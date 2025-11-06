Oritain Accelerates Global Expansion, Supported by Laboratory Acquisitions and New Membership Model

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oritain , a global leader in forensic origin verification, has announced a significant expansion of its scientific network through the phased acquisition of leading laboratories in Europe. These strategic investments grow Oritain’s operational footprint, expand its analytical capabilities, and accelerate access to verification programs for customers worldwide.

The company also unveiled a new membership model designed to bring together responsible buyers – retailers and brands – and suppliers committed to traceability. The result is a deeper, faster path to origin verification; one that embeds science directly into supply chains and raises the bar for responsible sourcing.

“Forensic origin verification will define the future of global supply chains,” said Alyn Franklin, CEO of Oritain. “This expansion marks a new era for Oritain, enabling us to play a pivotal role to help brands, suppliers, and governments meet the rising demand for clarity, accountability, and trust.”



Expanding the Scientific Backbone of Supply Chain Integrity



The labs form a globally distributed scientific network with unmatched specialization across isotopic, elemental, and molecular analysis. This expanded footprint increases testing speed, enhances analytical capabilities, and provides greater access to verification services.

Representatives from each lab also join a newly formed Technical Advisory Committee, committed to advancing the scientific techniques and systems needed to identify the origin of the world’s most critical commodities.

Oritain’s lab network includes:

Isotrace in New Zealand – Oritain's founding facility and centre of excellence for forensic origin verification. Specialising in stable isotope and trace element analysis, Isotrace provides the scientific foundation for Oritain's proprietary methodology and supports innovation across its global network. Based in Dunedin, it plays a key role in advancing research, developing analytical standards, and training the next generation of forensic scientists.





Agroisolab in Germany – A European leader in agricultural, leather, and timber traceability, Agroisolab brings a strong legacy and proven credibility in stable isotope analysis and further enhances Oritain's capacity to serve European industries with origin verification.





Advanced Isotopic Analysis (AiA) in France – A pioneer in non-traditional isotope analysis for extractives, agrifood (wine, tea) and environmental studies. Offers scientific expertise and innovation capacity supporting Oritain's forensic offering and it has a strong connection to France's mineral strategy and EU supply chain resilience.





Imprint Analytics in Austria – Leading laboratory in the analytical authentication of cotton, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Using advanced isotopic and complementary scientific techniques, Imprint enables Oritain to expand its capacity and capture increased demand for its services





This lab expansion builds on Oritain’s recent launch of leather and timber verification, including a partnership with World Forest ID to scientifically verify the harvest origin of forest-based commodities under deforestation regulations like the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

A New Standard for Traceability

As origin verification becomes central to compliance, brand integrity, and ESG performance, Oritain is also introducing a membership model that turns traceability into shared progress. The program connects brands, manufacturers, and suppliers committed to transparency, creating a trusted network where verified origin becomes a recognized mark of leadership.

Backed by Oritain’s proprietary methodology, each member receives a customized verification program that fits their goals and operations, from testing raw materials to finished goods. Samples are collected, tracked, and analyzed under Oritain’s forensic standards, with real-time results delivered through a secure digital portal.

“We created Membership to turn results into action — empowering better decisions, supporting stronger supplier relationships, and enabling our customers to provide clear evidence of compliance and responsible sourcing for regulators, customers, and investors,” said Franklin.

Members earn visible recognition through Oritain’s tiered membership badges, Bronze, Silver, and Gold, signaling verified progress and commitment toward end-to-end transparency. Members also gain access to co-marketing opportunities and a global community of peers leading the way in responsible sourcing.

Industry analyst Verdantix reinforced the need for solutions like Oritain’s Membership program.

“Membership programs like the one proposed by Oritain should enable customers to access verified sustainability data across the supply chain, fostering engagement with suppliers and buyers who share sustainability commitments. By enhancing transparency, these programs can encourage stakeholders to move beyond mere compliance and harness the strategic value of product sustainability,” commented Elisa Molero, senior analyst, Verdantix.

As verification becomes essential across industries, Oritain’s expanded lab network and new membership model play a critical role in advancing the company’s mission to be the source of truth in global supply chains. To mark this new phase of growth, Oritain has unveiled a refreshed brand – featuring a redesigned website and cohesive visual identity that reflects its innovation and global ambition.

About Oritain

Oritain is a global leader in forensic origin verification. Our proprietary methodology verifies origin through multiple analytical techniques – including isotopes, trace elements, and non-traditional isotopes – combined with advanced statistical modelling and a comprehensive global reference database. Our verification programs are trusted by organizations worldwide across industries as diverse as fashion and cotton, coffee, horticulture, meat, dairy, and more. Oritain works with some of the world's leading brands to help them achieve regulatory compliance, reduce reputational risk, and meet market demand through verifying the provenance of their products.