Syensqo third quarter 2025 results

Underlying EBITDA of €326 million, resilient margin performance; Strong cash generation with FCF of €250 million in Q3; Agreement to divest Oil & Gas, advancing pure play specialty strategy

Brussels, November 6, 2025, 7.00am CET

Q3 2025 Highlights

Net sales of €1.52 billion impacted by unfavourable year-on-year foreign exchange movements (-5%), lower volumes (-1%); Strong year-on-year growth in Technology Solutions;

of €1.52 billion impacted by unfavourable year-on-year foreign exchange movements (-5%), lower volumes (-1%); Strong year-on-year growth in Technology Solutions; Gross profit of €484 million decreased by 15% year-on-year, primarily driven by lower volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, resulting in gross margin of 31.9%; On a sequential basis, gross margin was unchanged;

of €484 million decreased by 15% year-on-year, primarily driven by lower volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, resulting in of 31.9%; On a sequential basis, gross margin was unchanged; Underlying EBITDA of €326 million decreased by 10% year-on-year organically, primarily due to lower underlying EBITDA in Specialty Polymers and Novecare partially offset by structural cost savings; On a sequential basis, underlying EBITDA decreased by 3%;

of €326 million decreased by 10% year-on-year organically, primarily due to lower underlying EBITDA in Specialty Polymers and Novecare partially offset by structural cost savings; On a sequential basis, underlying EBITDA decreased by 3%; Underlying EBITDA margin remains resilient, expanded 40 basis points sequentially to 21.5%, primarily driven by Specialty Polymers;

remains resilient, expanded 40 basis points sequentially to 21.5%, primarily driven by Specialty Polymers; Underlying net profit , Syensqo share of €110 million;

, Syensqo share of €110 million; Operating cash flow of €331 million; Free cash flow of €250 million;

of €331 million; of €250 million; Agreement to divest the Oil & Gas business unit for an enterprise value of €135 million, or c.7x EV/EBITDA





Underlying (€ million) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2025 YoY change YoY organic QoQ change 9M 2025 9M 2024 YoY change YoY organic Net sales 1,517 1,633 1,586 -7.1% -2.5% -4.4% 4,722 4,965 -4.9% -2.5% Gross profit 484 572 506 -15.3% - -4.3% 1,504 1,737 -13.4% - Gross profit margin 31.9% 35.0% 31.9% -310 bps - 0 bps 31.9% 35.0% -310 bps - Underlying EBITDA 326 374 335 -12.8% -9.8% -2.7% 973 1,114 -12.7% -11.1% Underlying EBITDA margin 21.5% 22.9% 21.1% -140 bps -170 bps 40 bps 20.6% 22.4% -180 bps -200 bps Operating cash flow 331 210 20 57.9% - n.m. 526 496 6.0% - Free cash flow 250 27 -67 n.m. - n.m. 220 65 n.m. - Cash conversion (LTM) 76% 69% 72% 690 bps - 370 bps 76% 69% 690 bps - ROCE (LTM) 6.5% 8.1% 6.9% -160 bps - -40 bps 6.5% 8.1% -160 bps -

Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO

“The third quarter saw us deliver a resilient margin and strong free cash flow generation in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our strong value proposition, and continued focus on what we can control drove another quarter of sequential EBITDA margin improvement. In addition, we have continued to execute our pure play specialty strategy with the recently announced divestment of the Oil & Gas business at an attractive valuation.

“For the balance of the year we continue to see a slower recovery in volumes and have adjusted our full year outlook accordingly, broadly aligned with consensus expectations.

“Finally, it has been the privilege of my career to serve Syensqo and its exceptional people for the past seven years. Together, we raised our ambitions, navigated crises, accomplished the historic demerger with Solvay, and launched one of the industry’s most innovative specialty companies. I want to express my deepest gratitude to every team member, whose dedication and belief made this transformation possible. As Syensqo steps boldly into its next chapter, I thank you for your passion, resilience, and the spirit of exploration that continues to shape our shared future. With deep gratitude for the trust and partnership of the investor and analyst community, the best is yet to come.”

2025 Outlook

For the fourth quarter, we expect macroeconomic and demand weakness to continue across most of our end markets given evolving tariff and geopolitical dynamics. Over the course of the year, these external factors have seen customers adapting to broader demand uncertainty. For example, we see a slower recovery in Electronics volumes in the second half of the year, as customers manage their shorter-term inventories. In addition, we now expect the previously flagged destocking at a major civil aerospace customer to continue throughout 2025. Nevertheless, strong underlying demand in both civil aerospace and space & defence applications is expected to support strong growth in Composite Materials in 2026 and beyond.

We continue to benefit from cost saving initiatives and are accelerating initiatives to further strengthen our foundations for longer-term growth, targeting more than €200 million of run rate savings by the end of 2026. As demonstrated in our strong third quarter performance, cash flow generation remains a key area of focus and we will continue to take actions to mitigate volume uncertainty.

Our full year 2025 outlook, which also takes into account a further strengthening of the Euro against our major trading currencies, is now as follows:

Underlying EBITDA of approximately €1.25 billion

of approximately €1.25 billion Capital Expenditures to be below €600 million

to be below €600 million Free Cash Flow of approximately €325 million





From a cashflow perspective, 2025 includes outflows related to the separation from Solvay and the final year of material investments related to the expansion of the Tavaux site in France, which are not expected to repeat in 2026.



More detailed information on the third quarter 2025 results available on the website .

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Résultats du troisième trimestre 2025 de Syensqo

L’EBITDA sous-jacent de €326 millions, performance de marge résiliente ; Forte génération de trésorerie avec un FCF de 250 millions d’euros au t3 ; Accord de cession d’Oil & Gas, accélérant la stratégie de pure player spécialisé

Bruxelles, 6 novembre 2025, 7.00 CET

Faits marquants T3 2025

Chiffre d’affaires net de €1,52 milliard, impacté par des effets de change défavorables d’une année sur l’autre (-5%) et des volumes en baisse (-1%), Forte croissance d’une année sur l’autre dans Technology Solutions;

de €1,52 milliard, impacté par des effets de change défavorables d’une année sur l’autre (-5%) et des volumes en baisse (-1%), Forte croissance d’une année sur l’autre dans Technology Solutions; Marge brut e de €484 millions, en baisse de 15% d’une année sur l’autre, principalement en raison de la baisse des volumes et des effets de change défavorables, ce qui se traduit par une marge brute de 31,9% ; Séquentiellement, la marge brute est inchangée;

de €484 millions, en baisse de 15% d’une année sur l’autre, principalement en raison de la baisse des volumes et des effets de change défavorables, ce qui se traduit par une marge brute de 31,9% ; Séquentiellement, la marge brute est inchangée; EBITDA sous-jacent de €326 millions, en baisse organique de 10% d’une année sur l’autre, principalement en raison d’un EBITDA sous-jacent plus faible dans Specialty Polymers et et Novecare, partiellement compensé par des économies de coûts structurelles ; sur une base séquentielle, l’EBITDA sous-jacent a diminué de 3 %;

de €326 millions, en baisse organique de 10% d’une année sur l’autre, principalement en raison d’un EBITDA sous-jacent plus faible dans Specialty Polymers et et Novecare, partiellement compensé par des économies de coûts structurelles ; sur une base séquentielle, l’EBITDA sous-jacent a diminué de 3 %; Marge d’EBITDA sous-jacente résiliente, en hausse séquentielle de 40 points de base à 21,5%, principalement portée par Specialty Polymers ;

résiliente, en hausse séquentielle de 40 points de base à 21,5%, principalement portée par Specialty Polymers ; Résultat net sous-jacent (part de Syensqo) de €110 millions;

(part de Syensqo) de €110 millions; Cash flow opérationnel de €331 millions ; Free cash flow de €250 millions;

de €331 millions ; Free cash flow de €250 millions; Accord de cession d’Oil & Gas pour une valeur d’entreprise de 135 M€, soit environ 7x EV/EBITDA





Sous-jacents (millions €) T3 2025 T3 2024 T2 2025 Var. annuelle Var. org. Var. séq. 9M 2025 9M 2024 Var. annuelle Var. org. Chiffre d'affaires net 1,517 1,633 1,586 -7.1% -2.5% -4.4% 4,722 4,965 -4.9% -2.5% Marge brute (€) 484 572 506 -15.3% - -4.3% 1,504 1,737 -13.4% - Marge brute (%) 31.9% 35.0% 31.9% -310 bps - 0 bps 31.9% 35.0% -310 bps - EBITDA 326 374 335 -12.8% -9.8% -2.7% 973 1,114 -12.7% -11.1% Marge d'EBITDA 21.5% 22.9% 21.1% -140 bps -170 bps 40 bps 20.6% 22.4% -180 bps -200 bps Cash flow opérationnel 331 210 20 57.9% - n.m. 526 496 6.0% - Free Cash Flow 250 27 -67 n.m. - n.m. 220 65 n.m. - Conversion en cash (LTM) 76% 69% 72% 690 bps - 370 bps 76% 69% 690 bps - ROCE (LTM) 6.5% 8.1% 6.9% -160 bps - -40 bps 6.5% 8.1% -160 bps -

Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO

« Le troisième trimestre a été marqué par une marge résiliente et une forte génération de flux de trésorerie disponibles dans un environnement macroéconomique difficile. Notre proposition de valeur solide et notre concentration continue sur les leviers sous notre contrôle ont permis une nouvelle amélioration séquentielle de la marge d’EBITDA. En outre, nous avons poursuivi l’exécution de notre stratégie de pure player des spécialités avec l’annonce récente de la cession de l’activité Oil & Gas à une valorisation attractive.

“Pour le reste de l’année, nous continuons d’anticiper une reprise plus lente des volumes et avons ajusté en conséquence nos perspectives annuelles, globalement en ligne avec les attentes du consensus.

“Enfin, c’est le privilège de toute une carrière d’avoir servi Syensqo et ses équipes exceptionnelles au cours des sept dernières années. Ensemble, nous avons élevé nos ambitions, traversé des crises, mené à bien la scission historique de Solvay et lancé l’une des entreprises de spécialités les plus innovantes du secteur. J’exprime ma plus profonde gratitude à chaque membre de l’équipe, dont la détermination et la conviction ont rendu cette transformation possible. Alors que Syensqo aborde avec audace son prochain chapitre, merci pour votre passion, votre résilience et l’esprit d’exploration qui continue de façonner notre avenir commun. Avec une profonde gratitude pour la confiance et le partenariat de la communauté des investisseurs et des analystes, le meilleur reste à venir. »

Perspectives 2025

Pour le quatrième trimestre, nous prévoyons que la faiblesse macroéconomique et de la demande se poursuive dans la plupart de nos marchés finaux au regard de l’évolution des tarifs et de la dynamique géopolitique. Au fil de l’année, ces facteurs externes ont conduit les clients à s’adapter à une incertitude de la demande plus large. Par exemple, nous observons un redressement plus lent des volumes dans l’Électronique au second semestre, les clients gérant leurs stocks à plus court terme. En outre, nous anticipons désormais que le déstockage précédemment signalé chez un grand client de l’aéronautique civile se poursuivra tout au long de 2025. Néanmoins, une demande sous‑jacente solide dans l’aéronautique civile ainsi que dans les applications espace & défense devrait soutenir une forte croissance de Composite Materials en 2026 et au-delà.

Nous continuons à bénéficier des initiatives d’économies de coûts et accélérons les initiatives visant à renforcer davantage nos fondamentaux pour une croissance de plus long terme, avec un objectif de plus de 200 M€ d’économies récurrentes d’ici fin 2026. Comme l’a démontré la solidité de nos performances au troisième trimestre, la génération de trésorerie reste un axe clé et nous continuerons d’agir pour atténuer l’incertitude sur les volumes.

Nos perspectives pour l’ensemble de l’exercice 2025, qui tiennent également compte d’un renforcement supplémentaire de l’euro par rapport à nos principales devises de transaction, sont désormais les suivantes:

EBITDA sous-jacent d'environ €1,25 milliard

d'environ €1,25 milliard Dépenses d'investissement inférieures à €600 millions

inférieures à €600 millions Free cash flow d'environ €325 millions





D’un point de vue de Free cash flow, 2025 inclut des sorties liées à la séparation de Solvay et à la dernière année d’investissements significatifs liés à l’extension du site de Tavaux en France, qui ne devraient pas se reproduire en 2026.

Plus d'informations sur les résultats du troisième trimestre 2025 sont disponibles sur le site web.

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité. Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com

Syensqo derde kwartaal 2025 resultaten

Onderliggende EBITDA van €326 miljoen, veerkrachtige marge; Sterke kasgeneratie met vrije kasstroom van €250 miljoen in Kw3; Overeenkomst om Oil & Gas te desinvesteren, versterkt pure‑play specialty‑strategie

Brussel, 6 november 2025, 7u00 CET

Kw3 2025 hoogtepunten

Netto ‑ omzet van €1,52 miljard beïnvloed door ongunstige wisselkoersen (-5%) en lagere volumes (-1%); sterke jaar‑op‑jaar groei in Technology Solutions;

van €1,52 miljard beïnvloed door ongunstige wisselkoersen (-5%) en lagere volumes (-1%); sterke jaar‑op‑jaar groei in Technology Solutions; Brutowinst van €484 miljoen daalde met 15% JoJ, primair gedreven door lagere volumes en ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen, resulterend in een brutomarge van 31,9%; op sequentiële basis bleef de brutomarge onveranderd;

van €484 miljoen daalde met 15% JoJ, primair gedreven door lagere volumes en ongunstige wisselkoersbewegingen, resulterend in een van 31,9%; op sequentiële basis bleef de brutomarge onveranderd; Onderliggende EBITDA van €326 miljoen daalde organisch met 10% JoJ, primair door lagere onderliggende EBITDA in Specialty Polymers en Novecare, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen; op sequentiële basis daalde de onderliggende EBITDA met 3%;

van €326 miljoen daalde organisch met 10% JoJ, primair door lagere onderliggende EBITDA in Specialty Polymers en Novecare, deels gecompenseerd door structurele kostenbesparingen; op sequentiële basis daalde de onderliggende EBITDA met 3%; Onderliggende EBITDA ‑ marge blijft veerkrachtig, breidde sequentieel 40 basispunten uit tot 21,5%, primair gedreven door Specialty Polymers;

blijft veerkrachtig, breidde sequentieel 40 basispunten uit tot 21,5%, primair gedreven door Specialty Polymers; Onderliggende nettowinst (aandeel Syensqo) €110 miljoen;

(aandeel Syensqo) €110 miljoen; Operationele kasstroom €331 miljoen; vrije kasstroom €250 miljoen;

€331 miljoen; €250 miljoen; Overeenkomst om de business unit Oil & Gas te desinvesteren voor een ondernemingswaarde van €135 miljoen, of circa 7x EV/EBITDA





Onderliggend (in € mln) Kw3 2025 Kw3 2024 Kw2 2025 JoJ verandering JoJ organisch KwoKw verandering 9M 2025 9M 2024 JoJ verandering JoJ organisch Netto-omzet 1,517 1,633 1,586 -7.1% -2.5% -4.4% 4,722 4,965 -4.9% -2.5% Brutowinst 484 572 506 -15.3% - -4.3% 1,504 1,737 -13.4% - Brutomarge 31.9% 35.0% 31.9% -310 bps - 0 bps 31.9% 35.0% -310 bps - EBITDA 326 374 335 -12.8% -9.8% -2.7% 973 1,114 -12.7% -11.1% EBITDA-marge 21.5% 22.9% 21.1% -140 bps -170 bps 40 bps 20.6% 22.4% -180 bps -200 bps Operationele kasstroom 331 210 20 57.9% - n.m. 526 496 6.0% - Vrije kasstroom 250 27 -67 n.m. - n.m. 220 65 n.m. - Kasstroomomzetting (LTM) 76% 69% 72% 690 bps - 370 bps 76% 69% 690 bps - ROCE (LTM) 6.5% 8.1% 6.9% -160 bps - -40 bps 6.5% 8.1% -160 bps -

Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO

"Het derde kwartaal kenmerkte zich door een veerkrachtige marge en een sterke vrije‑kasstroomgeneratie in een uitdagende macro‑economische omgeving. Onze sterke waardepropositie en de voortdurende focus op wat binnen onze invloedssfeer ligt, zorgden voor opnieuw een sequentiële verbetering van de EBITDA‑marge. Daarnaast hebben we onze pure‑play‑specialtystrategie verder uitgevoerd met de recent aangekondigde desinvestering van de Oil & Gas‑activiteiten tegen een aantrekkelijke waardering.

“Voor de rest van het jaar zien we nog steeds een trager herstel van de volumes en hebben we onze outlook voor het volledige jaar dienovereenkomstig aangepast, in grote lijnen in lijn met de consensusverwachtingen.

“Tot slot was het het voorrecht van een loopbaan om Syensqo en zijn uitzonderlijke mensen de voorbije zeven jaar te mogen dienen. Samen hebben we onze ambities verhoogd, crisissen doorstaan, de historische afsplitsing met Solvay gerealiseerd en een van de meest innovatieve specialtybedrijven in de sector gelanceerd. De diepste dank gaat uit naar elke teamgenoot, wiens toewijding en geloof deze transformatie mogelijk maakten. Terwijl Syensqo moedig aan zijn volgende hoofdstuk begint, dank voor jullie gedrevenheid, veerkracht en de geest van exploratie die onze gedeelde toekomst blijft vormgeven. Met diepe dankbaarheid voor het vertrouwen en de samenwerking van de beleggers‑ en analistengemeenschap: het beste moet nog komen.”

Vooruitzichten voor 2025

Voor het vierde kwartaal wordt verwacht dat de macro‑economische en vraag zwakte zich in de meeste eindmarkten zal voortzetten, gezien de evoluerende tarieven en geopolitieke dynamiek. In de loop van het jaar hebben deze externe factoren ertoe geleid dat klanten zich aanpassen aan bredere vraagonzekerheid. Zo wordt een trager herstel in de Electronics‑volumes in de tweede jaarhelft waargenomen, doordat klanten hun kortetermijnvoorraden beheren. Daarnaast wordt nu verwacht dat de eerder gesignaleerde destocking bij een grote civil‑aerospaceklant het hele jaar 2025 zal aanhouden. Niettemin wordt sterke onderliggende vraag in zowel civil aerospace als space & defence‑toepassingen verwacht de sterke groei in Composite Materials in 2026 en daarna te ondersteunen.

Er wordt blijvend geprofiteerd van kostenbesparende initiatieven en de initiatieven om de fundamenten voor langetermijngroei verder te versterken worden versneld, met als doel meer dan €200 miljoen aan run‑rate besparingen tegen eind 2026. Zoals blijkt uit de sterke prestaties in het derde kwartaal blijft kasstroomgeneratie een kern focus en zullen verdere acties worden ondernomen om volume onzekerheid te af te dekken.

De outlook voor het volledige jaar 2025, waarin ook rekening wordt gehouden met een verdere versterking van de euro ten opzichte van de belangrijkste handelsvaluta, luidt nu als volgt:

Onderliggende EBITDA van circa €1,25 miljard

van circa €1,25 miljard Kapitaaluitgaven onder €600 miljoen

onder €600 miljoen Vrije kasstroom van circa €325 miljoen





Vanuit kasstroom perspectief bevat 2025 uitstromen gerelateerd aan de afsplitsing van Solvay en het laatste jaar van materiële investeringen in verband met de uitbreiding van de site in Tavaux (Frankrijk), die naar verwachting in 2026 niet zullen terugkeren.

Meer gedetailleerde informatie over de derde kwartaalresultaten beschikbaar op de website.

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen. Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com

