Camping World Holdings, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (CWH)

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CWH). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On October 28, 2025, Camping World issued a press release announcing its third-quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, the press release disclosed that “the Company’s management identified prior period misstatements related to the measurement of the realizable portion of the Company’s outside basis difference deferred tax asset in CWGS Enterprises, LLC.” Accordingly, Camping World revised its 2024 annual report, increasing its reported deferred tax assets by $43.8 million. On this news, the price of Camping World shares declined by $4.17 per share, or approximately 24.79%, from $16.82 per share on October 28, 2025 to close at $12.65 on October 29, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

