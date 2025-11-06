Columbus Interim Report Q3 2025

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 30/2025

Strengthening efficiency – focusing on renewed growth

The third quarter of 2025 reflected continued market caution, particularly in the Nordics, where customer decision-making remained cautious. Revenue declined by 7% in Q3 2025, and adjusted EBITDA amounted to DKK 24m, corresponding to a margin of 6.9%. We maintain the full-year outlook last updated in July 2025, supported by signs of improving customer activity and a solid pipeline.

“We are navigating a challenging market with discipline and focus. The organizational changes made in Q3 are already strengthening our foundation and positioning Columbus for renewed growth as market activity improves,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q3 2025 highlights

  • Revenue declined by 7%, amounting to DKK 347m. Adjusted for currency effect, the decline was 6%.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 16m, compared to DKK 29m in Q3 2024. When adjusted for other operating income and expenses, Q3 2025 amounted to DKK 24m.
  • The EBITDA margin was 4.5%, compared to 7.9% in Q3 2024. Adjusted for other operating income and expenses, the Q3 2025 EBITDA margin came in at 6.9%.
  • Efficiency of 58% in Q3 2025, compared to 60% in Q3 2024, and significantly below expectations for the quarter.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 7m compared to DKK 57m in Q3 2024.

YTD 2025 highlights

  • Revenue declined by 4%, amounting to DKK 1,191m. Adjusted for currency effects, the revenue decline was 5%.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 78m compared to DKK 115m YTD 2024. When adjusted for other operating income and expenses, EBITDA amounted to DKK 89m compared to DKK 87m YTD 2024.
  • EBITDA margin was 7.4% compared to 7.0% YTD 2024, when adjusted for other operating income and expenses.
  • Efficiency of 61% YTD 2025 compared to 62% YTD 2024.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 42m compared to DKK 96m YTD 2024.


Service revenue split on Business Lines
DKK ´000Q3 2025Q3 2024∆%YTD 2025YTD 2024∆%
       
Dynamics 365195,969222,062-12%682,758735,218-7%
M371,67266,3778%240,258241,3860%
Digital Commerce37,86738,925-3%132,026137,412-4%
Data & AI18,86722,254-15%64,86863,0663%
Other Local Business4,7695,539-14%15,51317,274-10%
Total sale of services329,144355,157-7%1,135,4231,194,356-5%
       
Total sale of products 18,00016,27111%55,56348,21015%
       
Total net revenue347,144371,428-7%1,190,9861,242,566-4%



Service revenue split on Market Units
DKK ´000Q3 2025Q3 2024∆%YTD 2025YTD 2024∆%
       
Sweden99,235100,221-1%364,469382,015-5%
Denmark80,89292,698-13%277,325307,930-10%
UK77,51983,184-7%245,203236,1784%
Norway38,93046,630-17%142,418173,359-18%
US22,23921,2045%77,94661,00128%
Other10,00610,256-2%27,22830,504-11%
GDC323964-66%8343,369-75%
Total sale of services329,144355,157-7%1,135,4231,194,356-5%
       
Total sale of products 18,00016,27111%55,56348,21015%
       
Total net revenue347,144371,428-7%1,190,9861,242,566-4%


Outlook for 2025
We maintain the full-year outlook last updated on 16 July 2025 (Company Announcement no. 11/2025), supported by progress in key initiatives, signs of improved customer activity and a solid pipeline:

  • Revenue is expected to be in line with 2024, i.e. in the level of DKK 1.7bn.
  • EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 7-9%.


Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 6 November 2025 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast:
Please log in to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

  1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
  2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb50e8fcb2c4a40c6868f497b4aeb1ca0


Live presentation on 7 November 2025
HC Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2025 results on 7 November 2025 at 11:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen.

You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-interim-report-q3-2025

A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.

Ib Kunøe                                     Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00


About Columbus 

Columbus is an international consultancy headquartered in Denmark with more than 1,500 employees and 1,100 customers worldwide. Columbus delivers digital solutions supporting business-critical processes across industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverage, and Life Science. Services include Cloud Services, Data & AI, ERP, CRM, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity. Columbus has a local presence in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and global delivery – and is positioned to drive digital transformation and enable scalable growth.

Attachment


Attachments

Columbus Interim report Q3 2025

Recommended Reading