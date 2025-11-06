Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the bonds for the next interest period

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the fund’s 5-year bonds (ISIN: EE3300003235) for the next 3-months interest period which starts on 10 November 2025. The annual interest rate applicable to the bonds for the interest period as referred above is 8% + 1.990% (EURIBOR 3-months) totaling 9.990% per annum.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail: tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.