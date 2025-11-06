Prosafe SE: Reese McNeel appointed as CEO in Prosafe SE

Oslo, 6 November 2025 - The Board of Directors of Prosafe has appointed Reese McNeel as permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of Prosafe.

Reese will continue to perform the CFO duties until a successor is appointed.

Reese has more than 20 years of leadership experience from the offshore energy industry and publicly listed companies, including executive management and CEO level tenure at Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. and Sevan Marine ASA. He has already demonstrated his strong leadership and dedication to Prosafe as interim CEO since September 2025 and Chief Financial Officer since August 2022.

Carey Lowe, Chairman of Prosafe, says: " We are pleased to appoint Reese as permanent CEO. Since assuming the interim role, Reese has already demonstrated decisive leadership and, with the support of the Board, initiated a significant transformation of the company. He is leading efforts to enhance cost efficiency, strengthen operational performance, and build a solid backlog, positioning Prosafe for long-term success and value creation for shareholders.”

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.



