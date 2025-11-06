Interim Report Q3 2025: Solid quarter with 1% organic growth, 11% EBITA margin and DKK 410 million cash flow

Highlights

The Hearing division delivered 7% organic revenue growth driven by the continued strong performance of ReSound Vivia, enabling broad-based market share gains. The divisional profit margin ended at 34%, driven by positive operating leverage, but partly offset by negative country mix

The Enterprise division continued to experience positive sell-out growth outside of Europe, driven by strong channel execution and market leading innovation, while Europe continued to be challenged due to market uncertainty. Reflecting continued inventory reductions in North America, organic revenue growth ended at -4%. The divisional profit margin ended at 34%, as a result of negative operating leverage and tariff headwinds offset by price increases and cost focus

The Gaming division continued to perform well and take share in a challenged market, delivering organic growth of 3%. The divisional profit margin (excluding wind-down effects) ended at 9%, reflecting tariff costs, partly offset by price increases

Group reported EBITA ended at DKK 435 million (equal to an EBITA margin of 11%), reflecting the development in revenue and the strong cost focus

Free cash flow excl. M&A ended at DKK 410 million reflecting the earnings profile and positive impact on working capital. Net interest-bearing debt ended at DKK 9.4 billion, equaling a reported leverage of 4.0x (reported leverage of 4.3x in Q3 2024)

Following a successful execution in the first nine months of the year, GN’s financial guidance for 2025 is confirmed

Financial guidance for 2025

Organic revenue growth excl. wind-down EBITA margin Free cash flow excl. M&A (DKK million) Confirmed Confirmed Confirmed -2% to +2% 11% to 13% ~800

Key revenue assumptions for the financial guidance 2025

Hearing division

GN is exposed to an attractive hearing aid market, which has historically been growing 4-6% in volumes driven by ongoing favorable demographic trends. With an assumed -1% yearly ASP impact, the structural market value growth assumptions of 3-5%. As a consequence of the slower beginning of the year driven by the uncertain macroeconomic environment, it is still expected that the market in 2025 will grow slower than its structural trend. Based on the strong sales momentum of ReSound Vivia and ReSound Savi, GN in 2025 expects to continue to gain market share. In the beginning of 2025, we assumed the Hearing division to contribute with organic revenue growth of 5% to 9%. Due to the lower market growth assumption, it is still assumed that the Hearing division will grow at the lower half of that range.

Enterprise division

The uncertainty and change in the trade environment are impacting our Enterprise division. We have taken significant actions to further diversify our manufacturing footprint to mitigate this, and we have also implemented targeted price adjustments in the U.S. With these initiatives in place, we are progressing well towards the existing assumptions for the year. In April 2025, we assumed the Enterprise division would contribute with organic revenue growth of -8% to 0%, and we are continuing to assume a contribution in the middle of this range.

Gaming division

Similar to the Enterprise market, the Gaming market is also impacted by the change in trade environment and general weak consumer sentiment. We have taken several mitigation actions including diversification of our manufacturing footprint and targeted price increases. These initiatives work well. In April 2025, we assumed the Gaming division to contribute with organic revenue growth of -6% to +2% (excluding the impact from the wind-down). Driven by the strong execution in the first nine months of the year, the Gaming division is still assuming to contribute with organic revenue growth in the upper half of that range.

Key EBITA margin assumptions for the financial guidance of 2025

In light of the evolving changes in the global trade environment, GN launched significant mitigation actions in May 2025 to protect Group profitability. These significant actions included but were not limited to 1) Acceleration of diversification of manufacturing footprint; 2) U.S. price increases for Enterprise and Gaming; 3) Group-wide cost and cash initiatives.

In the quarter, the changing trade environment has been managed well. The efforts to diversify the supply chain are now more or less concluded, meaning that GN will be able to serve the vast majority of the U.S. market with manufacturing outside of China by the end of 2025. Thanks to this, the group-wide cost control efforts and the commercial actions that were taken across Enterprise and Gaming, the overall impact is being mitigated well. We are continuously assessing the developments and additional prudent and diligent actions will be taken as needed going forward. It is still expected that the net impact from tariffs will impact group EBITA margin by around -1% in 2025 (as earlier communicated), of which around 0.5% has a more temporary effect.

Quotes from Executive Management

Peter Karlstromer, CEO of GN Store Nord, comments: “We are executing well across our priorities in markets currently growing below normal trends. The diversification of our manufacturing footprint progresses according to plan, and this together with commercial levers and cost control help us manage the tariff situation in line with our plans. We continue to see the benefits of our market-leading product portfolio, and remain excited about our innovation pipeline to support GN’s growth in the years to come.“

Financial overview Q3 2025

GN Store Nord



Hearing division Enterprise division Gaming division Gaming Consumer DKK million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Growth Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Growth Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Growth Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Growth Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Growth Revenue 3,958 4,164 -5% 1,747 1,725 1% 1,624 1,740 -7% 592 595 -1% -5 104 -105% Organic growth 1%* -4% 7% 10% -4% -7% 3% -4% -105% -61% Gross profit 2,155 2,283 -6% 1,071 1,103 -3% 906 961 -6% 182 224 -19% -4 -5 -20% Gross profit margin 54.4% 54.8% -0.4%p 61.3% 64.0% -2.7%p 55.8% 55.2% 0.6%p 30.7% 37.6% -6.9%p NA -4.8% NA Divisional profit 1,179 1,198 -2% 598 600 0% 549 598 -8% 51 -19 Divisional profit margin 29.8% 28.8% 1.0%p 34.2% 34.8% -0.6%p 33.8% 34.4% -0.6%p 8.6% NA EBITA 435 553 -21% EBITA margin 11.0% 13.3% -2.3%p Free cash flow excl. M&A 410 786 -376

* Excluding wind-down effect. Reported organic revenue growth of -1%

