INVL Asset Management launches a fund for defence infrastructure financing in Lithuania

INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of the leading asset management group in the Baltics, Invalda INVL, has launched a new investment fund, INVL Defence Infrastructure Fund I, which will participate in the tender for the construction of the Rūdninkai military town. The fund will act as a financial partner in the project. The Bank of Lithuania has approved the fund’s rules.

“Taking into account the geopolitical situation in the region, we see that the defence sector is one of the most relevant areas where we can contribute to long-term value creation for both investors and society. Participation in the Rūdninkai military town construction tender is our contribution to strengthening the security of Lithuania and the region,” says Ignas Šablevičius, Infrastructure Project Manager at INVL Asset Management.

He notes that the launch of the fund reflects growing investor interest in strategically important sectors and the region’s security priorities.

If the tender is successful and project financing begins, institutional and informed investors – Lithuanian residents and legal entities – will be able to invest through the fund. Fund units will be distributed to institutional investors by INVL Asset Management and to informed investors by INVL Financial Advisors, a financial brokerage company operating in Lithuania under the INVL Family Office brand. For the latter, the minimum investment amount will be EUR 125,000.

The maximum size of INVL Defence Infrastructure Fund I, a closed-end fund for informed investors, will be EUR 100 million.

The entire Rūdninkai military town will cover 190 hectares, and will host both German and Lithuanian armed forces.

INVL Asset Management is a subsidiary of the leading asset management group in the Baltics, Invalda INVL, which currently employs more than 150 people. The Invalda INVL group manages or supervises EUR 2 billion in assets, covering investments in private equity, forestry and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate, and private debt. The group’s activities also include family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, pension fund management in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds.

Further information:

Ignas Šablevičius, Infrastructure Project Manager at INVL Asset Management

ignas.sablevicius@invl.com