Mechanical Keyboard Market Size to Worth USD 5.26 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanical Keyboard Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Mechanical Keyboard Market size reached USD 1.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to be USD 5.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.12% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Growing PC Gaming E-sports and Ergonomic Remote Work Needs to Augment Market Expansion

The market for mechanical keyboards is being driven by the growing popularity of PC gaming and the e-sports industry, where durability and performance are crucial considerations. Mechanical switches are becoming more and more popular among professionals and gamers since they provide us with superior tactile feedback, greater precision, and a longer lifespan. The necessity for ergonomic typing solutions is becoming more widely recognized in the media, particularly with the growth of remote and hybrid work. Additionally, switches that are quieter and lower profile are becoming more widely available, which makes keyboards even more attractive to people who aren't gamers.

Mechanical Keyboard Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.97 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.12% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Non-Tactile Linear Switches, Tactile Non-Click Switches, and Tactile Click Switches)



• By Connectivity (Wired Keyboards, and Wireless Keyboards)



• By Application (Gaming, and Office/Industrial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Non-Tactile Linear Switches accounted for 43.3% of the mechanical keyboard market share in 2024 due to the constant demand from the gaming community, brands continue to introduce products centred around linear switches. Over 2025-2032, the fastest CAGR is anticipated to be for Tactile Non-Click Switches as they provide the same tactile bump feel without the loud sound making them popular among professionals and office users who want just a little feedback while keeping noise to a minimum.

By Connectivity

Wired Keyboards were the most popular, with 59.4% market share in 2024, as they offer a stable connection, no latency, and a low price point. The Wireless Keyboards segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2032, due to BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and other low-latency wireless technologies.

By Application

The mechanical keyboard market in 2024 was dominated by the Gaming segment, accounting for a staggering 63.7% of the market share, driven by the rise in PC gaming, e-sports tournaments, and the demand for high-performance peripherals. The Office/Industrial segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032 due to the rising prevalence of remote and hybrid work and the heightened emphasis on ergonomics within office spaces.

Regional Insights:

North America led the mechanical keyboard market with a 34.4% share in 2024, due to the presence of a well-established gaming ecosystem, increased adoption of advanced PC peripherals, and availability of tech-savvy consumer base.

The mechanical keyboard market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.81% over 2025-2032 in Asia Pacific. An ever-growing population of gamers, increasing internet access and increasing disposable incomes will help drive this growth.

Recent News:

In November 2024 , Corsair launched Mac-specific versions of its K65 Plus Wireless keyboard and M75 mouse, featuring pre-lubricated MLX Red v2 switches and Mac-specific key layouts.

In June 2024, Logitech unveiled the G515, a low-profile mechanical keyboard aimed at high-performance gaming, featuring a slim design and responsive switches.

Exclusive Sections of the Mechanical Keyboard Market Report (The USPs):

DIY & CUSTOMIZATION BOOM – helps you understand the rising consumer shift toward personalized key switches, keycaps, and layouts, driving niche brand growth and enthusiast market expansion.

– helps you understand the rising consumer shift toward personalized key switches, keycaps, and layouts, driving niche brand growth and enthusiast market expansion. PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY TRENDS – helps you analyze how cross-platform support across Windows, macOS, and gaming consoles enhances adoption and broadens the target user base.

– helps you analyze how cross-platform support across Windows, macOS, and gaming consoles enhances adoption and broadens the target user base. RGB & AESTHETIC PREFERENCES – helps you identify evolving design trends like per-key RGB lighting, minimalist builds, and themed colorways that influence buyer decisions and brand differentiation.

– helps you identify evolving design trends like per-key RGB lighting, minimalist builds, and themed colorways that influence buyer decisions and brand differentiation. E-SPORTS IMPACT METRICS – helps you assess how the e-sports and professional gaming segment drives performance-oriented innovation in switch technology, latency reduction, and ergonomic design.

– helps you assess how the e-sports and professional gaming segment drives performance-oriented innovation in switch technology, latency reduction, and ergonomic design. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you track the integration of advanced features such as hot-swappable PCBs, wireless connectivity, and software-driven customization, shaping the next wave of mechanical keyboard innovations.

