fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $0.01 per share.

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables to this press release under “Non-GAAP Information.”

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2025 and through the date of this press release include:

Increased production to 35.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) (49% liquids), near the high end of guidance;

Reduced lease operating expenses (“LOE”) per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) by 8% compared with second quarter of 2025 to $23.27 per Boe, or an absolute cost of $76.2 million, near the midpoint of guidance;

Reported net loss of $71.5 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share which was significantly impacted by a non-cash valuation allowance of $59.9 million against the Company’s deferred tax assets; Adjusted Net Loss totaled $7.3 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share which excludes the valuation allowance and the unrealized loss on commodity derivatives and related tax effect;

Grew Adjusted EBITDA by 11% over the second quarter of 2025 to $39.0 million;

Generated net cash flow from operating activities of $26.5 million;

Increased unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to $124.8 million and reported total debt of $350.4 million and Net Debt of $225.6 million at September 30, 2025;

Paid eighth consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.01 per common share in August 2025; and Declared fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $0.01 per share, which will be payable on November 26, 2025 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2025.





Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We remain committed to executing our strategic vision and are delivering strong results, including production growth of 6% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 11% quarter-over-quarter. In addition, we continue to grow our cash position and reduce our Net Debt, which is down almost $60 million from year-end 2024. Operationally, we have seen strong production since bringing on the remaining two fields from the Cox acquisition, which has allowed us to increase production each quarter thus far in 2025. Acquisitions remain a key component of our success, and it is our ability to integrate and enhance the assets that we acquire that has allowed us to successfully operate for over 40 years. Our balance sheet has continued to strengthen in 2025 with the successful issuance of new 10.75% Notes, a new revolving credit facility and material cash additions through a non-core disposition and an insurance settlement. We have approximately $125 million in cash on our balance sheet and remain prepared to take advantage of potential acquisitions.”

Production, Prices and Revenue: Production for the third quarter of 2025 was 35.6 MBoe/d, near the high end of the Company’s third quarter guidance, and an increase of 6% compared with 33.5 MBoe/d for the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 15% compared with 31.0 MBoe/d for the corresponding period in 2024. Third quarter 2025 production was comprised of 14.3 thousand barrels per day (“MBbl/d”) of oil (40%), 3.1 MBbl/d of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) (9%), and 111.6 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas (51%). Production has increased 17% from first quarter of 2025 to third quarter of 2025. This highlights the impact of the Cox fields coming online and W&T’s inventory of high return workover projects on its existing assets.

W&T’s average realized price per Boe before realized derivative settlements was $38.33 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2% from $39.16 per Boe in the second quarter of 2025 and 9% from $41.92 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 oil, NGL and natural gas prices before realized derivative settlements were $64.62 per barrel of oil, $14.29 per barrel of NGL and $3.68 per Mcf of natural gas.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $127.5 million, which was 4% higher than second quarter of 2025 revenues of $122.4 million due to higher production volumes, which were partially offset by lower realized prices. Third quarter 2025 revenues were higher by 5% compared to $121.4 million of revenues in the third quarter of 2024 due to higher production volumes offset by lower realized prices.

Lease Operating Expenses: LOE, which includes base lease operating expenses, insurance premiums, workovers and facilities maintenance expenses, was $76.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, which was near the midpoint of the Company’s guidance range. While LOE for the third quarter of 2025 was essentially flat with $76.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, on a per barrel basis, LOE was lower by 8%. LOE for the third quarter of 2025 was higher than the $72.4 million for the corresponding period in 2024 primarily due to higher base operating expenses, insurance premiums and workover expenses associated with increased production. On a component basis for the third quarter of 2025, base LOE and insurance premiums were $62.4 million, workovers were $2.6 million, and facilities maintenance and other expenses were $11.2 million. On a unit of production basis, LOE was $23.27 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025. This was lower than $25.20 per Boe for the second quarter of 2025 and $25.37 per Boe for the corresponding period in 2024.

Gathering, Transportation Costs and Production Taxes: Gathering, transportation costs and production taxes totaled $5.8 million ($1.78 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.5 million ($1.80 per Boe) in the second quarter of 2025 and $6.1 million ($2.15 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2024.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (“DD&A”): DD&A was $8.73 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025. This compares to $8.67 per Boe and $11.99 per Boe for the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. The decrease in the DD&A rate per Boe for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 was driven by the revaluation of W&T’s underlying asset base associated with the mid-year 2025 reserve report.

Asset Retirement Obligations Accretion: Asset retirement obligations accretion was $2.44 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025. This compares to $2.84 per Boe and $2.75 per Boe for the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

General & Administrative Expenses (“G&A”): G&A was $21.5 million ($18.0 million related to cash G&A) for the third quarter of 2025, which increased from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. These increases between periods was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense after the grant in the second quarter of 2025 was fully realized in the third quarter of 2025. Cash G&A was relatively consistent on a quarter-over-quarter basis. On a unit of production basis, G&A was $6.57 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $5.79 per Boe in the second quarter of 2025 and $6.91 per Boe in the corresponding period of 2024.

Derivative Gain, net: In the third quarter of 2025, W&T recorded a net gain of $4.1 million related to commodity derivative contracts comprised of $9.7 million of realized gains, which includes $7.6 million of proceeds from the monetization of the Company’s natural gas costless collar, and $5.6 million of unrealized loss related to the decrease in fair value of open contracts. W&T recognized a net gain of $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a net gain of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 related to commodity derivative activities.

A summary of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions is provided in the investor presentation posted on W&T’s website.

Interest Expense: Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2025 was $9.0 million, flat with $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and lower than $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the same period in 2024 reflects the impact of the Company’s debt refinancing in January 2025.

Income Tax Expense (Benefit): W&T recognized an income tax expense of $56.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 related to a $59.9 million valuation allowance against the Company’s deferred tax assets. This compares to the recognition of an income tax benefit of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity: As of September 30, 2025, W&T had available liquidity of $174.8 million comprised of $124.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $50.0 million of borrowing availability under W&T’s new revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total debt of $350.4 million and Net Debt of $225.6 million, which has decreased $58.6 million from $284.2 million at December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Net Debt to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 1.6x.

Capital Expenditures and Asset Retirement Obligation Settlements: Capital expenditures on an accrual basis in the third quarter of 2025 were $22.5 million, and asset retirement obligation settlement costs totaled $8.9 million. The increase in capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 was driven by recompletion and facility capital work to bring online and increase production at multiple fields related to the 2024 Cox acquisition. These capital expenditures contributed positively to W&T’s production and aided in the quarter over quarter increase to production. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, capital expenditures on an accrual basis totaled $41.5 million and asset retirement obligation settlement costs totaled $24.9 million.

The Company’s revised expectation for full year capital expenditures guidance is between $57 million and $63 million, which excludes potential acquisition opportunities. The forecasted increase in capital expenditures is mainly due to final investment decisions in the third quarter to lay new pipelines which are expected to lower future transportation costs and enhance production and value.

Cash Dividend Policy

The Company paid its third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.01 per share on August 25, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 18, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $0.01 per share which is to be paid on November 26, 2025 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2025.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Well Recompletions and Workovers

During the third quarter of 2025, W&T performed five low cost, low risk workovers and three recompletions that exceeded expectations and positively impacted production and revenue for the quarter. W&T plans to continue performing these low cost and low risk short payout operations that impact both production and revenue.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Production and Expense Guidance

The guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 in the table below represents the Company’s current expectations. Please refer to the section entitled “Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements” below for risk factors that could impact guidance. In conjunction with the pipeline-related increase in capital expenditures, the Company is lowering gathering, transportation and production taxes guidance for full year 2025 to $24.0 – $26.0 million primarily due to lesser reliance on third-party midstream infrastructure. Also, full year 2025 guidance for DD&A is reduced to $11.50 – $12.50 per Boe.

Production Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Year 2025 Oil (MBbl) 1,270 – 1,410 5,150 – 5,690 NGLs (MBbl) 350 – 390 1,020 – 1,140 Natural gas (MMcf) 9,150 – 10,100 34,880 – 38,560 Total equivalents (MBoe) 3,145 – 3,483 11,983 – 13,257 Average daily equivalents (MBoe/d) 34.2 – 37.9 32.8 – 36.3





Expenses Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Year 2025 Lease operating expense ($MM) 71.0 – 79.0 280.0 – 310.0 Gathering, transportation & production taxes ($MM) 7.5 – 8.4 24.0 – 26.0 General & administrative – cash ($MM) 16.0 – 17.7 62.0 – 69.0 DD&A and accretion ($ per Boe) 11.50 – 12.50



W&T expects substantially all income taxes in 2025 to be deferred.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had working interests in 50 fields in federal and state waters (which include 43 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 624,700 gross acres (486,900 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 477,200 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 141,900 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Oil $ 84,131 $ 80,014 $ 90,862 $ 251,861 $ 308,842 NGLs 4,000 4,715 5,636 13,487 21,265 Natural gas 37,400 34,802 23,148 107,311 66,674 Other 1,984 2,836 1,726 7,090 8,135 Total revenues 127,515 122,367 121,372 379,749 404,916 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 76,215 76,924 72,412 224,151 217,229 Gathering, transportation and production taxes 5,818 5,499 6,147 16,976 22,265 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 28,580 26,446 34,206 87,917 104,817 Asset retirement obligations accretion 8,002 8,681 7,848 25,075 24,217 General and administrative expenses 21,510 17,670 19,723 59,337 61,592 Total operating expenses 140,125 135,220 140,336 413,456 430,120 Operating loss (12,610 ) (12,853 ) (18,964 ) (33,707 ) (25,204 ) Interest expense, net 8,998 9,005 9,992 27,495 30,228 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 15,015 — Derivative gain, net (4,108 ) (12,047 ) (3,199 ) (13,398 ) (5,702 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,017 ) 13,455 15,709 11,122 22,189 Loss before income taxes (15,483 ) (23,266 ) (41,466 ) (73,941 ) (71,919 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 55,991 (2,382 ) (4,545 ) 48,994 (8,136 ) Net loss $ (71,474 ) $ (20,884 ) $ (36,921 ) $ (122,935 ) $ (63,783 ) Net loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 148,589 147,847 147,206 148,015 147,002





W&T OFFSHORE, INC. Condensed Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales volumes: Oil (MBbls) 1,302 1,259 1,210 3,791 3,992 NGLs (MBbls) 280 245 262 725 939 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,159 9,285 8,289 27,328 25,791 Total oil and natural gas (MBoe)(1) 3,275 3,052 2,854 9,071 9,230 Average daily equivalent sales (MBoe/d) 35.6 33.5 31.0 33.2 33.7 Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements): Oil ($/Bbl) $ 64.62 $ 63.55 $ 75.09 $ 66.44 $ 77.37 NGLs ($/Bbl) 14.29 19.24 21.51 18.60 22.65 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 3.68 3.75 2.79 3.93 2.59 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) 38.33 39.16 41.92 41.08 42.99 Average operating expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 23.27 $ 25.20 $ 25.37 $ 24.71 $ 23.54 Gathering, transportation and production taxes 1.78 1.80 2.15 1.87 2.41 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 8.73 8.67 11.99 9.69 11.36 Asset retirement obligations accretion 2.44 2.84 2.75 2.76 2.62 General and administrative expenses 6.57 5.79 6.91 6.54 6.67





(1) MBoe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of crude oil, condensate or NGLs (totals may not compute due to rounding). The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, NGLs and natural gas may differ significantly. The realized prices presented above are volume-weighted for production in the respective period.





W&T OFFSHORE, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,795 $ 109,003 Restricted cash 1,552 1,552 Receivables: Oil and natural gas sales 57,280 63,558 Joint interest, net 28,118 25,841 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,506 18,504 Total current assets 229,251 218,458 Oil and natural gas properties and other, net 678,671 777,741 Restricted deposits for asset retirement obligations 23,019 22,730 Deferred income taxes — 48,808 Other assets 29,685 31,193 Total assets $ 960,626 $ 1,098,930 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 89,438 $ 83,625 Accrued liabilities 18,928 33,271 Undistributed oil and natural gas proceeds 54,582 53,131 Advances from joint interest partners 2,395 2,443 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 34,528 46,326 Current portion of long-term debt, net 8,600 27,288 Total current liabilities 208,471 246,084 Asset retirement obligations 531,493 502,506 Long-term debt, net 341,843 365,935 Other liabilities 17,515 16,182 Commitments and contingencies 33,791 20,800 Shareholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 603,140 595,407 Retained deficit (751,462 ) (623,819 ) Treasury stock (24,167 ) (24,167 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (172,487 ) (52,577 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 960,626 $ 1,098,930





W&T OFFSHORE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (71,474 ) $ (20,884 ) $ (36,921 ) $ (122,935 ) $ (63,783 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 36,582 35,127 42,054 112,992 129,034 Share-based compensation 3,536 2,874 1,956 8,497 6,374 Amortization of debt issuance costs 766 740 1,109 2,605 3,445 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 15,015 — Derivative gain, net (4,108 ) (12,047 ) (3,199 ) (13,398 ) (5,702 ) Derivative cash receipts, net 11,254 8,241 1,208 14,169 6,165 Deferred income expense (benefit) 56,637 (2,312 ) (4,545 ) 48,808 (8,136 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,895 2,041 21,913 4,001 (2,557 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (111 ) 238 2,502 674 (3,242 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (1,545 ) 26,151 (2,962 ) 5,748 22,602 Asset retirement obligation settlements (8,895 ) (12,207 ) (8,347 ) (24,873 ) (20,344 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,537 27,962 14,768 51,303 63,856 Investing activities: Investment in oil and natural gas properties and equipment (21,794 ) (10,422 ) (9,577 ) (38,881 ) (23,233 ) Acquisition of property interests — (311 ) — (711 ) (80,635 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties — (19 ) — 11,916 — Insurance proceeds — — — 58,500 — Purchases of furniture, fixtures and other (7 ) (11 ) (69 ) (121 ) (166 ) Distribution from unconsolidated affiliate 927 — — 927 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (20,874 ) (10,763 ) (9,646 ) 31,630 (104,034 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — — 350,000 — Repayments of long-term debt (275 ) (275 ) (275 ) (384,814 ) (825 ) Purchase of government securities in connection with legal defeasance of 11.75% Senior Second Lien Notes 541 — — (5,348 ) — Premium payments and debt extinguishment costs — — — (10,230 ) — Debt issuance costs — (436 ) (174 ) (11,478 ) (579 ) Payment of dividends (1,515 ) (1,499 ) (1,473 ) (4,507 ) (4,427 ) Other (342 ) (199 ) (31 ) (764 ) (785 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,591 ) (2,409 ) (1,953 ) (67,141 ) (6,616 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,072 14,790 3,169 15,792 (46,794 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 122,275 107,485 127,792 110,555 177,755 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 126,347 $ 122,275 $ 130,961 $ 126,347 $ 130,961





W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Information

Certain financial information included in W&T’s financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “Net Debt,” “Adjusted Net Loss,” “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Free Cash Flow” or are derivable from a combination of these measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Prior period amounts have been conformed to the methodology and presentation of the current period.

We calculate Net Debt as total debt (current and long-term portions), less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company’s financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

Adjusted Net Loss adjusts for certain items that the Company believes affect comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss, net, allowance for credit losses, non-recurring legal and IT-related costs, non-ARO P&A costs, and other which are then tax effected using the Federal Statutory Rate. Company management believes that this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors to understand the net loss of the Company without the effects of certain non-recurring or unusual expenses and certain income or loss that is not realized by the Company.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (71,474 ) $ (20,884 ) $ (36,921 ) $ (122,935 ) $ (63,783 ) Selected items: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 15,015 — Unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss, net 5,583 (2,554 ) (1,829 ) 2,147 (213 ) Allowance for credit losses 156 197 10 508 440 Non-recurring legal and IT-related costs (52 ) 48 (22 ) 524 4,938 Non-ARO P&A costs — 13,856 16,627 13,659 23,688 Other (272 ) (47 ) (633 ) (390 ) (543 ) Total selected items before tax 5,415 11,500 14,153 31,463 28,310 Tax effect of selected items(1) (1,137 ) (2,415 ) (2,972 ) (6,607 ) (5,945 ) Total selected items, net of tax 4,278 9,085 11,181 24,856 22,365 Impact of valuation adjustments 59,930 1,778 1,929 63,488 5,792 Adjusted net loss $ (7,266 ) $ (10,021 ) $ (23,811 ) $ (34,591 ) $ (35,626 ) Adjusted net loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 148,589 147,847 147,206 148,015 147,002





(1) Selected items were tax effected with the Federal Statutory Rate of 21% for each respective period.



W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted EBITDA/ Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company also presents non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus net interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, ARO accretion, excluding the unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss, allowance for credit losses, non-cash incentive compensation, non-recurring legal and IT-related costs, non-ARO P&A costs, and other. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand W&T’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as W&T calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA (defined above), less capital expenditures, ARO settlements and net interest expense (all on an accrual basis). For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and the lease maintenance costs) and equipment but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Company management believes that Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of its current operating activities after the impact of accrued capital expenditures, P&A costs and net interest expense and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. There is no commonly accepted definition of Free Cash Flow within the industry. Accordingly, Free Cash Flow, as defined and calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to Free Cash Flow or other similarly named non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. While the Company includes net interest expense in the calculation of Free Cash Flow, other mandatory debt service requirements of future payments of principal at maturity (if such debt is not refinanced) are excluded from the calculation of Free Cash Flow. These and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from Free Cash Flow would reduce cash available for other uses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company’s net loss, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, as such terms are defined by the Company:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (71,474 ) $ (20,884 ) $ (36,921 ) $ (122,935 ) $ (63,783 ) Interest expense, net 8,998 9,005 9,992 27,495 30,228 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 15,015 — Income tax expense (benefit) 55,991 (2,382 ) (4,545 ) 48,994 (8,136 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 28,580 26,446 34,206 87,917 104,817 Asset retirement obligations accretion 8,002 8,681 7,848 25,075 24,217 Unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss, net 5,583 (2,554 ) (1,829 ) 2,147 (213 ) Allowance for credit losses 156 197 10 508 440 Non-cash incentive compensation 3,536 2,874 1,956 8,497 6,374 Non-recurring legal and IT-related costs (52 ) 48 (22 ) 524 4,938 Non-ARO P&A costs — 13,856 16,627 13,659 23,688 Other (272 ) (47 ) (633 ) (390 ) (543 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,048 $ 35,240 $ 26,689 $ 106,506 $ 122,027 Capital expenditures, accrual basis(1) $ (22,542 ) $ (10,445 ) $ (4,461 ) $ (41,459 ) $ (16,398 ) Asset retirement obligation settlements (8,895 ) (12,207 ) (8,347 ) (24,873 ) (20,344 ) Interest expense, net (8,998 ) (9,005 ) (9,992 ) (27,495 ) (30,228 ) Free Cash Flow $ (1,387 ) $ 3,583 $ 3,889 $ 12,679 $ 55,057 (1) A reconciliation of the adjustment used to calculate Free Cash Flow to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is included below: Capital expenditures, accrual basis reconciliation Investment in oil and natural gas properties and equipment $ (21,794 ) $ (10,422 ) $ (9,577 ) $ (38,881 ) $ (23,233 ) Less: acquisition related expenditures included in investment in oil and natural gas properties and equipment — — (4,929 ) — (4,929 ) Less: change in accrual for capital expenditures 748 23 (187 ) 2,578 (1,906 ) Capital expenditures, accrual basis $ (22,542 ) $ (10,445 ) $ (4,461 ) $ (41,459 ) $ (16,398 )



The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities, a GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, as defined by the Company:

Three Months Ended Nine Months September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,537 $ 27,962 $ 14,768 $ 51,303 $ 63,856 Allowance for credit losses 156 197 10 508 440 Amortization of debt issuance costs (766 ) (740 ) (1,109 ) (2,605 ) (3,445 ) Non-recurring legal and IT-related costs (52 ) 48 (22 ) 524 4,938 Current tax (benefit) expense(1) (646 ) (70 ) — 186 — Change in derivatives receivable (payable)(1) (1,563 ) 1,252 162 1,376 (676 ) Non-ARO P&A costs — 13,856 16,627 13,659 23,688 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding asset retirement obligation settlements (2,239 ) (28,430 ) (21,488 ) (10,423 ) (16,803 ) Capital expenditures, accrual basis (22,542 ) (10,445 ) (4,426 ) (41,459 ) (16,398 ) Other (272 ) (47 ) (633 ) (390 ) (543 ) Free Cash Flow $ (1,387 ) $ 3,583 $ 3,889 $ 12,679 $ 55,057 (1) A reconciliation of the adjustment used to calculate Free Cash Flow to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is included below: Current tax expense (benefit): Income tax expense (benefit) $ 55,991 $ (2,382 ) $ (4,545 ) $ 48,994 $ (8,136 ) Less: Deferred income expense (benefit) 56,637 (2,312 ) (4,545 ) 48,808 (8,136 ) Current tax (benefit) expense: $ (646 ) $ (70 ) $ — $ 186 $ — Changes in derivatives receivable (payable) Derivatives receivable (payable), end of period $ — $ 1,563 $ (405 ) $ — $ (405 ) Derivatives payable (receivable), beginning of period (1,563 ) (311 ) 567 1,376 (271 ) Change in derivatives receivable (payable) $ (1,563 ) $ 1,252 $ 162 $ 1,376 $ (676 )



