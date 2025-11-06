arcoris bio raises CHF 6.3 million seed round to advance next-generation biomarker technology for digital pathology

Schlieren, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Round co-led by Ventura Ace and ZEISS Ventures, with participation from Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and new as well as existing private investors.

MUSE ® , arcoris bio’s nanotechnology platform for biomarker detection and signal amplification, enables simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers with unprecedented ease and sensitivity.

, arcoris bio’s nanotechnology platform for biomarker detection and signal amplification, enables simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers with unprecedented ease and sensitivity. The funding will accelerate industrialization of the MUSE® platform, expansion of strategic partnerships, and launch of new products.





Schlieren, Switzerland, 6. November 2025 – arcoris bio, a Swiss life science research tools and in vitro diagnostics company, has secured CHF 6.3 million in an oversubscribed seed financing round to advance the development and commercialization of its breakthrough MUSE® biomarker detection platform. The round was co-led by Ventura Ace and ZEISS Ventures, with participation from Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and both existing and new private investors.

“Attracting two lead investors with deep industry expertise is a strong validation of our technical and business strategy. This support empowers us in our mission of transforming biomarker detection and digital pathology,” commented Simon Restrepo, Co-founder and CSO arcoris bio.

The financing will enable arcoris bio to industrialize MUSE® and expand strategic partnerships and launch new products.

Matyas Vegh, CEO arcoris bio, added: “Securing this financing marks a major milestone for arcoris bio. In a challenging market, we are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in our vision. Their support empowers us to bring our innovations to market faster, strengthen our operations, and scale to meet growing industry demand.”

MUSE® enables researchers to detect multiple biomarkers simultaneously with unprecedented ease and sensitivity. By allowing the measurement of several difficult-to-detect biomarkers within a single sample at higher throughput, MUSE® is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolution of digital pathology.

Andreas Jenne, Investment Director at Ventura Ace, said: “We have been impressed by the arcoris bio team’s vision and early traction with industry partners. We believe MUSE® represents a truly enabling technology for digital pathology.”

“arcoris bio’s MUSE® technology fills a critical gap in the market to enable better diagnostics and applications like drug discovery or precision medicine. Its universal applicability is particularly exciting – MUSE® acts like a molecular GPU, amplifying the capabilities of existing biomarker platforms and opening new paths for innovation,” highlighted Benedikt Klaes, Senior Investment Manager at ZEISS Ventures.





For further information, please contact:

Beatrix Benz

+41 79 256 77 73

media@arcorisbio.com





About arcoris bio

arcoris bio develops next-generation technologies for biomarker detection in research and diagnostics. Its flagship MUSE® platform provides universal, programmable signal amplification to enable highly sensitive and multiplex assays that drive the future of digital pathology.

The company was founded by MUSE® inventors Simon Restrepo and Scott E. Fraser, together with entrepreneur H. Kaspar Binz, and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit: www.arcorisbio.com





Attachment