Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085



WHY?: On October 5, 2023, the Maison Solutions filed its prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold 2,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $4.00 per share. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $10 million from the Offering.



On December 15, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Hindenburg Research published a report about Maison, alleging a number of “red flags” concerning potentially illegal activities.



An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying complaint survived a motion to dismiss.



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Maison $MSS

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com