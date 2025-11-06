ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers trading update Q3 2025

Lochem, 6 November 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Trading Update Q3 2025: Solid volume growth and continued strong profitability

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: “We look back on a very strong quarter in which we continue the good performance of the past two years. Thanks to our customer-oriented approach and the commitment of our employees, we have once again achieved growth in market share. Recent acquisitions have also contributed to this. Despite the effects of the buyout schemes that are now clearly visible, our compound feed volumes in the Netherlands remain at a good level. Furthermore, the transfer of Beukelaar Diervoeders was completed at the beginning of November, further optimizing our position and capacity utilization in the broiler sector.

The strong results continued in both the United Kingdom and Poland, with which our markets outside the Netherlands are increasingly contributing to ForFarmers' profitability. The significant improvement in profitability is partly the result of the continuous focus on cost control. Once again, our employees have made a huge effort to make all this possible.”

Highlights Q3 2025

Total volume increased by 23.8% compared to Q3 2024, mainly driven by the acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders and the consolidation of the joint venture in Germany. The like-for-like increase in total volume was 5.6%.

Compound feed volume increased by 10.1% and like-for-like growth was 2.6%.

Gross profit was up 21.1% to € 154.1 million. All clusters also show a like-for-like increase.

Higher volumes combined with an improved gross margin resulted in a strong improvement in operating profitability; underlying EBIT +87.6% and underlying EBITDA +61,8%.

ROACE(1) on underlying EBIT increased from 14.3% as of 30 June 2025 to 16.0% as of 30 September 2025.

Integration ForFarmers/team agrar joint venture in Germany is on schedule.

(1) ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by the average capital employed over the same period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that relate, among other things, to ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.