Arab League Mission in China Presents Honorary Title to Dr. Lingyun Xiang





BEIJING, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 31, 2025, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Mostafa Fahmy, Ambassador of the League of Arab States (LAS) Mission in China, presented the honorary title of “China–Arab League Ambassador for Friendship and Exchange” to Dr. Lingyun Xiang, a Chinese-born economist based in the United States, in recognition of his significant contributions to advancing people-to-people diplomacy, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between China and Arab countries.

During the award ceremony, Ambassador Fahmy noted that Dr. Xiang has long been committed to enhancing connectivity between China and the Arab world, acting as a bridge in promoting bilateral investment, innovation, and industrial collaboration. He emphasized that this honor reflects the LAS Mission’s recognition of Dr. Xiang’s dedication and outstanding achievements in strengthening China–Arab relations.

Dr. Xiang expressed his appreciation and stated that receiving this honor from the League of Arab States is both an encouragement and a motivation. He pledged to continue leveraging his professional expertise in international economics and industrial cooperation to help foster more dialogue and collaboration between Chinese enterprises and Arab countries, contributing to mutual benefits in economic development, cultural exchange, and social progress.

Dr. Lingyun Xiang is a Lifetime Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, a Foreign Academician of the National Academy of Engineering of Ukraine, and a Lifetime Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts (United Kingdom). Over the years, he has actively participated in international economic cooperation, cross-regional collaboration, and public diplomacy initiatives.

The presentation ceremony highlights the growing momentum of exchanges and cooperation between the League of Arab States and China and brings new opportunities for expanding future collaboration.

