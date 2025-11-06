Transgene to Showcase Potential of Proprietary VacDesignR® Computational Tool to Optimize Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

Computational tool improves recombinant virus design efficiency and yield.

This innovative in-house development is a key component of Transgene’s INTV1 platform.

Poster to be presented at ESMO-AI 2025

Strasbourg, France, November 6, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer today announced it will present a poster on its proprietary VacDesignR® computational tool at the upcoming ESMO AI & Digital Oncology 2025 conference, held in Berlin, Germany, from 12-14 November 2025.

The presentation will highlight how VacDesignR® streamlines the design and production of recombinant Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vectors, enabling faster and more reliable manufacturing of individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines (INTV).

The individualized immunotherapies developed through the myvac® platform, currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT04183166 ) , are based on an MVA viral vector and their design already leverages the VacDesignR® tool.

Developed in-house, VacDesignR® is a computational design engine that optimizes recombinant plasmid architecture for MVA vectors, a core component of Transgene’s myvac® platform. By minimizing unwanted homologous recombination and intelligently selecting peptide sequences for cassette assembly, VacDesignR® significantly improves production reliability and vector quality.

Future iterations of VacDesignR® will incorporate AI-based components to further improve performance and scalability, supporting Transgene’s strategy to accelerate production timelines for individualized therapeutic vaccines, including its lead candidate TG4050 designed to treat HPV-negative head and neck cancers following surgery and adjuvant therapy.

“Participating at the first edition of the ESMO AI & Digital Oncology meeting highlights Transgene’s pioneering role in combining viral vector-based individualized cancer vaccines with its vaccine design tool to optimize product performance and redefine the future of oncology treatment”, commented Maurizio Ceppi, Chief Scientific Officer of Transgene.



Title of the abstract: “VacDesignR®: a computational tool to optimize viral-based individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine production”

Title of the poster: “VacDesignR®: a tool for optimizing recombinant poxvirus vaccine production”

Poster and Abstract number: 385P

Session: Drug development

Date: November 12, 2025

Author: B. Grellier

The poster presentation will take place on November 12 at ESMO-AI conference and will be available that day on Transgene’s website.

VacDesignR® is a computer-assisted method protected through patent and patent applications derived from WO2021/130210.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations, identified and selected through advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA — LinkedIn: @Transgene — Bluesky: @Transgene

About myvac®

myvac® is a viral vector (MVA – Modified Vaccinia Ankara) based, individualized immunotherapy platform that has been developed by Transgene to target solid tumors. myvac®-derived products are designed to stimulate the patient’s immune system to recognize and destroy tumors using their own cancer specific genetic mutations. Transgene has set up an innovative network that combines bioengineering, digital transformation, established vectorization know-how and unique manufacturing capabilities. Transgene has been awarded “Investment for the Future” funding from Bpifrance for the development of its platform myvac®. TG4050 is the first myvac®-derived product being evaluated in clinical trials. Click here to watch a short video on myvac®.

1 Individualized Therapeutic Neoantigen Vaccine





