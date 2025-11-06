Pulsar Helium Announces Warrant Exercise by Its Major Investor Bringing in Net Proceeds of CAD$5.6 Million

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce 15,500,000 warrants held by its major shareholder, ABCrescent Cooperatief U.A. (“ABC” or “ABCrescent”), were exercised at an exercise price of CAD$0.36 generating exercise proceeds of CAD$5,580,000 (the “Warrant Exercise”). The funds strengthen Pulsar’s balance sheet and will be used to advance the Company’s flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“We greatly appreciate ABCrescent’s ongoing support of Pulsar by exercising their warrants, the proceeds of which put Pulsar in a strong cash position and will be used to advance our flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, accelerating the development of this key asset. ABCrescent remain the single largest investor in Pulsar and continue to hold a seat on our Board, underscoring their long-term commitment. This transaction has also streamlined our capital structure by eliminating virtually all outstanding warrants, effectively removing any perceived overhang. I look forward to keeping the market updated with further developments, particularly from the active drill program we have underway at Topaz.”

ABC Share and Warrant Detail

ABC was issued 15,500,000 share purchase warrants with an exercise price of CAD$0.36 as part of a unit offering that closed on January 17, 2024. On November 5, they were exercised in their entirety bringing proceeds for the Company of CAD$5,580,000.

ABCrescent also advises the Company that over November 4, 2025, and November 5, 2025, ABCrescent on behalf of fully managed accounts, disposed of (the “Disposition”) control and direction over an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the Company (“Common Shares”). Brice Laurent, a Director of the Company, is a managing partner of ABCrescent. ABCrescent advises that the 200,000 Common Shares were sold at an aggregated volume price of approximately 40 pence (or approximately CAD$0.75) per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of approximately £81,700 pursuant to certain market sales over the facilities of AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABC advises that following the Disposition and the Warrant Exercise, ABC exercises control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 22,576,316 Common Shares, representing 13.53% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In addition, Pulsar notes that Brice Laurent is interested directly in 450,000 stock options held over Common Shares under the Company’s shareholder-approved Stock Option Plan. Mr. Laurent also reports that he personally holds 17,570 Common Shares.

Early Warning Disclosure of ABCrescent Cooperatief U.A.

ABCrescent has provided the following information to the Company.

Prior to the Warrant Exercise and the Disposition, ABCrescent exercised control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 7,276,316 Common Shares, representing approximately 4.81% of the Company’s outstanding Common Shares, and 15,500,000 warrants. Assuming the exercise in full of the aforementioned warrants, ABCrescent would exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 22,776,316 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.65% of the Pulsar’s outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Warrant Exercise and the Disposition, ABCrescent exercises control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 22,576,316 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.53% of Pulsar’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. ABCrescent exercises control and direction over the aforementioned Common Shares on behalf of fully managed accounts for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, ABCrescent may in the future take such actions in respect of its company securityholdings as it deems appropriate. A copy of the early warning report in respect of ABCrescent in relation to the foregoing will be available under the Pulsar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting ABCrescent’s head office located at Prinsengracht 769A, 1017 JZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached a total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 meters) in January 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. Drilling of the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 meters). In August 2025, the Jetstream #1 well was successfully flow-tested using a wellhead compressor.. Recent laboratory analyses have also confirmed the presence of helium-3 in measurable concentrations, representing one of the highest naturally occurring helium-3 values publicly reported in a terrestrial gas reservoir. The forthcoming multi-well drilling campaign will build on these results to expand Pulsar’s understanding of the reservoir and advance Topaz toward development.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Richard McGlashan / Mungo Sheehan

+44 7879 646641 / +44 7788 266844

richard.mcglashan@oak-securities.com / mungo.sheehan@oak-securities.com

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates ; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.