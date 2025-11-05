New South Wales Exploration Update

High-Grade Gold Rock Chips From Tibooburra

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rock chip results from a recently completed reconnaissance program at the Tibooburra Gold Project defined new targets including:
    • Pioneer North, which gave peak result of 39.9 g/t Au
    • Pioneer South, where seven of the 20 rock chip samples assayed > 4 g/t Au with a peak result of 19.8 g/t Au
  • Recent mapping at multiple prospects across Tibooburra, down-hole televiewer and acoustic surveys at Clone and re-logging core from Pioneer and New Bendigo, all support the shallow to moderate NNW plunging high-grade shoots as the primary target style.
  • 136 rock chip samples across the priority prospects and 115 soil samples from Warratta Reef are pending assay results.
  • An additional exploration license was recently pegged at Tibooburra covering over
    ~ 350 sq km, consolidating the trend and including multiple areas of historic workings.
  • Drilling targets are currently being assessed to test down plunge high-grade shoots at Clone and New Bendigo and the recently defined Pioneer South target.
  • All regulatory approvals for drilling of currently planned RC holes at the John Bull project near Grafton, have been received and landholder access negotiations are ongoing.


Commenting on the Company’s NSW exploration activity, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “the size of the Tibooburra Gold system is impressive and recent technical work combined with geochemical sampling has provided greater certainty on the controls of the high-grade shoots and identified new targets.

“The mapping work completed across key prospects at Tibooburra supports our view that mineralisation is very similar to major Victorian-style gold deposits such as Fosterville and Bendigo,* where a unique combination of folding and faults create high grade shallow plunging ore bodies.

“We are excited by the results generated from this work program and are in the final stages of assessing further drilling to test the extension of Clone and Pioneer South, whilst awaiting pending assays from new Bendigo and Warratta Reefs.”

* No assurance can be given that Novo will achieve similar results at Tibooburra.

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on current exploration programs across the Company’s New South Wales project portfolio.

Recent exploration at the Tibooburra Gold Project (Tibooburra) involved two programs of mapping and surface sampling at the New Bendigo, Pioneer and Warratta Reef prospects, re-logging of historic diamond core from Pioneer and New Bendigo, and a down-hole geophysical wireline survey at the Clone prospect (Figure 1).

This exploration has significantly advanced geological understanding of the high-grade gold system, to better assess targeted follow-up drilling. New results from rock chip sampling include 39.9 g/t Au from Pioneer North, and multiple > 1 g/t Au results at Pioneer South, with peak values of 19.8 g/t Au, and 8.12 g/t Au and 5.83 g/t Au from quartz reefs and dumps from historic workings along a ~ 600 m (undrilled) line of historic workings (Figure 2). These results highlight the potential for high-grade gold from multiple reefs, within an extensive multi-kilometre-scale alteration corridor. Drill targets are being assessed at Pioneer, New Bendigo and Clone.

Location, tenure (including the new ELA6968) and key prospects at Tibooburra, NSW.

Figure 1: Location, tenure (including the new ELA6968) and key prospects at Tibooburra, NSW.

At the John Bull Gold Project (John Bull), located near Grafton NSW, the Company continues to progress regulatory and landholder access approvals to facilitate RC drilling at four high-priority targets. Regulatory approval for drilling of currently planned RC holes at John Bull is in place with landholder access negotiations ongoing.

TIBOOBURRA GOLD PROJECT

(Farm-in with Manhattan Corporation (ASX: MHC))

Pioneer Prospect

The Pioneer prospect (Figure 1) is defined by a > 2 km long + 30 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly1 and 7, multiple lines of historic workings, including shafts up to 76 m depth, and a historic processing hub centrally located within the prospect area (Figure 2).

Recent mapping, integrated with historic work and diamond core review, has highlighted multiple gold-bearing quartz reefs associated with narrow, but continuous NNW-striking, steep to west dipping oblique structures, that cut the regional foliation and isoclinal folded stratigraphy.

Rock chip sampling at Pioneer South returned consistent > 1 g/t Au assays (15 of 20 samples collected are + 1 g/t Au); including 19.8 g/t Au, 8.12 g/t Au and 5.83 g/t Au (Table 1) from high-grade gold reefs that outcrop over approximately 600 m, co-incident with multiple historic gold workings (Figure 2). The Pioneer South target has not been previously drill tested.

Plan view of quartz reefs with recently returned rock chip assays (Novo Resources sampling) at the Pioneer prospect and 30 ppb soil Au anomaly 1 and 7.

Figure 2: Plan view of quartz reefs with recently returned rock chip assays (Novo Resources sampling) at the Pioneer prospect and 30 ppb soil Au anomaly 1 and 7

Previous, broad spaced drill traverses in the central and northern parts of the Pioneer Prospect have returned the following, previously reported peak intercepts2:

  •       5 m @ 6.96 g/t Au from 199 m; including 1 m @ 33.90 g/t Au (PN0002; Appendix 2)2
  •        2m @ 14.74 g/t Au (TP003; Appendix 3)4 from an original 4 m composite @ 4.39 g/t Au3
  •        3.8 m @ 1.90 g/t Au from 69 m (AWPN02A; Appendix 4)4

Table 1 Significant (+1 g/t Au) rock chips returned from recent sampling at Tibooburra.

Sample IDProspectSample TypeEasting (m)Northing (m)Height (m)Au (g/t)
R08594Pioneer SouthMullock Grab58180167307272301.61
R08595Pioneer SouthMullock Grab58180667307352321.42
R08597Pioneer SouthRock Chip58179967307612331.52
R08600Pioneer SouthRock Chip58178467307882411.85
R08651Pioneer SouthRock Chip58178367308102361.58
R08653Pioneer SouthRock Chip58176167308922421.86
R08599Pioneer SouthRock Chip58175767309972394.07
R08654Pioneer SouthRock Chip58172567310102385.36
R08655Pioneer SouthRock Chip58171867310262375.34
R08656Pioneer SouthMullock Grab58171367310382362.17
R08639Pioneer SouthRock Chip58170067310812334.3
R08638Pioneer SouthRock Chip58169867310842348.12
R08637Pioneer SouthMullock Grab581677673118023419.8
R08636Pioneer SouthMullock Grab58166967311812345.83
R08642Pioneer SouthMullock Grab58166767312102271.03
R08623PioneerRock Chip58163967313272268.71
R08622PioneerRock Chip58163467313332251.13
R08621PioneerRock Chip58163267313342251.2
R08679Pioneer NorthRock Chip58156267317352101.03
R08673Pioneer NorthRock Chip58155767317622101.72
R08680Pioneer NorthMullock Grab58152167319272102.09
R08687Pioneer NorthRock Chip581492673204721039.9
R08695Pioneer NorthRock Chip58141267322382301.67
R08643New BendigoRock Chip58756767192181774.1
R08699New BendigoRock Chip58763667190931801.11
R07558Warratta ReefRock Chip58145867255772081.02


Refer to Appendix 1 for full results of all newly reported rock chips from Pioneer. An additional 37 rock chip samples from Pioneer are awaiting assay.

Gold-bearing quartz reefs are typically < 1 m in width and can be traced individually for tens to hundreds of metres. Footwall and/or hanging-wall mineralisation zones adjacent to the quartz reefs can reach thicknesses of 2 m to 5 m. Mineralisation generally forms along structures within poly-deformed, tight to isoclinally folded and a locally intensely sericite and carbonate altered siltstone and shale sequence that occurs within a regional alteration corridor with a multi-kilometre footprint (Figure 2).

Structural data from mapping and orientated diamond core at Pioneer in conjunction with 3D modelling of historic mine workings and drill hole data indicate a moderate N to NW plunge on high-grade shoots developed along the main mineralised structure.

Refer to Appendices 2, 3 and 4 for previous drilling results at the Pioneer prospect.

Long section interpretation showing the Southern Pioneer and Main Shaft targets, historic shafts, previous drilling pierce points (Appendix 2-4)2, 3,4, 7 from broad spaced drilling and recent rock chip results. Targets are high-grade NNW plunging shoots.

Figure 3: Long section interpretation showing the Southern Pioneer and Main Shaft targets, historic shafts, previous drilling pierce points (Appendix 2-4)2, 3,4, 7 from broad spaced drilling and recent rock chip results. Targets are high-grade NNW plunging shoots.

INSET Long section interpretation showing contoured pierce points (m x g/t Au) for the Main Shaft shoot and historic shafts (Appendix 2-4)2,3,4,7

Figure 3b: INSET Long section interpretation showing contoured pierce points (m x g/t Au) for the Main Shaft shoot and historic shafts (Appendix 2-4)2,3,4,7

Potential drill testing on multiple sections is being assessed at Pioneer South, which would target high-grade NNW plunging shoots.

Clone Prospect

The downhole wireline geophysicaI program at Clone was completed by Borehole Wireline Pty. Ltd. and involved surveying 12 existing RC holes (for 1,503 m) previously drilled across two campaigns (Novo Resources in 20255 and Manhatten in 20236). The survey involved collecting televiewer data (optical and acoustic) in order to generate ‘virtual digital diamond core’ to aid in structural interpretation of faults and vein orientations, vein style and paragenesis (Figure 4). Additional geophysical tools, which proved less useful, including resistivity, induction-conductivity and natural gamma, were trialled on select holes to ascertain if these techniques could define lithological variations or alteration.

Downhole wireline imaging and structural data from the start of the 5 m @ 13.74 g/t Au intercept from 23 m in hole TBR0001.

Figure 4 Downhole wireline imaging and structural data from the start of the 5 m @ 13.74 g/t Au intercept from 23 m in hole TBR00015.

(TMAG = Total magnetic field intensity, RH =horizontal resistivity, which helps estimate rock properties like porosity, lithology, mechanical strength, and fracture detection, TWTT = Two-Way Travel Time, C AMP = Compensated amplitude - acoustic pulse intensity, relating to the hardness of the rock, the smoothness of the drill hole wall and the type of fluid in the drill hole , DIP A = dip defined by C AMP not corrected for drill hole orientation, 3D A = 3D acoustic image with structural planes in 3D, 3D O = 3D optical image with structural planes in 3D, DIPT = Tadpole presentation for true dip corrected for orientation of the drill hole (i.e. final useful structural data)).

Data from the televiewer survey has been integrated into the evolving 3D model for gold mineralisation at Clone; which has previously returned results including: 12 m @ 5.90 g/t Au from 16 m5, including 5 m @ 13.74 g/t Au from 23 m (TBR0001)5 and 17 m @ 2.40 g/t Au from 59 m including 9 m @ 4.14 g/t Au from 59 m (TBR0014) 5 as reported from Novo’s maiden drilling campaign at Clone.

The data supports the current interpretation of gold mineralised quartz vein geometries and associated structural trends, including a shallow north plunge on the main shoot at Clone that remains open to the north and at depth (Figure 5).

Drill program assessment is focused on testing the down-plunge potential for the extension of the high-grade shoot to the north and potential parallel mineralised trends.

Clone long section with surface rock chip results, and drilling pierce points 5, 6, with planned follow-up RC drilling pierce points (white dots).

Figure 5 Clone long section with surface rock chip results, and drilling pierce points 5, 6, with planned follow-up RC drilling pierce points (white dots).

New Bendigo

Mapping, surface sampling and re-logging of seven diamond holes have been completed at New Bendigo with the aim of identifying additional mineralisation, potential extensions to exisiting mineralisation, and establishing key controls on the orientation and plunge of the main mineralisation.

Refer to Appendix 1 for results of all newly reported rock chips from New Bendigo, which includes a 4.1 g/t Au (Table 1) outcropping brecciated quartz vein from the main mineralised zone. Most samples collected during recent mapping at New Bendigo are pending results at the time of writing (55 samples).

Wireframing of mineralised domains at New Bendigo is ongoing and currently involves incorporating new information from recent mapping and recent re-logging. New surface sample assay results (currently pending) will be incorporated into updated mineralisation modelling. Surface geological mapping and re-logging have identified a complex pattern of both east and west dipping massive to laminated gold-bearing quartz veins that are locally disrupted by zones of intense brecciation. Mineralisation styles observed at New Bendigo include laminated to massive, narrow quartz veining; saddle-reef-style quartz veining; and at least one occurrence of intrusive (felsic-dyke) hosted mineralisation associated with a parallel mineralised zone to the west of the main New Bendigo mineralisation trend.

Warratta Reef Prospect

Mapping and rock chip sampling (26 samples) were completed in conjuction with 115 soil samples collected on a 40 m x 160 m soil grid. Mapping has identified multiple corridors of quartz veining exploited by historic gold workings within a ~ 1.3 km by 400 m wide zone of altered sediments that trends undercover to the north-west.

The most significant individual line of historic workings (~ 400 m long) targets a steeply W-dipping laminated quartz vein. Mapped mineralisation styles at Warratta Reef include laminated to massive quartz veins, stacked (structurally thickened) zones of quartz veining, quartz-sulphide breccia, and saddle-reef-style mineralisation. Ongoing interpretation from mapping will be integrated with pending assay results from both soils and rock chip samples collected recently to advance potential drill targeting at this prospect.

All 26 submitted rock chips from the recent mapping and sampling campaign are still pending assays at the time of writing. A result of 1.11 g/t Au (Table 1) was returned from a small number of samples collected during earlier reconnaissance. Appendix 1 documents all assays recently returned for Warratta Reef. All (115) soils collected are also pending assay at the time of writing.

New Applications – Tibooburra

An application (ELA6968) for additional tenure, comprising 118 units (~ 350 sq km in area) approximately 20 km southwest of Tibooburra has been lodged (Figure 1). This application is contiguous to current project tenure and includes the northern extension of the Albert Goldfield and numerous historic workings.

JOHN BULL GOLD PROJECT

(Farm-in with TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1))

At the John Bull Gold Project, a ~ 1,750 m RC drill program is planned to test four key, high priority target areas identified to date on the project, including the John Bull Main, John Bull South, Hills Creek West and Diggers North targets. Drilling will commence upon the Company obtaining all required regulatory and land access approvals. Regulatory approvals for the planned RC drilling are in place with landholder access negotiations ongoing.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

QP STATEMENT

Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo’s General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to Exploration Results at Novo’s NSW tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo’s NSW tenure is extracted from Novo’s ASX announcement entitled High-Grade results from RC Drilling at Tibooburra Gold Project released to ASX on 9 July 2025 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) in the Company’s prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM Australia Pty Ltd in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

Novo's Enhanced Exploration Portfolio

#Refer to De Grey’s ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

Appendix 1: Results presented for all recent rock chip samples collected at Tibooburra, NSW. Includes samples collected from the Clone, New Bendigo, Pioneer and Warratta Reef prospects.

Sample IDSample TypeEasting (m)Northing (m)Height (m)Au (g/t)


R07546Rock Chip5810246726565209-0.01
R07547Rock Chip58100067266382080.01
R07548Rock Chip58097467266382060.09
R07549Rock Chip58095867266692060.02
R07550Rock Chip58109967262342230.04
R07553Rock Chip58154967263512000.02
R07558Rock Chip58145867255772081.02
R07559Rock Chip58122867253952250.14
R08583Rock Chip5841816725851198-0.01
R08584Rock Chip58423067258431990.03
R08585Rock Chip58421067258671970.02
R08586Rock Chip58420567258751960.02
R08587Rock Chip58418867258901960.01
R08588Rock Chip5842166725925197-0.01
R08589Rock Chip58423867258931980.01
R08590Rock Chip58424967258601970.02
R08591Rock Chip58428067257911980.01
R08592Mullock Grab58186867305162190.02
R08593Rock Chip58178567307202290.01
R08594Mullock Grab58180167307272301.61
R08595Mullock Grab58180667307352321.42
R08596Mullock Grab58180967306562300.18
R08597Rock Chip58179967307612331.52
R08598Rock Chip58179467307802350.83
R08599Rock Chip58175767309972394.07
R08600Rock Chip58178467307882411.85
R08603Rock Chip58148967320692100.38
R08604Rock Chip58150267320582100.12
R08605Rock Chip58150467321182100.09
R08606Rock Chip58133467320052100.01
R08607Rock Chip5813316731881210-0.01
R08608Rock Chip58129667319602100.02
R08609Rock Chip58153367320552100.21
R08610Rock Chip58152767320532100.37
R08611Rock Chip58157867320712100.04
R08612Rock Chip58129267319572100.02
R08613Rock Chip58128667319562100.06
R08614Rock Chip58130667319992100.01
R08615Rock Chip5813206732622210-0.01
R08616Rock Chip58133467326292100.01
R08617Rock Chip5813466732626210-0.01
R08618Rock Chip58138567325192100.01
R08619Rock Chip5812436732496210-0.01
R08620Rock Chip58114767325032100.03
R08621Rock Chip58163267313342251.2
R08622Rock Chip58163467313332251.13
R08623Rock Chip58163967313272268.71
R08624Rock Chip58163567313182270.06
R08625Rock Chip58163467313132250.03
R08626Rock Chip58163067313052250.01
R08627Rock Chip58163367313002230.01
R08628Rock Chip58159667312852270.03
R08629Rock Chip58159267312882270.04
R08630Rock Chip58161667312582240.03
R08631Rock Chip58165367312292320.11
R08632Rock Chip5816426731248228-0.01
R08634Rock Chip58163867312602240.1
R08635Rock Chip58164967312572260.13
R08636Mullock Grab58166967311812345.83
R08637Mullock Grab581677673118023419.8
R08638Rock Chip58169867310842348.12
R08639Rock Chip58170067310812334.3
R08640Rock Chip58169867310822320.2
R08642Mullock Grab58166767312102271.03
R08643Rock Chip58756767192181774.1
R08644Rock Chip58755967192371760.1
R08645Rock Chip58759867192581760.01
R08650Mullock Grab58763867190931790.12
R08651Rock Chip58178367308102361.58
R08653Rock Chip58176167308922421.86
R08654Rock Chip58172567310102385.36
R08655Rock Chip58171867310262375.34
R08656Mullock Grab58171367310382362.17
R08657Rock Chip58173567310412370.12
R08658Rock Chip58151167315392190.09
R08659Rock Chip58151767315332210.3
R08661Rock Chip58151867315342220.21
R08662Rock Chip58152567315432220.03
R08663Rock Chip58152367315472200.14
R08664Rock Chip58152967315442220.12
R08665Rock Chip58153467315432210.25
R08666Rock Chip58153567315322230.11
R08667Rock Chip58153867315422190.12
R08668Rock Chip58153767315832110.61
R08669Rock Chip58153167315722110.08
R08671Rock Chip58167567316102100.02
R08672Rock Chip58159667316202100.01
R08673Rock Chip58155767317622101.72
R08674Rock Chip58156267317642100.04
R08675Rock Chip58156967317782100.01
R08676Rock Chip58155267317192100.01
R08677Rock Chip58163067317042100.01
R08678Rock Chip58167167317682100.02
R08679Rock Chip58156267317352101.03
R08680Mullock Grab58152167319272102.09
R08681Rock Chip58151567319452100.35
R08682Rock Chip58151767319462100.13
R08683Rock Chip58152367319682100.17
R08684Rock Chip58154767319992100.05
R08685Rock Chip58167567317002100.03
R08686Rock Chip58158267317072100.1
R08687Rock Chip581492673204721039.9
R08688Rock Chip58147967321302100.13
R08689Rock Chip58148167321302100.24
R08690Rock Chip58153067315572130.14
R08691Rock Chip58152867315592120.1
R08692Rock Chip58153467315442170.04
R08693Rock Chip58154267315972100.01
R08694Rock Chip58125867323212290.01
R08695Rock Chip58141267322382301.67
R08696Rock Chip58142267322122300.06
R08697Mullock Grab58140067321572310.1
R08699Rock Chip58763667190931801.11


Appendix 2 – Location of all drillholes including significant intercepts reported by Manhattan for RC drilling at Pioneer. A > 0.1 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54. (ASX 2022 July 28 - Quarterly Activities Report June 2022) 2

Hole IDEasting (m)Northing (m)DipAzimuthDepth (m)From (m)To (m)TypeIntercept (g/t Au)
PN0001581,5616,731,359-61.5291.171502223RC1 m @ 0.55 g/t Au
      9092RC2 m @ 1.66 g/t Au
PN0002581,4636,731,483-62.5588.382348081RC1 m @ 0.68 g/t Au
      199204RC5 m @ 6.96 g/t Au
     incl199200RC1 m @ 33.90 g/t Au
PN0003581,5576,731,420-54.2381.841506770RC3 m @ 1.28 g/t Au
PN0004581,4356,731,459-54.6688.97198104109RC5 m @ 0.34 g/t Au
      107108RC1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au
      124128RC4 m @ 1.53 g/t Au
      146159RC13 m @ 0.51 g/t Au


Appendix 3 – Location of all drillholes including significant intercepts by Awati Resources Limited for DD drilling at Pioneer. A > 0.1 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54. (ASX –02 Dec 2019-Manhattan to Acquire New High-Grade Gold Project in NSW)4

Hole IDEasting (m)Northing (m)DipAzimuthHole Depth (m)From (m)To (m)TypeIntercept (g/t Au)
AWPN01A5815266731487-60.00107.00150.5010.1510.55DD0.4 m @ 1.40 g/t Au
     150.501819DD1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au
     150.502021DD1 m @ 0.31 g/t Au
     150.502728DD1 m @ 0.22 g/t Au
     150.502831DD1 m @ 1.10 g/t Au
     150.50122124DD2 m @ 0.47 g/t Au
     150.50143143.4DD0.4 m @ 0.45 g/t Au
AWPN02A5815546731483-60.0099.0093.8018.920DD1.1 m @ 0.28 g/t Au
     93.806973.8DD3.8 m @ 1.90 g/t Au
AWPN02B5815756731491-60.0078.7078.703336.6DD2.6 m @ 2.10 g/t Au


Appendix 4 – Location of all drillholes including significant intercepts reported by Proto Resources and Manhattan Corporation for RC drilling programs at Pioneer, reported for 4m composite samples only unless otherwise stated. A > 0.1 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations,. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54. (ASX 20 March 2007 03 20 – Proto - Tibooburra Exploration Drilling Results and ASX – 19 April 2021 - Manhattan to Acquire New High-Grade Gold Project in NSW)3,7

Hole IDEasting (m)Northing (m)DipAzimuthHole Depth (m)From (m)To (m)TypeIntercept (g/t Au)
TP0025815746731400-60.0092.00103.006468RC4 m @ 1.10 g/t Au
TP0035815486731400-60.0095.00151.008892RC4 m @ 4.39 g/t Au
      8890RCSplit interval
2m @ 14.74 g/t Au
TP0045815286731400-60.0096.00157.00152156RC4 m @ 1.07 g/t Au
TP0055816136731320-60.0090.0040.005256RC4 m @ 0.31 g/t Au
TP0065815976731320-60.0090.0061.002832RC4 m @ 0.35 g/t Au
TP0075815006732100-60.0084.0085.00RCNSI
TP0085815106731900-60.0086.0091.001620RC4 m @ 0.95 g/t Au
TP0095816606731240-60.0087.0055.003236RC4 m @ 0.58 g/t Au
TP0105816646731240-60.0083.0091.001620RC4 m @ 0.50 g/t Au
TP0115816216731240-60.0083.00133.004852RC4 m @ 0.28 g/t Au
TP0125815716731500-60.0097.0061.00RC 
TP0135815436731500-60.0097.00115.007680RC4 m @ 0.94 g/t Au
TP0145815196731500-60.0095.00151.00108116RC8 m @ 0.43 g/t Au
TP0155815006731850-60.0090.00103.005660RC4 m @ 1.03 g/t Au
TP0165815206731850-60.0095.0073.00RC 
TP0175814866732000-60.0093.0097.005228RC4 m @ 0.62 g/t Au
TP0185814666732050-60.0090.00151.005256RC4 m @ 0.40 g/t Au
TP0195814946732050-60.0090.00103.003640RC4 m @ 1.25 g/t Au
TP0205815106732050-60.0090.0070.00RC 
TP0215815146731996-60.0085.0070.003640RC4 m @ 1.41 g/t Au

 
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

CriteriaJORC Code explanationCommentary
Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • Rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 – 3 kg of material. Sample sites were selected to be representative of the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible. Samples are pulverised in full and analysed for gold using a 50 g fire assay (Au-ICP22) and for multi-elements using a 0.25 g ME-MS61 assay
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): The Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes were drilled with a face-sampling hammer using industry practice drilling methods to obtain a 1 m representative sample. Resolution Drilling (Resolution) used a large capacity RC Rig (UDR1200). Samples were collected over one metre intervals using a rig mounted rotary cone splitter to obtain a split representative sample (and duplicate sample where required) of approximately 2 to 3 kg for assaying. The sample system was routinely monitored and cleaned to minimise contamination. The split samples and any QA/QC samples were placed in Bulka Bags, sealed and then transported to ALS in Adelaide for analysis.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): Diamond holes completed as part of the NSW Department co-operative drilling program were sampled using a combination of cut quarter core (PQ) and chip sampling of the core. The results from the chip sampled core were considered by CSA’s Independent Geologist to be valuable for indicating the presence or absence of significant mineralisation, but not sufficient to give a reliable estimate of gold grade. Quarter PQ core is deemed to be an adequate size sample to represent the material drilled.
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): In 2006 an RC drilling program of 22 drill holes was completed at the Pioneer and Phoenix Projects. Sampling methodology consisted of compositing across 4m intervals from bulk RC samples. A few intervals were resampled later at 1m intervals.
  • HISTORIC Soil Samples at PIONEER were collected by both Matilda Resources in 2006 (1 Orientation Line) and Proto Resources and Investments in 2007 (100 m x 50 m GRID Pattern). Matilda Resources completed one 1 km long orientation soil line at 50 m sample spacing across the Pioneer Reefs collecting both – 5 mm sieved samples and -80 # mesh samples. They also completed grid soil sampling at a spacing of 50 m (sample) by 100 m (line). Samples were pulverised to – 75 um and assayed using Aqua Regia digest, ICP-OES and BOES (Enhanced sensitivity methods) by Genalysis Laboratory Services. Samples were assayed for Au, Ag, As, Bi, Cu, Fe, Mn, Ni, Pb, Sb, Zn. Proto Resources collected 261 soil samples and assayed using the MMI methodology. Soils were collected from 0 – 10 cm depth and sieved to -80 #. Samples were pulverised to -75 um and assayed by Genalysis Laboratory Services by Aqua Regia digest, ICP-OES (GFAAS). Samples were assayed for Au, Ag, As, Bi, Cu, Fe, Mn, Ni, Pb, Sb and Zn.
Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): Drilling used a face sampling hammer using standard RC drilling techniques employed by Resolution Drilling or Profile Drilling, both a specialist RC drilling companies. Downhole surveys were carried out on RC holes using a gyro survey tool every 30 m to record the movement of the drill hole from the planned direction and inclination.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): PQ sized diamond core was recovered below pre-collared zones. Pre-collar depths were nominal and assessed from previous drilling results. Diamond core was marked for orientation for each recovered section but the broken nature of much of the core meant that in most cases it was not possible to confidently orient core using this method. Orientation using pervasive structural fabric was used as a back-up method. Core angle of features such as quartz veins together with the structural fabric gave guides to likely vein orientations. These orientations have been used to assist in interpreting likely ore shoot orientations.
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): No records can be located on Proto Resources RC drilling technique other than RC.
Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): sample weight and recoveries were observed during the drilling with any wet or moist samples,, and sample quality of the drill samples, being recorded. All samples were deemed to be of acceptable quality. RC samples were checked by the geologist for volume, moisture content, possible contamination, and recoveries. Any issues were discussed with the drilling contractor. Sample spoils (residual) were placed in piles on the ground and representative chips collected by sieving part of the pile and washing the oversize component for storage in chip trays and logging.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): The Awati Co-operative diamond drilling consisted of large diameter, PQ sized, diamond core. The large size achieved one of its objectives in a new drilling environment by having no significant core lost.
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): could not locate documentation of drill sample recoveries or methodologies
Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, vein type and vein densities, and alteration.
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): A representative sample of the RC chips was collected from each of the drilled intervals (sampled every 1m), then logged and stored in chip trays for future reference. RC chips were logged for lithology, alteration, degree of weathering, fabric, colour, abundance of quartz veining and sulphide occurrence. All referenced RC chips in trays have been photographed and were stored at the field facility in Tibooburra. Sample spoils (residual) were placed in piles on the ground.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): 2016 diamond drill core was comprehensively logged and initial samples collected at a temporary facility at Tibooburra. Subsequently the core was transported to the Broken Hill facility and further samples collected. The drill core is stored in core trays at the New South Wales Geology Surveys Broken Hill ore facility. The core remains available for further sampling.
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): RC stored drill chip trays were logged after drilling by Awati. Chip trays were subsequently delivered to the NSW Geology Survey for storage. Chip trays are stored at a facility in Perth.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features
  • The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): all samples were collected in numbered calico bags using the rig mounted cone splitter with duplicates, blanks and standards placed in the sample sequence and collected at various intervals. The calico sample bags were then placed in green plastic bags for transportation. Samples were secured and placed into bulka bags for transport to the ALS Laboratory in Adelaide, an accredited Australian Laboratory. Once received by ALS in Adelaide, all samples were pulverised to 85% passing 75 microns (Method PUL-23). For samples that were greater than 3kg samples were split prior to pulverising. Once pulverised a pulp was collected and sent to ALS in Perth for a 50g portion to be subjected to fire assay and AAS finish (Method Au-AA26). Where results returned are >100 ppm Au (over range), the assay is determined using method Au-GRA22. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): Diamond holes completed as part of an NSW Department co-operative drilling program were sampled using a combination of cut quarter core (PQ) and chip sampling of the core. The laboratory’s standard QA/QC procedures were carried out. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Repeatability of assays was assessed and considered well with the tolerance limits for the style of mineralisation under investigation. These samples were secured and placed into bulka bags for transport to the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Adelaide. Once received by Intertek all samples were crushed and subject to fire assay/ICP-OES assaying using 50g portions.
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): RC Drilling (2006): collected 4m composite samples spearing RC samples laid out. They were assayed by ALS Perth using AU-AA26 and ME-ICP41s - AU-AA26 was a standard gold fire assay package, and ME-ICP41s handled multi-element detection, both widely used in sample submissions around 2006. The laboratory completed its own internal QAQC procedures. 1m samples were collected from high grade intervals and were assayed by ALS Perth using AU-AA26. No information regarding QA/QC for the 1m splits could be located.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features. The rock chip sample assay methodology is considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. The method includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission.
  • The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.
  • Down-hole surveying at Clone was conducted by specialist company Borehole Wireline and used probes including Natural Gamma, Induction-Conductivity, Magnetic Susceptibility, Acoustic Scanner, Optical Scanner in open holes for 25 msec and 50ms for Gamma and magnetic susceptibility.
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results – all assay techniques at commercial labs utilized by the three companies are considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation with internal lab QAQC considered appropriate
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): For samples that were greater than 3kg samples were split prior to pulverising. Once pulverised a pulp was collected and sent to ALS in Perth for a 50g portion to be subjected to fire assay and AAS finish (Method Au-AA26). Where results returned are >100 ppm Au (over range), the assay is determined using method Au-GRA22. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): All assays of material from each phase of drilling were conducted at accredited assay laboratories in Australia. Diamond and RC samples were assayed by the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Adelaide for full pulverization (sample size up to 3 kg) and fire assay for gold using a 50 g charge. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. Awati diamond core samples were sent to Intertek (Adelaide).
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): They were assayed by ALS Perth using AU-AA26 and ME-ICP41s - AU-AA26 was a standard gold fire assay package, and ME-ICP41s handled multi-element detection, both widely used in sample submissions around 2006. The laboratory completed its own internal QAQC procedures. Internal QAQC has not been reviewed.
Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • Primary data was collected in the field using Geobank for Field Teams 24.0, which was then forwarded to the database manager email for upload to the Geobank (v2025.0) database, buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server.
    • Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to.
    • No adjustments of the assay data were made.
    • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
    • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): results were reviewed against the logged geology and previously reported intersections. Geological logging was completed by electronic means using a ruggedised tablet or computer and appropriate data collection software. Sampling control was collected on hard copy and then entered excel software before being loaded into Plexer Commercial Database System and loaded into Micromine Software for checks and validation. The primary data has been loaded and moved to a database and downloaded into Micromine Software, where it has been further validated and checked. None of the previously drilled RC or Diamond holes were twinned during this initial drilling programme. Results are stored in an industry appropriate secure database. No adjustment to assay data has been conducted
    • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): Diamond holes at Pioneer by Awati have shown that the initial 2006 RC 4m sample compositing with only a few 1m resamples resulted in that phase of drilling being a very poor test of the mineralisation at that Project (see below). Other results have been verified by Awati Company management, including through gold panning of selected intervals. Geological data was collected using handwritten log sheets, which detailed geology (weathering, structure, alteration, mineralisation), sample quality, sample interval, sample number and QA/QC inserts (standards, duplicates, blanks) into the numbering sequence. This data, together with the assay data received from the laboratory, and subsequent survey data were entered into a secure Access database and verified.
    • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): – no information on data collection could be ascertained. Manhattan Resources validated the drill and assay data prior to release. 4m composite samples in narrow high-grade gold deposits is not a good test of mineralisation as per comment above. 1m split samples are a better estimation of grade.
Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • All surface sample locations were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 zone 54 coordinate system.
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan 2022 Reverse Circulation (RC): The drill collar positions were determined by GPS using a waypoint averaging collection method (± 2m). The grid system used is Map Grid of Australia 1994 – zone 54. Surface RL data was approximated using a Digital Elevation Model created from SRTM Data. Variation in topography is less than 5 metres within the project area.
  • Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD): The drill collar positions were determined using a GPS (±5m). • The grid system used is GDA94 – zone 54. •Surface RL data was collected using GPS and Google Earth.
  • Proto Resources and Investments – 2006 Reverse Circulation (RC): The drill collar positions were determined using a GPS (±5m). • The grid system used is GDA94 – zone 54. Surface RL data collected using GPS and Google Earth.
  • HISTORIC SOILS samples at Pioneer were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 94 zone 54 coordinate system.
Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied. 
  • Limited rock chip samples taken are indicative of potential grade tenor. These do not represent or imply any continuity or scale potential.
  • HISTORIC DRILL SAMPLING – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Drilling at Pioneer ranges from 40 m to 350 m spaced section, with holes on section approximately 30 m to 100m apart. The drilling is broad spaced early-stage drilling
  • Drill spacing is not adequate to constrain or quantify the total size of the mineralisation and further drilling is required.
  • HISTORIC SOILS at PIONEER were collected A): at 50 m spacing on an E-W orientated, 1km long orientation line; B) at a nominal 50 m sample by 100 m spaced GRID pattern on E-W orientated lines.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
  • Rock samples were taken across features with geological data recorded to best reflect unbiased sampling of possible mineralised structures.
  • HISTORIC DRILL – re-release of ASX reported results
  • The orientation to mineralisation in historic drilling is deemed acceptable, with east dipping drill holes intersecting west dipping structures and mineralisation
  • The orientation did not create a bias
  • Historic SOILS at Pioneer are all orientated along E-W Lines.:
Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • All samples are stored and managed on site by internal staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory.
  • HISTORIC DRILL – re-release of ASX reported results
  • Manhattan RC & DD and Awati Co-operative 2016 Diamond Drilling (DD: Chain of Custody was managed by Manhattan staff and its contractors. The samples were transported daily from the site to Tibooburra where they were secured in Bulka Bags and freighted to ALS in Adelaide for analysis. Core from diamond drilling was placed in trays, logged, and processed on site. The core was then secured and freighted Broken Hill for cutting and sampling
  • No comment can be made on historic drilling or surface sample assays from Proto
Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
  • No audits have been undertaken.
  • HISTORIC DRILL – re-release of ASX reported results
  • No Audits or reviews have been conducted on the completed drilling or results.


Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

CriteriaJORC Code explanationCommentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
  • The Tibooburra project comprises tenements EL7437, EL8688, EL8691, EL9092, EL9094 and EL9202 and are held by Awati Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manhattan
  • Novo met (and exceeded) its required minimum spend of $500,000, and is required to spend an additional $1M within the second earn-in period of 12 months to earn the option to form a 70 / 30 unincorporated joint venture with Manhattan, in which Manhattan is free-carried until the completion of a positive definitive feasibility study1
  • The tenement package is covered by two separate Native Title Claims. The Malyangapa Combined Proceedings (NC2022/0002) and the Wongkumara people (QC2008/003). The region is administered by the Tibooburra LALC based in Tibooburra
  • The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments.
Exploration done by other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • Proto Resources and Investments completed an RC drilling program at the Pioneer and Phoenix project in 2006.
  • Meteoric Resources completed RAB and Aircore drilling at the New Bendigo, Phoenix, Pioneer and The Kink prospects in 2011 and 2012. RAB holes at New Bendigo returned very strong gold anomalous results that highlighted the potential for significant gold mineralisation at the New Bendigo prospect. Meteoric Resources also completed soil, stream and rock chip sampling across selected areas of the tenure.
  • Awati Resources completed diamond drilling in 2016 at New Bendigo as part of the NSW department Co-operative Drilling Program and followed up with an RC drilling program in 2018 confirming the gold anomalies in the 2011-2012 RAB drill program.
  • Manhattan Corporation completed additional RC drill programs at New Bendigo, Clone, Phoenix and Pioneer, identifying a substantial high-order gold anomaly at the Clone prospect
  • Matilda Resources and Proto Resources and Investments completed surface sampling at Pioneer in 2006 and 2007 respectively.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation.
  • The Tibooburra Project covers the Tibooburra and Koonenberry Greenstone Belts. The district is widely regarded as the northern extension of the Victorian Goldfields. The project is located at the boundary between two major orogens (Delamarian and Thomson) and mineralisation consists of high-grade laminated quartz-sulphide veins hosted within Cambrian sedimentary rocks intruded by Devonian granites within a tightly folded and faulted domain.
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • Previous location and results from all holes at Pioneer drilled by Manhattan, Awati and Proto are re-reported and listed in Appendix 2, 3 and 4
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • For significant intercepts from RC drilling, no weighted averaging techniques were applied, and all intervals are 1 m in length and grades are not top-cut.
  • Drilling of diamond required weighted average grade calculations but intercepts are generally not significant
  • Intercepts are reported at a 0.1 g/t cut off, with a maximum of 3 m of internal dilution.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., ‘down hole length, true width not known’).
  • Drill testing was previously designed to best intersect interpreted mineralised trends and structures at right angles to minimise bias in sample collection.
  • All intervals are reported as down hole widths.
  • The true width is approximately 70 to 100% of the downhole width
  • Rock sample results are indicative in nature and, whilst representatively sampling the target lithology, do not contain any width or length information other than a qualitative description of the target.
Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams.
Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • All re-reported significant results for the drilling campaigns completed by Manhattan, Proto and Awati are listed in the body text and Appendix 2, 3 and 4, to ensure the data is accurately comparable.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • No additional data.
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
  • Refer to the body of the release. Novo intends to complete additional work at the Tibooburra Project to better understand the mineralisation model. This work comprises mapping, geochemical sampling, interpretation of pending rock chip results and drill testing.


No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

_________________________

1 Refer Proto Resources & Investments - Annual technical report for exploration activities on EL6286. Tibooburra Project. Annual Report for the Period Ending 22 August 2007. Proto Resources & Investments Ltd. Report No. R00030748 (GS2008/0709)
2 Refer to Manhattan Corporation Limited’s ASX announcement dated 28 July 2022 – Quarterly Activities Report June 2022
3 Refer to Proto Resources & Investments Ltd’s stock exchange announcement dated 20 March 2007 – Tibooburra Exploration Drilling Results
4 Refer to Manhattan Corporation Limited’s ASX announcement dated 2 December 2019 – Manhattan to Acquire New High-Grade Gold Project in NSW
5 Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 9 July 2025 – High-Grade results from RC Drilling at Tibooburra Gold Project
6 Refer to Manhattan Corporation Limited’s ASX announcement dated 10 July 2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery
7 Refer to Manhattan Corporation Limited’s ASX announcement dated 19 April 2021 – Drilling Commences

