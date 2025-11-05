Ferroglobe Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Encouraging progress on preliminary U.S. silicon metal trade case on antidumping and countervailing duties
  • Final EU safeguard decision expected by November 18
  • Reported adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million
  • Total cash of $121.5 million, net debt of $5.2 million
  • Declared dividend of $0.014 per share payable on December 29
  • Coreshell began shipping pilot batteries to OEMs for testing; plans commercial battery deliveries for robotics and defense applications in early 2026

LONDON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights

                      
($ in millions, except EPS) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 %
Q/Q		 Q3 2024 %
Y/Y		 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 %
Y/Y
                      
Sales $311.7  $386.9  (19.4)% $433.5  (28.1)% $1,005.7  $1,276.4 (21.2)%
Net (loss) profit attributable to the parent $(12.8) $(10.5) (22.6)% $18.8  (168.1)% $(89.7) $51.7 (273.7)%
Adj. EBITDA $18.3  $21.6  (15.3)% $60.4  (69.8)% $13.0  $144.0 (91.0)%
Adjusted diluted EPS $(0.02) $(0.08) 67.6% $0.11  (122.1)% $(0.30) $0.25 (219.5)%
Operating cash flow $20.8  $15.6  33.0% $11.1  86.8% $55.7  $211.2 (73.6)%
Capital expenditures1 $19.1  $15.6  22.7% $21.2  (9.5)% $49.0  $61.2 (19.9)%
Free cash flow2 $1.6  $0.0  10774.0% $(10.0) 116.2% $6.7  $149.9 (95.5)%

(1)  Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures


Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Market conditions remained challenging in the third quarter, with continued weak demand across our end markets, further pressured by aggressively low-priced imports to the EU. Encouragingly, the strong preliminary decision in the U.S. silicon metals antidumping and countervailing duty case bodes well for 2026. At the same time, we expect the final EU trade measures to be announced later this month. Together, these trade measures should help domestic producers regain market share. As the leading domestic producer in both Europe and the U.S., we are optimistic that 2026 market conditions will be significantly more favorable for Ferroglobe.

“We are further strengthening our partnership with Coreshell through a recently signed joint development agreement as they advance silicon anode technology in EV batteries. Pilot battery deliveries to leading OEMs have already begun, a key milestone toward commercialization. I’m also excited to announce that Coreshell won the prestigious Startup World Cup, a global competition featuring over 1000 regional competitors across more than 20 countries,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the third quarter of 2025, Ferroglobe reported sales of $311.7 million, a 19.4% decrease from the prior quarter and a 28.1% decrease from the comparable prior-year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was mainly driven by lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher pricing across our product portfolio. Sales of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys decreased by $31.1 million, $19.3 million and $21.7 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

                
($,000) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 % Q/Q Q3 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons: 33,561  44,610  (24.8)% 56,910  (41.0)% 114,478  172,965  (33.8)%
Average selling price ($/MT): 2,950  2,916  1.2% 3,401  (13.3)% 2,915  3,268  (10.8)%
                 
Silicon Metal Revenue  99,005  130,083  (23.9)% 193,551  (48.8)% 333,703  565,250  (41.0)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA  11,614  6,521  78.1% 40,554  (71.4)% 2,688  91,209  (97.1)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin 11.7% 5.0%   21.0%   0.8% 16.1%  
                      

Silicon metal revenue in the third quarter was $99.0 million, a decrease of 23.9% from the prior quarter. The average selling price increased 1.2%, while shipments decreased 24.8% due to weaker demand primarily from the chemical sector. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $11.6 million for the third quarter, compared with $6.5 million for the prior quarter. Despite lower revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin improved, driven by higher average selling price, improved operational efficiency and continued cost optimization efforts.

Silicon-Based Alloys

                
($,000) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 % Q/Q Q3 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons: 42,968  53,048  (19.0)% 45,489  (5.5)% 138,880  143,613  (3.3)%
Average selling price ($/MT): 2,149  2,105  2.1% 2,237  (3.9)% 2,123  2,221  (4.4)%
                 
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue  92,338  111,666  (17.3)% 101,759  (9.3)% 294,842  318,964  (7.6)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA  12,391  7,158  73.1% 2,356  425.9% 21,963  26,967  (18.6)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 13.4% 6.4%   2.3%   7.4% 8.5%  
                      

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $92.3 million, a decrease of 17.3% from the prior quarter. The average selling price increased by 2.1%, while shipments decreased by 19.0% compared to the prior quarter. Volumes decreased in EMEA and the U.S. due to lower activity in steel and foundry sectors, as well as increased competitive pressure from Asian imports into the EU. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, up 73.1% compared with $7.2 million in the prior quarter. Despite lower revenues, EBITDA margins improved due to a favorable product mix with higher realizations and better cost performance.

Manganese-Based Alloys

                
($,000) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 % Q/Q Q3 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons: 69,552  88,188  (21.1)% 64,495  7.8% 224,969  208,279  8.0%
Average selling price ($/MT): 1,214  1,204  0.8% 1,391  (12.7)% 1,179  1,221  (3.4)%
                 
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue  84,436  106,178  (20.5)% 89,713  (5.9)% 265,238  254,309  4.3%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA  4,391  16,794  (73.9)% 27,854  (84.2)% 15,611  47,206  (66.9)%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 5.2% 15.8%   31.0%   5.9% 18.6%  
                      

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $84.4 million, a decrease of 20.5% from the prior quarter. The average selling price increased by 0.8%, while shipments decreased by 21.1% compared to the prior quarter due to reduced carbon steel production and weakness in the construction and automotive sectors. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $4.4 million for the third quarter, compared with $16.8 million in the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased due to weaker European steel demand, higher raw material costs and lower fixed cost absorption.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $180.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $253.2 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 28.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production declined to 57.9% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 65.5% in the second quarter. The decrease in costs as a percentage of sales was driven by enhanced operational efficiency, targeted cost optimization, and a more profitable product mix, improving overall profitability despite lower volumes.

Net (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the third quarter of 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $12.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $10.5 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share in the prior quarter. The quarterly result weakened compared to the previous quarter, reflecting lower sales volumes and reduced operating performance, partly mitigated by cost efficiencies and a favorable product mix. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.02) for the third quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $(0.08) in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $21.6 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was slightly down versus the previous quarter, reflecting ongoing market softness and reduced sales volumes, partially mitigated by operational efficiency improvements.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

                   
($ in millions) September 30,
2025		 June 30, 2025 $ % September 30,
2024		 $%
Y/Y
                   
Total Cash1 $121.5  $135.5 (14.1) (10.4)% $120.8  0.7  0.6%
Adjusted Gross Debt2 $126.7  $125.2 1.5  1.2% $89.0  37.7  42.4%
Net (Debt) Cash $(5.2) $10.3 (15.6) (150.6)% $31.8  (37.0) (116.4)%
Total Working Capital3 $421.6  $440.8 (19.2) (4.4)% $528.6  (107.0) (20.2)%

(1)  Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16
(3)  Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables

Total cash was $121.5 million as of September 30, 2025, down $14.1 million from $135.5 million as of June 30, 2025. Adjusted gross debt increased by $1.5 million to $126.7 million, resulting in net debt of $5.2 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $15.6 million from the prior quarter.

During the third quarter, cash flows from operating activities were $20.8 million, and net cash used in investing activities was $18.4 million. Cash used in financing activities was $15.8 million as a result of principal repayments on financing facilities in the U.S., South Africa, Norway, France and Spain of $17.3 million, lease payments of $3.4 million, dividend payments of $2.6 million, interest payments of $2.2 million, and the principal repayments of other financing liabilities of $0.6 million, partially offset by net cash proceeds from the sale of short-term commercial paper totaling $10.4 million.

Total working capital was $421.6 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $19.2 million from $440.8 million on June 30, 2025. The decrease in our working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $63.9 million decrease in trade receivables and other receivables, partially offset by increases of $43.4 million in inventories and a $1.3 million decrease in trade and other payables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Despite a challenging market, we generated positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter. Our strong working capital management and prudent expense control enabled us to maintain a solid cash position. Due to the current business environment, the company abstained from share repurchases during the quarter. However, we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.”

Capital Returns

During the third quarter, Ferroglobe did not repurchase shares and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.014 per share on September 29, 2025. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2025.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on our conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI799033e77565403496222504c356e4e5

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kbfjnvof 

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash/(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

                
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                
   For the Three
Months Ended		  For the Three
Months Ended		  For the Three
Months Ended		  For the Nine
Months Ended		  For the Nine
Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025  September 30, 2024  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Sales $311,698  $386,862  $433,533  $1,005,739  $1,276,434 
Raw materials and energy consumption for production  (180,414)  (253,212)  (255,062)  (671,967)  (776,366)
Other operating income  30,421   26,893   27,202   66,386   65,485 
Staff costs  (68,861)  (68,797)  (71,885)  (208,107)  (209,624)
Other operating expense  (74,705)  (64,535)  (74,475)  (186,531)  (212,893)
Depreciation and amortization  (19,953)  (18,301)  (18,899)  (55,774)  (56,443)
Impairment (loss) gain  (12)        255    
Other (loss) gain  (177)  (172)  189   1,056   1,125 
Operating (loss) profit   (2,003)  8,738   40,603   (48,943)  87,718 
Finance income  830   970   829   2,673   3,715 
Finance costs  (3,881)  (4,970)  (2,983)  (13,406)  (18,853)
Financial derivatives (loss) gain  (203)  200      (3)   
Exchange differences  555   (19,659)  (6,576)  (26,018)  (1,602)
(Loss) profit before tax  (4,702)  (14,721)  31,873   (85,697)  70,978 
Income tax (expense) benefit  (8,566)  3,787   (13,301)  (5,404)  (20,627)
Total (loss) profit for the period  (13,268)  (10,934)  18,572   (91,101)  50,351 
                
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $(12,812) $(10,451) $18,814  $(89,744) $51,671 
(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (456)  (483)  (242)  (1,357)  (1,320)
                
EBITDA $18,505  $7,380  $52,926  $(19,187) $142,559 
Adjusted EBITDA $18,267  $21,562  $60,410  $13,025  $143,953 
                
                
Weighted average number of shares outstanding               
Basic  188,075   188,142   188,325   188,386   188,168 
Diluted  188,075   188,142   190,393   188,386   190,176 
                
(Loss) profit per ordinary share               
Basic $(0.07) $(0.06) $0.10  $(0.48) $0.27 
Diluted $(0.07) $(0.06) $0.10  $(0.48) $0.27 


           
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
           
  As of September 30, As of June 30, As of December 31,
  2025 2025 2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets          
Goodwill $ 14,219 $14,219 $14,219
Intangible assets   128,024  195,631  103,095
Property, plant and equipment   521,219  519,165  487,196
Other financial assets   28,529  27,519  19,744
Deferred tax assets   5,716  9,290  6,580
Receivables from related parties   1,761  1,758  1,558
Other non-current assets   21,413  21,346  22,451
Total non-current assets   720,881  788,928  654,843
Current assets          
Inventories   369,392  325,960  347,139
Trade receivables   183,777  221,070  188,816
Other receivables   93,180  119,848  83,103
Current income tax assets   4,943  8,475  7,692
Other financial assets   12,520  12,530  5,569
Other current assets   35,208  48,529  52,014
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   186  197  298
Cash and cash equivalents   121,290  135,350  132,973
Total current assets   820,496  871,959  817,604
Total assets $ 1,541,377 $1,660,887 $1,472,447
           
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity $ 786,811 $812,639 $834,245
Non-current liabilities          
Deferred income   33,100  57,589  8,014
Provisions   31,020  29,310  24,384
Provision for pensions   30,827  30,570  27,618
Bank borrowings   52,412  45,941  13,911
Lease liabilities   65,593  64,858  56,585
Other financial liabilities   27,956  28,651  25,688
Other non-current liabilities   194  14,033  13,759
Deferred tax liabilities   18,061  18,507  19,629
Total non-current liabilities   259,163  289,459  189,588
Current liabilities          
Provisions   76,384  121,527  83,132
Provision for pensions   174  177  168
Bank borrowings   58,386  83,166  43,251
Lease liabilities   13,648  13,704  12,867
Debt instruments   22,784  12,368  10,135
Other financial liabilities   9,313  7,720  48,117
Payables to related parties   1,175  3,978  2,664
Trade and other payables   224,778  226,077  158,251
Current income tax liabilities   1,515  27  10,623
Other current liabilities   87,246  90,045  79,406
Total current liabilities   495,403  558,789  448,614
Total equity and liabilities $ 1,541,377 $1,660,887 $1,472,447


                
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
                
  For the Three
Months Ended		 For the Three
Months Ended		 For the Three
Months Ended		 For the Nine
Months Ended		 For the Nine
Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:               
(Loss) profit for the period $(13,268) $(10,934) $18,572  $(91,101) $50,351 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash provided by operating activities:               
Income tax expense (benefit)  8,566   (3,787)  13,301   5,404   20,627 
Depreciation and amortization  19,953   18,301   18,899   55,774   56,443 
Finance income  (830)  (970)  (829)  (2,673)  (3,715)
Finance costs  3,881   4,970   2,983   13,406   18,853 
Exchange differences  (555)  19,659   6,576   26,018   1,602 
Impairment loss (gain)  12         (255)   
Net (gain) loss due to changes in the value of asset        (193)     (301)
(Gain) loss on disposal of non-current assets        4      (42)
Share-based compensation  (82)  692   1,496   1,906   3,337 
Other loss (gain)  380   (28)     (1,053)  (782)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities               
(Increase) decrease in inventories  (44,640)  139   (5,414)  (16,144)  (23,099)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables  37,055   (9,420)  27,018   20,429   (8,991)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables  25,770   (15,984)  (28,656)  213   13,655 
Decrease (increase) in energy receivable  6,734   (440)  (10,508)  31,459   137,694 
(Decrease) increase in trade payables  (1,628)  39,308   (13,678)  50,866   1,784 
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities  (20,415)  (13,817)  (11,610)  (26,695)  (45,229)
Income taxes (paid) received  (170)  (12,076)  (6,847)  (11,806)  (11,023)
Net cash provided by operating activities:  20,763   15,613   11,114   55,748   211,164 
Cash flows from investing activities:               
Interest and finance income received  720   973   766   2,565   2,107 
Payments due to investments:               
Intangible assets  (459)  (163)  (850)  (1,179)  (2,169)
Property, plant and equipment  (18,673)  (15,435)  (20,302)  (47,858)  (59,075)
Other financial assets     (4,000)     (15,119)  (3,000)
Disposals:               
Property, plant and equipment           1,559    
Net cash used in investing activities  (18,412)  (18,625)  (20,386)  (60,032)  (62,137)
Cash flows from financing activities:               
Dividends paid  (2,611)  (2,611)  (2,441)  (7,835)  (7,322)
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs  (7)  (4)     (106)   
Repayment of debt instruments  (4,585)  (9,170)     (24,116)  (147,624)
Proceeds from debt issuance  15,028   6,036      35,444    
(Decrease) increase in bank borrowings:               
Borrowings  103,868   157,498   145,804   367,399   386,377 
Payments  (121,192)  (121,010)  (144,292)  (319,378)  (358,076)
Payments for lease liabilities  (3,408)  (3,174)  (5,834)  (9,680)  (11,690)
Payments from other financing liabilities  (626)  (20,802)     (44,079)  (2,657)
Other (payments) proceeds from financing activities     1,581   (2,176)  1,581   (492)
Payments to acquire own shares     (1,988)  (492)  (4,691)   
Interest paid  (2,232)  (2,905)  (6,955)  (9,668)  (24,163)
Net cash (used) provided in financing activities  (15,765)  3,451   (16,386)  (15,129)  (165,647)
Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (13,414)  439   (25,658)  (19,413)  (16,620)
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents  135,547   129,581   144,487   133,271   137,649 
Foreign exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents  (657)  5,527   1,981   7,618   (219)
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $121,476  $135,547  $120,810  $121,476  $120,810 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents  186   197   306   186   306 
Cash and cash equivalents  121,290   135,350   120,504   121,290   120,504 
Ending balance of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents $121,476  $135,547  $120,810  $121,476  $120,810 


                
Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):
           
  Q3´25 Q2´25 Q3´24 YTD´25 YTD´24
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $(12,812) $(10,451) $18,814  $(89,744) $51,671 
(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (456)  (483)  (242)  (1,357)  (1,320)
Income tax expense (benefit)  8,566   (3,787)  13,301   5,404   20,627 
Finance income  (830)  (970)  (829)  (2,673)  (3,715)
Finance costs  3,881   4,970   2,983   13,406   18,853 
Financial derivatives loss (gain)  203   (200)     3    
Depreciation and amortization  19,953   18,301   18,899   55,774   56,443 
EBITDA  18,505   7,380   52,926   (19,187)  142,559 
Exchange differences  (555)  19,659   6,576   26,018   1,602 
Impairment loss (gain)  12         (256)   
Restructuring and termination costs     (1,285)     (1,285)  (4,540)
New strategy implementation        1,413   682   3,786 
Subactivity        657      1,708 
PPA Energy  305   (1,384)  (1,162)  1,689   (1,162)
Fines inventory adjustment     (2,808)     5,364    
Adjusted EBITDA $18,267  $21,562  $60,410  $13,025  $143,953 


 
Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
           
  Q3´25 Q2´25 Q3´24 YTD´25 YTD´24
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $(12,812) $(10,451) $18,814  $(89,744) $51,671 
Tax rate adjustment  9,836   188   3,271   28,542   (1,710)
Impairment (gain)  9         (187)   
Restructuring and termination costs     (938)     (938)  (3,111)
New strategy implementation        968   498   2,595 
Subactivity        450      1,170 
PPA Energy  223   (1,010)  (796)  1,233   (796)
Fines inventory adjustment     (2,050)     3,916    
Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $(2,745) $(14,262) $22,707  $(56,680) $49,819 


                
Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per share:
           
  Q3'25 Q2´25 Q3´24 YTD´25 YTD´24
Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $(0.07) $(0.06) $0.10  $(0.48) $0.27 
Tax rate adjustment  0.05   0.00   0.02   0.15   (0.01)
Impairment (gain)  0.00         (0.00)   
Restructuring and termination costs     (0.00)     (0.00)  (0.02)
New strategy implementation        0.01   0.00   0.01 
Subactivity        0.00      0.01 
PPA Energy  0.00   (0.01)  (0.00)  0.01   (0.00)
Fines inventory adjustment     (0.01)     0.02    
Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $(0.02) $(0.08) $0.11  $(0.30) $0.25 



