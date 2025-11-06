More Stable, More Accurate, More Efficient: CHCNAV Fully Energised on Opening Day

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Agritechnica 2025, CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) maintained strong momentum at its booth (Hall 21 · F16): from the moment the exhibition opened, it drew a large crowd, with multiple demonstrations in the technical area attracting full audiences. OEMs, distributors, agricultural service providers, and growers from across Europe and around the world showed keen interest in the Precision Agriculture solutions.

The booth simultaneously showcased product combinations such as GNSS Guidance, Vision Guidance, Row Guidance, ISOBUS Terminal, Land Leveling System, Spray Control System and Farm Management System, providing an integrated pathway for the complete agricultural chain of “Tillage – Seeding – Crop Management – Harvesting”.

New Partnership Information

At this year’s exhibition, we announced the collaboration between CNH and CHC Navigation (CHCNAV). In the partnership, CNH, using the brand of FleetPro, will offer guidance kits with 10-inch and 12-inch displays, available with both hydraulic and assisted steering options. The kits are compatible with all brands and models, making precision tools accessible for mixed Fleets. CNH’s FleeTPro line of aftermarket parts will be available at all Case IH, New Holland and STEYR authorized dealerships across the EMEA region.

CNH is a world-class global company in equipment, technology, and services. Guided by its mission of “Breaking New Ground”, it focuses on innovation, sustainability, and productivity — continuously providing strategic direction and R&D investment for its global and regional brands.

Its agricultural and construction machinery portfolio includes brands such as Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR, while its technology brands — Raven (Digital Agriculture and Autonomy) and Hemisphere (High-Precision Satellite Positioning and Orientation) — build a 360° capability ecosystem that extends from complete machines to digital platforms. On the construction side, CNH also operates comprehensive product lines under CASE and New Holland Construction, together with a growing electrification strategy.





Brand and Product Highlights

Highlight 1: Precision Agriculture Platform (NX600 Series × AgNav 5)

ISOBUS Full-Stack Interoperability: Natively supports UT terminal display and control; TC-SC (up to 255 sections) enables automatic section control; TC-GEO enables variable rate application; AUX-N provides extended control options. In mixed-fleet and multi-brand implement environments, it bridges the crucial link between “Guidance – Implement – Task”.

SteerReady Compatibility: Rapid integration with multiple major OEM SteerReady models reduces hydraulic/motor installation and wiring time, making system transfer between machines more efficient — highly appreciated by end users.



More Guidance Lines = Broader Scenario Adaptation: AB, A+, Curve/Adaptive Curve, Headland, Centre Pivot, and other “9+” modes combined with AgNav 5’s headland strategies suit irregular boundaries, long plots, and hilly terrain.



User Experience: NX612 features a 12" large display with a smooth split-screen interface, showing guidance, ISOBUS widgets, and camera feeds simultaneously; supports four-way surround-view cameras to enhance visibility and safety during low-speed steering and headland turning.



Template Reuse: AgNav 5 enables one-click saving of guidance lines, headland strategies, task parameters, and prescription maps, allowing cross-field and cross-season “one-click replication” — ensuring a consistently stable experience year after year.

Highlight 2: Application Control (SprayX100 Intelligent Spraying System)

Comprehensive Functions and Reliable Precision:

Overlap Detection + Automatic Section Control: Prevents over- or under-spraying.

Boundary Detection: Automatically shuts off boom/sections when crossing field boundaries.

Automatic Rate Control (Target L/ha): Maintains consistent flow rate with vehicle speed and terrain changes.

Auto Start/Stop Linkage: Activates valves automatically upon implement engagement or disengagement, reducing manual operations.

Multi-Level Alerts: Includes spray accuracy, pressure, tank level, and overspeed warnings.

Team Operation: Enables multi-machine collaboration for enhanced efficiency in large-scale field operations.



Interface and Extension: 10" or 12" touchscreen terminal + ISOBUS ECU, with up to 13 section valves; key information is displayed clearly and intuitively.



Coordination with Guidance: Works in conjunction with NX series guidance lines and headland strategies to ensure accurate spraying even in complex field shapes; combined with VG100 visual guidance, it automatically finds crop rows when plant lines deviate from original guidance — achieving a truly closed loop of “See (Guidance) + Spray (Control)”.

Highlight 3: End-Implements and Terrain Control Expansion (IS100 / HG100 / VG100 / IC100)

IS100 (Implement Guidance): Uses the actual implement position as reference to eliminate drift, significantly improving row spacing and straightness — ideal for slopes, hillsides, and trailed implements.



HG100 (Harvest Guidance): Ensures row-accurate harvesting of crops like maize, reducing losses and lodging.



VG100 (Visual Guidance): Employs proprietary camera and AI-based crop-row recognition to generate dynamic guidance lines — avoids plant damage, minimises manual offset corrections, maintains optimal speed band; supports additional crop types via OTA updates.



IC100 (Land Levelling System): Controls blade or grader height and slope according to target design; supports design surface import and operation trace recording. When combined with AgNav 5 route and headland templates, it achieves consistent one-pass levelling — establishing the base surface for precise seeding and variable fertilisation.

Tillage · Seeding · Crop Management · Harvesting

Tillage (Soil Preparation / Deep Loosening / Trenching / Levelling)





Core Combination: NX600 × AgNav 5 + ISOBUS + SteerReady + IC100 Levelling System



Highlights:

Straight-line stability and headland template management.

IC100 demonstration comparing single-slope/double-slope control (“manual vs automatic” blade passes and surface consistency).

End-to-end workflow: Design surface import – Guidance – Levelling – Operation Trace – FMS Archiving.



Value: Getting the lines and elevations right the first time reduces passes, saves fuel and labour, and lays a solid foundation for the “Seeding – Management – Harvesting” processes.

Seeding (Planting / Variable Fertilisation)





Core Combination: NX600 × AgNav 5 + IS100 + TC-GEO Variable Application.



Highlights:

Curve/adaptive curve seeding paths for complex plots.

Improved row spacing precision through IS100 + adaptive curve combination.

Prescription map (ISOXML/Shapefile/CSV) import and execution.

Unified management and reuse of task parameters and prescriptions in FarmMaster.



Value: Turns “path templates and row accuracy” into efficiency; ensures precise implementation of variable rate application.

Crop Management (Cultivation / Spraying / Field Maintenance)





Core Combination: VG100 Visual Guidance + SprayX100 Spraying Control + NX600 × AgNav 5 + FarmMaster.



Highlights:

VG100 automatically detects and follows rows when crop lines deviate from guidance.

Full demonstration of SprayX100 features — overlap/boundary detection, auto section, rate control, start/stop linkage, multi-alert system.

Team operation efficiency observation.

Task records – visualisation and traceability via FMS.



Value: Truly achieves “See and Spray” — improving input efficiency, traceability, and compliance.

Harvesting





Core Combination: HG100 Row Guidance + NX600 × AgNav 5 + FarmMaster.



Highlights:

Row maintenance and boundary finishing during crop harvesting.

Archiving and report traceability of task trajectory, speed, alerts, and working width.



Value: Ensures the complete reuse of paths and strategies “from seeding to harvesting”, guaranteeing consistent and traceable operations throughout the season.

Why It Matters

Future-Ready Compatibility and Openness: Aligning with the long-term trend of mixed fleets and cross-brand collaboration, the partnership focuses on “open adaptation and process reuse”, enabling precision agriculture capabilities to migrate seamlessly across machine types and model generations.



Turning “Good Experience” into “Replicable Success”: From guidance and task control to templates and data archiving, the collaboration emphasises “can next season reproduce last season’s success with one click” — transforming a single achievement into continuous success.



Channel and Service Synergy: Combining the extensive network and standardised service of OEM partners with CHCNAV’s product iteration and local support delivers users balanced certainty in availability, delivery speed, and operational experience.



From Efficiency to Sustainability: Reducing over- and under-spraying, improving row spacing and straightness, and strengthening data traceability — ensuring lower inputs, more stable results, and easier compliance auditing, providing dual assurance for green agriculture and operational resilience.



Integrated Capability of Guidance – Control – Vision – Levelling – FMS: Enables users to achieve a more predictable input-output ratio and easily auditable compliance across multiple crops, terrains, and fleet types.

Three Key Takeaways:

Ecosystem Integration: Enabling seamless collaboration of guidance, task control, and digital management across more brands and models. Service Closed-Loop: Improving efficiency across the full chain of “installation – operation – upgrade” through standardised maintenance and remote support. Long-Term Value: Accumulating operational insights from traceable data assets to support more scientific input-output decisions.



