Columbus Interim report Q3 2025

Company announcement no. 30/2025
Strengthening efficiency – focusing on renewed growth
The third quarter of 2025 reflected continued market caution, particularly in the Nordics, where customer decision-making remained cautious. Revenue declined by 7% in Q3 2025, and adjusted EBITDA amounted to DKK 24m, corresponding to a margin of 6.9%. We maintain the full-year outlook last updated in July 2025, supported by signs of improving customer activity and a solid pipeline.
“We are navigating a challenging market with discipline and focus. The organizational changes made in Q3 are already strengthening our foundation and positioning Columbus for renewed growth as market activity improves,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
Q3 2025 highlights
- Revenue declined by 7%, amounting to DKK 347m. Adjusted for currency effect, the decline was 6%.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 16m, compared to DKK 29m in Q3 2024. When adjusted for other operating income and expenses, Q3 2025 amounted to DKK 24m.
- The EBITDA margin was 4.5%, compared to 7.9% in Q3 2024. Adjusted for other operating income and expenses, the Q3 2025 EBITDA margin came in at 6.9%.
- Efficiency of 58% in Q3 2025, compared to 60% in Q3 2024, and significantly below expectations for the quarter.
- Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 7m compared to DKK 57m in Q3 2024.
YTD 2025 highlights
- Revenue declined by 4%, amounting to DKK 1,191m. Adjusted for currency effects, the revenue decline was 5%.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 78m compared to DKK 115m YTD 2024. When adjusted for other operating income and expenses, EBITDA amounted to DKK 89m compared to DKK 87m YTD 2024.
- EBITDA margin was 7.4% compared to 7.0% YTD 2024, when adjusted for other operating income and expenses.
- Efficiency of 61% YTD 2025 compared to 62% YTD 2024.
- Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 42m compared to DKK 96m YTD 2024.
|Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK ´000
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|∆%
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|∆%
|Dynamics 365
|195,969
|222,062
|-12%
|682,758
|735,218
|-7%
|M3
|71,672
|66,377
|8%
|240,258
|241,386
|0%
|Digital Commerce
|37,867
|38,925
|-3%
|132,026
|137,412
|-4%
|Data & AI
|18,867
|22,254
|-15%
|64,868
|63,066
|3%
|Other Local Business
|4,769
|5,539
|-14%
|15,513
|17,274
|-10%
|Total sale of services
|329,144
|355,157
|-7%
|1,135,423
|1,194,356
|-5%
|Total sale of products
|18,000
|16,271
|11%
|55,563
|48,210
|15%
|Total net revenue
|347,144
|371,428
|-7%
|1,190,986
|1,242,566
|-4%
|Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK ´000
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|∆%
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|∆%
|Sweden
|99,235
|100,221
|-1%
|364,469
|382,015
|-5%
|Denmark
|80,892
|92,698
|-13%
|277,325
|307,930
|-10%
|UK
|77,519
|83,184
|-7%
|245,203
|236,178
|4%
|Norway
|38,930
|46,630
|-17%
|142,418
|173,359
|-18%
|US
|22,239
|21,204
|5%
|77,946
|61,001
|28%
|Other
|10,006
|10,256
|-2%
|27,228
|30,504
|-11%
|GDC
|323
|964
|-66%
|834
|3,369
|-75%
|Total sale of services
|329,144
|355,157
|-7%
|1,135,423
|1,194,356
|-5%
|Total sale of products
|18,000
|16,271
|11%
|55,563
|48,210
|15%
|Total net revenue
|347,144
|371,428
|-7%
|1,190,986
|1,242,566
|-4%
Outlook for 2025
We maintain the full-year outlook last updated on 16 July 2025 (Company Announcement no. 11/2025), supported by progress in key initiatives, signs of improved customer activity and a solid pipeline:
- Revenue is expected to be in line with 2024, i.e. in the level of DKK 1.7bn.
- EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 7-9%.
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 6 November 2025 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen.
Webcast:
Please log in to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call:
- Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
- In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online Registration to the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb50e8fcb2c4a40c6868f497b4aeb1ca0
Live presentation on 7 November 2025
HC Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2025 results on 7 November 2025 at 11:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen.
You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-interim-report-q3-2025
A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
About Columbus
Columbus is an international consultancy headquartered in Denmark with more than 1,500 employees and 1,100 customers worldwide. Columbus delivers digital solutions supporting business-critical processes across industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverage, and Life Science. Services include Cloud Services, Data & AI, ERP, CRM, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity. Columbus has a local presence in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and global delivery – and is positioned to drive digital transformation and enable scalable growth.
Attachment