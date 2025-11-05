B2Gold Reports Q3 2025 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2025. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2025 Third Quarter Highlights

Gold production of 254,369 ounces : Total gold production in the third quarter of 2025, including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine, was 254,369 ounces. The Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines all exceeded expected production in the third quarter. The Company currently believes that it remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2025 to be the strongest quarter of gold production in 2025.





: Total gold production in the third quarter of 2025, including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine, was 254,369 ounces. The Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines all exceeded expected production in the third quarter. The Company currently believes that it remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2025 to be the strongest quarter of gold production in 2025. Consolidated cash operating costs of $780 per gold ounce produced : Consolidated cash operating costs (see “Non-IFRS Measures”), excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine, were $780 per gold ounce produced ($768 per gold ounce sold) during the third quarter of 2025. Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2025 were better than expected as a result of higher than expected production, lower than expected fuel costs, and a weaker Namibian dollar foreign exchange rate.





: Consolidated cash operating costs (see “Non-IFRS Measures”), excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine, were $780 per gold ounce produced ($768 per gold ounce sold) during the third quarter of 2025. Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2025 were better than expected as a result of higher than expected production, lower than expected fuel costs, and a weaker Namibian dollar foreign exchange rate. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,479 per gold ounce sold : Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) were $1,479 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter of 2025. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2025 were in line with expectations as lower production costs per gold ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditures were offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price. The lower sustaining capital expenditures were mainly a result of timing, and the majority are expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter 2025.





: Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) were $1,479 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter of 2025. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2025 were in line with expectations as lower production costs per gold ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditures were offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price. The lower sustaining capital expenditures were mainly a result of timing, and the majority are expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter 2025. Total production guidance from the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines remains unchanged at 890,000 to 965,000 ounces of gold in 2025; Goose Mine production of between 50,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold in 2025 : Consolidated production guidance for the Fekola Complex, Masbate and Otjikoto mines remains unchanged and is expected to be between 890,000 and 965,000 ounces of gold. Due to the previously disclosed crushing plant issues and lower than budgeted gold grades arising from temporary delays in accessing higher-grade ore from Umwelt underground in the third and early fourth quarter of 2025, B2Gold is modifying its 2025 gold production guidance for the Goose Mine to between 50,000 to 80,000 ounces (previous guidance range of 80,000 to 110,000 ounces). Mining and processing of higher-grade ore from Umwelt underground commenced in late October 2025.





: Consolidated production guidance for the Fekola Complex, Masbate and Otjikoto mines remains unchanged and is expected to be between 890,000 and 965,000 ounces of gold. Due to the previously disclosed crushing plant issues and lower than budgeted gold grades arising from temporary delays in accessing higher-grade ore from Umwelt underground in the third and early fourth quarter of 2025, B2Gold is modifying its 2025 gold production guidance for the Goose Mine to between 50,000 to 80,000 ounces (previous guidance range of 80,000 to 110,000 ounces). Mining and processing of higher-grade ore from Umwelt underground commenced in late October 2025. Attributable net income of $0.01 per share; adjusted attributable net income of $0.14 per share in Q3 2025 : Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $19 million, or $0.01 per share; adjusted net income (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $180 million, or $0.14 per share.





: Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $19 million, or $0.01 per share; adjusted net income (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $180 million, or $0.14 per share. Operating cash flow before working capital adjustments of $180 million : Cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital adjustments was $180 million in the third quarter of 2025.





: Cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital adjustments was $180 million in the third quarter of 2025. Strong financial position and liquidity : At September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $367 million and working capital (defined as current assets less assets classified as held for sale and current liabilities) of $35 million. Working capital at September 30, 2025, reflects the classification of the Company’s gold prepayment obligations as current liabilities. During the third quarter the Company drew $200 million under its revolving credit facility (“RCF”). Subsequent to quarter end, on October 3, 2025, the Company repaid $50 million of the outstanding RCF balance, leaving $650 million available for future draw downs.





: At September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $367 million and working capital (defined as current assets less assets classified as held for sale and current liabilities) of $35 million. Working capital at September 30, 2025, reflects the classification of the Company’s gold prepayment obligations as current liabilities. During the third quarter the Company drew $200 million under its revolving credit facility (“RCF”). Subsequent to quarter end, on October 3, 2025, the Company repaid $50 million of the outstanding RCF balance, leaving $650 million available for future draw downs. Approved development decision on the Antelope underground deposit : On September 15, 2025, B2Gold announced an approved construction decision on the Antelope underground deposit. Subsequent to the release of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Antelope deposit on February 4, 2025, the Company completed further optimization work on a small-scale, low-cost, underground gold mine at Antelope, and believes that the estimated pre-production capital cost can be reduced from $129 million to $105 million. Production from Antelope has the potential to increase Otjikoto Mine gold production to approximately 110,000 ounces per year over the life of the Antelope underground mine.





: On September 15, 2025, B2Gold announced an approved construction decision on the Antelope underground deposit. Subsequent to the release of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Antelope deposit on February 4, 2025, the Company completed further optimization work on a small-scale, low-cost, underground gold mine at Antelope, and believes that the estimated pre-production capital cost can be reduced from $129 million to $105 million. Production from Antelope has the potential to increase Otjikoto Mine gold production to approximately 110,000 ounces per year over the life of the Antelope underground mine. Commercial production achieved at the Goose Mine : The Company achieved commercial production at the Goose Mine on October 2, 2025, based on an internal commercial production measure of 30 consecutive days of average mill throughput at 65% or greater of the mill design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”). During the final 14 days of the period, from September 19, 2025, to October 2, 2025, the mill achieved an average throughput of 3,249 tpd, which represents 81.2% of design capacity.





: The Company achieved commercial production at the Goose Mine on October 2, 2025, based on an internal commercial production measure of 30 consecutive days of average mill throughput at 65% or greater of the mill design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”). During the final 14 days of the period, from September 19, 2025, to October 2, 2025, the mill achieved an average throughput of 3,249 tpd, which represents 81.2% of design capacity. Repurchased $10 million of shares under the Company’s normal course issuer bid : On April 1, 2025, the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted the notice of B2Gold’s intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), which became effective on April 3, 2025 and will expire no later than April 2, 2026. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company bought back 2 million shares for $10 million under the NCIB.





: On April 1, 2025, the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted the notice of B2Gold’s intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), which became effective on April 3, 2025 and will expire no later than April 2, 2026. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company bought back 2 million shares for $10 million under the NCIB. Operations at the Fekola Complex in Mali continue unimpeded : Operations at the Fekola Complex in Mali continue to operate uninterrupted with milling and mining activities operating at full capacity. In addition, the Company confirms all exploration and exploitation permits are valid and in good standing and have not been impacted by the recent permit revocations in Mali. The Company reiterates its 2025 gold production guidance for the Fekola Complex of between 515,000 to 550,000 ounces.





: Operations at the Fekola Complex in Mali continue to operate uninterrupted with milling and mining activities operating at full capacity. In addition, the Company confirms all exploration and exploitation permits are valid and in good standing and have not been impacted by the recent permit revocations in Mali. The Company reiterates its 2025 gold production guidance for the Fekola Complex of between 515,000 to 550,000 ounces. Q4 2025 dividend of $0.02 per share declared: On November 5, 2025, B2Gold’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $0.02 per common share (or an expected $0.08 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2025.





Third Quarter 2025 Results

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 782,948 448,229 2,007,261 1,402,242 Net income (loss) ($ in thousands) 23,123 (631,032) 246,440 (617,328) Earnings (loss) per share – basic(1) ($/ share) 0.01 (0.48) 0.18 (0.47) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted(1) ($/ share) 0.01 (0.48) 0.16 (0.47) Cash provided (used) by operating activities ($ thousands) 171,390 (16,099) 605,259 757,060 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,133 2,483 3,115 2,285 Adjusted net income(1)(2) ($ in thousands) 179,913 29,157 464,602 189,109 Adjusted earnings per share(1)(2) – basic ($) 0.14 0.02 0.35 0.14 Consolidated operations results: Gold sold including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 249,925 180,525 644,307 613,731 Gold sold excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 242,240 180,525 636,622 613,731 Gold produced including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 254,369 180,553 676,575 599,133 Gold produced excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 240,507 180,553 662,021 599,133 Production costs ($ in thousands) 195,154 192,408 517,511 500,452 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 768 1,066 799 815 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce produced) 780 1,061 783 852 Total cash costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,149 1,248 1,133 972 All-in sustaining costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,479 1,650 1,508 1,400 Operations results including equity investment in Calibre(3): Gold sold including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 249,925 180,525 644,307 633,375 Gold produced excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 240,507 180,553 662,021 618,777 Production costs ($ in thousands) 195,154 192,408 517,511 525,578 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 768 1,066 799 830 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce produced) 780 1,061 783 865 Total cash costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,149 1,248 1,133 984 All-in sustaining costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,479 1,650 1,508 1,405

(1) Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

(2) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company’s financial statements, refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”.

(3) Production from Calibre Mining Corp.’s (“Calibre”) La Libertad, El Limon and Pan mines is presented on an approximate 24% basis until January 24,2024, and 14% subsequently until June 20, 2024, which represented the Company’s indirect ownership interest in Calibre’s operations through its equity investment in Calibre. On June 20, 2024, the Company reduced its ownership interest to approximately 4% and determined that it no longer had significant influence over Calibre and as a result, after June 20, 2024, no longer recorded attributable production representing its indirect ownership interest in Calibre’s mines through an equity investment.

(4) Cash operating costs per gold ounce sold, cash operating costs per gold ounce produced, total cash costs per gold ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold do not include the results of pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. At September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $367 million (December 31, 2024 - $337 million) and working capital (defined as current assets less assets classified as held for sale and current liabilities) of $35 million (December 31, 2024 - $321 million). Working capital at September 30, 2025, reflects the classification of the Company’s gold prepayment obligations as current liabilities. During 2025 the Company first repaid the outstanding balance of $400 million on the Company’s $800 million RCF and then drew down $200 million in the third quarter of 2025. Subsequent to quarter end, on October 3, 2025, the Company repaid $50 million on the RCF leaving $650 million available for future draw downs.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

On November 5, 2025, B2Gold’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 (the “Q4 2025 Dividend”) of $0.02 per common share (or an expected $0.08 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2025.

The Company currently has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”). For the purposes of the Q4 2025 Dividend, the Company has determined that no discount will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution, or other intermediary through which they hold common shares for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be subject to the determination of the Board, in its sole and absolute discretion, taking into account, among other things, economic conditions, business performance, financial condition, growth plans, expected capital requirements, compliance with B2Gold’s constating documents, all applicable laws, including the rules and policies of any applicable stock exchange, as well as any contractual restrictions on such dividends, including any agreements entered into with lenders to the Company, and any other factors that the Board deems appropriate at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that any dividends will be paid at the intended rate or at all in the future.

For more information regarding the DRIP and enrollment in the DRIP, please refer to the Company’s website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/stock_info/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

The Company has filed a registration statement relating to the DRIP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that may be obtained under the Company’s profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov/EDGAR or by contacting the Company using the contact information at the end of this news release.

Operations

Fekola Complex - Mali

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 472,582 194,988 1,104,565 721,898 Gold sold (ounces) 137,360 78,889 340,352 318,005 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,440 2,472 3,245 2,270 Tonnes of ore milled 2,572,818 2,466,087 7,361,207 7,449,327 Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.94 1.07 1.70 1.40 Recovery (%) 91.6 92.7 91.5 92.7 Gold production (ounces) 146,883 78,207 367,049 308,931 Production costs ($ in thousands) 104,448 109,857 289,594 276,443 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 760 1,393 851 869 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 772 1,434 830 935 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,319 1,653 1,344 1,066 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,678 2,287 1,760 1,583 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 55,113 64,464 172,495 198,205 Exploration ($ in thousands) — 996 — 3,136

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company’s financial statements, refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”.

The Fekola Mine in Mali (owned 80% by the Company and 20% by the State of Mali) produced 146,883 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2025, above expectations. For the third quarter of 2025, mill feed grade was 1.94 grams per tonne (“g/t”), mill throughput was 2.57 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 91.6%.

The Fekola Mine’s cash operating costs (refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the third quarter of 2025 were $772 per ounce produced ($760 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as a result of lower underground mining costs due to the timing of permit approval, lower site general costs and higher gold production due to higher throughput.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the third quarter of 2025 were $1,678 per gold ounce sold, higher than expected. All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2025 were higher than anticipated as lower than expected production costs per gold ounce sold were offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price and lower than expected gold ounces sold. Gold royalties include higher revenue-based production taxes based on a sliding scale and revenue-based State of Mali funds for the Fekola Mine, which became effective for the first time in March 2025. Lower than expected gold sales were a result of shipment timing and subsequent to quarter end these ounces were shipped and sold in early October 2025.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $55 million primarily consisting of $22 million for deferred stripping, $16 million for Fekola underground development, $11 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds and $2 million for the construction of a new tailings storage facility (“TSF”).

The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal open pits and Fekola underground), owned 80% by B2Gold and 20% by the State of Mali, and Fekola Regional (the Menankoto and Dandoko permits), which will be owned 65% by B2Gold and 35% by the State of Mali. Fekola Regional is located approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine.

On July 30, 2025, the State of Mali granted approval for the Company to commence underground operations, including stope ore production, at the Fekola Mine (“Underground Mining Approval”). After receipt of the Underground Mining Approval, the Company commenced stope ore production at Fekola underground and production is expected to ramp up significantly in 2026 and subsequent years.

The Company reiterates its 2025 gold production guidance for the Fekola Complex of between 515,000 and 550,000 ounces. The Fekola Complex is projected to process 9.56 million tonnes of ore during 2025 at an average grade of 1.84 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 93.4%.

The Company has updated its all-in sustaining cost guidance ranges for the Fekola Complex to include the expected impact of higher royalties than previously forecast as a result of the current higher gold price environment. Cash operating cost guidance for the Fekola Complex remains unchanged between $740 and $800 per gold ounce and all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Fekola Complex is now forecast to be between $1,670 and $1,730 per ounce (previous guidance range of between $1,595 and $1,655 per gold ounce).

B2Gold’s operations at the Fekola Mine continue unimpeded, with milling and mining activities operating at full capacity. In addition, the Company confirms all exploration and exploitation permits are valid and in good standing and have not been impacted by the recent permit revocations in Mali, which were largely a result of inactivity and failure to comply with the provisions of the 2023 Mali Mining Code.

B2Gold remains focused on ensuring the Fekola Complex continues its track record of safe and reliable gold production, providing economic benefits and jobs to the surrounding communities and to the State of Mali.

Masbate Mine – The Philippines

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 226,241 120,115 488,332 328,165 Gold sold (ounces) 64,043 47,960 148,393 142,260 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,533 2,504 3,291 2,307 Tonnes of ore milled 2,170,498 2,197,112 6,640,130 6,409,631 Grade (grams/ tonne) 0.88 0.98 0.88 0.97 Recovery (%) 80.0 72.4 77.9 72.4 Gold production (ounces) 49,519 50,215 146,626 144,512 Production costs ($ in thousands) 49,632 42,697 122,116 123,070 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 775 890 823 865 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 805 811 812 839 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 931 1,039 1,000 1,002 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,108 1,167 1,242 1,174 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 9,916 5,192 35,148 20,229 Exploration ($ in thousands) 602 1,290 1,553 3,039

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company’s financial statements, refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”.

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines continued its strong performance with third quarter of 2025 gold production of 49,519, above expectations. For the third quarter of 2025, mill feed grade was 0.88 g/t, mill throughput was 2.17 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 80.0%.

The Masbate Mine’s cash operating costs (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the third quarter of 2025 were $805 per ounce produced ($775 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as a result of higher than expected gold production as well as lower operating costs primarily due to lower diesel and HFO cost.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the third quarter of 2025 were $1,108 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as lower than expected production costs per gold ounce sold and higher than expected gold ounces sold were partially offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price. Gold ounces sold during the third quarter were higher than anticipated due to the timing of shipments as ounces produced during the second quarter that were shipped and sold in early July 2025.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $10 million, primarily consisting of $4 million for mill maintenance, $2 million for deferred stripping, $2 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds and $1 million for a solar plant.

Production at the Masbate Mine in 2025 is expected to be between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces of gold. The Masbate Mine outperformed expectations in the third quarter of 2025, a continuation of the outperformance experienced in the first half of 2025. At the beginning of 2025, Masbate was projected to process 8.0 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.88 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 79.9%. Throughout the first nine months of 2025, mill throughput exceeded expectations while mill feed grade and gold recoveries have been in line with expectations.

Cash operating cost guidance for the Masbate Mine is forecast to be between $850 and $910 per gold ounce. Higher royalties than previously forecast are expected as a result of the current higher gold price environment. As a result, all-in sustaining costs for the Masbate Mine are now forecast to be at the upper end of the Company’s guidance range of between $1,245 and $1,305 per ounce sold.

Otjikoto Mine - Namibia

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 143,055 133,126 473,294 352,179 Gold sold (ounces) 40,837 53,676 147,877 153,466 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,503 2,480 3,201 2,295 Tonnes of ore milled 873,435 872,722 2,599,497 2,549,847 Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.59 1.88 1.80 1.80 Recovery (%) 98.6 98.8 98.7 98.6 Gold production (ounces) 44,105 52,131 148,346 145,690 Production costs ($ in thousands) 31,947 39,854 96,674 100,939 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 782 742 654 658 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 781 740 638 687 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 922 841 782 749 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,089 896 930 963 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 4,391 609 12,707 26,128 Exploration ($ in thousands) 2,220 1,888 6,433 5,191

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company’s financial statements, refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, in which the Company holds a 90% interest, continued to outperform during the third quarter of 2025, producing 44,105 ounces of gold, above expectations. For the third quarter of 2025, mill feed grade was 1.59 g/t, mill throughput was 0.87 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 98.6%.

Cash operating costs (refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the third quarter of 2025 were $781 per gold ounce produced ($782 per ounce gold sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2025 were higher than expected as higher mill feed grade, gold recoveries and mill throughput were offset by non-recurring expenses related to the conclusion of open pit mining activities.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the third quarter of 2025 were $1,089 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2025 were higher than expected as lower than anticipated sustaining capital expenditures were offset by higher than expected cash operating costs per ounce sold and higher gold royalties resulting from higher than estimated average realized gold price. The lower sustaining capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2025 were mainly a result of timing of expenditures and are expected to be incurred later in 2025.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $4 million, consisting mainly of $2 million for Wolfshag underground development and $2 million of mobile equipment rebuild costs.

On September 15, 2025, the Company announced it had approved a development decision on the Antelope underground deposit. Subsequent to the release of the PEA results for the Antelope deposit on February 4, 2025, the Company has completed further optimization work on a small-scale, low-cost, underground gold mine at Antelope, and believes that the estimated pre-production capital cost can be reduced from $129 million to $105 million. The majority of pre-production capital is expected to be spent in 2026 and 2027. The PEA for Antelope indicates an initial mine life of 5 years and total production of 327,000 ounces averaging approximately 65,000 ounce per year. In combination with the processing of existing low-grade stockpiles, production from Antelope has the potential to increase Otjikoto Mine production to approximately 110,000 ounces per year from 2029 through 2032. The PEA is preliminary in nature and is based on Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the engineering and economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA based on these Mineral Resources will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Antelope deposit that formed the basis for the PEA included 1.75 million tonnes grading 6.91 g/t gold for a total of 390,000 ounces of gold, the majority of which is hosted in the Springbok Zone. The Antelope deposit remains open along strike in both directions, highlighting strong potential for future resource expansion.

Open pit mining activities at the Otjikoto Mine are expected to conclude in the near-term. During mining of the final phases of the Otjikoto pit, ore tonnes and average gold grade mined have exceeded expectations providing more robust ore stockpiles than previously anticipated. The Company’s 2025 gold production guidance for the Otjikoto Mine is between 185,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold. Processed ore will be sourced from the Otjikoto pit and the Wolfshag underground mine, supplemented by existing ore stockpiles. Underground mining operations at Wolfshag are expected to continue into 2028. In addition to the economic potential of the Antelope discovery, exploration results received to date indicate the potential to extend underground production at Wolfshag past 2028.

Cash operating cost guidance for the Otjikoto Mine is forecast to be between $635 and $695 per gold ounce produced and all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Otjikoto Mine is forecast to be between $965 and $1,025 per ounce sold.

Goose Mine - Canada

The Back River Gold District consists of eleven mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometer (“km”) belt and contains the most advanced project in the district, the Goose Mine, which was successfully commissioned in October 2025. The Back River Gold District has significant gold resource endowment and is expected to be a large, long life mining complex.

B2Gold acknowledges our partner the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (“KIA”), who has played a critical role for many years to ensure the development of a successful gold mining operation at the Goose Mine. Respect and collaboration with the KIA is central to the license to operate in the Back River Gold District and will continue to prioritize developing the district in a manner that recognizes Inuit priorities, addresses concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the Kitikmeot Region. B2Gold looks forward to continuing to build on its strong collaboration with the KIA and Kitikmeot communities.

On June 30, 2025, B2Gold announced the inaugural gold pour from the Goose Mine after first ore was introduced to the Goose Mine processing facilities on June 24, 2025. On October 2, 2025, the Goose Mine achieved commercial production, based on an internal commercial production measure of 30 consecutive days with an average mill throughput of 65% or greater of mill design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”). From September 3, 2025, through October 2, 2025, the mill achieved an average throughput of 2,652 tpd, which represents 66% of design capacity. During the final 14 days of the period, from September 19, 2025, to October 2, 2025, the mill achieved an average throughput of 3,249 tpd, which represents 81.2% of design capacity.

The Goose Mine achieved commercial production and is currently operating with the use of supplemental mobile crushing capacity to ensure a consistent feed of crushed ore to the mill, as crushing plant capacity was limited during the third quarter of 2025. The Goose Mine is expected to ramp up to full 4,000 tpd name-plate capacity by the end of 2025 using this supplemental mobile crushing capacity. Permanent optimizations to the primary crushing and secondary grinding circuits and the installation of surge bin capacity are being engineered and designed with a finalized study and remediation plan expected in December 2025. The modifications are scheduled to be implemented in 2026. Continued use of the mobile crusher is expected to allow the mill to run at design throughput until these modifications are implemented.

Open pit mining rates at the Umwelt deposit have continued to meet or exceed expectations during the third quarter of 2025 and underground mining of Umwelt ore is currently ongoing. For the fourth quarter of 2025, mill feed is expected to predominantly come from the Umwelt deposit and is expected to average approximately 6 g/t gold. Gold recoveries have been in line with expectations through the 30-day commercial production period, and are expected to average higher than 90% through the fourth quarter of 2025 and beyond.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $157 million primarily consisting of $52 million of plant construction and mill optimization costs, $9 million of deferred stripping, $6 million for the power plant and $8 million of underground development costs. Costs in the third quarter of 2025 also included $9 million of commissioning costs and $37 million of site general and camp costs capitalized during the ramp up from first pour to commercial production. Capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2025 totaled $395 million and included $115 million of plant construction and mill optimization costs, $16 million of deferred stripping, $22 million for the power plant and $18 million of underground development costs. Costs in the first nine months of 2025 also included $10 million of commissioning costs and $100 million of site general and camp costs capitalized during the construction and ramp up from first pour to commercial production.

Significant construction activities for the first nine months of 2025 included:

Completion of mining in the Echo pit and the commissioning of the pit as a tailings storage facility including construction of the winter deposition infrastructure;

Mining of Umwelt open pit commenced ahead of schedule, with full ramp up achieved during the second quarter of 2025;

Development of Umwelt underground continued, including the development of Fresh Air Raise 1 and 2 to support stope ore production in the fourth quarter;

Continued dewatering of the future site for the Llama pit;

Commissioning of three large glycol heating boilers;

Excavation and construction of foundations for the arctic corridor to the camp; and

Construction of Mechanically Stabilized Earthen (“MSE”) wall for the reclaim tunnel.



Forecast gold production for the Goose Mine for 2025 has been impacted by the crushing plant capacity shortfalls in the third quarter of 2025 and the temporary delay in accessing higher-grade ore from Umwelt underground in the third quarter and early fourth quarter of 2025 as discussed above. Gold production from the Goose Mine in 2025 is now forecast to be between 50,000 to 80,000 ounces (previous guidance range of 80,000 to 110,000 ounces). Mining and processing of higher-grade ore from the Umwelt underground commenced in late October 2025 and the Company reiterates the near-term and long-term gold production estimates at the Goose Mine, which included gold production forecasts of approximately 250,000 ounces of gold production in 2026, approximately 330,000 ounces of gold production in 2027, and average annual gold production for the initial full six years of operations (2026 to 2031 inclusive) of approximately 300,000 ounces per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves. Post-commercial production cash operating costs (refer to “Non-IFRS Measures”) for the Goose Mine in 2025 are now forecast to be between $2,300 and $2,360 per gold ounce produced (previous guidance range was between $1,520 and $1,580 per gold ounce produced). All-in sustaining cost guidance for the Goose Mine is now forecast to be between $3,290 and $3,350 per ounce sold (previous guidance range of between $1,900 and $2,000 per ounce sold). Revised cost guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects the lower forecast production and sales ounces outlined above, and a $15 million increase in capital expenditures expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs are forecast to drop significantly once the operation is ramped up to full operating capacity. As per the Company’s Goose Mine Technical Report filed on March 28, 2025, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs are forecast to be below $1,000 and below $1,400 per ounce, respectively, when the Goose Mine achieves steady state production.

Optimization Studies

Significant exploration potential remains across the Back River Gold District, with a total of $32 million budgeted for exploration in 2025. The Company’s exploration programs have historically been successful in upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and the Company is optimistic that it can successfully upgrade a significant portion of the Inferred Mineral Resources.

In addition, work continues on the multiple optimization studies for the Goose Mine as previously announced in March 2025, including the evaluation of a flotation / concentrate leach process and the potential installation of a SAG mill to be paired in conjunction with the existing 4,000 tpd ball mill, which could expand mill throughput capacity up to 6,000 tpd. The results of these studies are expected to be finalized in late 2025, and are also expected to reflect two additional value drivers for the Goose Mine related to the potential reduction in carbon taxes paid over the life of the mine, and a reduction in the annual amount of fuel consumed as a result of equipment optimizations.

The results of these studies are expected to be finalized in late 2025 or early 2026, at which point the Company will evaluate the economics of each option and pursue the desired choice.

In connection with these studies, B2Gold will be reviewing any regulatory requirements and engaging with the KIA and local communities to ensure any optimization of the Goose Mine provides benefits to all stakeholders.

Gramalote Project Development

The Gramalote Project is located in central Colombia, approximately 230 km northwest of Bogota and 100 km northeast of Medellin, in the Province of Antioquia, which has expressed a positive attitude towards the development of responsible mining projects in the region.

On July 14, 2025, the Company announced the results of a 2025 Gramalote Feasibility study which demonstrated that the Gramalote Project has a meaningful production profile, favorable metallurgical characteristics and positive project economics. The study assumes a mill with an annual processing rate of 6.0 million tonnes per annum, an initial open pit mine life of 11 years, and a processing life of 13 years. The study shows average annual grade processed over the first five years of 1.23 g/t, with a life of mine grade of 0.96 g/t and average annual gold production over the first five years of 227,000 ounces of gold per year, with life-of-mine average annual gold production of 177,000 ounces per year. Financial results include all-in sustaining costs of $985 per ounce over the life of the project, with an after tax net present value of $941 million and an internal rate of return of 22.4%, assuming a $2,500 per ounce gold price.

Due to the desired modifications to the processing plant and infrastructure locations, a Modified Work Plan and Modified Environment Impact Study are required. B2Gold has commenced work on the modifications and expects them to be completed and submitted in late 2025 and early 2026, respectively. Assessment of the Gramalote Project remains ongoing. If B2Gold makes the decision to develop the Gramalote Project as an open pit gold mine, B2Gold would utilize its proven internal mine construction team to build the mine and mill facilities.

The Gramalote Project will continue to advance resettlement programs, establish coexistence programs for small miners, work on health, safety and environmental projects and continue to work with the government and local communities on social programs.

Outlook

The Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines continue to outperform expectations, with total production for 2025 estimated at between 890,000 and 965,000 ounces of gold. On June 30, 2025, the Company announced the first gold pour from its new Goose Mine in Nunavut, with commercial production achieved soon thereafter, on October 2, 2025. The Goose Mine is expected to contribute between 50,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold in 2025. Underground mining of the Umwelt deposit commenced in late October 2025 and will be a strong contributor of high-grade ore at Goose over the next few years. Looking forward, over the first six full calendar years of operation from 2026 to 2031 inclusive, the Goose Mine is estimated to contribute average annual gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces of gold per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves.

The price of gold realized per ounce continues to significantly exceed the original 2025 budgeted gold price of $2,250 per ounce, significantly enhancing the Company’s cash generating activities. The Company remains in a strong financial position and is well placed to complete its budgeted capital and exploration activities for 2025, manage its financial commitments and continue to return capital to shareholders.

Consolidated cash operating cost guidance for the Fekola Complex, Masbate Mine and Otjikoto Mine for 2025 remains unchanged and is forecast to be between $740 and $800 per gold ounce produced. Post-commercial production cash operating costs for the Goose Mine in 2025 are now forecast to be between $2,300 and $2,360 per gold ounce produced (previous range was between $1,520 and $1,580 per gold ounce produced). Higher royalties than previously forecast are expected at each of the Company’s operations as a result of the current higher gold price environment. Consolidated all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Fekola Complex, Masbate Mine and Otjikoto Mine for 2025 are forecast to be at the upper end of the Company’s consolidated guidance range of between $1,460 and $1,520 per ounce sold. All-in sustaining cost guidance for the Goose Mine is now forecast to be between $3,290 and $3,350 per gold ounce sold (previous guidance range of between $1,900 and $2,000 per ounce sold).

The Company has made significant progress in the development and enhancement of existing operations, which continues to be an area of key focus. The commencement of mining activities at Fekola underground in the third quarter of 2025 demonstrates the ongoing commitment of both the Company and the State of Mali to implement the matters laid out in the Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) entered into in September 2024. Fekola underground performance has already exceeded expectations and is anticipated to contribute between 30,000 and 40,000 ounces of gold production in 2025, ramping up significantly in 2026 and subsequent years. Our next key milestone under the MOU is the receipt of an exploitation permit for Fekola Regional which is now expected prior to the end of 2025 with production expected to commence in early 2026.

At the Goose Mine, the Company is pursuing multiple optimization studies, including one study to analyze the potential to increase mill throughput at the Goose Mine from 4,000 tpd potentially up to 6,000 tpd, and a separate study analyzing the implementation of a flotation/concentrate leach process which has the potential to increase gold recovery and reduce processing unit costs. The Goose Mine is currently permitted for mill throughput of up to 6,000 tpd, so no amendment to the project certificate would be required if the Company pursues the mill throughput expansion. The results of these studies are expected to be finalized in late 2025 / early 2026. Once the studies are completed, the Company will evaluate the economics of each option and pursue the desired choice.

In Namibia, the Company was pleased to announce the approval of a development decision on the Antelope underground deposit at the Otjikoto Mine in September 2025. B2Gold believes that the Antelope deposit has the potential to become a small-scale, low-cost underground gold mine that can supplement the low-grade stockpile production during the period from 2028 to 2032 and result in meaningful production profile for Otjikoto into the next decade, with production from Antelope having the potential to increase Otjikoto Mine gold production to approximately 110,000 ounces per year over the life of the Antelope underground mine.

We continue to assess development opportunities and projects which we can put our proven internal mine construction team to work on. Development opportunities being assessed include our wholly owned Gramalote Project. The Company recently completed a feasibility study for the Gramalote Project in Colombia which demonstrated positive economics based on consensus gold prices. The feasibility study included modifications to the processing plant and infrastructure locations and therefore a Modified Environmental Impact Study will also be required. Work on the modifications to the Environmental Impact Study are well advanced and the Company expects it to be completed and submitted shortly following the completion of the feasibility study. Assessment of the Gramalote Project remains ongoing and any construction decision is not expected until late 2026 or early 2027. If B2Gold makes the decision to develop the Gramalote Project as an open pit gold mine, B2Gold would utilize its proven internal mine construction team to build the mine and mill facilities.

Exploration also remains a key focus as B2Gold seeks to both expand its reserve and resource base at its existing operations as well as seeking out greenfield opportunities, including strategic investments in prospective junior exploration companies.

The Company’s ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize responsible profitable production from its existing mines, maintain a strong financial position, realize the potential increase in gold production from the Company’s existing development projects, continue exploration programs across the Company’s robust land packages, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to return capital to shareholders.

Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Andrew Brown, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect the total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% basis. Please see our most recent Annual Information Form for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

Sept. 30, 2025 For the three

months ended

Sept. 30, 2024 For the nine

months ended

Sept. 30, 2025 For the nine

months ended

Sept. 30, 2024 Gold revenue $ 782,948 $ 448,229 $ 2,007,261 $ 1,402,242 Cost of sales Production costs (195,154) (192,408) (517,511) (500,452) Depreciation and depletion (104,665) (88,051) (296,927) (273,505) Royalties and production taxes (92,784) (32,929) (213,291) (96,045) Total cost of sales (392,603) (313,388) (1,027,729) (870,002) Gross profit 390,345 134,841 979,532 532,240 General and administrative (15,249) (13,283) (42,834) (40,389) Share-based payments (6,966) (5,069) (20,969) (14,815) Non-recoverable input taxes (380) (3,353) (12,657) (10,352) Write-down of mining interests — — (5,118) (636) Foreign exchange (losses) gains (15,252) 5,893 4,743 (7,842) Community relations (11,021) (855) (12,579) (1,786) Share of net (loss) income of associates (2,103) (98) (1,925) 4,581 Impairment of long-lived assets — (661,160) — (876,376) Gain on sale of mining interests — 7,453 — 56,115 Gain on sale of shares in associate — — — 16,822 Other expense (6,507) (26,550) (16,977) (34,304) Operating income (loss) 332,867 (562,181) 871,216 (376,742) Losses on derivative instruments (105,701) (6,378) (170,173) (5,674) Change in fair value of gold stream (28,100) (1,957) (80,406) (21,196) Interest and financing expense (4,730) (6,966) (15,307) (24,002) Interest income 3,035 4,011 9,120 17,137 Loss on dilution of associate — — — (8,984) Other income 416 1,777 2,501 1,932 Income (loss) from operations before taxes 197,787 (571,694) 616,951 (417,529) Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (143,945) (74,804) (390,202) (233,085) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (30,719) 15,466 19,691 33,286 Net income (loss) for the period $ 23,123 $ (631,032) $ 246,440 $ (617,328) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 19,313 $ (633,757) $ 231,324 $ (618,010) Non-controlling interests 3,810 2,725 15,116 682 Net income (loss) for the period $ 23,123 $ (631,032) $ 246,440 $ (617,328) Earnings (loss) per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.48) $ 0.18 $ (0.47) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.48) $ 0.16 $ (0.47) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 1,324,279 1,310,994 1,321,491 1,307,134 Diluted 1,482,386 1,310,994 1,475,718 1,307,134





B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

Sept. 30, 2025 For the three

months ended

Sept. 30, 2024 For the nine

months ended

Sept. 30, 2025 For the nine

months ended

Sept. 30, 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period $ 23,123 $ (631,032) $ 246,440 $ (617,328) Mine restoration provisions settled (557) (527) (1,657) (1,468) Non-cash charges, net 301,427 749,620 624,120 1,134,534 Delivery into prepaid sales (144,093) — (144,093) — Proceeds from prepaid sales — — — 500,023 Changes in non-cash working capital 70,929 3,576 84,951 (54,148) Changes in long-term inventory (60,883) (101,769) (102,166) (117,465) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (18,556) (35,967) (102,336) (87,088) Cash provided (used) by operating activities 171,390 (16,099) 605,259 757,060 Financing activities Proceeds from convertible senior unsecured notes, net of financing costs — — 445,913 — Drawdown of revolving credit facility 200,000 200,000 200,000 200,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — — (400,000) (150,000) Equipment loan facility draw downs 4,439 — 16,743 — Repayment of equipment loan facilities (3,687) (2,980) (12,244) (8,886) Interest and commitment fees paid (7,815) (1,075) (12,457) (5,744) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises 29,169 569 35,336 3,014 Repurchase of common shares (9,849) — (9,849) — Dividends paid (25,919) (46,112) (77,430) (137,970) Principal payments on lease arrangements (5,479) (2,797) (16,892) (5,385) Distributions to non-controlling interests (4,824) (5,412) (22,441) (12,700) Other 36 (512) (4,235) 450 Cash provided (used) by financing activities 176,071 141,681 142,444 (117,221) Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests: Fekola Mine (55,113) (64,464) (172,495) (198,205) Masbate Mine (9,916) (5,192) (35,148) (20,229) Otjikoto Mine (4,391) (609) (12,707) (26,128) Goose Mine (157,068) (120,974) (395,364) (366,129) Fekola Regional Properties (5,579) (3,992) (13,752) (13,417) Gramalote Project (11,531) (3,357) (23,475) (10,227) Other exploration (15,738) (18,752) (35,212) (39,164) Redemption of short-term investments 8,465 — 31,009 — Purchase of short-term investments (14,625) — (25,551) — Funding of reclamation accounts (1,806) (2,290) (8,254) (4,995) Purchase of shares in associate — (9,089) (4,800) (9,089) Purchase of long-term investments (10,052) (664) (13,178) (6,916) Cash proceeds on sale of investment in associate — — — 100,302 Cash proceeds on sale of long-term investment — 58,627 — 77,288 Other (103) 7,411 (48) 5,575 Cash used by investing activities (277,457) (163,345) (708,975) (511,334) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 70,004 (37,763) 38,728 128,505 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (11,267) 2,036 (8,471) (4,287) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 308,491 466,840 336,971 306,895 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 367,228 $ 431,113 $ 367,228 $ 431,113





B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at September 30,

2025

As at December 31,

2024

Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 367,228 $ 336,971 Receivables, prepaids and other 54,177 41,059 Value-added and other tax receivables 50,522 46,173 Inventories 598,542 477,586 1,070,469 901,789 Long-term investments 178,415 76,717 Value-added tax receivables 322,840 244,147 Mining interests 3,766,734 3,291,435 Investments in associates 94,292 91,417 Long-term inventories 170,056 134,529 Other assets 73,242 73,964 Deferred income taxes 16,168 — $ 5,692,216 $ 4,813,998 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 156,984 $ 156,352 Current income and other taxes payable 242,686 103,557 Current portion of prepaid gold sales 423,399 272,781 Current portion of long-term debt 30,071 16,419 Current portion of derivative instruments 137,144 1,606 Current portion of gold stream obligation 17,000 6,900 Current portion of mine restoration provisions 6,140 7,170 Other current liabilities 22,147 15,902 1,035,571 580,687 Long-term debt 607,541 421,464 Gold stream obligation 229,551 159,525 Prepaid gold sales — 265,329 Mine restoration provisions 158,045 140,541 Deferred income taxes 203,109 169,738 Derivative instruments 37,374 2,760 Employee benefits obligation 23,926 18,410 Other long-term liabilities 26,316 19,847 2,321,433 1,778,301 Equity Shareholders’ equity Share capital 3,560,342 3,510,271 Contributed surplus 155,397 91,184 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,201) (102,771) Retained deficit (364,460) (515,619) 3,325,078 2,983,065 Non-controlling interests 45,705 52,632 3,370,783 3,035,697 $ 5,692,216 $ 4,813,998

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold

“Cash operating costs per gold ounce” and “total cash costs per gold ounce” are common financial performance measures in the gold mining industry but, as non-IFRS measures, they do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures, along with sales, are considered to be a key indicator of the Company’s ability to generate earnings and cash flow from its mining operations.

Cash cost figures are calculated on a sales basis in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard is the accepted standard of reporting cash cost of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Cash operating costs and total cash costs per gold ounce sold are derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include post-commercial production mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, royalties and production taxes, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 104,448 49,632 31,947 9,127 195,154 Royalties and production taxes 76,717 9,963 5,725 380 92,785 Less pre-commercial production costs — — — (9,507) (9,507) Total cash costs 181,165 59,595 37,672 — 278,432 Gold sold (ounces) 137,360 64,043 40,837 7,685 249,925 Less pre-commercial production sold (ounces) — — — (7,685) (7,685) Gold sold from commercial production (ounces) 137,360 64,043 40,837 — 242,240 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 760 775 782 — 768 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,319 931 922 — 1,149





For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 109,857 42,697 39,854 192,408 — 192,408 Royalties and production taxes 20,511 7,120 5,298 32,929 — 32,929 Total cash costs 130,368 49,817 45,152 225,337 — 225,337 Gold sold (ounces) 78,889 47,960 53,676 180,525 — 180,525 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,393 890 742 1,066 — 1,066 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,653 1,039 841 1,248 — 1,248





For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 289,594 122,116 96,674 9,127 517,511 Royalties and production taxes 167,768 26,213 18,931 380 213,292 Less pre-commercial production costs — — — (9,507) (9,507) Total cash costs 457,362 148,329 115,605 — 721,296 Gold sold (ounces) 340,352 148,393 147,877 7,685 644,307 Less pre-commercial production sold (ounces) — — — (7,685) (7,685) Gold sold from commercial production (ounces) 340,352 148,393 147,877 — 636,622 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 851 823 654 — 799 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,344 1,000 782 — 1,133





For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 276,443 123,070 100,939 500,452 25,126 525,578 Royalties and production taxes 62,561 19,420 14,064 96,045 1,565 97,610 Total cash costs 339,004 142,490 115,003 596,497 26,691 623,188 Gold sold (ounces) 318,005 142,260 153,466 613,731 19,644 633,375 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 869 865 658 815 1,279 830 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,066 1,002 749 972 1,359 984

Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced

In addition to cash operating costs on a per gold ounce sold basis, the Company also presents cash operating costs on a per gold ounce produced basis. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced is derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include post-commercial production mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, less silver by-product credits. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced do not include pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce produced to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 104,448 49,632 31,947 9,127 195,154 Inventory sales adjustment 8,880 (9,762) 2,509 4,965 6,592 Pre-commercial production costs — — — (14,092) (14,092) Cash operating costs 113,328 39,870 34,456 — 187,654 Gold produced (ounces) 146,883 49,519 44,105 13,862 254,369 Less pre-commercial gold production — — — (13,862) (13,862) Adjusted gold produced (ounces) 146,883 49,519 44,105 — 240,507 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 772 805 781 780





For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 109,857 42,697 39,854 192,408 — 192,408 Inventory sales adjustment 2,330 (1,955) (1,294) (919) — (919) Cash operating costs 112,187 40,742 38,560 191,489 — 191,489 Gold produced (ounces) 78,207 50,215 52,131 180,553 — 180,553 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 1,434 811 740 1,061 — 1,061





For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 289,594 122,116 96,674 9,127 517,511 Inventory sales adjustment 15,174 (2,983) (2,083) 6,143 16,251 Pre-commercial production costs — — — (15,270) (15,270) Cash operating costs 304,768 119,133 94,591 — 518,492 Gold produced (ounces) 367,049 146,626 148,346 14,554 676,575 Less pre-commercial gold production — — — (14,554) (14,554) Adjusted gold produced (ounces) 367,049 146,626 148,346 — 662,021 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 830 812 638 783





For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 276,443 123,070 100,939 500,452 25,126 525,578 Inventory sales adjustment 12,505 (1,767) (854) 9,884 — 9,884 Cash operating costs 288,948 121,303 100,085 510,336 25,126 535,462 Gold produced (ounces) 308,931 144,512 145,690 599,133 19,644 618,777 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 935 839 687 852 1,279 865

All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, a non-regulatory association of the world’s leading gold mining companies established to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors, provided guidance for the calculation of the measure “all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce”, but as a non-IFRS measure, it does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The original World Gold Council standard became effective January 1, 2014, with further updates announced on November 16, 2018, which were effective starting January 1, 2019.

Management believes that the all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has applied the principles of the World Gold Council recommendations and has reported all-in sustaining costs on a sales basis. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

B2Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per ounce as the sum of post-commercial production cash operating costs, royalties and production taxes, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, sustaining lease expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, share-based payment expenses related to restricted share units/deferred share units/performance share units/restricted phantom units (“RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs”), community relations expenditures, reclamation liability accretion and realized (gains) losses on fuel derivative contracts, all divided by the total post-commercial production gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Corporate Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 104,448 49,632 31,947 9,127 — 195,154 Royalties and production taxes 76,717 9,963 5,725 380 — 92,785 Corporate administration 4,265 630 1,011 — 9,343 15,249 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 13 — — — 2,612 2,625 Community relations 464 91 466 10,000 — 11,021 Reclamation liability accretion 637 333 235 1,132 — 2,337 Realized losses on derivative contracts 139 85 13 — — 237 Sustaining lease expenditures 87 320 1,246 — 359 2,012 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 43,778 9,886 3,480 — — 57,144 Sustaining mine exploration(2) — 48 346 — — 394 Total all-in sustaining costs 230,548 70,988 44,469 20,639 12,314 378,958 Less all-in sustaining costs related to pre-commercial production — — — (20,639) — (20,639) Total all-in sustaining costs from commercial production 230,548 70,988 44,469 — 12,314 358,319 Gold Sold (ounces) 137,360 64,043 40,837 7,685 — 249,925 Less pre-commercial production ounces — — — (7,685) — (7,685) Gold Sold from commercial production (ounces) 137,360 64,043 40,837 — — 242,240 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,678 1,108 1,089 — — 1,479

1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 55,113 9,916 4,391 157,068 226,488 Fekola underground (11,335) — — — (11,335) Pre-production capital expenditures — — — (157,068) (157,068) Other — (30) (911) — (941) Sustaining capital expenditures 43,778 9,886 3,480 — 57,144

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration — 602 2,220 5,619 8,441 Non-sustaining exploration — (554) (1,874) (5,619) (8,047) Sustaining mine exploration — 48 346 — 394

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 109,857 42,697 39,854 — 192,408 — 192,408 Royalties and production taxes 20,511 7,120 5,298 — 32,929 — 32,929 Corporate administration 2,736 537 806 9,204 13,283 — 13,283 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 28 — — 3,622 3,650 — 3,650 Community relations 168 109 578 — 855 — 855 Reclamation liability accretion 479 321 245 — 1,045 — 1,045 Realized gains on derivative contracts 55 32 21 — 108 — 108 Sustaining lease expenditures 82 312 234 502 1,130 — 1,130 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 45,533 4,644 575 — 50,752 — 50,752 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 996 203 485 — 1,684 — 1,684 Total all-in sustaining costs 180,445 55,975 48,096 13,328 297,844 — 297,844 Gold sold (ounces) 78,889 47,960 53,676 — 180,525 — 180,525 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 2,287 1,167 896 — 1,650 — 1,650

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 64,464 5,192 609 70,265 — 70,265 Fekola underground (20,252) — — (20,252) — (20,252) Road construction 1,321 — — 1,321 — 1,321 Land acquisitions — (528) — (528) — (528) Other — (20) (34) (54) — (54) Sustaining capital expenditures 45,533 4,644 575 50,752 — 50,752

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 996 1,290 1,888 4,174 — 4,174 Regional exploration — (1,087) (1,403) (2,490) — (2,490) Sustaining mine exploration 996 203 485 1,684 — 1,684

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Corporate Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 289,594 122,116 96,674 9,127 — 517,511 Royalties and production taxes 167,768 26,213 18,931 380 — 213,292 Corporate administration 10,793 1,698 3,298 — 27,045 42,834 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 43 — — — 10,813 10,856 Community relations 1,138 272 1,169 10,000 — 12,579 Reclamation liability accretion 1,949 1,013 744 1,132 — 4,838 Realized losses on derivative contracts 760 466 95 — — 1,321 Sustaining lease expenditures 251 961 3,658 — 1,329 6,199 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 126,612 31,466 11,694 — — 169,772 Sustaining mine exploration(2) — 118 1,191 — — 1,309 Total all-in sustaining costs 598,908 184,323 137,454 20,639 39,187 980,511 Less all-in sustaining costs related to pre-commercial production — — — (20,639) — (20,639) Total all-in sustaining costs from commercial production 598,908 184,323 137,454 — 39,187 959,872 Gold Sold (ounces) 340,352 148,393 147,877 7,685 — 644,307 Less pre-commercial production ounces — — — (7,685) — (7,685) Gold Sold from commercial production (ounces) 340,352 148,393 147,877 — — 636,622 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,760 1,242 930 — — 1,508

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 172,495 35,148 12,707 395,364 615,714 Fekola underground (45,883) — — — (45,883) Pre-production capital expenditures — — — (395,364) (395,364) Other — (3,682) (1,013) — (4,695) Sustaining capital expenditures 126,612 31,466 11,694 — 169,772

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration — 1,553 6,433 15,941 23,927 Non-sustaining exploration — (1,435) (5,242) (15,941) (22,618) Sustaining mine exploration — 118 1,191 — 1,309

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 276,443 123,070 100,939 — 500,452 25,126 525,578 Royalties and production taxes 62,561 19,420 14,064 — 96,045 1,565 97,610 Corporate administration 8,011 1,599 3,692 27,087 40,389 1,463 41,852 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 95 — — 12,618 12,713 — 12,713 Community relations 419 139 1,228 — 1,786 — 1,786 Reclamation liability accretion 1,372 935 735 — 3,042 — 3,042 Realized gains on derivative contracts (365) (220) (10) — (595) — (595) Sustaining lease expenditures 249 939 1,024 1,506 3,718 — 3,718 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 151,468 19,321 25,078 — 195,867 2,392 198,259 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 3,136 1,801 1,111 — 6,048 — 6,048 Total all-in sustaining costs 503,389 167,004 147,861 41,211 859,465 30,546 890,011 Gold sold (ounces) 318,005 142,260 153,466 — 613,731 19,644 633,375 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,583 1,174 963 — 1,400 1,555 1,405

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 198,205 20,229 26,128 244,562 2,392 246,954 Fekola underground (46,128) — — (46,128) — (46,128) Road construction (609) — — (609) — (609) Land acquisition — (648) — (648) — (648) Other — (260) (1,050) (1,310) — (1,310) Sustaining capital expenditures 151,468 19,321 25,078 195,867 2,392 198,259

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre

equity investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 3,136 3,039 5,191 11,366 — 11,366 Regional exploration — (1,238) (4,080) (5,318) — (5,318) Sustaining mine exploration 3,136 1,801 1,111 6,048 — 6,048

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share – basic are non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company adjusted for non-recurring items and also significant recurring non-cash items. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share – basic as adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted number of common shares outstanding.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic is appropriate to provide additional information to investors regarding items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future or that management does not believe to be a reflection of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management further believes that its presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of our operations and the performance of our core business. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is set out in the table below:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ (000’s) (000’s) (000’s) (000’s) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period: 19,313 (633,757 ) 231,324 (618,010 ) Adjustments for non-recurring and significant recurring non-cash items: Unrealized losses on derivative instruments 101,715 6,270 172,370 6,269 Change in fair value of gold stream 28,100 1,957 80,406 21,196 Realized gain on total return swap — — (7,731 ) — Write-down of mining interests — — 5,118 636 Impairment of long-lived assets — 661,160 — 858,301 Gain on sale of mining interests — (7,453 ) — (56,115 ) Gain on sale of shares in associate — — — (16,822 ) Regulatory dispute settlement — 15,089 — 15,089 Loss on dilution of associate — — — 8,984 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 30,785 (14,109 ) (16,885 ) (30,419 ) Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period 179,913 29,157 464,602 189,109 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,324,279 1,310,994 1,321,491 1,307,134 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company per share–basic ($/share) 0.14 0.02 0.35 0.14



