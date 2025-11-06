CLIQ Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Severe market conditions impact sales (down 55% q/q to €22m)

EBITDA down €12m q/q to -€9m

-€1.45 EPS resulting from €9m loss in the third quarter





DÜSSELDORF, 6 November 2025 – The CLIQ Group publishes today its unaudited nine-months 2025 financials below.

As previously announced, CLIQ has now optimised its financial reporting by focusing on the mandatory annual as well as half-year financial statements and publications instead of quarterly financial reports and earnings calls; CLIQ is thereby fully adhering to the financial reporting obligations for Scale-listed issuers.

CLIQ voluntarily publishes an unaudited nine-months update containing a summarised income statement, balance sheet and cash flow overview shown here:

Income Statement (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 3Q

2025 2Q

2025 Δ 9M

2025 9M

2024 Δ Sales 21.5 48.1 -26.6 119.6 195.1 -75.6 CAC for the period -14.4 -15.4 -46.9 -79.6 Cost of sales (ex CAC for the period) -8.3 -20.9 -51.8 -80.5 Operating expenses -7.6 -8.4 -23.2 -27.9 EBITDA -8.7 3.3 -12.0 -2.3 7.5 -9.7 Margin -40.6% 6.9% -1.9% 3.8% Depreciation & amortisation -1.8 -1.9 -5.2 -4.1 EBIT -10.5 1.4 -12.0 -7.5 3.3 -10.8 Financial result -0.1 -0.3 -0.6 -0.2 Income taxes 2.1 -0.6 1.0 -1.7 Profit / Loss for the period -8.5 0.5 -9.0 -7.0 1.4 -8.4 EPS (basic, in €) -1.45 0.09 -1.54 -1.20 0.23 -1.43





Cash Conversion & Cash Position (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 3Q

2025 2Q

2025 9M

2025 9M

2024 EBITDA -8.7 3.3 -2.3 7.5 Δ Contract costs 14.0 3.5 19.6 15.9 Δ Other working capital -0.1 2.3 3.3 -14.3 Taxes, financial result & others 0.8 -1.8 -4.7 -5.7 Cash flow from operating activities 6.0 7.3 15.9 3.4 Cash flow from investing activities -0.1 -0.5 -1.0 -4.2 Operating free cash flow 6.0 6.8 14.9 -0.9 Share buyback - - -0.0 -4.8 Other cash flow from financing activities -0.6 -0.4 -1.3 -1.3 Cash flow from financing activities -0.6 -0.4 -1.4 -6.1 Cash flow for the period 5.4 6.4 13.5 -6.9 Net cash position at closing 25.4 20.0 25.4 8.7





Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 30/09/

2025 30/06/

2025 30/09/

2025 30/06/

2025 Goodwill 20.9 20.9 Equity 64.9 73.3 (In)tangible & financial assets 6.3 8.6 Deferred tax liabilities 2.1 5.7 Contract costs 7.6 21.6 Bank borrowings - - Deferred tax assets 0.3 - Other financial liabilities 2.7 3.1 Trade & other receivables 19.5 22.8 Provisions, trade payables &

other liabilities 8.5 11.9 Cash & cash equivalents 25.4 20.0 Income tax payable 1.7 - Total assets 80.0 94.0 Total equity & liabilities 80.0 94.0

Please note: Rounding differences can occur.





