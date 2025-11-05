Mink Ventures Provides Update

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") announces that following completion of the recent private placement financing, Mink’s exploration crews have been conducting preparatory field work for the fall and winter drill programs at both its Montcalm and Warren Ni Cu Co Projects, Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1).

This work involved assessing and determining access routes for a deep drill hole planned on the Montcalm Property as well as locating and flagging the most efficient water source for the program. The drill hole will test a coincident airborne VTEM anomaly, mag, gravity and 3D borehole induced polarization anomaly located at approximately 500 meters below surface (Figure 2).

Drill preparation work is also underway at the Warren Property. Several priority target areas will be tested. One of the primary targets for the drill program on the Warren Property is the A and B Zone areas where an extremely strong and extensive Mise-a-La Masse anomaly was outlined during the summer program (Figure 3). This anomaly is associated with significant nickel, copper and cobalt values in surface trenches and in Mink’s recent drilling. Crews are currently in the field ground truthing the location of some historical drill holes in the A/B zone with significant Ni Cu values of interest to facilitate the optimum positioning of its drill holes to best evaluate the geophysical responses in Mink’s recent Mise-a-La Masse survey.

The Company anticipates the drilling to commence in mid-November, subject to drill availability and mobilization timelines of its contractor.

In addition, the Company announced that it has changed auditors from McGovern Hurley LLP to Jones & O’Connell LLP.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information disclosed in this release and for further information, see Mink press release September 10, 2025. Mr. Filo is a director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink’s Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects are drill ready and permitted and have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 Common Shares outstanding.

Figure 1: Location Map



Figure 2: (left) Borehole IP Composite Level Plan/Section with Proposed -88 degree Borehole to 600 m;

(right) VTEM Composite Level Plan/Section with Proposed -88 degree Borehole to 600







Figure 3: Warren Compilation Map

