FundedNext Reenters the U.S. Market With Strategic Expansion on Match-Trader Platform

Expanding access to multi-asset, simulated trading with a compliance-first approach

FundedNext, a leading global proprietary trading firm, today announced its strategic reentry into the U.S. market through Match-Trader with its simulated funding program, marking a milestone in the firm’s global expansion roadmap. This calculated move follows FundedNext’s global growth trajectory, now having disbursed over $195 million in traders' performance rewards and serving its traders in over 170 countries.

FundedNext’s Strategic Return to the U.S. Market

FundedNext is making a compliance-first, technology-forward return by adopting Match-Trader, a globally trusted platform known for transparency, fast execution, and multi-asset flexibility. U.S traders now will be able to participate in FundedNext’s simulated trading programs via Match-Trader, accessing a broader range of assets and instruments like Forex, Indices, and Commodities, etc., in a realistic trading environment.

Within just six months, FundedNext Futures has risen to the top among U.S. traders, distributing more than $9 million in performance rewards to traders, with one trader alone earning $346,000 last month.

“This return comes as traders are seeking greater transparency, fairness, and opportunity,” said Syed Abdullah Jayed, CEO of FundedNext. “Our goal is to set a new standard for how prop trading operates—responsibly, globally, and inclusively.”

Program Highlights

Evaluation Parameters: Simulated account sizes from $5K to $200K , with up to 95% profit split , no time limits, no minimum trading days, and news trading allowed.

Simulated account sizes from , with , no time limits, no minimum trading days, and news trading allowed. Models: Stellar 1-Step , 2-Step , and Stellar Lite , built for fast, fair funding access.

, , and , built for fast, fair funding access. Customer Support: 24/7 assistance powered by Fin AI and Fundee .

assistance powered by and . Pricing: Starts from $49.99 , refunded on the first payout.

Starts from , refunded on the first payout. Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents, KYC required, participants must be 18 years or older.

Open to U.S. residents, KYC required, participants must be 18 years or older. FundedNext Futures: Continues to be available for U.S. traders through Tradovate and NinjaTrader.





User Can Join The Program

U.S. traders can learn more about FundedNext’s simulated funding programme via the MatchTrader platform at www.fundednext.com/usa.

About FundedNext

FundedNext, is a globally recognized financial technology company and modern proprietary trading firm specializing in simulated funding programs. FundedNext offers traders simulated trading accounts designed to closely replicate real market conditions, enabling clients from over 170 countries. FundedNext further supports trader development through expert educational resources, a thriving trading community, strategic networking opportunities, and advanced analytical tools. Successful traders benefit from generous reward-sharing structures.

Contact

PR Manager

Namia Mursalin

FundedNext

namia.mursalin@fundednext.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f5f3e3d-8669-4fd4-b405-2badf24ed72a