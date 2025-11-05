DXCM: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises DexCom, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DXCM) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your DexCom investments, you have until December 26, 2025 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Follow the link below for more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 26, 2024 through September 17, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the FDA; (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants’ purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device’s reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; and (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm.

On March 7, 2025, DexCom disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), that, three days earlier, it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) related to concerns about manufacturing processes and quality management systems at certain of the Company’s facilities. On this news, the price of DexCom shares declined by $7.12 per share, or approximately 9.15%, from $77.84 per share on March 7, 2025 to close at $70.72 on March 10, 2025.

On March 25, 2025, the FDA published the Warning Letter on its website, revealing that DexCom had “adulterated” its G6 and G7 glucose monitors by “modifying the G6 and G7 sensors” without prior regulatory approval, thereby subjecting the devices to “larger inaccuracies” that “cause higher risks for users who rely on the sensors to dose insulin or make other diabetes treatment decisions.” On this news, the price of DexCom shares declined by $1.77 per share, or approximately 2.4%, from $75.32 per share on March 24, 2025 to close at $73.55 on March 25, 2025.

On September 8, 2025, equity research firm Oppenheimer issued a note downgrading DexCom’s rating to “perform” from “outperform.” Oppenheimer also removed its $102.00 price target on the Company’s stock. Oppenheimer cited, among other things, patient concern with the G7’s poor accuracy, failed sensor insertions, abrupt stoppages, and other issues, noting that “field checks point to rising concerns about G7 accuracy/performance.” On this news, the price of DexCom shares declined by $2.51 per share, or approximately 3.1%, from $80.51 per share on September 5, 2025 to close at $78.00 on September 8, 2025.

Then, on September 18, 2025, Hunterbrook Media LLC (“Hunterbrook”) published a report addressing DexCom, entitled “DexCom’s Fatal Flaws.” The Hunterbrook report revealed, among other things, that issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices were more severe and widespread than previously disclosed, citing FDA documents it had procured via a Freedom of Information Act request, as well as various comments from doctors, patients and their families, and former DexCom employees. Specifically, the Hunterbrook report found that “G7 users have been hospitalized and died” following inaccurate glucose readings, linking these deadly incidents to adulterated G7 devices and Defendants’ willingness to cut corners to meet margins. On this news, the price of DexCom shares declined by $8.33 per share, or approximately 11%, from $75.78 per share on September 18, 2025 to close at $67.45 on September 19, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.