TomTom and GeoInt deepen partnership to drive innovation in African Telematics and Mobility

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced a renewed partnership with GeoInt, Africa’s leading provider of location-based solutions for industries such as telematics, fleet and logistics, retail, finance, and insurance. This agreement enables GeoInt to leverage TomTom’s advanced APIs and map data to deliver resilient, scalable, and cost-effective geospatial solutions, cementing more than two decades of collaboration.



Through this extended collaboration, GeoInt harnesses TomTom’s maps, traffic, and geocoding APIs to power real-time fleet tracking, route optimization, road risk and driver behavior scoring. These capabilities enable GeoInt to deliver localized accuracy, frequent map updates, and reliable global coverage — all essential for fleet operators who rely on precise vehicle tracking and routing based on live road conditions. By integrating TomTom’s location technology, GeoInt provides enhanced fleet management solutions that improve safety and operational efficiency.

In a rapidly evolving landscape where product development relies on an API-first mapping infrastructure, TomTom’s scalable APIs enable GeoInt to offer trusted solutions with broad geographic coverage across Africa and globally. This long-standing collaboration between the two partners helps reinforce GeoInt’s leadership in Africa's fleet management transformation, with over 1.8 million connected vehicles in South Africa.

TomTom and GeoInt solutions have been adopted by a number of well-known telematics and fleet management solutions providers including Netstar and Tracker, who continue to benefit from these solutions today.

“In a connected world, the quality of your location data defines the quality of your service,” said Kamal Ramsingh, Chief Executive Officer, GeoInt. “By joining forces with TomTom, we can better support our customers with improved location-based service layers tailored for our telematics clients and insurance products that utilize industry-leading traffic data and maps. We’re excited to push the boundaries of what’s possible when global technology meets deep local insight.”

“At TomTom, we’re always exploring ways to enhance logistics and fleet operations with our advanced location technology,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “We are proud to partner with GeoInt and share our expertise in maps and traffic to empower robust African mobility with localized accuracy and reliable support, enabling them to confidently navigate the evolving landscape of connected mobility solutions.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,500 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About GeoInt:

GeoInt is a geospatial technology company focused on empowering better business and societal outcomes through data and data-driven insights. Operating across Africa and supporting their clients globally, GeoInt has been the trusted African partner to TomTom for more than two decades. The business supports a wide range of industries with solutions that enhance visibility, optimise operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

