New South Wales Exploration Update

Rock chip results from a recently completed reconnaissance program at the Tibooburra Gold Project defined new targets including: Pioneer North, which gave peak result of 39.9 g/t Au Pioneer South, where seven of the 20 rock chip samples assayed > 4 g/t Au with a peak result of 19.8 g/t Au

Recent mapping at multiple prospects across Tibooburra, down-hole televiewer and acoustic surveys at Clone and re-logging core from Pioneer and New Bendigo , all support the shallow to moderate NNW plunging high-grade shoots as the primary target style.

and re-logging core from , all support the shallow to moderate NNW plunging high-grade shoots as the primary target style. 136 rock chip samples across the priority prospects and 115 soil samples from Warratta Reef are pending assay results.

are pending assay results. An additional exploration license was recently pegged at Tibooburra covering over

~ 350 sq km, consolidating the trend and including multiple areas of historic workings.

~ 350 sq km, consolidating the trend and including multiple areas of historic workings. Drilling targets are currently being assessed to test down plunge high-grade shoots at Clone and New Bendigo and the recently defined Pioneer South target.

to test down plunge high-grade shoots at Clone and New Bendigo and the recently defined Pioneer South target. All regulatory approvals for drilling of currently planned RC holes at the John Bull project near Grafton, have been received and landholder access negotiations are ongoing.



Commenting on the Company’s NSW exploration activity, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “the size of the Tibooburra Gold system is impressive and recent technical work combined with geochemical sampling has provided greater certainty on the controls of the high-grade shoots and identified new targets.

“The mapping work completed across key prospects at Tibooburra supports our view that mineralisation is very similar to major Victorian-style gold deposits such as Fosterville and Bendigo,* where a unique combination of folding and faults create high grade shallow plunging ore bodies.

“We are excited by the results generated from this work program and are in the final stages of assessing further drilling to test the extension of Clone and Pioneer South, whilst awaiting pending assays from new Bendigo and Warratta Reefs.”

* No assurance can be given that Novo will achieve similar results at Tibooburra.



PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on current exploration programs across the Company’s New South Wales project portfolio.

Recent exploration at the Tibooburra Gold Project (Tibooburra) involved two programs of mapping and surface sampling at the New Bendigo, Pioneer and Warratta Reef prospects, re-logging of historic diamond core from Pioneer and New Bendigo, and a down-hole geophysical wireline survey at the Clone prospect (Figure 1).

This exploration has significantly advanced geological understanding of the high-grade gold system, to better assess targeted follow-up drilling. New results from rock chip sampling include 39.9 g/t Au from Pioneer North, and multiple > 1 g/t Au results at Pioneer South, with peak values of 19.8 g/t Au, and 8.12 g/t Au and 5.83 g/t Au from quartz reefs and dumps from historic workings along a ~ 600 m (undrilled) line of historic workings (Figure 2). These results highlight the potential for high-grade gold from multiple reefs, within an extensive multi-kilometre-scale alteration corridor. Drill targets are being assessed at Pioneer, New Bendigo and Clone.





Figure 1: Location, tenure (including the new ELA6968) and key prospects at Tibooburra, NSW.

At the John Bull Gold Project (John Bull), located near Grafton NSW, the Company continues to progress regulatory and landholder access approvals to facilitate RC drilling at four high-priority targets. Regulatory approval for drilling of currently planned RC holes at John Bull is in place with landholder access negotiations ongoing.

TIBOOBURRA GOLD PROJECT

(Farm-in with Manhattan Corporation (ASX: MHC))

Pioneer Prospect

The Pioneer prospect (Figure 1) is defined by a > 2 km long + 30 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly1 and 7, multiple lines of historic workings, including shafts up to 76 m depth, and a historic processing hub centrally located within the prospect area (Figure 2).

Recent mapping, integrated with historic work and diamond core review, has highlighted multiple gold-bearing quartz reefs associated with narrow, but continuous NNW-striking, steep to west dipping oblique structures, that cut the regional foliation and isoclinal folded stratigraphy.

Rock chip sampling at Pioneer South returned consistent > 1 g/t Au assays (15 of 20 samples collected are + 1 g/t Au); including 19.8 g/t Au, 8.12 g/t Au and 5.83 g/t Au (Table 1) from high-grade gold reefs that outcrop over approximately 600 m, co-incident with multiple historic gold workings (Figure 2). The Pioneer South target has not been previously drill tested.





Figure 2: Plan view of quartz reefs with recently returned rock chip assays (Novo Resources sampling) at the Pioneer prospect and 30 ppb soil Au anomaly 1 and 7

Previous, broad spaced drill traverses in the central and northern parts of the Pioneer Prospect have returned the following, previously reported peak intercepts2:

5 m @ 6.96 g/t Au from 199 m; including 1 m @ 33.90 g/t Au (PN0002; Appendix 2) 2

from 199 m; including (PN0002; Appendix 2) 2m @ 14.74 g/t Au (TP003; Appendix 3) 4 from an original 4 m composite @ 4.39 g/t Au 3

(TP003; Appendix 3) from an original 4 m composite @ 4.39 g/t Au 3.8 m @ 1.90 g/t Au from 69 m (AWPN02A; Appendix 4)4





Table 1 Significant (+1 g/t Au) rock chips returned from recent sampling at Tibooburra.

Sample ID Prospect Sample Type Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au (g/t) R08594 Pioneer South Mullock Grab 581801 6730727 230 1.61 R08595 Pioneer South Mullock Grab 581806 6730735 232 1.42 R08597 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581799 6730761 233 1.52 R08600 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581784 6730788 241 1.85 R08651 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581783 6730810 236 1.58 R08653 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581761 6730892 242 1.86 R08599 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581757 6730997 239 4.07 R08654 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581725 6731010 238 5.36 R08655 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581718 6731026 237 5.34 R08656 Pioneer South Mullock Grab 581713 6731038 236 2.17 R08639 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581700 6731081 233 4.3 R08638 Pioneer South Rock Chip 581698 6731084 234 8.12 R08637 Pioneer South Mullock Grab 581677 6731180 234 19.8 R08636 Pioneer South Mullock Grab 581669 6731181 234 5.83 R08642 Pioneer South Mullock Grab 581667 6731210 227 1.03 R08623 Pioneer Rock Chip 581639 6731327 226 8.71 R08622 Pioneer Rock Chip 581634 6731333 225 1.13 R08621 Pioneer Rock Chip 581632 6731334 225 1.2 R08679 Pioneer North Rock Chip 581562 6731735 210 1.03 R08673 Pioneer North Rock Chip 581557 6731762 210 1.72 R08680 Pioneer North Mullock Grab 581521 6731927 210 2.09 R08687 Pioneer North Rock Chip 581492 6732047 210 39.9 R08695 Pioneer North Rock Chip 581412 6732238 230 1.67 R08643 New Bendigo Rock Chip 587567 6719218 177 4.1 R08699 New Bendigo Rock Chip 587636 6719093 180 1.11 R07558 Warratta Reef Rock Chip 581458 6725577 208 1.02



Refer to Appendix 1 for full results of all newly reported rock chips from Pioneer. An additional 37 rock chip samples from Pioneer are awaiting assay.

Gold-bearing quartz reefs are typically < 1 m in width and can be traced individually for tens to hundreds of metres. Footwall and/or hanging-wall mineralisation zones adjacent to the quartz reefs can reach thicknesses of 2 m to 5 m. Mineralisation generally forms along structures within poly-deformed, tight to isoclinally folded and a locally intensely sericite and carbonate altered siltstone and shale sequence that occurs within a regional alteration corridor with a multi-kilometre footprint (Figure 2).

Structural data from mapping and orientated diamond core at Pioneer in conjunction with 3D modelling of historic mine workings and drill hole data indicate a moderate N to NW plunge on high-grade shoots developed along the main mineralised structure.

Refer to Appendices 2, 3 and 4 for previous drilling results at the Pioneer prospect.





Figure 3: Long section interpretation showing the Southern Pioneer and Main Shaft targets, historic shafts, previous drilling pierce points (Appendix 2-4)2, 3,4, 7 from broad spaced drilling and recent rock chip results. Targets are high-grade NNW plunging shoots.





Figure 3b: INSET Long section interpretation showing contoured pierce points (m x g/t Au) for the Main Shaft shoot and historic shafts (Appendix 2-4)2,3,4,7

Potential drill testing on multiple sections is being assessed at Pioneer South, which would target high-grade NNW plunging shoots.

Clone Prospect

The downhole wireline geophysicaI program at Clone was completed by Borehole Wireline Pty. Ltd. and involved surveying 12 existing RC holes (for 1,503 m) previously drilled across two campaigns (Novo Resources in 20255 and Manhatten in 20236). The survey involved collecting televiewer data (optical and acoustic) in order to generate ‘virtual digital diamond core’ to aid in structural interpretation of faults and vein orientations, vein style and paragenesis (Figure 4). Additional geophysical tools, which proved less useful, including resistivity, induction-conductivity and natural gamma, were trialled on select holes to ascertain if these techniques could define lithological variations or alteration.





Figure 4 Downhole wireline imaging and structural data from the start of the 5 m @ 13.74 g/t Au intercept from 23 m in hole TBR00015.

(TMAG = Total magnetic field intensity, RH =horizontal resistivity, which helps estimate rock properties like porosity, lithology, mechanical strength, and fracture detection, TWTT = Two-Way Travel Time, C AMP = Compensated amplitude - acoustic pulse intensity, relating to the hardness of the rock, the smoothness of the drill hole wall and the type of fluid in the drill hole , DIP A = dip defined by C AMP not corrected for drill hole orientation, 3D A = 3D acoustic image with structural planes in 3D, 3D O = 3D optical image with structural planes in 3D, DIPT = Tadpole presentation for true dip corrected for orientation of the drill hole (i.e. final useful structural data)).

Data from the televiewer survey has been integrated into the evolving 3D model for gold mineralisation at Clone; which has previously returned results including: 12 m @ 5.90 g/t Au from 16 m5, including 5 m @ 13.74 g/t Au from 23 m (TBR0001)5 and 17 m @ 2.40 g/t Au from 59 m including 9 m @ 4.14 g/t Au from 59 m (TBR0014) 5 as reported from Novo’s maiden drilling campaign at Clone.

The data supports the current interpretation of gold mineralised quartz vein geometries and associated structural trends, including a shallow north plunge on the main shoot at Clone that remains open to the north and at depth (Figure 5).

Drill program assessment is focused on testing the down-plunge potential for the extension of the high-grade shoot to the north and potential parallel mineralised trends.





Figure 5 Clone long section with surface rock chip results, and drilling pierce points 5, 6, with planned follow-up RC drilling pierce points (white dots).

New Bendigo

Mapping, surface sampling and re-logging of seven diamond holes have been completed at New Bendigo with the aim of identifying additional mineralisation, potential extensions to exisiting mineralisation, and establishing key controls on the orientation and plunge of the main mineralisation.

Refer to Appendix 1 for results of all newly reported rock chips from New Bendigo, which includes a 4.1 g/t Au (Table 1) outcropping brecciated quartz vein from the main mineralised zone. Most samples collected during recent mapping at New Bendigo are pending results at the time of writing (55 samples).

Wireframing of mineralised domains at New Bendigo is ongoing and currently involves incorporating new information from recent mapping and recent re-logging. New surface sample assay results (currently pending) will be incorporated into updated mineralisation modelling. Surface geological mapping and re-logging have identified a complex pattern of both east and west dipping massive to laminated gold-bearing quartz veins that are locally disrupted by zones of intense brecciation. Mineralisation styles observed at New Bendigo include laminated to massive, narrow quartz veining; saddle-reef-style quartz veining; and at least one occurrence of intrusive (felsic-dyke) hosted mineralisation associated with a parallel mineralised zone to the west of the main New Bendigo mineralisation trend.

Warratta Reef Prospect

Mapping and rock chip sampling (26 samples) were completed in conjuction with 115 soil samples collected on a 40 m x 160 m soil grid. Mapping has identified multiple corridors of quartz veining exploited by historic gold workings within a ~ 1.3 km by 400 m wide zone of altered sediments that trends undercover to the north-west.

The most significant individual line of historic workings (~ 400 m long) targets a steeply W-dipping laminated quartz vein. Mapped mineralisation styles at Warratta Reef include laminated to massive quartz veins, stacked (structurally thickened) zones of quartz veining, quartz-sulphide breccia, and saddle-reef-style mineralisation. Ongoing interpretation from mapping will be integrated with pending assay results from both soils and rock chip samples collected recently to advance potential drill targeting at this prospect.

All 26 submitted rock chips from the recent mapping and sampling campaign are still pending assays at the time of writing. A result of 1.11 g/t Au (Table 1) was returned from a small number of samples collected during earlier reconnaissance. Appendix 1 documents all assays recently returned for Warratta Reef. All (115) soils collected are also pending assay at the time of writing.

New Applications – Tibooburra

An application (ELA6968) for additional tenure, comprising 118 units (~ 350 sq km in area) approximately 20 km southwest of Tibooburra has been lodged (Figure 1). This application is contiguous to current project tenure and includes the northern extension of the Albert Goldfield and numerous historic workings.

JOHN BULL GOLD PROJECT

(Farm-in with TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1))

At the John Bull Gold Project, a ~ 1,750 m RC drill program is planned to test four key, high priority target areas identified to date on the project, including the John Bull Main, John Bull South, Hills Creek West and Diggers North targets. Drilling will commence upon the Company obtaining all required regulatory and land access approvals. Regulatory approvals for the planned RC drilling are in place with landholder access negotiations ongoing.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

QP STATEMENT

Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo’s General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to Exploration Results at Novo’s NSW tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo’s NSW tenure is extracted from Novo’s ASX announcement entitled High-Grade results from RC Drilling at Tibooburra Gold Project released to ASX on 9 July 2025 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) in the Company’s prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM Australia Pty Ltd in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.





#Refer to De Grey’s ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

Appendix 1: Results presented for all recent rock chip samples collected at Tibooburra, NSW. Includes samples collected from the Clone, New Bendigo, Pioneer and Warratta Reef prospects.

Sample ID Sample Type Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au (g/t)





R07546 Rock Chip 581024 6726565 209 -0.01 R07547 Rock Chip 581000 6726638 208 0.01 R07548 Rock Chip 580974 6726638 206 0.09 R07549 Rock Chip 580958 6726669 206 0.02 R07550 Rock Chip 581099 6726234 223 0.04 R07553 Rock Chip 581549 6726351 200 0.02 R07558 Rock Chip 581458 6725577 208 1.02 R07559 Rock Chip 581228 6725395 225 0.14 R08583 Rock Chip 584181 6725851 198 -0.01 R08584 Rock Chip 584230 6725843 199 0.03 R08585 Rock Chip 584210 6725867 197 0.02 R08586 Rock Chip 584205 6725875 196 0.02 R08587 Rock Chip 584188 6725890 196 0.01 R08588 Rock Chip 584216 6725925 197 -0.01 R08589 Rock Chip 584238 6725893 198 0.01 R08590 Rock Chip 584249 6725860 197 0.02 R08591 Rock Chip 584280 6725791 198 0.01 R08592 Mullock Grab 581868 6730516 219 0.02 R08593 Rock Chip 581785 6730720 229 0.01 R08594 Mullock Grab 581801 6730727 230 1.61 R08595 Mullock Grab 581806 6730735 232 1.42 R08596 Mullock Grab 581809 6730656 230 0.18 R08597 Rock Chip 581799 6730761 233 1.52 R08598 Rock Chip 581794 6730780 235 0.83 R08599 Rock Chip 581757 6730997 239 4.07 R08600 Rock Chip 581784 6730788 241 1.85 R08603 Rock Chip 581489 6732069 210 0.38 R08604 Rock Chip 581502 6732058 210 0.12 R08605 Rock Chip 581504 6732118 210 0.09 R08606 Rock Chip 581334 6732005 210 0.01 R08607 Rock Chip 581331 6731881 210 -0.01 R08608 Rock Chip 581296 6731960 210 0.02 R08609 Rock Chip 581533 6732055 210 0.21 R08610 Rock Chip 581527 6732053 210 0.37 R08611 Rock Chip 581578 6732071 210 0.04 R08612 Rock Chip 581292 6731957 210 0.02 R08613 Rock Chip 581286 6731956 210 0.06 R08614 Rock Chip 581306 6731999 210 0.01 R08615 Rock Chip 581320 6732622 210 -0.01 R08616 Rock Chip 581334 6732629 210 0.01 R08617 Rock Chip 581346 6732626 210 -0.01 R08618 Rock Chip 581385 6732519 210 0.01 R08619 Rock Chip 581243 6732496 210 -0.01 R08620 Rock Chip 581147 6732503 210 0.03 R08621 Rock Chip 581632 6731334 225 1.2 R08622 Rock Chip 581634 6731333 225 1.13 R08623 Rock Chip 581639 6731327 226 8.71 R08624 Rock Chip 581635 6731318 227 0.06 R08625 Rock Chip 581634 6731313 225 0.03 R08626 Rock Chip 581630 6731305 225 0.01 R08627 Rock Chip 581633 6731300 223 0.01 R08628 Rock Chip 581596 6731285 227 0.03 R08629 Rock Chip 581592 6731288 227 0.04 R08630 Rock Chip 581616 6731258 224 0.03 R08631 Rock Chip 581653 6731229 232 0.11 R08632 Rock Chip 581642 6731248 228 -0.01 R08634 Rock Chip 581638 6731260 224 0.1 R08635 Rock Chip 581649 6731257 226 0.13 R08636 Mullock Grab 581669 6731181 234 5.83 R08637 Mullock Grab 581677 6731180 234 19.8 R08638 Rock Chip 581698 6731084 234 8.12 R08639 Rock Chip 581700 6731081 233 4.3 R08640 Rock Chip 581698 6731082 232 0.2 R08642 Mullock Grab 581667 6731210 227 1.03 R08643 Rock Chip 587567 6719218 177 4.1 R08644 Rock Chip 587559 6719237 176 0.1 R08645 Rock Chip 587598 6719258 176 0.01 R08650 Mullock Grab 587638 6719093 179 0.12 R08651 Rock Chip 581783 6730810 236 1.58 R08653 Rock Chip 581761 6730892 242 1.86 R08654 Rock Chip 581725 6731010 238 5.36 R08655 Rock Chip 581718 6731026 237 5.34 R08656 Mullock Grab 581713 6731038 236 2.17 R08657 Rock Chip 581735 6731041 237 0.12 R08658 Rock Chip 581511 6731539 219 0.09 R08659 Rock Chip 581517 6731533 221 0.3 R08661 Rock Chip 581518 6731534 222 0.21 R08662 Rock Chip 581525 6731543 222 0.03 R08663 Rock Chip 581523 6731547 220 0.14 R08664 Rock Chip 581529 6731544 222 0.12 R08665 Rock Chip 581534 6731543 221 0.25 R08666 Rock Chip 581535 6731532 223 0.11 R08667 Rock Chip 581538 6731542 219 0.12 R08668 Rock Chip 581537 6731583 211 0.61 R08669 Rock Chip 581531 6731572 211 0.08 R08671 Rock Chip 581675 6731610 210 0.02 R08672 Rock Chip 581596 6731620 210 0.01 R08673 Rock Chip 581557 6731762 210 1.72 R08674 Rock Chip 581562 6731764 210 0.04 R08675 Rock Chip 581569 6731778 210 0.01 R08676 Rock Chip 581552 6731719 210 0.01 R08677 Rock Chip 581630 6731704 210 0.01 R08678 Rock Chip 581671 6731768 210 0.02 R08679 Rock Chip 581562 6731735 210 1.03 R08680 Mullock Grab 581521 6731927 210 2.09 R08681 Rock Chip 581515 6731945 210 0.35 R08682 Rock Chip 581517 6731946 210 0.13 R08683 Rock Chip 581523 6731968 210 0.17 R08684 Rock Chip 581547 6731999 210 0.05 R08685 Rock Chip 581675 6731700 210 0.03 R08686 Rock Chip 581582 6731707 210 0.1 R08687 Rock Chip 581492 6732047 210 39.9 R08688 Rock Chip 581479 6732130 210 0.13 R08689 Rock Chip 581481 6732130 210 0.24 R08690 Rock Chip 581530 6731557 213 0.14 R08691 Rock Chip 581528 6731559 212 0.1 R08692 Rock Chip 581534 6731544 217 0.04 R08693 Rock Chip 581542 6731597 210 0.01 R08694 Rock Chip 581258 6732321 229 0.01 R08695 Rock Chip 581412 6732238 230 1.67 R08696 Rock Chip 581422 6732212 230 0.06 R08697 Mullock Grab 581400 6732157 231 0.1 R08699 Rock Chip 587636 6719093 180 1.11



Appendix 2 – Location of all drillholes including significant intercepts reported by Manhattan for RC drilling at Pioneer. A > 0.1 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54. (ASX 2022 July 28 - Quarterly Activities Report June 2022) 2

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Type Intercept (g/t Au) PN0001 581,561 6,731,359 -61.52 91.17 150 22 23 RC 1 m @ 0.55 g/t Au 90 92 RC 2 m @ 1.66 g/t Au PN0002 581,463 6,731,483 -62.55 88.38 234 80 81 RC 1 m @ 0.68 g/t Au 199 204 RC 5 m @ 6.96 g/t Au incl 199 200 RC 1 m @ 33.90 g/t Au PN0003 581,557 6,731,420 -54.23 81.84 150 67 70 RC 3 m @ 1.28 g/t Au PN0004 581,435 6,731,459 -54.66 88.97 198 104 109 RC 5 m @ 0.34 g/t Au 107 108 RC 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au 124 128 RC 4 m @ 1.53 g/t Au 146 159 RC 13 m @ 0.51 g/t Au



Appendix 3 – Location of all drillholes including significant intercepts by Awati Resources Limited for DD drilling at Pioneer. A > 0.1 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54. (ASX –02 Dec 2019-Manhattan to Acquire New High-Grade Gold Project in NSW)4

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Hole Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Type Intercept (g/t Au) AWPN01A 581526 6731487 -60.00 107.00 150.50 10.15 10.55 DD 0.4 m @ 1.40 g/t Au 150.50 18 19 DD 1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au 150.50 20 21 DD 1 m @ 0.31 g/t Au 150.50 27 28 DD 1 m @ 0.22 g/t Au 150.50 28 31 DD 1 m @ 1.10 g/t Au 150.50 122 124 DD 2 m @ 0.47 g/t Au 150.50 143 143.4 DD 0.4 m @ 0.45 g/t Au AWPN02A 581554 6731483 -60.00 99.00 93.80 18.9 20 DD 1.1 m @ 0.28 g/t Au 93.80 69 73.8 DD 3.8 m @ 1.90 g/t Au AWPN02B 581575 6731491 -60.00 78.70 78.70 33 36.6 DD 2.6 m @ 2.10 g/t Au



Appendix 4 – Location of all drillholes including significant intercepts reported by Proto Resources and Manhattan Corporation for RC drilling programs at Pioneer, reported for 4m composite samples only unless otherwise stated. A > 0.1 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations,. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54. (ASX 20 March 2007 03 20 – Proto - Tibooburra Exploration Drilling Results and ASX – 19 April 2021 - Manhattan to Acquire New High-Grade Gold Project in NSW)3,7

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Hole Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Type Intercept (g/t Au) TP002 581574 6731400 -60.00 92.00 103.00 64 68 RC 4 m @ 1.10 g/t Au TP003 581548 6731400 -60.00 95.00 151.00 88 92 RC 4 m @ 4.39 g/t Au 88 90 RC Split interval

2m @ 14.74 g/t Au TP004 581528 6731400 -60.00 96.00 157.00 152 156 RC 4 m @ 1.07 g/t Au TP005 581613 6731320 -60.00 90.00 40.00 52 56 RC 4 m @ 0.31 g/t Au TP006 581597 6731320 -60.00 90.00 61.00 28 32 RC 4 m @ 0.35 g/t Au TP007 581500 6732100 -60.00 84.00 85.00 – – RC NSI TP008 581510 6731900 -60.00 86.00 91.00 16 20 RC 4 m @ 0.95 g/t Au TP009 581660 6731240 -60.00 87.00 55.00 32 36 RC 4 m @ 0.58 g/t Au TP010 581664 6731240 -60.00 83.00 91.00 16 20 RC 4 m @ 0.50 g/t Au TP011 581621 6731240 -60.00 83.00 133.00 48 52 RC 4 m @ 0.28 g/t Au TP012 581571 6731500 -60.00 97.00 61.00 – – RC TP013 581543 6731500 -60.00 97.00 115.00 76 80 RC 4 m @ 0.94 g/t Au TP014 581519 6731500 -60.00 95.00 151.00 108 116 RC 8 m @ 0.43 g/t Au TP015 581500 6731850 -60.00 90.00 103.00 56 60 RC 4 m @ 1.03 g/t Au TP016 581520 6731850 -60.00 95.00 73.00 – – RC TP017 581486 6732000 -60.00 93.00 97.00 52 28 RC 4 m @ 0.62 g/t Au TP018 581466 6732050 -60.00 90.00 151.00 52 56 RC 4 m @ 0.40 g/t Au TP019 581494 6732050 -60.00 90.00 103.00 36 40 RC 4 m @ 1.25 g/t Au TP020 581510 6732050 -60.00 90.00 70.00 – – RC TP021 581514 6731996 -60.00 85.00 70.00 36 40 RC 4 m @ 1.41 g/t Au



JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 – 3 kg of material. Sample sites were selected to be representative of the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible. Samples are pulverised in full and analysed for gold using a 50 g fire assay (Au-ICP22) and for multi-elements using a 0.25 g ME-MS61 assay

HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): The Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes were drilled with a face-sampling hammer using industry practice drilling methods to obtain a 1 m representative sample. Resolution Drilling (Resolution) used a large capacity RC Rig (UDR1200). Samples were collected over one metre intervals using a rig mounted rotary cone splitter to obtain a split representative sample (and duplicate sample where required) of approximately 2 to 3 kg for assaying. The sample system was routinely monitored and cleaned to minimise contamination. The split samples and any QA/QC samples were placed in Bulka Bags, sealed and then transported to ALS in Adelaide for analysis.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): Diamond holes completed as part of the NSW Department co-operative drilling program were sampled using a combination of cut quarter core (PQ) and chip sampling of the core. The results from the chip sampled core were considered by CSA’s Independent Geologist to be valuable for indicating the presence or absence of significant mineralisation, but not sufficient to give a reliable estimate of gold grade. Quarter PQ core is deemed to be an adequate size sample to represent the material drilled.

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): In 2006 an RC drilling program of 22 drill holes was completed at the Pioneer and Phoenix Projects. Sampling methodology consisted of compositing across 4m intervals from bulk RC samples. A few intervals were resampled later at 1m intervals.

HISTORIC Soil Samples at PIONEER were collected by both Matilda Resources in 2006 (1 Orientation Line) and Proto Resources and Investments in 2007 (100 m x 50 m GRID Pattern). Matilda Resources completed one 1 km long orientation soil line at 50 m sample spacing across the Pioneer Reefs collecting both – 5 mm sieved samples and -80 # mesh samples. They also completed grid soil sampling at a spacing of 50 m (sample) by 100 m (line). Samples were pulverised to – 75 um and assayed using Aqua Regia digest, ICP-OES and BOES (Enhanced sensitivity methods) by Genalysis Laboratory Services. Samples were assayed for Au, Ag, As, Bi, Cu, Fe, Mn, Ni, Pb, Sb, Zn. Proto Resources collected 261 soil samples and assayed using the MMI methodology. Soils were collected from 0 – 10 cm depth and sieved to -80 #. Samples were pulverised to -75 um and assayed by Genalysis Laboratory Services by Aqua Regia digest, ICP-OES (GFAAS). Samples were assayed for Au, Ag, As, Bi, Cu, Fe, Mn, Ni, Pb, Sb and Zn. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): Drilling used a face sampling hammer using standard RC drilling techniques employed by Resolution Drilling or Profile Drilling, both a specialist RC drilling companies. Downhole surveys were carried out on RC holes using a gyro survey tool every 30 m to record the movement of the drill hole from the planned direction and inclination.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): PQ sized diamond core was recovered below pre-collared zones. Pre-collar depths were nominal and assessed from previous drilling results. Diamond core was marked for orientation for each recovered section but the broken nature of much of the core meant that in most cases it was not possible to confidently orient core using this method. Orientation using pervasive structural fabric was used as a back-up method. Core angle of features such as quartz veins together with the structural fabric gave guides to likely vein orientations. These orientations have been used to assist in interpreting likely ore shoot orientations.

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): No records can be located on Proto Resources RC drilling technique other than RC. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): sample weight and recoveries were observed during the drilling with any wet or moist samples,, and sample quality of the drill samples, being recorded. All samples were deemed to be of acceptable quality. RC samples were checked by the geologist for volume, moisture content, possible contamination, and recoveries. Any issues were discussed with the drilling contractor. Sample spoils (residual) were placed in piles on the ground and representative chips collected by sieving part of the pile and washing the oversize component for storage in chip trays and logging.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): The Awati Co-operative diamond drilling consisted of large diameter, PQ sized, diamond core. The large size achieved one of its objectives in a new drilling environment by having no significant core lost.

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): could not locate documentation of drill sample recoveries or methodologies Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, vein type and vein densities, and alteration.

HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): A representative sample of the RC chips was collected from each of the drilled intervals (sampled every 1m), then logged and stored in chip trays for future reference. RC chips were logged for lithology, alteration, degree of weathering, fabric, colour, abundance of quartz veining and sulphide occurrence. All referenced RC chips in trays have been photographed and were stored at the field facility in Tibooburra. Sample spoils (residual) were placed in piles on the ground.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): 2016 diamond drill core was comprehensively logged and initial samples collected at a temporary facility at Tibooburra. Subsequently the core was transported to the Broken Hill facility and further samples collected. The drill core is stored in core trays at the New South Wales Geology Surveys Broken Hill ore facility. The core remains available for further sampling.

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): RC stored drill chip trays were logged after drilling by Awati. Chip trays were subsequently delivered to the NSW Geology Survey for storage. Chip trays are stored at a facility in Perth. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features

The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.

HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): all samples were collected in numbered calico bags using the rig mounted cone splitter with duplicates, blanks and standards placed in the sample sequence and collected at various intervals. The calico sample bags were then placed in green plastic bags for transportation. Samples were secured and placed into bulka bags for transport to the ALS Laboratory in Adelaide, an accredited Australian Laboratory. Once received by ALS in Adelaide, all samples were pulverised to 85% passing 75 microns (Method PUL-23). For samples that were greater than 3kg samples were split prior to pulverising. Once pulverised a pulp was collected and sent to ALS in Perth for a 50g portion to be subjected to fire assay and AAS finish (Method Au-AA26). Where results returned are >100 ppm Au (over range), the assay is determined using method Au-GRA22. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): Diamond holes completed as part of an NSW Department co-operative drilling program were sampled using a combination of cut quarter core (PQ) and chip sampling of the core. The laboratory’s standard QA/QC procedures were carried out. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Repeatability of assays was assessed and considered well with the tolerance limits for the style of mineralisation under investigation. These samples were secured and placed into bulka bags for transport to the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Adelaide. Once received by Intertek all samples were crushed and subject to fire assay/ICP-OES assaying using 50g portions.

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): RC Drilling (2006): collected 4m composite samples spearing RC samples laid out. They were assayed by ALS Perth using AU-AA26 and ME-ICP41s - AU-AA26 was a standard gold fire assay package, and ME-ICP41s handled multi-element detection, both widely used in sample submissions around 2006. The laboratory completed its own internal QAQC procedures. 1m samples were collected from high grade intervals and were assayed by ALS Perth using AU-AA26. No information regarding QA/QC for the 1m splits could be located. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established. Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features. The rock chip sample assay methodology is considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. The method includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission.

The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.

Down-hole surveying at Clone was conducted by specialist company Borehole Wireline and used probes including Natural Gamma, Induction-Conductivity, Magnetic Susceptibility, Acoustic Scanner, Optical Scanner in open holes for 25 msec and 50ms for Gamma and magnetic susceptibility.

HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results – all assay techniques at commercial labs utilized by the three companies are considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation with internal lab QAQC considered appropriate

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): For samples that were greater than 3kg samples were split prior to pulverising. Once pulverised a pulp was collected and sent to ALS in Perth for a 50g portion to be subjected to fire assay and AAS finish (Method Au-AA26). Where results returned are >100 ppm Au (over range), the assay is determined using method Au-GRA22. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): All assays of material from each phase of drilling were conducted at accredited assay laboratories in Australia. Diamond and RC samples were assayed by the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Adelaide for full pulverization (sample size up to 3 kg) and fire assay for gold using a 50 g charge. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. Awati diamond core samples were sent to Intertek (Adelaide).

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): They were assayed by ALS Perth using AU-AA26 and ME-ICP41s - AU-AA26 was a standard gold fire assay package, and ME-ICP41s handled multi-element detection, both widely used in sample submissions around 2006. The laboratory completed its own internal QAQC procedures. Internal QAQC has not been reviewed. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Primary data was collected in the field using Geobank for Field Teams 24.0, which was then forwarded to the database manager email for upload to the Geobank (v2025.0) database, buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server. Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to. No adjustments of the assay data were made. HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): results were reviewed against the logged geology and previously reported intersections. Geological logging was completed by electronic means using a ruggedised tablet or computer and appropriate data collection software. Sampling control was collected on hard copy and then entered excel software before being loaded into Plexer Commercial Database System and loaded into Micromine Software for checks and validation. The primary data has been loaded and moved to a database and downloaded into Micromine Software, where it has been further validated and checked. None of the previously drilled RC or Diamond holes were twinned during this initial drilling programme. Results are stored in an industry appropriate secure database. No adjustment to assay data has been conducted Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): Diamond holes at Pioneer by Awati have shown that the initial 2006 RC 4m sample compositing with only a few 1m resamples resulted in that phase of drilling being a very poor test of the mineralisation at that Project (see below). Other results have been verified by Awati Company management, including through gold panning of selected intervals. Geological data was collected using handwritten log sheets, which detailed geology (weathering, structure, alteration, mineralisation), sample quality, sample interval, sample number and QA/QC inserts (standards, duplicates, blanks) into the numbering sequence. This data, together with the assay data received from the laboratory, and subsequent survey data were entered into a secure Access database and verified. Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): – no information on data collection could be ascertained. Manhattan Resources validated the drill and assay data prior to release. 4m composite samples in narrow high-grade gold deposits is not a good test of mineralisation as per comment above. 1m split samples are a better estimation of grade.

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All surface sample locations were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 zone 54 coordinate system.

HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): The drill collar positions were determined by GPS using a waypoint averaging collection method (± 2m). The grid system used is Map Grid of Australia 1994 – zone 54. Surface RL data was approximated using a Digital Elevation Model created from SRTM Data. Variation in topography is less than 5 metres within the project area.

Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): The drill collar positions were determined using a GPS (±5m). • The grid system used is GDA94 – zone 54. •Surface RL data was collected using GPS and Google Earth.

Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): The drill collar positions were determined using a GPS (±5m). • The grid system used is GDA94 – zone 54. Surface RL data collected using GPS and Google Earth.

HISTORIC SOILS samples at Pioneer were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 94 zone 54 coordinate system. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Limited rock chip samples taken are indicative of potential grade tenor. These do not represent or imply any continuity or scale potential.

HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results

Drilling at Pioneer ranges from 40 m to 350 m spaced section, with holes on section approximately 30 m to 100m apart. The drilling is broad spaced early-stage drilling

Drill spacing is not adequate to constrain or quantify the total size of the mineralisation and further drilling is required.

HISTORIC SOILS at PIONEER were collected A): at 50 m spacing on an E-W orientated, 1km long orientation line; B) at a nominal 50 m sample by 100 m spaced GRID pattern on E-W orientated lines. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Rock samples were taken across features with geological data recorded to best reflect unbiased sampling of possible mineralised structures.

HISTORIC DRILL – re-release of ASX reported results

The orientation to mineralisation in historic drilling is deemed acceptable, with east dipping drill holes intersecting west dipping structures and mineralisation

The orientation did not create a bias

Historic SOILS at Pioneer are all orientated along E-W Lines.: Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples are stored and managed on site by internal staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory.

HISTORIC DRILL – re-release of ASX reported results

Manhattan RC & DD and Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD: Chain of Custody was managed by Manhattan staff and its contractors. The samples were transported daily from the site to Tibooburra where they were secured in Bulka Bags and freighted to ALS in Adelaide for analysis. Core from diamond drilling was placed in trays, logged, and processed on site. The core was then secured and freighted Broken Hill for cutting and sampling

No comment can be made on historic drilling or surface sample assays from Proto Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits have been undertaken.

HISTORIC DRILL – re-release of ASX reported results

No Audits or reviews have been conducted on the completed drilling or results.



Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. The Tibooburra project comprises tenements EL7437, EL8688, EL8691, EL9092, EL9094 and EL9202 and are held by Awati Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manhattan

Novo met (and exceeded) its required minimum spend of $500,000, and is required to spend an additional $1M within the second earn-in period of 12 months to earn the option to form a 70 / 30 unincorporated joint venture with Manhattan, in which Manhattan is free-carried until the completion of a positive definitive feasibility study 1

The tenement package is covered by two separate Native Title Claims. The Malyangapa Combined Proceedings (NC2022/0002) and the Wongkumara people (QC2008/003). The region is administered by the Tibooburra LALC based in Tibooburra

The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Proto Resources and Investments completed an RC drilling program at the Pioneer and Phoenix project in 2006.

Meteoric Resources completed RAB and Aircore drilling at the New Bendigo, Phoenix, Pioneer and The Kink prospects in 2011 and 2012. RAB holes at New Bendigo returned very strong gold anomalous results that highlighted the potential for significant gold mineralisation at the New Bendigo prospect. Meteoric Resources also completed soil, stream and rock chip sampling across selected areas of the tenure.

Awati Resources completed diamond drilling in 2016 at New Bendigo as part of the NSW department Co-operative Drilling Program and followed up with an RC drilling program in 2018 confirming the gold anomalies in the 2011-2012 RAB drill program.

Manhattan Corporation completed additional RC drill programs at New Bendigo, Clone, Phoenix and Pioneer, identifying a substantial high-order gold anomaly at the Clone prospect

Matilda Resources and Proto Resources and Investments completed surface sampling at Pioneer in 2006 and 2007 respectively. Geology Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation. The Tibooburra Project covers the Tibooburra and Koonenberry Greenstone Belts. The district is widely regarded as the northern extension of the Victorian Goldfields. The project is located at the boundary between two major orogens (Delamarian and Thomson) and mineralisation consists of high-grade laminated quartz-sulphide veins hosted within Cambrian sedimentary rocks intruded by Devonian granites within a tightly folded and faulted domain. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Previous location and results from all holes at Pioneer drilled by Manhattan, Awati and Proto are re-reported and listed in Appendix 2, 3 and 4 Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. For significant intercepts from RC drilling, no weighted averaging techniques were applied, and all intervals are 1 m in length and grades are not top-cut.

Drilling of diamond required weighted average grade calculations but intercepts are generally not significant

Intercepts are reported at a 0.1 g/t cut off, with a maximum of 3 m of internal dilution. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., ‘down hole length, true width not known’). Drill testing was previously designed to best intersect interpreted mineralised trends and structures at right angles to minimise bias in sample collection.

All intervals are reported as down hole widths.

The true width is approximately 70 to 100% of the downhole width

Rock sample results are indicative in nature and, whilst representatively sampling the target lithology, do not contain any width or length information other than a qualitative description of the target. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All re-reported significant results for the drilling campaigns completed by Manhattan, Proto and Awati are listed in the body text and Appendix 2, 3 and 4, to ensure the data is accurately comparable. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No additional data. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Refer to the body of the release. Novo intends to complete additional work at the Tibooburra Project to better understand the mineralisation model. This work comprises mapping, geochemical sampling, interpretation of pending rock chip results and drill testing.



No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

